President Trump Replaces Kristi Noem at DHS

“I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026. The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at “Homeland.” Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024! A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda. As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities. Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

Jon Herold: So many thoughts about the Kristi Noem firing.

Did Trump just rugpull the Save America Act by removing an R Senator?

Would be comical to see it finally get brought to the floor and timed for a vote on March 31st…

I post something.

Person responds in disagreement.

I respond back with a statement of fact and a question.

Person then tells me I’m being defensive and too emotional to be objective. Tells me I need to look in the mirror. Tells me I’m bummed Noem wasn’t fired. Tells me I’ve fallen.

Person then deletes all posts and unfollows.

House Commerce Committee Expands Medicaid Fraud Investigation to 10 States

The US House Energy and Commerce Committee announced that it is expanding an investigation into potential Medicaid fraud and improper payments across multiple states, as lawmakers examine the scale of waste in the federal health-care program. The committee said the probe now covers 10 states as part of a broader oversight effort examining potential misuse of Medicaid funds, including New York, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Maine, Nebraska, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Washington State. Members of the committee sent letters requesting information from state Medicaid agencies as part of the investigation. The requests seek records related to eligibility verification, enrollment procedures, and potential improper payments within the Medicaid program. A public statement posted by the committee said the investigation aims to determine whether states are adequately preventing fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid enrollment and payments. The investigation is part of ongoing congressional oversight of the Medicaid program, which is jointly funded by the federal government and the states and provides health coverage to tens of millions of Americans.

Ashe in America: Minnesota was just the beginning, and more blue states are bracing for the feds to open their books.

Good.

Every elected Republican in Colorado that I’ve spoken to — including the ones with statutory authority to investigate — speculate that the Medicare fraud reported in other states is happening here. Then they lament “democrats” and feign impotence.

But their impotence is often actually a matter of prosecutorial discretion. That is, they choose to not go hard at prosecutions that have political ramifications.

That’s how it goes, we’re told, but prosecutorial discretion is necessary, and allows for efficiency, and even mercy, and a whole bunch of other good things. We need it. And that’s why prosecutors are elected. Right? Because they stand before the finders of fact under the mantle of The People, exercising discretion on our behalf.

It’s an important part of our system of liberty and justice for all.

If you don’t like how that discretion is applied, vote in a different prosecutor.

Elections.

The permissible binary of ideas. The “pageantry of democracy,” as Marc Elias now calls it.

And yet, we are compelled to believe that elections are real.

They’re so important. They can’t be fake.

But what if they are?

That, my friends, is the unaskable question. The uncrossable line. Once breached, prosecutorial discretion always swings the other way.

From 2001 to 2017, I was a consultant in an SEC audit firm. After Enron and Sarbanes-Oxley, every single member of the firm — from the managing partner to the guy in the mailroom — had to take enhanced Independence training, every year, to recognize and guard against corrupt conduct. You had to pass a (hard) test and attest (swear) that you would remain independent (don’t trade in stock or secrets) for all clients in the firm. If you failed to pass or attest, you couldn’t remain employed there — because you’d be a threat to public trust.

Preserving public trust in capital markets is so important and even the appearance of impropriety can be devastating to public trust.

What about government?

Public trust in elections is arguably more important than public trust in capital markets, because it is the means by which The People consent to the legitimacy, power, and discretion that affirms and regulates those markets (and everything else) to begin with.

The powerful people will let you question everything except how they got their power.

Asking questions about the appearance of impropriety in elections results in the very conduct that auditors are trained to flag. Obstruction, deception, document manipulation, outright lies to the American people. For the hundreds of thousands of audit firm employees int he US, how is this not a massive red flag? (They’re silent. That’s always been insane to me.)

Officials’ flagged conduct is then followed by the discretion of (elected) prosecutors — who exercise that power to preserve and protect the appearance of legitimacy at the expense of investigating the appearance of impropriety.

That’s pageantry to fabricate consent.

That’s an inversion of public trust.

That’s weaponized government.

Now is not the time to abandon the fight for real elections. Now is the time to demand them. With real elections, the people’s reformers would wield legitimate power (and the related statutory discretion, as much as we continue to allow).

All the other fraud would stop over night.

Don’t quit before the magic happens.

We’ve never been this close.

Trump Says He Wants Role in Iran Leadership Transition as Some Allies Criticize Strikes

President Donald Trump said he believes the United States should be involved in determining who leads Iran following the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. “We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” Trump told Axios. “They are wasting their time. Khamenei’s son is a lightweight. I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodríguez] in Venezuela,” the president said. Under Iran’s constitution, the country’s supreme leader is chosen by the Assembly of Experts, a body of clerics responsible for appointing and supervising the supreme leader. The leadership transition process began after Khamenei’s death in late February 2026 during Israeli military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Emmanuel Macron said the attacks on Iran violated international law, and a member of the European Parliament from Spain called for withdrawal from NATO following the strikes. The statements from Trump and European officials come as Iran’s clerical leadership continues the process of selecting a new supreme leader following Khamenei’s death. RELATED: Iran will target Israel’s nuclear facility at Dimona if the United States and Israel attempt to force regime change in the Islamic Republic, according to Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency citing an Iranian military official. Israel neither confirms nor denies possessing nuclear weapons tied to the Dimona facility.

Burning Bright: The Venezuela Model is in full effect.

And the unraveling we’re watching among America’s so-called allies in the wake of Donald Trump’s continued piloting through the Iranian Kobayashi Maru is the strongest confirmation yet that his approach to Iran is successfully denying the warmongers and Globalists the outcome they’ve long prepared for.

In the initial chaos, the usual transatlantic alignment appeared to hold, with quiet nods from European capitals along with the familiar rhythm of coordinated messaging.

In other words, the Globalist machine seemed prepared to ride the momentum of Trump’s Iranian strikes into the kind of sustained pressure that has defined their Middle East strategy for decades.

Almost like they expected it ... or something like it.

And yet, in short order, that alignment is now fracturing in plain sight.

Emmanuel Macron has come out publicly stating that the strikes on Iran fall outside the bounds of international law.

In Spain, an MEP is openly calling for the country to exit NATO, while the government pushes back hard against American requests for operational basing support.

What looked like unified backing at the outset has transformed into visible distancing and institutional resistance from precisely the partners the Forever War complex has always relied upon to legitimize and extend conflict.

This rapid breaking of ranks is a reverse indicator.

These actors aren’t recoiling because American power was deployed. They’re recoiling because the deployment is pointing toward a conclusion that doesn’t feed the perpetual machine they live to serve.

The NeoCons and their European counterparts invested in a version of ‘regime change’ that would leave Iran fractured, energy markets unstable and the region locked into endless (and endlessly profitable, for them) proxy entanglements.

What they’re getting instead is something far more contained and strategically precise.

To wit, standing in direct contrast to this European fracture is the clearest positive signal of all: Donald Trump’s continued, explicit references to the Venezuela Model as the operating framework for Iran’s transition.

Additionally, he has doubled down repeatedly on his intention to be directly involved in selecting the next Iranian leadership, with his public comments having dismissed certain candidates tied to the old hardline structures, emphasized the need for a figure capable of delivering harmony and stability, and made clear that the successor should emerge from internal dynamics rather than external imposition.

Which is something of a contradiction, if you weren’t paying attention.

It’s also something I predicted from the outset, recalling the very Venezuela template Trump then codified 24 hours later.

On the surface, Trump projects the image of the decisive victor shaping the battlefield on his terms.

Through the fifth-generation lens, however, his allusions represent the codification of the Venezuela Template in real time, the same approach that has, in short order delivered functional continuity in Caracas—removing the primary lightning rod while preserving core governing structures under a pragmatic, US-aligned hand.

Applied herein, Trump’s Iranian Gambit transforms what the Globalists envisioned as their ideal Forever War catalyst into its opposite: an internal realignment that maintains Iran’s functional sovereignty while cutting the strings that turned it into an asset for broader regional destabilization.

In other words, Trump is signaling that we are taking an engineered off-ramp wearing the credible optics of its opposite.

Tucker Carlson Claims Chabad Movement Behind Iran War

Tucker Carlson claimed that the Jewish religious movement Chabad‑Lubavitch is responsible for the current war involving Iran, according to reports from The Times of Israel. Carlson asserted that Chabad was a “hidden hand” behind the conflict and suggested the movement was pushing for a broader religious war connected to rebuilding the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem. Chabad-Lubavitch is a global Hasidic Jewish religious movement known for operating Jewish community centers and outreach programs worldwide. Carlson’s claim was described by critics as a conspiracy theory and said Jewish security organizations warned that such rhetoric could contribute to an increase in antisemitic narratives online, noting that Carlson has been among commentators criticizing US and Israeli military actions against Iran and arguing that the conflict serves Israeli strategic interests rather than those of the United States. Carlson has publicly argued that the conflict was initiated at the urging of Israeli leadership.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: I know I’ve upset a lot of people with my takes regarding Israel in this News Brief. I’m probably going to upset plenty more with this one.

There are a lot of “Christian” pastors running around preaching, but they aren’t at all Christian. They practice some perverted form of paganism masquerading as Christianity, and they make enormous sums of money doing it.

I’ve been writing and speaking about this specific subject—the effort to build the Third Temple—for nearly three years now. To see it finally reach an audience of millions is extremely encouraging because this topic is so important. Because the topic is Jesus Christ and our failure to honor Him as the one true King of the Universe.

Important to remember that it was Jesus who destroyed the Second Temple, when He condemned Jerusalem (the Sanhedrin) for betraying God by rejecting Jesus as The Messiah. He called them, to their faces, the Synagogue of Satan, and vowed that every stone of the Temple would be torn down and Jerusalem would be razed.

And it was, by the Romans, in 70 AD.

From the Christian standpoint, there is absolutely no need to rebuild the Temple for a third time, because Jesus Christ is the the Third Temple. He is the fulfillment of all prophecy, and our conduit to God.

And yet, there is a large contingent of Christian Zionists who seem to rebuke Jesus and His condemnation of the Pharisees and their rotten Temple, who are eager to see it all rebuilt.

Some of these Christians seem to think that if they go along with these plans to build the Third Temple, it will lead to Jews in Jerusalem suddenly converting and following Christ.

Here is a sermon by Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi where he openly mocks and ridicules Christian Zionists who support Israel because they think that Jewish Zionists will one day adopt “JC Penny” (the rabbi’s epithet for Jesus) as the messiah.

The reality is that construction of the Third Temple in the eyes of these Jewish practitioners is intended not for Jesus, but for another entity that they call Mashiach. According to what I have read, this messiah is not a divine being but rather a mortal man who will rule the world and fill it with all of God’s knowledge— which invokes images of Eden and the Tree of Knowledge.

I’m sorry but this entity sounds to me like the Antichrist.

Certainly not Jesus.

Furthermore, we have this last video that is going viral. Everybody is saying that it is Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir calling for more Islamic migration and takeover in the West. But that’s not Ben Gvir speaking— he’s standing in the back. That’s Benzi Gopstein, the leader of the Lehava movement who was arrested in 2015 for inciting violence when he called for all Christians to be expelled from Israel and all churches to be burned.

His defense attorney was Itamar Ben Gvir.

Do Christians really understand with whom they are joining forces in Jerusalem?

AI Wars Escalate After Leaked Staff Memo

A dispute between artificial-intelligence company Anthropic and the US Department of War (DoW) intensified after a leaked internal memo from CEO Dario Amodei detailed the company’s objections to certain military uses of its AI systems. Anthropic is a US-based developer of advanced artificial-intelligence models and software systems. The company is part of a rapidly expanding sector in which technology firms build AI tools for commercial, research, and government applications. Other companies in the same space — including OpenAI and Google — have also pursued partnerships with US government agencies on AI systems and infrastructure. The DoW has been expanding the use of artificial intelligence in intelligence analysis, cyber operations, logistics, and battlefield planning — creating a growing market for AI companies that can supply advanced software tools to military and national-security agencies. Anthropic had previously worked with the Pentagon through an AI-related contract valued at roughly $200 million. The conflict became public after a leaked internal memo of roughly 1,600 words written by Amodei to Anthropic staff circulated outside the company. The memo reportedly explained Anthropic’s position in an ongoing dispute with the Pentagon over how its AI systems could be used in military programs. Anthropic established “red lines” regarding certain military uses of artificial intelligence. Amodei has said Anthropic is unwilling to allow its systems to be used for specific applications such as autonomous weapons or certain surveillance functions. SThe memo reportedly described disagreements between Anthropic and the DoW over these limits and addressed the company’s stance on how its technology should be deployed in defense settings. Following the dispute, the DoW designated Anthropic as a “supply-chain risk,” a classification that can restrict or complicate a company’s ability to participate in government contracts. Pentagon officials allegedly threatened to cancel or reconsider Anthropic’s defense contract if the company maintained restrictions on how its AI systems could be used. Amodei subsequently stated that Anthropic was attempting to “de-escalate” the dispute with the Pentagon while continuing discussions about the company’s participation in government AI programs.

Ashe in America: I won’t belabor this, because we discussed it earlier this week, but the DoW is demanding unchecked war applications of AI, and calling dissent to that position a threat to national security.

The dissent is coming from leftists, so naturally, the “Truth Community” is siding with the federal government and Sam Altman (also a leftist) and cheering for mass domestic surveillance and AI-autonomous weapons.

“Principled conservativism” like this won us the Patriot Act.

“Then we will no longer be infants, tossed about by the waves and carried around by every wind of teaching and by the clever cunning of men in their deceitful scheming.” ‭‭Ephesians‬ ‭4‬:‭14‬ ‭

SMH

BONUS ITEM

CISA CIO Announces Departure From Agency

Robert Costello, the chief information officer at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, announced Tuesday he is leaving the agency, ending an 18-year career at the Department of Homeland Security. Costello’s tenure had recently faced turbulence, including conflicting reports over whether former acting CISA director Madhu Gottumukkala tried to push him out. Last week, Costello received transfer orders for possible reassignment. House Homeland Security Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., had said last month it was “good” that an earlier reported attempt to move Costello out of the CIO role had failed. As CISA’s CIO, Costello helped address internal vulnerabilities, promoted new tools to enhance agency services, and advocated for increased use of artificial intelligence. The departure comes amid broader leadership changes. Nick Andersen was recently named acting director to replace Gottumukkala, while acting chief human resources officer Kevin Diana also received transfer orders. Nomination of Sean Plankey to lead CISA remains stalled.

