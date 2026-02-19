Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
10h

I got an early start today :-)

GBPH IMHO had the deepest pearl of wisdom stating: "But moving forward please remember that President Trump created this dialectic so he could take control of this discussion." This is the true essence of Trump 2.0. What Trump wants Trump will get...period! Trump controls the result of the narrative on every important issue.

I remember back to Trump’s 2016 run and then into his first term, I used to get so worked up when the MSM seemed to have Trump cornered, based on all prior (in my lifetime) Republican performances I could see NO WAY OUT FOR TRUMP… and then Trump came out smelling like a rose as they say. Well today, thanks in large part to Q, I pay no attention to any DS Rat Bastard MSM or their army of little bitches (trolls/bots/”influencers (WTF is that)”, etc.), and guess what? Trump 2.0 wins every time!

Still not tired of winning!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Reply
Share
7 replies
Countrywatch's avatar
Countrywatch
10h

I understood President Trump to have said that there will be voter reform in time for the Mid Terms, either through the SAVE Act or by EO from him. Declaration of Emergency? I seriously do not believe that Trump will let these elections be fraudulent.

Reply
Share
4 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture