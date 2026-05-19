The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

“A Ton of Evidence That The Election Was Rigged,” AG Todd Blanche

“There’s a ton of evidence that the election was rigged,” says Acting AG Todd Blanche on 2020. “We have multiple investigations going on in Arizona, in Fulton County Georgia, and that’s exactly what we’re looking at.”

Ashe in America: “Well, there’s a ton of evidence that the election was rigged. That’s not something the DOJ needs to tell you about. There’s been evidence about that for many, many years.”

Well, that’s certainly encouraging. Blanche confirms that there are multiple investigations in Arizona and Georgia.

“...by the way, this is very difficult, because they’re very good. They’re very good at hiding up misconduct and hiding what they’re doing. And so that’s why we’re very focused on finding out whether the right people voted, whether people who were supposed to vote voted, whether there was one vote cast per voter. And that’s what we’re doing in multiple states.”

That bit gives me pause, because it sounds like they’re focusing on voter fraud, not election fraud. But I only pause for a minute because, in Georgia and Arizona, those two domains (individual bad actors vs. the systemic design) are inextricably connected.

And Blanche is right. We have had this information for years. But this is moving quickly. There is so much evidence, and building the cases would take years if the record wasn’t as thick as it is.

“And I expect — and, again, people — you will say to me, how long is it taking? Why is it taking so long? And the reality of the answer to that is because it takes a lot of work to uncover what happened in 2020. It takes a lot of old, good old-fashioned law enforcement, police work, which is what we’re doing. And we have great prosecutors working on it as well. “

This sounds like a justice phase… but then he hedges:

“And I expect that — and I assure you, I assure the American people that as soon as we have something to say for it, whether it’s charges, whether it’s a report, whether it’s the results of an investigation, the American people will learn about what we uncovered.”

A report from an investigation without charges would be quite the rugpull.

But I can’t imagine it.

Tune into Why We Vote Tonight at 9pET, where @canncon and I will discuss what we think is coming next.

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Venezuela Deports Maduro Ally Alex Saab to US Years After Biden Pardon

Venezuela’s government deported longtime Nicolás Maduro ally Alex Saab to the United States on Saturday, less than three years after Biden pardoned the businessman in a prisoner swap. Venezuelan authorities said the move was tied to multiple ongoing U.S. criminal investigations. Saab, a Colombian-born businessman long described by U.S. officials as Maduro’s “bag man,” was removed from key government positions after Rodríguez took power on Jan. 3, including his Cabinet role and position overseeing foreign investment deals tied to Venezuela. Federal prosecutors have been investigating Saab’s alleged role in a bribery scheme connected to Venezuela’s CLAP food import program. Prosecutors identified Saab as “Co-Conspirator 1” in a Miami-based case involving allegations that shell companies were used to secure inflated food contracts through bribery. Saab was first arrested in 2020 after his plane stopped in Cape Verde while traveling to Iran. Biden later agreed to free Saab in exchange for imprisoned Americans and the return of fugitive defense contractor “Fat Leonard.”

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: All warfare is deception.



And that has certainly been the case with this Venezuela saga. I have long moved away from the puerile concept of good guys and bad guys, instead recognizing the world for what it is: an infinite spectrum of grey. There is also the matter of subjectivity: who is framing the notion of good and bad.



In the eyes of the Deep State, Donald Trump is pure evil.



The question is not whether Alex Saab is a white hat or a black hat; the question is whether he is knowledgeable of specific activities and whether he is a reliable source with trustworthy testimony. If he is truly loyal to Nicolas Maduro—and so far, he seems to have demonstrated nothing but loyalty—then his testimony could prove to be very trustworthy.



The Uniparty has framed this "deportation" as an arrest and extradition. The most recent episode in this saga began in mid-January, when acting interim President Delcy Rodriguez posted on Telegram that Saab—who had been appointed as Minister of Industry by Maduro in October 2024—was leaving his role. She thanked him, "for his service to the Homeland; he will be taking on new responsibilities."



New responsibilities? Perhaps public disclosure via public testimony in what will become the most high-profile criminal case in the US since OJ Simpson?



Fast-forward to February 4: A Venezuelan outlet called Caracol posted an article claiming that Saab had been arrested in a joint US-Venezuela law enforcement operation. Yet, Saab's attorney, Luigi Giuliano, denied the claim.



“It is simply not true that he has been arrested,” Giuliano told Reuters, adding there were no charges against Saab. "Today he wants to meet with the president for clarification," Giuliano said.



Reuters reported that, "journalists aligned with Venezuela's government also denied in social media posts that Saab had been taken into custody."



Parliament President Jorge Rodriguez said he had no information on the matter, and to this day, no charges have been formally filed or announced.



The New York Times reported that Saab and other businessmen were actually being sought for their knowledge of money-laundering schemes involving the Venezuelan government—for which Saab had been convicted in the US and served two years in prison before being pardoned by Joe Biden in 2023 and sent back to Caracas in a prisoner swap.



When Caracol reported on February 4th that Saab and other businessmen had been detained, they specified that it was Venezuelan Intelligence (Sebin) that had detained him. Even then they were speculating that Saab would be extradited to the US within a matter of days. The problem is that Venezuelan law explicitly prohibits the state from extraditing its citizens to foreign countries, and no charges have yet to even be filed.



The New York Times reported that the Venezuelan government (likely Sebin) was working very closely with the Trump administration to acquire this knowledge on money-laundering operations that they believe Saab and his peers possess.



Do you see where this is all going?



The media is excited because they think they are about to get the trial of the century for Maduro, who has been a real pain in the ass for the Uniparty Establishment ever since he was first elected to office in 2013.



Here's the kicker:



On December 31, 2015, Maduro's state oil company, PDVSA, published its Consolidated Financial Statement, which I have procured. On pages 78-79, note 32 is entitled "Investigation Case," referring to a US criminal indictment against multiple representatives of PDVSA—all of them pleaded guilty. PDVSA stated that they, themselves, were victims of this fraud, vowing to overhaul their operations and launch a deep investigation of their own, expecting that it could lead to criminal indictments in Venezuela.



Here are those two pages, translated to English. Please forgive the terrible formatting.

This is the investigation that led to Maduro's corruption purges…that led to Maduro filing lawsuits against 42 corrupt oil executives in US court…that led to Alex Saab cooperating with US authorities during the first Trump administration "with the full knowledge and support of Maduro," according to Saab's own lawyers.



To be clear: It was the arrest of these corrupt officials resulting from this investigation that led the MSM to brand Maduro as a ruthless dictator. He was merely cleaning up corruption in his own government; corruption that ties back to the Bush dynasty and their friends in Big Oil.



After evaluating all of this information, the only conclusion that makes sense is that Alex Saab, Nicolas Maduro, Delcy Rodriguez, and the Venezuelan government are working closely with President Trump to take down the cabal that has long controlled both countries, as well as the oil industry and energy sector.

Time Magazine Frames Trump-Xi Convergence as “New World Order,” ... as Predicted

TIME Magazine published an analysis framing the recent summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping as part of an emerging “new world order,” emphasizing shifting geopolitical alignments, direct US-China engagement, and the restructuring of global power relationships. Cooperation and negotiation on trade, AI governance, Taiwan tensions, and international security while arguing the summit signaled movement away from the post-Cold War order dominated by US-led institutions. TIME’s social media promotion amplified the framing, explicitly using the phrase “new world order” while describing the Trump-Xi convergence as a defining global realignment moment, and broader debates over multipolarity, the future of NATO, and changing economic blocs amid rising tensions involving Russia, Europe, and the Indo-Pacific. Meanwhile, Donald Trump on Truth Social promoted the summit as a major diplomatic and economic breakthrough, describing discussions with Xi as productive and emphasizing American leverage, trade access, and stability. The summit has triggered extensive media coverage across Western outlets, with interpretations ranging from strategic détente to concerns over a broader restructuring of global alliances and governance systems.

Burning Bright: Check out the terminology TIME Magazine is using to promote their new panic piece masquerading as a feature on Donald Trump’s renewed relationship with Xi Jinping.

“New World Order.”

Interesting terminology, no?

Well, what if I had already told you the machine was going to pivot not just into a full-on panic pattern as Trump’s convergence with Xi and Vladimir Putin accelerated, but also predicted the exact terminology they were going to use to do it?

From ‘Collapse of the Global Cartel,’ which I published 12 days before TIME’s confirmation of the exact thesis I laid out therein ...

“And in the great irony of our age, the very coalition the Globalists will label the ‘New World Order’ (Trump, Putin, Xi and the emerging and rapidly-renormalized Iranian keystone) is the one actually dismantling the REAL New World Order—the faceless Collectorate that has fed on coerced unity, engineered scarcity and perpetual proxy war for decades.

The only proof of this that will ultimately matter is the retroactive codification of what has already occurred: the Globalists will not get their new world war.

The deals—on energy corridors, trade realignments and the quiet reformation of regimes that no longer serve as Hegemonic proxies—are already done.

The rest, as I always say, is a matter of timing and storytelling.

So, enjoy the ride, or freak out with the rest of the Normie Hivemind you’ve pretended to graduate from as the ‘New Axis’ that is really the Sovereign Alliance incarnate takes center stage.

The choice is yours.

Or, put another way ...

The New World Order is dead.

Long live the New World Order.”

Just like I predicted in July of 2025 that the Globalist Regime was going to start referring to the Sovereign Alliance as the ‘New Axis,’ something they codified just two months later by dubbing the US, Russia and China the ‘Axis of Upheaval,’ this one was also relatively easy to see coming if you understand that the deals on an Actual level have been done for years, and that what we’ve been watching in the interim has represented a War of Stories between said Regime and said Alliance as each battles for dominant share of the Collective Mind.

And why is this mindshare so important to the Sovereign Alliance?

For the same reason the Collectorate has bothered with propaganda in the first place: in order to cultivate the mass and global mandate for the codification of a vision for the future.

Without the people’s passive or active buy-in, any vision for the future they will not just inhabit, but help to bring about is doomed from the start.

And since the Global Regime has done a stellar job of demonizing the very key nations (and respective peoples) that could help usher us into a new Global Golden Age, Trump, Putin and Xi have been taking their time in translating an Alliance along pragmatic and organic terms that I believe was agreed to in the shadows long ago.

Retreat is defeat in the Mind War.

The Regime is in retreat.

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President Trump to the Arabs: “...Hold Off on Our Planned Military Attack…”

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond. This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Look at the names listed in that post:



Tamim.



MBS.



MBZ.



Those are the three leaders that POTUS visited last year when he traveled to the Middle East and was greeted as a conquering hero.



These are our real allies in the Middle East. They are doing what radicalized Christians have long said was impossible for Muslims to do: They are choosing peace and prosperity over war and death.



They will get no credit for doing this from the radicalized Christian Zionists—who we probably should start calling "radicalized Christian terrorists," because it seems that violence and killing innocent people is the way they choose to worship God. (Whichever god that is...)



Or will the radicalized Christian Zionists prove me wrong? Will they accept the peace that the Arabs are brokering with Iran? Or will they demand more blood? As Lindsey Graham clearly seems to be doing.



The Arabs have done a fantastic job cleaning up the extremism in their countries. It's still a work in progress for the region, but Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE look very different today than they did 10 to 20 years ago.



I think it's time for America to clean up its own society. We need to address the radicalized Christian population that demands nonstop war. They are just as much of a problem as the child-grooming blue-haired land-whales, as both groups want to take our children and put them into harms way for no good reason at all.



It is past time for the radicalized Christians to walk away from the golden calf—walk away from Moloch—and return to Jesus and His teachings. These false idols have warped our minds, twisted our souls, and turned our spirits against the Lord and His Word. It is time to end it, and we have to be tough about it. Deprogramming indoctrinated minds—whether they be kid-sniffing groomers or bloodthirsty Zionists—requires intense determination.



Be tough! Walk away from Satan!

President Trump Settles $10 Billion IRS Lawsuit, Establishes $1.776 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund

President Trump has settled his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and Treasury Department over the leaking of his tax returns. The deal creates an “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to review claims of alleged government weaponization and lawfare. The Justice Department said that under the settlement, “The Anti-Weaponization Fund” has been established to review and address claims of alleged government weaponization and lawfare. The fund will total $1.776 billion, funded through the federal judgment fund, a permanent DOJ appropriation for settlements. The program will also allow for formal apologies and monetary relief for eligible claimants. The lawsuit, filed in January alongside Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, accused the IRS of unlawfully disclosing President Trump’s tax records from his first term through a government contractor. Trump’s legal team filed notice in federal court in Miami seeking dismissal of the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled. Attorneys argued the lawsuit remained in its early stages, allowing President Trump to voluntarily dismiss the case without needing approval from the court or consent from the IRS.

Ashe in America: “The program will also allow for formal apologies and monetary relief for eligible claimants.”

Formal government apologies from the government for weaponizing state power against you, plus a monetary settlement?

Did anyone here ever think something like this was possible?

Stay tuned.

We’re going to cover this deployment from a place of first hand knowledge.

BONUS ITEM

Jury Rejects Musk Claims Against OpenAI, Sam Altman

A federal jury rejected Elon Musk’s claims against OpenAI CEO Sam Altman after less than two hours of deliberation, siding with the defense in a dispute over OpenAI’s nonprofit origins and later restructuring. US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers adopted the advisory jury’s finding that Altman and OpenAI were not liable. She also ruled that claims of breach of charitable trust and unjust enrichment were dismissed as untimely. Filed in 2024, the lawsuit alleged Altman and OpenAI abandoned their founding nonprofit mission after Musk co-founded the company in 2015 and left its board in 2018. Microsoft, an early investor beginning in 2019, was also named, with Musk alleging it aided and abetted a breach of charitable trust. Those claims were also dismissed. Musk had sought as much as $134 billion in ill-gotten gains, removal of Altman and OpenAI President Greg Brockman, and reversal of OpenAI’s 2025 restructuring. He argued any funds should go to “the OpenAI charity.”

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