Thank you, Ashe, for calling a space a space and labeling the fictional Atlantic story what it actually is: emotionally manipulative propaganda.

I haven't commented lately, but want to say again that you three are my favorite journalists.

BB, thank you for your take on Epstein and Andrew Mountbatten. We cheer on each advance of the Overton Goalpost and subsequent shifts in the collective mind.

Ghost, thank you for helping me see Israel's incessant war-mongering. Once you see it, you can't un-see it and I'm left wondering how the propaganda was so successful on me for 40+ years.

It's very difficult to delineate between spontaneous student protest and students being used as a publicity tool by others. Most if not all of the anti-ICE protests have been the latter, using students who could be easily persuaded to take either side in exchange for the excitement and a day out of classes. Besides the Pennsylvania Principal Ashe linked, we're seeing the restoration of sanity in other places, including Oklahoma City where 122 students were suspended for their walkout. As the Governor of that state said, "Free speech is sacred, but truancy robs your future. Stay in school, build skills, and make your voice heard responsibly."

