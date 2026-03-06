Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
4h

Jon Herold’s take on the SAVE act rug pull was astonishingly impressive. He was live on his daily show as he was made aware that Kristi Noem was being replaced by Mark Wayne Mullin. Within seconds he was able to pull together the effect that might have on voting for the SAVE act. Maybe somebody else could have also come to this conclusion within an hour (whoever depends on this vote passing in Congress) but I don’t believe anyone had a quicker draw than Jon. Still a Top Retard.

Reply
Share
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
3hEdited

If I may @Ghost.

According to Josephus...oh and the religious leaders in Jerusalem...prior to crucifying their Messiah (see John 2:20)...the temple destroyed in what we know as 70 AD WAS the third Temple. Herod paid to have Zerubbabel's temple, the second temple) rebuilt, in great part to curry favor with the Jews so that he could be king (since his father Antipater was Idumean). That was how all of the gold covered stones were added.

They bragged that they were in 46th year of its rebuilding, which put the start of the work at around 20 BC. Zerubbabel's rebuilt temple was not allowed to be built to Solomon's specs, so when Herod commissioned the priests to rebuild it (after all of the outer courts were completed) it was to restore the original dimensions. The feat took only 18 months and they bragged about (they=the priests) because "the Lord God held back the rains" so they could finish early. The 46 years included the building of towers and palaces that eventually became part of the larger "temple grounds".

This was indeed the temple prophesied to be destroyed - though at the time Jesus was actually speaking of His death - He Who tabernacled among us! Neither Zerubbabel's or Herod's temples included the key piece of furniture - the mercy seat on which their propitiation was dependent! Judaism has been without a means to cover their sins and iniquities and trespasses for over 2500 years now! Unless they accept their Messiah that is!

PS - My intention was to add to how @Ghost finished his post - not detract from it: "Do Christians really understand with whom they are joining forces in Jerusalem?" And...or are they just lured by the money and fame? See Acts 1:6-7 - even then they were confused!

Reply
Share
1 reply
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture