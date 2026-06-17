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Laura Ladwig's avatar
Laura Ladwig
2h

My first response to the alleged plot against the UFC event was also skepticism, Ashe. I am hopeful that the public who hear such stories are increasing their critical thinking skills and that a nation's healing is in the offing.

Regarding the article on Iran, I find it ironic that, according to what I've heard from various reports, there are many more followers of Jesus in Iran than there are in Israel. Why aren't the supposed Christians in media celebrating and reporting that? (Rhetorical question)

Great brief, as always!!!

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Gary's avatar
Gary
2h

Trump's seeming shift regarding hardline Israeli leaders (not Israel, not Judaism) is interesting to trace from our current perspective. People in the US and around the world standing on both sides of the Middle East issue are waking up as Trump rotates the view 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺, in three dimensions, showing that the entire dichotomy we've all been told to believe (reminiscent of “We have always been at war with Eastasia” from Orwell) was a poorly-stitched fabrication that has no place in the civilized world, and especially so for believers.

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