Badlands Media hits the road four times a year for a three-day patriot-packed event with our hosts and the Badlands community.

Be part of something real on April 9-12 in Nashville, TN … or be a part of it from the comfort of your own home.

To get your Badlands fix and hang with your fellow hardcore Badlanders in the official Telegram Group, get your GART Virtual Pass today!

As announced last week, there is no Badlands Blitz this weekend, but you can catch up on the playlist below.

We will back with a new episode of The Blitz next Saturday.

Again, to get your Badlands fix in the interim, get your GART Virtual Pass today!

Exciting news to share with you today… Scientists recently discovered a little-known nutrient that dramatically reduces joint pain, fights inflammation and improves your joint, heart and brain health... in as little as 7 days… The best part? Unlike Ibuprofen and painkillers, this food has no side effects. In fact, just the opposite: it ALSO protects your heart and helps prevent memory loss... Learn more here⇒ getkrill.com/badlands

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