Justice Department Issues New Subpoenas in Florida Probe of 2016 Russia Assessment

The Justice Department has issued additional subpoenas in a criminal investigation in Florida examining the U.S. intelligence community’s response to Russian election interference in 2016. People familiar with the matter say the latest subpoenas seek documents from the years following the release of a January 2017 assessment that concluded Russia interfered in the presidential race in an effort to help Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton. The new demands come after an earlier round of subpoenas in November that focused on the preparation of that assessment. Former CIA Director John Brennan, who played a central role in producing the report, has been told he is a target of the investigation. His attorneys, in a December letter to the chief judge of the Southern District of Florida, labeled the probe “manufactured” and said it remains unclear what potential crimes prosecutors are investigating. The Justice Department has declined to comment on the case, which is one of several criminal inquiries opened into former officials viewed as Trump adversaries. It is not yet known whether the investigation will lead to any charges.

Ashe in America: Oh, accelerate. AP News is reporting:

“Though the first subpoenas requested documents from the months surrounding the January 2017 publication of the Obama administration intelligence assessment, the latest subpoenas seek any records from the years since then, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to discuss a nonpublic demand from investigators.”

So, it’s entirely anonymous sources but, like in court, let’s take their assertions as true.

If true, I think it means the investigation is not just rolling back to Trump 1.0 activity, but examining the acts in furtherance of the conspiracy since then…

Has it stopped?

I would argue no. I would argue that, from the moment any official realized that the treasonous conspiracy was not grounded in fact or law, any acts to further it are criminally liable.

We’re talking about undermining the President of the United States of America. We’re talking about intentional acts to stop the democratic will of the people.

If that is, in fact, the intention, then we’re talking about sedition or, if foreign-incentivized, treason.

That intent will need to be proven in court… thankfully, there are grand juries evaluating the evidence and arguments and determining whether we are, actually, talking about treason.

John Brennan is reportedly a target, and he has been in a position of influence and/or authority since 9/11.

Like I said at the top:

Accelerate.

US-Iran Nuclear Talks End With Claimed Progress in Geneva

The second round of high-stakes indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran concluded in Geneva on Tuesday, with Iranian officials reporting that the two sides reached an understanding on core principles aimed at resolving the long-running nuclear dispute. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said progress had been made, and that Tehran would submit detailed proposals within the next two weeks. The Oman-mediated talks featured the U.S. delegation, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, while Iran made clear it would accept nuclear concessions in exchange for sanctions relief but would not abandon uranium enrichment or negotiate over its ballistic missile program. Tensions remain high despite the diplomatic movement. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned President Trump that Iran possesses weapons capable of sending American warships to the bottom of the sea. As the talks wrapped up, Iran, Russia and China launched joint naval exercises known as Maritime Security Belt 2026 in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, shortly after separate Iranian Revolutionary Guard drills that included anti-ship missile tests and temporary closures of sections of the vital oil chokepoint.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: We are about to witness something amazing happen.

We are about to witness the intentional subversion, and ultimately the rejection, of peace in the Middle East.

One would think that a potential deal with Iran—negotiated by the master of deal-making, Donald J Trump— would be a cause for celebration, especially by those in Israel who have spent decades clutching their pearls over the threat that Iran represents. Instead, we will watch them bang their hands and feet on the ground in a temper tantrum, as they scream like an insolent child who didn’t get the toy he was promised on Christmas.

These sociopaths—which includes Americans, among others—don’t want peace and harmony. They want fire and blood.

Here is Lindsey Graham, speaking from Israel—yet again—after being asked whether he is concerned about Iran’s public pledge to target US military bases in the region if they are attacked.

You hear that? It’s a small price to pay to keep Iran at bay.

Your life, soldier, is a small price to pay. The lives of our loved ones in the armed forces is a small price to pay for the greater glory of the earthly kingdom of Israel.

FUCK THAT.

This is treason, because I am fairly certain that this baboon is wholly owned by the State of Israel. The life of every US soldier is worth a thousand Lindsey Grahams.

I am so grateful to President Trump for keeping these demons in power long enough to get all of this on the record, because I don’t expect that history will be kind to Lady Lindsey and his friends.

Epstein Files Controversy Deepens as Massie Clashes With Bondi and Clinton Accuses Trump of Cover-Up

Rep. Thomas Massie is intensifying pressure on the Justice Department to fully unredact and disclose Jeffrey Epstein documents, directly confronting Attorney General Pam Bondi during a tense House Judiciary Committee hearing earlier recently. The Kentucky Republican, who co-sponsored the legislation that forced the release of roughly three million pages, highlighted suspicious redactions that the DOJ quickly corrected after his objections and predicted growing Republican defections from President Trump’s agenda as lawmakers tire of rubber-stamping policies. Hillary Clinton has accused the Trump administration of slow-walking the files and attempting a cover-up. In a BBC interview from Berlin, she demanded complete public disclosure along with open congressional testimony, stressing that she and Bill Clinton have nothing to hide despite their names appearing in the records. The disputes coincide with mounting criticism of the administration’s policy whiplash in Trump’s second term, with much of that criticism emanating from influencers who have claimed former allegiance to the MAGA doctrine.

Burning Bright: Do you see it?

Do you see the Op that's currently unfolding against Donald Trump, the Truth Community and even the Q Drops, and that you might have unwittingly been drawn into on the back of the Honeypot Hoax?

We've been here before, and yet, here we stand again—watching the latest inversion, if not participating in it, this time aimed squarely at the heart of President Trump’s public mandate.

And all coming on the back of the Epstein Files.

What should have served as a long-overdue floodlight on decades of elite depravity has instead been masterfully redirected.

The white-hot public pressure that belongs on those who built, protected and profited from whatever actual darkness operated in those networks has been skillfully rerouted—straight toward the Trump Administration and the Trump DOJ.

The very mechanism meant to expose the temple has been turned into a spotlight on the man dismantling the machinery behind it.

And who has seized this moment with the greatest theatrical fervor?

Many of the biggest voices in the faux MAGA sphere, and especially those within the Con Inc. Doom Brigade who have masqueraded as America First the entire time, and who have suddenly discovered their burning, uncompromising passion for saving the children.

How convenient.

These same figures who largely ignored, downplayed or even mocked the independent digs into the Epstein web nine years ago, when the Truth Community was doing the heavy lifting in the shadows now wrap themselves in the sacred mantle of moral outrage.

They turn on Trump under the most emotionally-impregnable shield imaginable: the protection of the innocent.

It's Narrative Shielding at its most cynical and effective—a way to fracture the core from within while appearing purer than the cause itself, and it's something this particular cadre has been attempting off and on for years, and that myself and my peers have been demonized for calling out in real time under the guise of preserving 'unity.'

Transgender Rhode Island Man Kills Ex-Wife and Son in Shooting at High School Hockey Game Before Suicide

A 56-year-old man opened fire Monday afternoon inside an ice arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, killing his ex-wife and one of their adult sons before taking his own life. The attack occurred at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena during a crowded Senior Night high school hockey game while the family watched another son compete on the ice. Robert Dorgan, who also went by Roberta Esposito and had undergone gender reassignment surgery several years earlier, carried out the targeted shooting while dressed in women’s clothing. He fatally shot ex-wife Rhonda Dorgan, 52, and 23-year-old son Aidan Dorgan. Three other relatives, including Rhonda’s parents and a family friend, were critically wounded. A bystander intervened and initially disarmed Dorgan, but he produced a second firearm and killed himself. Police described the incident as domestic-related, with family members noting Dorgan’s history of mental health struggles and long-standing disputes tied to his transition that contributed to the couple’s divorce around 2020.

Ashe in America: This story is messing with my head. All mass shootings are horrific, but this story is particularly gruesome.

Reportedly, the shooters’ kid was playing hockey at the time he decided to kill his family and then himself. Like, at his kid’s hockey game… How fucked up do you have to be to traumatize your own kids like that?

From local news reports, “Rhonda Dorgan 52, and Aidan Dorgan, 23, were the ex-wife and son of the shooter who opened fire at a high school hockey game, Goncalves said at a press conference at the temporary City Council chambers.

Three other people remain in the hospital: Rhonda’s parents, Linda Dorgan and Gerald Dorgan, and Thomas Geruso, a family friend. All were listed in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence at the time of Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. press conference.

Rhonda died from gunshot injuries at the scene at the Dennis M. Lynch arena, and Aidan later died at Rhode Island Hospital.”

So ostensibly, the kid on the team lived and will live the rest of his life carrying the fact that his trans-narc father publicly murdered his mom and brother at his high school hockey game.

What an absolute garbage human.

I won’t say his name. He wanted to be remembered. Don’t ever give terrorists what they want.

This is the second act of trans-involved terrorism this week.

How many people have to die before we reopen the asylums?

I look forward to hearing calls for disarmament, and how, if we’re more accepting to transgender narcissists, they’ll stop committing mass murder.

Smotrich Pushes to Scrap Oslo Accords and Promote Palestinian Emigration from West Bank While US Lawmaker Faces Fury Over Anti-Muslim Tweet

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has announced that the next government must cancel the Oslo Accords, extend Israeli sovereignty across the West Bank and encourage Palestinians to leave both the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Speaking at a gathering of his Religious Zionism party, he described the moves as essential to end any possibility of a Palestinian state, and insisted there is no other lasting solution to the conflict. Separately in the United States, Republican Congressman Randy Fine of Florida has triggered widespread outrage after tweeting that if forced to choose between dogs and Muslims, the decision would be easy, in response to remarks by a pro-Palestinian activist. Jewish organizations, Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Jacky Rosen and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other public figures have denounced the comment as vile, Islamophobic and dehumanizing, with calls for his censure or resignation. Fine has stood by the statement.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The mask has finally been lifted, and we can see clearly what we are dealing with in Jerusalem.

The Oslo Accords was an agreement signed in 1993 that sought to establish a framework for the Two-State Solution.

The terms were pretty straightforward: Palestine would immediately recognize the State of Israel, and in exchange, the IDF would implement a five-year plan to incrementally withdraw from Gaza and the West Bank, and ultimately recognize Palestine as a nation.

The Prime Minister who signed this agreement, Yitzhak Rabin—a retired general from the IDF—was brutally assassinated by a Jewish terrorist, leading to the rise of a new celebrity politician: Bibi Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has bragged about the fact that when he came into power in 1996, he intentionally subverted the Oslo Accords, and made sure a troop drawdown never happened.

Now they want to go after Saudi Arabia, but failed to understand what they are up against.

It’s clear that we are dealing with a Jewish Supremacist movement that seeks to destroy anything that stands in its way. The only way we will defeat this cult is through sheer effort.

We have an esteemed US congressman—who is proudly Jewish and perhaps even Israeli—comparing Muslims to dogs.

Not Hamas. Not Palestinians. Muslims.

That means MBS, Erdogan, the Talibros; all of them.

Does this seem like a reasonable thing to say publicly when many of those Muslim countries have signed pledges to invest trillions of dollars into the US economy?

BONUS ITEMS

Trump Pays Tribute to Rev. Jesse Jackson as ‘Good Man’ and ‘Force of Nature’ After Civil Rights Leader’s Death at 84

President Donald Trump offered warm praise for the late civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson following his death at age 84 on Tuesday. In a Truth Social post, Trump described Jackson as “a good man” with “lots of personality, grit, and street smarts” who was gregarious and truly loved people, calling him “a force of nature like few others before him.” Trump said he knew Jackson well long before entering politics and had helped him along the way, including providing free office space for the Rainbow Coalition in the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street, assisting with criminal justice reform, securing long-term funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and supporting Opportunity Zones. He also noted Jackson’s uncredited role in helping elect Barack Obama despite their personal differences, and extended deepest condolences to Jackson’s family. Jackson had been battling Progressive Supranuclear Palsy for more than a decade.

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Proposes Property Tax Increase as Last Resort to Close Budget Gap

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released a preliminary $127 billion budget for fiscal year 2027 on Tuesday that includes a proposed 9.5 percent hike in property tax rates — the first such increase in more than two decades. He described the move as a reluctant “last resort” to address a $5.4 billion deficit he inherited from the previous administration, which he blamed on years of fiscal mismanagement. Mamdani laid out two paths: pressing Governor Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers in Albany to raise taxes on high earners and profitable corporations, or relying on the limited tools available to the city, which would mean the broad-based property tax increase on millions of homes and commercial properties, along with withdrawals from reserve funds. The hike would generate roughly $3.7 billion. City Comptroller Mark Levine called the property tax option “a pretty extreme option.”

