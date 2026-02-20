The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Trolls Obama About Classified Docs, Teases Alien Disclosure

Barack Obama went viral Monday for conflicting statements about extraterrestrial life on Monday, and Peter Doocy from Fox News asked the President for comment during a press gaggle on Air Force One Thursday. Doocy: “Barack Obama said aliens are real. Have you seen any evidence of non-human visitors to Earth?” Trump: “He gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that.” Doocy: “So aliens are real?” Trump: “Well, I don’t know if they’re real or not. I can tell you he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information.” Doocy; “The President can declassify anything he wants to.” Trump: “Maybe I’ll get him out of trouble. I may get him out of trouble by declassifying.” [WATCH] A few hours later, the President posted on Truth Social: “Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

So Peter Doocy and Obama are doing the whole controlled opposition dynamic thing in order to trap President Trump in a dialectic about classified and sensitive materials that garners enormous public interest. Right on the heels of the Epstein File deployment.

Interesting how these things keep happening.

But instead of allowing Obama’s aliens psyop ruminate, Trump is rugging it by declassifying everything.

The obvious implication with this particular declass exercise is that new technologies will be presumably revealed as part of the “alien culture.”

These technologies—which we know have been suppressed and hidden from humanity for generations—will fundamentally transform human civilization and launch us into the next epoch. The Golden Age.

Accelerate.

Student Protester Hit By Car as Walkouts Continue Nationwide

Student walkouts in protest of immigration enforcement have spread across Pennsylvania, Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Florida and other states in recent weeks. Hundreds walked out in some districts, often leaving campus unauthorized, prompting disciplinary warnings for attendance and policy violations. In Florida, a student near Palm Beach Lakes High School was struck by a vehicle, suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The driver is cooperating with police. The students reportedly oppose deportations and fear impacts on immigrant families, though critics of the protests have noted professional signage and apparent professional coordination.

Ashe in America: Student protests are part of growing up in America.

I remember, when I was in public high school, we had a football coach called “Coach Lord.” I forget his first name. He was forced into early retirement as I recall it, and he was a beloved (and winning) coach, and we all walked out in protest. We made the news – dozens of students with handmade signage.

“The Principal Turned Her Back on the Lord!” some of the signs said. At least that’s how I remember it. It was more than 30 years ago.

I have no problem with students protesting – even for stupid causes like sanctuary for criminal invaders – because our right to raise our voices in advocacy of the world we want to build is profoundly protected in this country.

That being said, I definitely do have a problem with high school students getting hit by cars while they’re protesting stupid (or otherwise) causes. In this instance, I don’t blame the driver (who is cooperating with authorities).

First, I blame the schools. Most of them, anyway. This principal in Pennsylvania is based, but I imagine deranged parents will demand his removal soon. That’s how those things usually go, which is why, second, I blame the parents. Math and reading scores are down around the nation, but parents are more interested in their kids signaling virtue in the streets than developing virtues through scholastic pursuits of excellence.

Explains a lot about America right now.

Andrew Mountbatten, Formerly Known as “Prince Andrew” Arrested & Released Thursday

Former Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office Thursday morning, his 66th birthday, as officers searched his properties in Berkshire and Norfolk. He was “released under investigation” Thursday evening. Thames Valley Police said the arrest followed a “thorough assessment” and confirmed an investigation has been opened. Misconduct in public office applies to abuse or neglect of power by individuals in government and public service roles and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, according to the Crown Prosecution Service. The arrest comes after years of scrutiny over Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The family of accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre said in a statement, “At last. Today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty. On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.” Giuffre, who is said to have died by suicide last year, alleged Andrew had sex with her when she was 17, according to an extract from her memoir published by The Guardian.

Burning Bright: The news this morning that former Prince Andrew has been arrested by UK authorities in connection with an Epstein-linked probe into suspected misconduct in public office marks yet another carefully-staged chapter in the long-running saga surrounding the international honeypot network that has consumed so much of the Truth Community’s attention for nearly a decade.

Even King Charles has issued a statement declaring that “the law must take its course,” framing the entire episode as a routine application of institutional process while the cameras capture every angle of the fall from grace for one of the most visibly compromised figures in the Epsteinian web.

What we are observing here, in my estimation is the deployment of what I have long described as burn cards: a tactical maneuver in which the Deep State, sensing the accelerating risk of full systemic exposure and structural collapse elects to sacrifice vestigial or cancerous assets in order to cauterize visible wounds before the infection can spread to the core architecture of their control systems.

Prince Andrew fits this template perfectly.

A high-profile, thoroughly entangled liability whose associations with Jeffrey Epstein have lingered in the public record for years, his removal from the board allows the broader network to excise a cancerous tumor while preserving the operational integrity of the deeper transnational web that actually weaponized the honeypot from its inception.

The charges themselves reinforce this pattern.

Centered on allegations of misconduct in public office, these are classic reputation and process crimes. They generate immediate headlines, viral clips and a widespread sense of progress without ever requiring the system to confront the prosecutable heart of the Epstein operation, particularly the force multiplier of Crimes Against Children that nests at the absolute center of the Darkest Path, and which first animated so many of us long before it was popular or even financially advantageous to discuss.

By offering up this particular scalp, then, the architects behind the narrative gain the one element they need most in this phase of the Info War: verisimilitude.

The controlled admission creates the illusion of institutional self-correction and lends authenticity to the story they are attempting to tell.

The accountability so many are celebrating of late, then is therefore more mirage than substance. It functions as a controlled burn, designed not to purify the architecture, but to power the very destabilization operation now unfolding against not only the Trump Administration, but the wider Truth Community itself.

That said, while these managed retreats can be deeply frustrating to watch in real time, and while they test the discernment we have spent years forging, the larger strategic picture remains not only optimistic, but logically consistent with the Overton’s Goalpost template I laid out in 2023.

In that framework, we observe how the establishment is compelled to abandon previously-held narrative territory as the Collective Mindscape continues its inexorable shift.

Each burn card played, then, each sacrificial figure paraded before the cameras, each hill of rhetorical ground conceded under the banner of ‘justice served’ represents permanently-lost terrain in the true battlespace, which is the Collective Mind itself.

The enemy can no longer deny the existence of the web.

So they admit—in the most limited, theatrical and carefully-calibrated fashion possible—while fighting desperately to dictate the terms, scope and direction of that admission.

But retreat is retreat, and Overton’s Goalpost is not a process that can be reversed.

Atlantic Criticized For Giving Ammo to Anti-Vaxxers by Harvard Vax-Maxis

The Atlantic published a fictional article about an unvaccinated child dying from measles last week. Laura Hazard Owen of NiemanLab busted Bruenig, according to reporting from ZeroHedge. Written from the perspective of a mother whose two unvaccinated children fell ill with measles, the 11-month-old child dies. It reads as a first hand account, but it was a work of fiction. From Owen: “When I initially read Bruenig’s story, I was stunned: An Atlantic staff writer’s unvaccinated child had died of measles in the 2020s, and now she was writing about it? At the end of Bruenig’s piece, though, there’s an editor’s note: ‘This story is based on extensive reporting and interviews with physicians, including those who have cared directly for patients with measles.’ That was the point when I sent a gift link to my mom group: ‘as far as I can tell this piece is fiction. What do we think about this choice? I am very conflicted!!!’ My conflict stemmed from my concern that, though the piece was heavily researched, it was not a true story. I wondered if the key people whose minds might be changed by it — people who don’t vaccinate their kids — would brush it off as fiction, or fake.” Multiple journalists questioned the truthfulness of the reporting, which led to the disclaimer, according to reports.

Ashe in America: Good on the vax-maxis for policing their own for once, but there are a couple hilarious things about this story that I cannot let go…

“I wondered if the key people whose minds might be changed by it — people who don’t vaccinate their kids — would brush it off as fiction, or fake.”

My first response to this is for the Harvard lady lamenting that “people who don’t vaccinate their kids” are not having their minds changed by pseudo-intellectual statists opining about vaccines because the drivel was deceptive. No one that defected from vaccines is having their minds changed by The Atlantic (or Harvard for that matter) on anything substantive.

Remember when The Atlantic wanted a “Pandemic Amnesty” for their crimes against humanity during Covid? Hilarious.

Second, and more important, THIS IS FICTION!

The dead unvaxxed child is fake.

The writer, Elizabeth Bruenig, reportedly has two daughters with her husband…and she reportedly claims her piece was well researched…and it’s told from a position of authority of having been through:

“Her cough wracks her whole body, rounding her delicate bird shoulders. She does not sleep well. And as you lift up her pajama top to check her rash one morning, you see that her breathing is labored, shadows pooling between her ribs when she sucks in air.”

A reader would think this was a mom telling you about their experience.

But it’s not.

It’s a composite narrative character constructed from medical literature about how measles progresses in severe cases, interviews with physicians who have treated fatal measles complications, and documented historical cases.

Wait, what?

She imagined — invented! — a dead child. Two fake kids got sick, and one of the fake kids died. Bruenig has two ostensibly real kids with her husband. Did she imagine her real kids dying to “authentically” write this (fictional) story about fake kids dying?

Super serious journalists assure us this is not fiction. It’s creative nonfiction with heavily-researched composite characters.

That’s fiction, the objections are Orwellian, and attempts to convince us this is not fiction are Cultural Marxism:

“New Journalism is an American literary movement in the 1960s and ’70s that pushed the boundaries of traditional journalism and nonfiction writing. The genre combined journalistic research with the techniques of fiction writing in the reporting of stories about real-life events. The writers often credited with beginning the movement include Tom Wolfe, Truman Capote, Hunter S. Thompson and Gay Talese.”

Abandoning “objective” reporting to tell better stories in an effort to drive social change — classic.

Inventing dead, unvaxxed children to drive social change is not journalism, new or old. It’s emotionally manipulative propaganda.

Final Thought: Can we acknowledge how spectacularly she failed at getting into the mind of a non-poisoning parent? She was so unbelievable as an “anti-vaxxer” that even the other vax-maxxing wine moms called her out.

GeoPols: Board of Peace Meets in DC as Cuba Spins Out & Iran Prepares for War

President Donald Trump convened the first meeting of a body referred to as the “Board of Peace” in Washington on February 19, 2026. “What we’re doing is very simple: peace. It’s called the Board of Peace. And it’s all about an easy word to say, but a hard word to produce. Peace. But we’re going to produce it. And we’ve been doing a really good job. And some of these leaders that are with us have helped me very much during just this first year. We have a first year like probably no other ever.” The meeting was minimally reported by legacy media, with the core focus on attendance. “Few Western nations joined the board,” CBS noted, adding, “Britain and Germany sent their ambassadors to Washington as observers, while Canada and France shunned the meeting entirely.” Named attendees in the reports included Israel, Egypt, Jordan, and Qatar. “We will help Gaza,” the President said during his remarks. “We will straighten it out. We’ll make it successful…We will make it peaceful, and we will do things like that in other spots. Spots will come up, things will happen.” The President pledged that the US would contribute $10 billion to the board, while Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates each promised at least $1 billion. “Together we can achieve the dream of bringing lasting harmony to a region tortured by centuries of war, suffering,” Trump said. During his remarks, the President also discussed ongoing tensions with Iran, stating, “Now we may have to take it a step further, or we may not… You’re going to be finding out over the next, probably, 10 days.” “At this moment the Trump-assembled armada threatening Iran includes two aircraft carriers, a dozen warships, hundreds of jets, and advanced air defenses,” ZeroHedge reported Thursday, continuing, “Over 150 US military cargo flights have delivered weapons to the Middle East this month, with a surge of aircraft still headed to the region. Some say the build-up is already nearing Iraq war levels.” Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stated that the diplomatic window regarding Iran’s nuclear program is narrowing. Grossi publicly expressed concern about monitoring and verification challenges related to Iran’s nuclear activities. Turning to Cuba, “Cuba is right now a failed nation, and they don’t even have jet fuel for airplanes to take off, clogging up their runway,” Trump said during the AF1 gaggle Thursday. Reports have described worsening blackouts and waste accumulation on the island nation, reportedly from large-scale power outages in recent months tied to strain on its electrical grid and power generation facilities. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov referred to Cuba as a “brotherly nation” in public remarks while criticizing US sanctions.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

The Board of Peace is open for business. Here’s who participated.

The meeting in Washington featured representatives from over 40 countries. President Trump secured $7 billion in pledges from nine countries for Gaza relief, with the U.S. pledging $10 billion. That’s $17 billion total, which is an interesting figure.

As for security, the board plans to deploy an “International Stabilization Force” (ISF) comprising 32,000 personnel (12,000 police and 20,000 troops) from countries including Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Albania, with training support from Egypt and Jordan.

Turkey has also volunteered soldiers and police, which is a demographic President Trump has said he wants represented in the ISF. Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have emphatically stated that this will never be allowed.

As President Trump gives Iran a deadline of 10 days to consider his peace deal, while posturing to start a massive war by sending planes and other equipment to the region in the biggest military build up in the Middle East since the Iraq War of 2003.

Trump announced plans to build a base for the ISF in southern Gaza that would house 5,000 soldiers and other personnel.

Unconfirmed rumors are swirling that Iran and Egypt (most populated Arab state) have signed an agreement that would represent a massive milestone in Arab-Persian relations. Assuming this report is true—and details forthcoming—this would represent another major development in the evolving security architecture of the New Middle East.

Finally, Cuba. The most interesting part of this narrative is the allegation that Marco Rubio is withholding information from President Trump.

This story is probably nonsense, but on the off chance that the MSM is telling the truth, it would align with the pattern that the State Department has been frustrating efforts to accomplish President Trump’s major policing decisions. It’s POTUS’S friends (Witkoff) from business that seem to be negotiating world peace, ostensibly.

Can the State Department (read: CIA) ever again be trusted? Probably not. So it would seem then that an entirely new diplomatic mission be created, which no affiliation to the Seep State Department.

BONUS ITEMS

President Trump Promises $10M to See East Palestine Grow, Flourish

President Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday that East Palestine, Ohio will get $10M for economic recovery following the 2023 train derailment: “To the Great People of East Palestine, Ohio, who were disgracefully betrayed and forgotten about by Crooked Joe Biden — “TRUMP” has never forgotten about you, and never will! In addition to our Administration’s Longterm Health Study for the benefit of the residents, we are providing $10 Million Dollars through the Economic Development Administration to help the Community continue its Economic Recovery from the disastrous train derailment. We want to see East Palestine grow, flourish, and be able to take advantage of our now BOOMING Economy. It was horrible what was allowed to happen there, and we are with you for the LONG HAUL. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” On February 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Ohio–Pennsylvania border – 38 cars, with 20 of them carrying hazardous materials included vinyl chloride, ethylene glycol, ethylhexyl acrylate, butyl acrylate, and isobutylene. According to Congressional records, Emergency responders intentionally vented and burned vinyl chloride from some tank cars to reduce the risk of a catastrophic explosion. Residents within about a 1-mile radius of the derailment were ordered to evacuate during the incident due to safety concerns related to hazardous material release and fires. No fatalities were reported at the time; however, in February 2025, new lawsuits were filed alleging that at least seven people – including a one‑week‑old infant – died as a result of exposure to toxic chemicals from the derailment and its aftermath. These deaths are allegations in civil suits and have not (as of those reports) impacted official casualty figures. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) determined that the derailment was caused by a failed/overheated wheel bearing on a railcar.

