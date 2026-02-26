Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
4hEdited

In answer to your question about Vance/Palantir, Ashe, YES. A trap, or the disclosure op….it barely matters. In either case, yes. It has the added benefit of making people question the IRS. We see from your descriptions that government systems are pretty much duct taped and paper clipped together…Or ARE they?

Reply
Share
Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
3h

As I'm reading the Brief this morning, my thought is - this is like an episode of a soap opera. Will Florida take out Cuba? Will Venezuela be saved? Iran -- welcome to Wag the Dog. All of this makes me ask -- what are we NOT supposed to be seeing? Are these merely distractions? If so, from what? I still say "Fascinating times we live in." Tune in tomorrow for the next exciting episode!

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture