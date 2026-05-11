Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Ladwig's avatar
Laura Ladwig
6h

The three of you consistently deliver authentic, real takes on the news. Every morning's Brief is like catharsis as I mentally (and sometimes literally) say, "Yes! Absolutely! Spot-on!!" :-)

Awesome reporting, digs, and commentary, Ashe, Ghost, and Burning Bright! I love your work!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Gary's avatar
Gary
6h

"Virginia Supreme Court Strikes Down Redistricting Referendum

U.S. health officials said May 8 that the government was monitoring and responding to a hantavirus outbreak ..."

Note to Editor: The Hantavirus article doesn't belong under the Virginia self-goal heading ...

Reply
Share
5 replies
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture