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Megs's avatar
Megs
15h

Thank you getting a Brief out, when after a full weekend at GART, which was awesome btw. Seems the Orban story came out of nowhere. Would love more thoughts as the weeks go by. He seemed to be a great supporting member of the Sovereign Alliance.

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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
15h

To echo HGV -- Welcome back!

I like Tulsi. She is the iron hand in the velvet glove. I am looking forward to more revelation from ODNI. May we continue to see revelations regarding our "elected" officials and their nefarious activities.

Iran is still good theater. Israel has fully committed to whatever they perceive their role to be. However, it seems that they are straying outside the bounds of the Holy One who created them. Although, I could be wrong.

Thank you for bringing us these news takes. Thank you for helping us to think and not be lemmings running to the cliff.

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