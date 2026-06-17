The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Criticizes Israel’s Handling of Lebanon, Suggests Syria Take Over as Deal Doubts Emerge

President Donald Trump publicly criticized Israel’s military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon during remarks at the G7 summit in France. He stated that the operation has lasted too long, resulted in excessive civilian deaths, and involved unnecessary destruction of apartment buildings when targeting militants. Trump specifically noted his displeasure with an Israeli strike in Beirut that occurred just two hours before the announcement of progress on a U.S.-Iran agreement, saying it cast a negative light on the broader diplomatic effort. He suggested that Israel allow Syria, under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, to take the lead against Hezbollah, describing the Syrian leader as capable and asserting that Syrian forces could accomplish the task more effectively and with fewer civilian casualties. Parallel to these comments, the United States and Iran advanced a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their recent conflict and easing regional tensions. The MOU, virtually signed by Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf provides for the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian ports, allows free transit through Hormuz for an initial 60-day period, and launches nuclear negotiations. Trump emphasized that Iran has agreed never to acquire a nuclear weapon and described Iranian leaders as rational partners in the process. A formal signing is scheduled for Friday in Geneva.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Things are getting SPICY.

There's a lot happening in this one-minute clip.

First, President Trump is finally acknowledging an accusation that has long been levied at Israel: that they indiscriminately kills civilians in the pursuit of enemy combatants. It is significant because this accusation is at the heart of the ‘genocide’ claims against Israel.

The fact that President Trump is now affirming this accusation does not bode well for Israel as it navigates an increasingly hostile geopolitical environment.

After President Trump castigates Israel for their reckless behavior, he then suggests that President Jolani (Sharaa) of Syria be given the task of dealing with Hezbollah. Trump goes on to praise Jolani—while claiming to have installed him—saying that Jolani has been extremely cooperative, and has done everything Trump has asked him to do.

In the course of praising Jolani, Trump also brings up the fact that Israel defied him on Sunday morning (his birthday) when they callously bombed Beirut—"two hours before we were signing the agreement"—adding that he let Israel know that he was angry over that decision.

"If Israel can't do the job without killing everyone else, he'll do the job—Syria will do the job."

That is one of the most devastating things Trump could publicly say to undermine Israel at this moment in time. It expresses a lack of trust in the IDF, labels them as incompetent and/or reckless, and elevates the stature of Jolani and Syria.

The past three days have been full of bombshells. Let's see what today brings.

Burning Bright: Donald Trump’s Trap in the Middle East, his Kobayashi Maru was never for him.

It was always for the Warmongers on either side of the most engineered divide of the last century.

And that trap is springing shut as we speak.

To wit, just two days after an announced peace deal the world has been waiting on pins and needles to celebrate (or condemn) depending on how it effects their siloed factions, the Warmongers are already attempting to dash the effort.

As far as I am aware, only myself and my close peers at Badlands Media—along with those of you who have been supporting us on this cognitive and spiritual journey for as long as we’ve been on it—have not only maintained a consistent stance regarding Donald Trump as a Narrative Warmaster navigating a fifth-generation war for the future of humanity, but done so without calling him a Zionist Puppet AND without believing he is actually aligned AGAINST the so-called Axis represented by Russia, China and yes, the very evil, bad regime in Iran that we said he already had an agreement with before any of this nonsense kicked off.

The reactions we have received even from some former members of our own team and audience regarding this seemingly-contradictory stance that has proven to be the ONLY consistent pathway through the engineered chaos of what Trump himself keeps referring to as his ‘Discombobulator’ have retroactively proven the need for it in the first place, so deeply-entrenched is the NeoCon spirit woven throughout not just American Conservatism, but even what has become of segments of its foundational belief and morality system, that being the sometimes-perversion of Christianity itself.

A TRUE religion of PEACE that nevertheless many of its so-called adherents reject wholesale when they cheer for imaginary bombing campaigns they believe are wholly real and necessary despite all evidence to the contrary.

Donald Trump hasn’t just exposed Israel, the NATO War Machine and the legacy of the US Military Industrial Complex he inherited on the back of a century built constructing the Rules-Based International Order he is currently in the midst of dismantling with the help of Russia, China, Saudi Arabia and yes, Iran ... he has exposed Warmongers the world over on the Macro and yes, even on the Micro, and he has held up a mirror that each so-called Sovereign, each so-called Christian has been given a chance to gaze into.

Have you done so, and without recoiling?

FBI Says It Stopped Highly Coordinated Terror Attack on UFC Freedom 250 Event

Federal authorities disrupted an alleged domestic plot to attack the UFC Freedom 250 event held on the White House South Lawn on Sunday as part of President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday weekend celebrations. The FBI learned of the threat around June 10 and, working with law enforcement partners including the U.S. Secret Service, conducted a multi-state operation that led to arrests and secured the gathering without incident. The scheme reportedly centered on using explosive-laden drones to strike buildings near the event site, triggering a mass evacuation that would channel crowds toward a pre-positioned sniper team. A planned “second wave” involved storming the White House gate. Organizers coordinated via encrypted Signal chats involving up to 23 individuals, discussing staging areas, drone and sniper positions, escape routes, and communications protocols. Conversations referenced targeting “capitalist elites,” billionaires, or politicians tied to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, with some participants planning pre-operational travel to Fredericksburg, Virginia. At least five American citizens were taken into custody across multiple states by June 16, with charges including conspiracy to commit murder. FBI Director Kash Patel credited the rapid, coordinated response for stopping the alleged plans, while Secret Service Director Sean Curran highlighted the agencies’ around-the-clock efforts.

Ashe in America: If true, this story seems like a pretty big deal.

It broke in the morning and was wrapped up by the afternoon:

“Federal investigators recovered screenshots from Proper’s Apple iPhone detailing explicit plans shared among a group of approximately 19 individuals using encrypted applications like Signal and SimpleX.

The digital evidence included aerial photos and maps of Washington, D.C., and the White House, alongside discussions of where snipers should be positioned and where explosive-laden drones should be launched.

The plot specifically targeted ‘UFC Freedom 250’ on June 14, 2026.”

Sounds like they found a digital magic suitcase. All wrapped up in a bow.

That story is from a local LA Fox affiliate, talking about the two men in California that were arrested.

By evening, the story wasn’t even trending anymore.

The (super efficient) government’s investigative work was so great that we have initial report to arrests in just four days, complete with a digital magic suitcase laying it all out.

Are we becoming desensitized to the absurdity of the narrative?

Could this story even be real?

An alleged, well-planned armed drone attack on the president, with snipers, is reported and forgotten within eight hours.

Does that mean America is further degrading?

Or are we healing?

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Lawmakers in the Dark on Iran Deal as Trump Said He Will Send It to Congress

President Donald Trump announced an interim memorandum of understanding with Iran on June 14, 2026, to extend an April ceasefire by 60 days and allow time for negotiations toward a permanent truce. Significant details of the deal remain unclear, and its practical implementation faces multiple uncertainties. The full text of the MOU has not been released. Questions persist over how quickly sanctions relief or asset unfreezing might occur, the handling of Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile, the scope of any future nuclear talks, and a reported $300 billion reconstruction fund potentially financed by Gulf states. Iran has linked any permanent truce to an end to Israel’s presence in southern Lebanon, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel is not bound by the agreement and will maintain its forces there. Trump indicated he will send the MOU to Congress for review after the formal signing, though lawmakers from both parties have expressed frustration over the lack of information shared so far. No classified briefings or text have been provided to congressional leaders despite the agreement’s national security implications. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and some Republican senators have called for immediate details and briefings, noting the unusual lack of transparency.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This feels like a coordinated strategy to trap the traitors and infiltrators in our government (namely in the GOP) by giving them enough rope to hang themselves.

The Zionist chimp-out has been everything I imagined it would be, and more. The influencers who have spent years grovelling at Trump's feet to build their own audience among MAGA have wasted no time in turning on Trump.

The decision to delay the release of the MOU details is brilliant because it provides ample time for all parties to reveal their true intent, as anxiety mounts in the minds of the warmongers.

Vice President JD Vance has been dispatched to conduct a media tour in the interim leading up to the release of the details of the peace deal.

Vance was directly asked by Megan Kelly why there was a delay, and admitted that even he didn't fully understand it.

There certainly could be truth to what he said about sequencing, but this narrative about a peace deal has been dragged out for so long that one would imagine that those issues have been addressed by now.

Mark Levin, Lindsey Graham and others have communicated their intent to scrutinize the document under congressional review, and it seems reasonable to assume that they intend to use the powers of Congress to nullify it—even if those powers are unconstitutional.

JD Vance addressed this dynamic, as well.

I think he's probably right that congressional approval is unnecessary, and yet President Trump says he is sending it to Congress anyway.

Why?

Because he is setting them up.

When the congressional Republicans nullify this peace deal on behalf of Israel, it will be undeniable that they are controlled by a foreign power.

As Vance said, I don't think the situation requires their input, but when they do tear it up, the public will hopefully recognize what they are so we can proceed with expunging the NeoCon/Zionist GOP from MAGA and proceed in reclaiming our sovereignty as a population.

All of this is necessary for the American People to be free of these Deep State parasites.

PS - In the ultimate rug pull, President Trump is now posturing that we will not pursue the extraction of the nuclear dust.

Let the triggering commence.

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New Corruption Allegations in the SPLC Crucible

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a superseding indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center on June 2, 2026, charging the organization with wire fraud, bank fraud, false statements to a federally insured bank, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors allege that former SPLC Intelligence Project Director Heidi Beirich, identified in court documents as “Employee-2,” directed more than $1.2 million in donor funds over roughly two decades to an informant identified only as “F-9,” who was embedded in the neo-Nazi National Alliance organization. Beirich and F-9 were in a romantic relationship and shared a residence as well as joint bank accounts, into which approximately $140,000 of SPLC donor money was deposited between 2015 and 2021 for personal expenses. While receiving SPLC payments, F-9 allegedly continued fundraising for and supporting the National Alliance’s activities. The indictment further claims the SPLC paid another informant, Randolph Dilloway, $6,000 to falsely take responsibility for a 2014 burglary at the National Alliance’s West Virginia headquarters. Prosecutors contend the SPLC engaged in a pattern of financially supporting actual extremist groups while simultaneously denouncing them publicly and designating numerous conservative organizations as “hate groups.”

Ashe in America: “Based on the details in the June 2 superseding indictment, “Employee-2” is believed to be Heidi Beirich, a 58-year-old fascism expert who was the director of intelligence at the Alabama-based anti-extremism nonprofit between 2012 and 2019.”

The word expert is a bit of a stretch. Her expertise is based on intimate knowledge of the inner workings of fascism.

I want the whole network rolled up. I don’t want ceremonial arrests, I want every connection traced and people brought to justice. Individually and collectively. Held to account and tried before a jury of their peers.

Where there are NGOs, there is, more often than not based upon your definition, corruption. Many of these entities are operating as arms of the government without any meaningful oversight — but also with direct decision rights over the people.

It’s corrupt in the eyes of the constitution by definition.

The SPLC destroyed lives.

Just ask anyone who wound up on their “hate group” list.

Worse, the SPLC was cited as an authority by the government in their decisions to destroy the lives of their political opponents.

Roll up everyone involved, and anyone who provided aid and comfort. Like the media. Where were the super serious journalists while the SPLC was fabricating reality and (allegedly) laundering money?

They were helping them.

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The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

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