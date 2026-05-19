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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
7h

"We need to address the radicalized Christian population that demands nonstop war."

No $hit. Feel free to pick up a weapon and stand a post, then downrange that you order Lindsay Grahamnesty et al. Or STFU and give us our money back from your effing NGO's. My brother and I were deployed several times since the fall of the Soviets. For no personal gain at all.

Finally watching "Peaky Blinders" and once again it hits home how war changes everything for generations, except for those few that perpetuate it. Grey indeed.

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Gary's avatar
Gary
7h

"... 𝘪𝘵 𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘺’𝘳𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘰𝘯 𝘷𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘶𝘥, 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘶𝘥." Yes, the two are deeply intertwingled (so to speak) but the focus on voters specifically makes it much more personal - mentally, "the machine" is a slippery concept, but knowing my Mom's, or my neighbor's, or maybe even my own specific vote was stolen hits closer to home. There is also a sense in which, while elections are the province of the states per the Constitution, votes and voters are more generally seen as a Federal-level issue. Constitutionally we don't care about the mechanics of how the votes are gathered, but every voter must be accounted for.

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