Republicans Ride the Fence on Election Reform

According to a report this week from Politico, Republicans in Congress are ignoring President Trump’s calls for election reforms: “Why would you want mail-in ballots if you know it’s corrupt?” Trump said. “It’s a corrupt system.” The article quotes several Republicans suggesting the President’s position goes too far. “I support the use of mail-in voting,” said Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY). “The idea that some states just mail out ballots without any requests is absurd, but the use of mail-in balloting, I do not have an objection.” “We have to be very cautious about mail-in-ballot voting,” Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) said. “But I think that if we get the registration process correct, then that’ll fix a lot of this.” “In Florida, we treat ballots like they’re evidence in a trial,” Rep Byron Donalds (R-FL) said. “Other states need to follow that. … I think that’s what the White House is referencing. You just can’t have ballots out there in the ether.” “If you’re sick and you can’t get to the polling [place], he wants you to have a ballot. If you’re a military member, he wants you to have a ballot,” Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said of [President Trump]. “Who he doesn’t want to have a ballot is the illegal alien that registered or even a lawful alien who got a driver’s license to be registered to vote and get a mail-in ballot.” Election-related legislative reforms are passing the House, but are expected to stall in the Senate.

Ashe in America: Of course Republicans are playing politics on election reforms. Changing the election now — in an election year — is a horrifying prospect the beneficiaries of elections.

To be honest, this is one of the biggest questions I have for President Trump — why wait until the election year to accelerate election reforms.

I know he has been talking about election reforms forever, but the coordinated push from all his cabinet members began this year – well into the midterm campaign season.

The most logical outcome is that we’re getting another fake election.

Now, it could be that other things needed to be done first. Doge to get the data and put tooling in place. Immigration successes (and the related on-the-ground experience) for a better look at the actuals.

It could be that all the voter roll and election lawsuits are important and required to build support for change or to surface an evidentiary record in discovery.

It could be a lot of things.

It will be highly contentious, and it’s unlikely that we get meaningful election reform now that we’re in the election year. Maybe that’s why he’s doing it this way. To challenge the idea that if they get away with cheating until the election period, they can keep cheating and better luck next time.

That’s one of our biggest frustrations. It also seems to be what Marc Elias’ proposals for new laws – at least two of the seven – were lobbying (CannCon and I discussed that Elias meltdown last week on Why We Vote).

Still, there are encouraging nuggets. For example, John Solomon says the President is going to win the hearts and minds of the Congressmen and Senators.

I like the sound of that. Also, we could be standing on a pile of rugs. But we’ve never been this close to resolution — to truth and reconciliation.

Whatever comes next, I’m ready for forever psyop season to end. Tune into Why We Vote on Friday as Brian and I cover this week’s EAC security recital in DC.

Maybe the real elections were the friends we made along the way…

Iran: Trump Pushes for Deal, Warhawks Push for Strike, & Russia & China Signal Expanded Coordination

Israeli news reports say President Donald Trump is considering possible US military strikes against Iran, reportedly telling aides action could occur “as soon as Saturday,” according to Israeli media citing “sources familiar with the matter.” Other anonymous Israeli officials quoted in several outlets say US military action against Iran could take place “within days.” The Israel Defense Forces assess that Iran would likely direct retaliation at Israel if the United States carries out a strike, and they are reportedly preparing for potential Iranian retaliation scenarios that could affect Israeli territory. There has been no public announcement of an authorized strike, declaration of war, or confirmed US military action. The New York Times is reporting a sudden US military build up in the region. As tensions escalate, Russia, Iran, and China launched joint naval drills in the Gulf of Oman and near the Strait of Hormuz as part of the recurring “Maritime Security Belt” exercises, a trilateral series held since 2019. The drills involve warships and aircraft from all three countries operating off Iran’s southern coast, underscoring expanded military coordination among the three countries in a strategically sensitive maritime corridor.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The main origin of this narrative was a story published by Axios and authored by Barak Ravid.

Here’s what Steve Bannon had to say about Ravid and the story:

Then Israel Hayom (largest online publication in Israel) published a story saying the attack was just “days away,” citing an Israeli source.

Meanwhile, President remains steadfast in his confidence that a deal can be reached.

So it would appear then that Trump is being pushed into this war with Iran by external forces, both from Israel but also the Military Industrial Complex, and other facets of the American political hellscape.

Here is former Israeli PM Naftali Bennet from a few days ago, suggesting that Israel abandon the effort to win the world’s affection and friendship.

“They are never going to love us, so instead they should fear us.”

Wow. What a psychopath.

As lovely as that diplomatic relationship sounds, I wonder if we should seek an alternative?

No? We are just going to continue to be completely beholden to this culture that fundamentally rejects Christ as a cornerstone of its ideology and never question or scrutinize their behaviors or foreign policy objectives? Just shut up and worship it like an earthly master?

Why are we attacking Iran, again?

I guess it doesn’t matter... the war has been decided. We will have another Forever War. There is nothing deterring Israel from pushing us into it.

...unless...

Putin has entered the field.

Vlad!

This is how the world views Putin right now:

Why are we attacking Iran, again?

All Assets Deployed: Media Desperate to Disparage Admin’s Pursuit of Peace

Major outlets are framing disagreements within “MAGA” and renewed scrutiny tied to Epstein-related materials as evidence of fractures within Trump-aligned political circles. The Daily Beast framed disagreements among so-called MAGA commentators — specifically, about the handling of materials related to Jeffrey Epstein — as a “MAGA civil war.” The New York Times revived scrutiny of Donald Trump, Howard Lutnick, and Jeffrey Epstein, lamenting that fallout from the tranches of “Epstein Files” has not reached the White House. “Such associations have led to the resignations of business leaders, but President Trump’s White House was unfazed.” As White House connections to the infamous financier and convicted sex trafficker come under scrutiny, The New York Times published a separate hit piece on the President’s peace team, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, suggesting the pair have conflicts of interest in their foreign negotiations. “Supporters of the administration see Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Kushner as ideal negotiators in part because their personal wealth, they say, makes them more resistant to corrupting influences. But both men face questions over apparent conflicts of interest. Mr. Witkoff’s son Zach is the chief executive of World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s cryptocurrency company. An investment firm tied to the United Arab Emirates purchased nearly half the company last year for $500 million. Mr. Kushner raised several billion dollars before Mr. Trump’s second term from overseas investors,” the report alleged.

Burning Bright: The Media Industrial Complex, and now, seemingly most of the influencer class in the drama-fueled feedback loop that has become of the Info War has unleashed a blitzkrieg of hit pieces, implications and outright accusations aimed squarely at some of President Trump’s most prominent allies and appointees: Howard Lutnick, Steve Bannon, Jared Kushner et al.

And this particular op appears to be weaponizing the very predilections and skill sets of the Truth Community against the movement itself.

We’ve got Howard Lutnick, currently the prime target of the op, and one Trump is either signal boosting or having fun with, a man who lost hundreds of his Cantor Fitzgerald colleagues on 9/11, including his brother, and the man who most directly declared the death of the Regime to its face just two weeks ago in Davos.

Then, for the extra thirsty Groyper brigade, Jared Kushner, architect of the Abraham Accords and a consistent driver of peace initiatives across the Middle East has earned the seething enmity of extreme Zionist factions precisely because his efforts bypassed the perpetual conflict machine they thrive on.

But how about the timing?

Again, impeccable, from enemy framing.

This coordinated campaign against Trump’s A-Team crashes down immediately in the wake of a transformative first month of 2026, where President Trump has reasserted Pax Americana with a force and clarity unseen in modern history, followed shortly thereafter by Lutnick striding boldly into Davos to declare to the Collectorate’s face that Globalism is not just faltering—it’s dead, all while Kushner traverses the globe, forging deals with nations long designated as adversaries by that same supranational order.

Factor in Steve Bannon, the man who penned some of the most seismic, culture-shifting speeches in Trump’s decade-long arsenal, speeches most in this community quote with no idea Bannon produced them, and the singular voice in the MAGA firmament who has consistently, accurately and unapologetically called out the election fraud machinery for a full ten years—long before it became a palatable topic—and the picture of an op in full view begins to crystallize.

So, is it possible that Donald Trump is being played by enemies embedded within his camp?

Sure.

But then, in that case, one would have to conclude he’s not much of a 5D chess player after all, wouldn’t they?

A notion that strains credulity against the mountain of evidence to the contrary.

Is it possible that Trump is masterfully utilizing former enemy operatives and insiders, turning them against their previous allegiances in a grand inversion?

Of course. And we should keep it in mind.

But is it also possible that these men represent some of Trump’s truest and closest allies, whose combined institutional knowledge, financial acumen and geopolitical maneuvering represent an existential threat to the Deep State and the Collectorate it serves, not in spite of, but BECAUSE they know how it works?

I have my leanings, but if you want to parrot the talking points of a drama-farming influencer class who only started talking about the foundational narratives of the Info War on a 10-year delay, and only after FOLLOWING the Mainstream Media in doing so ... and ALL while doing far more to destabilize Trump’s mandate than to assist it ... be my guest.

Ashe in America: The media narrative is the story on this thing — anonymous sources cited for leftist hopium about division and fractures in Trump World.

When it’s all anonymous sources, the story is the reporting itself.

Oblivious, the internet lynch mobs — led largely by “formerly” DeSantis-supporting Con Inc influencers — have gone all-in on destroying the administration over the “Epstein Files.”

Trump said that’s what they were doing back when they first started. Trump was right again.

The latest target is Stephen K. Bannon, as the files show a seemingly trusted advisor relationship between Bannon and Epstein. The messages between the two appear damning. But they’re also intriguing, and things aren’t always what they seem.

Bannon appears to be an Epstein fan boy in the messages, ingratiating himself into the trafficker’s inner circle before his alleged death. Notably, this relationship resulted in a reported 50 hours of footage of Epstein telling Bannon “his side” of many stories.

We got two of those hours already. They do not talk at length about sex trafficking or crimes against children; rather, they reveal Epstein’s comfortable position in the middle of a tight knit cabal of globalist bankers. The actions of that small group around the 2008 financial collapse comprise much of the video.

There’s 48 more hours, apparently, and the first two may have given potential (courageous) prosecutors probable cause to seize globalist assets…

But the mobs didn’t process that revelation, and their outrage isn’t pointed at the globalists…

It’s pointed at the people working to defeat the globalists.

Methinks we’re living another operation.

I’m withholding judgement on Bannon for now, no matter how many former DeSantis simps tell me I need to be outraged and abandon the MAGA strategy because of the latest deployment. (BAD PERSON! SHAME!)

It’s not the first time those guys have made that demand. It’s simply the latest.

The intended effect of all this appears to be the globalists convincing The People to abandon the strategy to take down the globalists.

In other words, they’re begging The People to remove their mandate.

No.

Golden Age or Bust!

Tucker Carlson “Detained” at Israeli Airport

Tucker Carlson claimed he was “detained” and “interrogated” while attempting to depart Israel at Ben Gurion Airport this week. According to his X account, Israeli authorities pulled him aside for questioning before his departure. Russian media characterized the episode as a detention and interrogation. The Israeli government rejected Carlson’s characterization of the incident, with Israeli officials reportedly countering that Carlson was not detained, but rather underwent standard security screening procedures at the airport. Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, also publicly disputed Carlson’s claim, stating that he was not detained or interrogated beyond routine airport procedures. As of press time, the only documented facts are the competing public statements. No independent documentation of the airport interaction has been publicly released.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: I must point out that President Trump created this whole dialectic, beginning with his brilliant decision to appoint Mike Huckabee of all people to be the US Ambassador to Israel. Huckabee was the first major appointment that Trump made in his entire administration, and that important distinction was a signal to me that something was afoot.

Not only has Mike Huckabee maintained throughout his life that Palestine doesn’t exist—it’s always been Israel, in his eyes—but the decision to announce his appointment triggered Nick Fuentes and the Groypers into the stratosphere.

Then when Tucker Carlson decided to interview Fuentes and receiving significant public backlash, including calls for Tucker’s censorship, President Trump said this:

So President Trump thinks that people should have access to all information, then make up their own mind for themselves?

Based.

Here is what Tucker said about Bibi Netanyahu in September:

And here is what is currently being said about Tucker in Zionist circles in America:

HAHAHAHAHAHA

“Can’t we go back to talking about the Democrats?”

Oh, I’m sorry. Is your distraction ploy not working? Did you dialectic fail?

Looking forward to the Huckabee interview, and I hope it isn’t some desperate attempt to salvage the GOP Establishment’s credibility. But moving forward please remember that President Trump created this dialectic so he could take control of this discussion. Clearly, he wants us having this conversation about Israel and Zionism.

Paramount Renews Netflix Talks as Colbert Rebukes FCC

Warner Bros. Discovery has reopened talks with Paramount about potential business arrangements, after receiving a waiver from Netflix. The news broke in a new regulatory filing from Warner Bros. Discovery Tuesday, and AP News reports that Warner is reopening takeover talks with Skydance-owned Paramount while still backing its merger agreement with Netflix. Any such deal among these industry players would require regulatory approval because as it involves broadcast assets owned by Paramount — and those assets’ related licenses. Stephen Colbert addressed the regulatory landscape of broadcast licenses during his program Monday, criticizing the FCC as “bullies” and claiming that “CBS’ lawyers told him ‘in no uncertain terms ... that we could not have [Talarico] on the broadcast,’” according to reporting from CNBC. Colbert’s outrage stems from network lawyers advising him about his show’s potential violations of FCC broadcast regulations that require equal time provisions for political candidates. “The Late Show was not prohibited by CBS from broadcasting the interview with Rep. James Talarico,” the network said in a statement. “The show was provided legal guidance that the broadcast could trigger the FCC equal-time rule for two other candidates, including Rep. Jasmine Crockett [D-Texas], and presented options for how the equal time for other candidates could be fulfilled.” CBS is owned by Paramount Global.

Ashe in America: I have two main takeaways from these Paramount stories.

The first is that Colbert, the unfunny late night host that danced around like a vaccine in an effort to convince people to poison their children, is throwing a tantrum because his lawyers told him to follow the law.

Equal time regs have always been a thing, they just weren’t enforced by the FCC during the age of Trump. If you want the special access and protections from the government, then you have to follow their rules. (Basic, but entitled and entirely subsidized head cases need it spelled out, apparently.)

Side quest: As CannCon and I discussed on Badlands Daily yesterday, those rules were made for a different time. The networks only still exist because of government protections and pharmaceutical advertising. We don’t need broadcast networks or pharmaceutical advertising. We The People have the power to eliminate both!

The second takeaway I have is that Paramount and Warner are wigging all the way out. Remember earlier this week when we talked about Seadance 2.0 and its IP theft and Disney’s cease and desist?

On Tuesday I wrote, “It’s Napster all over again. The studios will try to enforce traditional governing rights, centralize power, and remain the monopolistic players in a transforming industry. The industry is transforming regardless, and the studios want to be in control of it… but that’s not how this works.”

The talks between Paramount and Warner were dead. We talked about that in December. But a “spider” centralizes when it perceives a new threat — and industry consolidation is now back on the table.

I maintain my position that this is the worst thing they can do. As “starfish” emerge, force-multiplying with every direct attack, the studios are panicking and merging their spiders such that they only have one head.

If you cut off a spider’s head, it dies.

I’m legitimately surprised that the movie studios didn’t learn from the music studios. They shouldn’t be waging war to defend a dying business model. They should be transforming their models to maintain their market share.

But let’s be honest. Their “market share” is hardly the natural result of market forces. Their ability to fabricate and maintain that ruse is what they’re losing — and that’s existential.

It’s delightfully delicious that the industry most profoundly responsible for selling the scam of democracy will be destroyed by the democratization of their development and distribution capabilities.

By design?

“Just like we drew it up.”

Scandalous! Reese Accuses Hershey of Rewriting Peanut Butter Cup Identity

The grandson of the inventor of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups penned an open letter to the The Hershey Company for “quietly replacing” the ingredients in the candy. Brad Reese said in the letter that the candy’s “identity is being rewritten.” “My grandfather built REESE’S on a simple, enduring architecture: Milk Chocolate + Peanut Butter. Not a flavor idea. Not a marketing construct. A real, tangible product identity that consumers have trusted for a century. But today, REESE’S identity is being rewritten, not by storytellers, but by formulation decisions that replace Milk Chocolate with compound coatings and Peanut Butter with peanut‑butter‑style crèmes across multiple REESE’S products.”

