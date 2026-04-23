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DJL's avatar
DJL
5h

Please pray for us conservatives here in Virginia. This is not what we want, and this is not what we voted for. I call into question the integrity of the election of Abigail Spanberger and her minions in the first place. There is no way Virginians did a 180° flip from voting for Glenn Youngkin to wanting this woke progressive lunacy. There’s absolutely no way that election or this latest vote was not fake and fraudulent

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mpb's avatar
mpb
5h

Spirit Airlines - a Waffle House with wings.

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