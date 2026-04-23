The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Says No Ceasefire Deadline as Israel Signals Sunday End Date

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, President Donald Trump hasn’t set a deadline for receiving a proposal from the Iranians. Israeli officials said the current ceasefire arrangement was understood to run only through Sunday, suggesting a near-term expiration to the pause in hostilities. That characterization created confusion around the status of the agreement and its intended duration. The White House disputed that interpretation. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Donald Trump has not set a firm deadline tied to any proposal to extend the ceasefire, emphasizing that no specific timetable has been imposed by the administration. The ceasefire—brokered by the United States—was originally described as a temporary pause between Israel and Lebanon to allow space for negotiations. The differing public statements underscore a lack of clarity among parties regarding the duration and conditions of the agreement. Talks are ongoing, with discussions reportedly expanding to include broader regional considerations involving Iran. No formal end date or extension framework has been publicly confirmed.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: First, President Trump announced on Tuesday that he was extending the ceasefire with Iran, citing their fractured command structure. (This audience knows that Iran implemented a Continuity of Government protocol last August, which effectively fractured their command structure.)

Then, early yesterday, an article was published on YNetNews—the most popular Israel-based online news outlet—that was only one sentence:

Later in the day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to the press to clarify that these “anonymous sourced reporting” were false, that President Trump has not set any deadlines, and is satisfied with Iran’s cooperation.

These little acts of subversion against President Trump by Israel and its proxies are getting more and more bold. For example, Mark Levin is currently on an unhinged warpath against President Trump’s closest friend and Ambassador to Turkey and Syria, Tom Barrack.

But this ceasefire development is a new evolution in this dynamic. The Israeli media seems to be working with elements of the Israeli government and perhaps the US government to undermine President Trump on the biggest stage, as he works to diffuse conflict and prevent a world war.

Make no mistake, this situation is a narrative conflict between President Trump and Netanyahu, and represents a milestone in the story arc of their relationship, and the relationship of the US and Israel.

Netanyahu will continue to do everything imaginable to drag the US into a deeper war against not only Iran, but Russia and China as well. Both of those countries have been expressing increasing hostility in their rhetoric toward Israel.

As President Trump takes the US toward the off-ramp from the Iran War narrative, expect a shitstorm of subversion and sabotage to keep the war going.

Nunes Steps Down From Trump Media to Focus on Intelligence Advisory Role

Trump Media & Technology Group CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes is departing the company to concentrate on his position with the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board. The company confirmed Tuesday that veteran executive Kevin McGurn will assume interim leadership. Before joining the company, Nunes served as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and later as ranking member, where he led oversight efforts targeting intelligence agencies during the Obama administration and played a central role in challenging the FBI’s Russia investigation into Trump. Since taking his advisory post in 2025, he has worked alongside Tulsi Gabbard and John Ratcliffe on declassification efforts and reforms, including a recent move by the CIA to withdraw multiple intelligence assessments that failed to meet internal standards.

Ashe in America: This is a notable development if you still believe in a plan.

From Just the News, “Nunes’ team recently worked with Ratcliffe as the CIA recalled more than a dozen intelligence analyses that did not meet spy tradecraft standards, a powerful rebuke of past leadership at the Agency.”

Nunes is a key feature in Kash Patel’s Government Gangsters. The key takeaway from that book is that this particular brand of corruption exists in every level of our government. The book also includes solutions and a roadmap for transforming the apparatus.

Nunes was a mentor of sorts for Patel as he navigated the Russia Gate Hoax and investigated all of its levels and layers. The internet is super shouty about both of those guys, but I still believe they’re core team.

Someone asked me in a group chat (with people I barely know) last night, “are you telling me that you don’t think Bondi did a terrible job?” My response:

“No, I do not. I follow the justice department press releases. I think the people defining “doing nothing” are either (1) people who don’t understand how things (people and organizations and bureaucracy and change management) work, or (2) people who want the administration to fail at this transformation program.

Re arrests: our justice system prioritizes the rights of the accused. It doesn’t matter what social media influencers want or when they want it. What matters is clean prosecution that dots every i and crosses every t so that convictions stick and we get accountability.

The transformation is moving at a rapid clip, and there is a massive RICO underway. That began with Bondi — who has an interesting back story of her work as FL AG before she was president Trump’s lawyer.

I’ve said since Election Day that the first 18 months of the second administration were going to be a chaotic shit show because we’re in a transformation program. The level of corruption we have requires total transformation. It’s been 15 months.

I believe this is the execution phase of President Trump’s 2017 inauguration speech — which I believe was the strategy statement for the world to come from Jan 20, 2017.

And in that context, relying on my 20 years of change management experience running complex transformation programs for global corporations, it’s going exactly as I would expect.

I wish gas prices would come down. And I hate war. But if we’re going to have a golden age, we need a justice phase and a transformation program. I think we’re getting both.”

I really mean it. Accelerate.

Long-time sponsor Luv Litters is offering free shipping on orders to Badlanders! This is all natural litter that eliminates odors without risking your family’s respiratory health. As someone who’s been using this litter, I can tell you it’s a game-changer! Go to badlandsmedia.tv/litter for free shipping today

Sponsored

Trump’s “Game of Chicken” is Really a Bet on Iran’s Internal Collapse

The US and Iran delayed their planned talks after Tehran failed to present a unified negotiating position amid internal power struggles. President Trump signaled the ceasefire is temporary, giving Iran just days to consolidate leadership and return to negotiations. Ongoing US military and economic pressure — including a naval presence — continues to constrain Iran’s options without immediate escalation. Iranian factions remain divided, with competing authorities reportedly blocking consensus on war and diplomacy strategy. The current standoff hinges less on US–Iran brinkmanship and more on whether Iran can stabilize its internal decision-making.

Burning Bright: The Media Industrial Complex has accurately framed Trump’s Iranian Gambit as a high-stakes game of international chicken, while detailing the power struggle within the Iranian leadership.

They are not wrong about the game.

They are willfully blind—or actively obscuring—who the game is actually being played against.

And from where I’m sitting, this is not a game of chicken against Tehran, but against the very dependencies that have kept the Globalist Western Hegemon breathing: the energy chokeholds, proxy architectures, fiat-petrodollar scaffolding and the so-called allies who long ago traded sovereignty for borrowed security.

Security provided by us.

Fail to view every single geopolitical event, every narrative flare-up, every economic tremor through the lens of the Sovereign Alliance and the emergent Multipolar Order versus the New—but now Old—World Order of the collapsing Western Globalist Hegemon, and you will remain permanently lost on a map that is being redrawn in real time.

That is the single greatest blind spot afflicting the commentariat right now.

Because while the surface narrative screams chaos, the actuals tell a different story.

The United States is the last to feel the economic, financial and energy squeeze from the Hormuz Crisis.

The Defense Production Act has been invoked at scale precisely just as this engineered pressure is peaking.

American energy exports are not collapsing. They are surging.

The very chokepoint once weaponized against others is being turned, deliberately against the architects of engineered scarcity, who have no such levers to pull.

At the same time, and as I have been commenting on the whole time, calibrated moves BY the US have shielded Russia from that same vise, and in turn, Russia has helped to extend that shield to India and China.

Meanwhile, the European Continent and many of our ‘So-Called Allies’ in Asia are devolving exactly as designed, with deindustrialization accelerating, energy shortages biting, political fractures widening and populist revolts simmering.

If the primary target were truly the Iranian regime, why are the dependent nodes of the old order fracturing first?

If you think Donald Trump is the idiot strongman both the traditional MSM and the faux intellectual class who’ve been masquerading as MAGA for much of the past decade agree he is, then you have your answer.

If you think something else is going on when it comes to the story of Donald Trump, and the larger story he inhabits, then the question answers itself.

Lavrov Accuses Ukraine & European Allies of “Rampant Satanism”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused parts of the European Union of promoting “rampant Satanism,” linking the claim to Western support for Ukraine. The remarks centered on tensions over the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, where Ukrainian authorities have taken action against clergy tied to Moscow. “The Ukrainian Orthodox Church has been persecuted for over a decade now, with churches [forcibly] taken over, vandalized and clergy and parishioners harassed,” he said, continuing, “Ukrainian Ministry of Culture used this bureaucratic formula to conceal its legalized blasphemous practices, while several European countries have turned a blind eye to these developments or even directly supported them.” “There is rampant Satanism in these countries, too,” Lavrov concluded. Russia has framed these moves as religious persecution, while Ukraine and its allies argue they are national security measures amid the ongoing war. The rhetoric reflects escalating ideological and religious framing in the broader Russia–West conflict.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: It has been said that we are fighting a spiritual war. I believe that to be true, and the manifestation of this battle can be seen in both Ukraine and Israel.

We’ve seen the desecration of Christian monuments—including statues of Jesus—by the IDF in southern Lebanon. In Ukraine, the Kremlin reports the systematic persecution of the Russian Orthodox Church, and its usurpation by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

We’ve also heard reports of children being abducted and trafficked, as well as allegations of organ harvesting networks. While we can’t definitively substantiate these claims, it would potentially explain the intense desire by the Uniparty to defend Ukrainian soil at all costs.

The fact that Sergei Lavrov, one of the most respected and measured diplomats in the world, is now openly accusing the European elite—specifically, the leadership in Kiev—of practicing Satanism speaks to the gravity of the moment. It may also explain what President Putin meant when he said that Russia knows how this conflict will end.

Trump Admin Nears Spirit Airlines Rescue Deal to Avert Collapse

The Trump administration is nearing a potential rescue deal for Spirit Airlines, aiming to stabilize the struggling budget carrier and avoid a disruptive bankruptcy. According to reporting, federal officials have been in active discussions with industry stakeholders and financial groups to structure a plan that could include new financing, operational restructuring, or support tied to maintaining competition in the airline sector. The move reflects concern that Spirit’s collapse would reduce low-cost options for consumers and further consolidate market power among major carriers. The proposed intervention underscores broader economic and political stakes, as the administration weighs market stability against direct involvement in a private company. Spirit has faced mounting financial pressure from debt, rising costs, and competitive challenges following failed merger attempts. A rescue—if finalized—would likely come with conditions aimed at preserving routes, jobs, and pricing competition, while also signaling a willingness by the government to step in when key transportation infrastructure is at risk.

Ashe in America: I’m pretty sure I was on Spirit Airlines when the person sitting next to me took off their shoes, gave themselves a foot rub, and then opened a homemade salmon lunchable.

That’s my anecdotal experience, but Spirit has a reputation:

The only benefit of Spirit Airlines is the price point. So they need to preserve that. I would think that was obvious, but Southwest Airlines got new leadership, went through a restructuring, and abandoned their distinctive business model that made them the company they are.

So, “preserve the price point as you transform” likely needs to be said to Spirit.

Even after the feet and the salmon lunchable, I’d still fly if the ticket price was right. But socially, maybe we could agree to not bring cooked fish into a confined space?

BONUS ITEMS

VA Congressional Maps Heads Back to Court

The Virginia redistricting fight is the latest flashpoint in a national partisan battle over congressional maps ahead of the 2026 midterms. The battle erupted on Tuesday. After the 2020 census, Virginia adopted a bipartisan redistricting commission to draw congressional and legislative maps, aiming to reduce gerrymandering. The previous congressional delegation stands at roughly 6 Democrats to 5 Republicans. In late 2025, Virginia’s General Assembly, with Democrat majorities in both chambers, pushed a constitutional amendment to temporarily override the commission and let lawmakers redraw the 11 congressional districts mid-decade (before 2031). The measure was framed on the ballot as a defensive move to “restore fairness” against aggressive GOP map-drawing elsewhere. Critics called it a blatant power grab and partisan gerrymander. The amendment passed the legislature twice (as required for constitutional changes) but faced multiple lawsuits. Courts issued conflicting rulings: one judge blocked it, the Virginia Supreme Court allowed the referendum to proceed, and further challenges questioned procedural compliance. Despite this, the special election went forward on Tuesday, and voters narrowly approved it — roughly 51.45% Yes to 48.55% No, with around 3 million votes cast. A “Yes” vote authorizes the Democratic legislature to adopt a new congressional map through October 2030, after which the standard commission process resumes for the post-2030 census. Democratic leaders have proposed (or plan to enact) a map that could flip the delegation to as lopsided as 10 Democrats to 1 Republican, potentially netting the party up to 4 additional seats based on recent voting patterns. This would significantly boost Democratic chances of regaining control of the narrowly divided U.S. House in November 2026. The vote is not necessarily final. Republicans immediately challenged the results, and a Tazewell County circuit court judge ruled the referendum unconstitutional — citing legislative procedural violations — and issued an injunction blocking certification of the results. The case is heading to appeal, likely to the Virginia Supreme Court, which has already weighed in on related issues and could ultimately invalidate the amendment or the process.

Please share the Brief far and wide! Want to join the conversation? Jump in the comments and let us know your thoughts. And if you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.