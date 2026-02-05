The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

ODNI, FBI Obtained & Analyzed Puerto Rico Voting Equipment Last Spring

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), led by Tulsi Gabbard, coordinated with the FBI last spring to obtain and examine electronic voting machines and related data from Puerto Rico. Reuters broke the story, reporting that ODNI confirmed the raid in a statement. Reuters did not publish the statement in full, but provided a mix of direct quotes and summaries about its substance, quoting: “ODNI found extremely concerning cyber security and operational deployment practices that pose a significant risk to U.S. elections,” the statement is quoted directly. “Given ODNI’s broad statutory authority to coordinate, integrate, and analyze intelligence related to election security and our known work on understanding vulnerabilities to foreign and other malign interference, ODNI conducted an examination of electronic voting systems used in Puerto Rico’s elections.” Additionally, Reuters summarized that, ODNI said that taking the voting machines and data was “standard practice in forensic analysis,” and that some security gaps stemmed from the voting machines’ use of vulnerable cellular technology. Further, the outlet cited anonymous officials claiming that, “The sources said the goal was to work with the FBI to investigate claims that Venezuela had hacked voting machines in Puerto Rico, but added the probe did not produce any clear evidence of Venezuelan interference in the U.S. territory’s elections.” Finally, the reporting also quoted Puerto Rican House Member (non-voting) Pablo Jose Hernandez Rivera (D-PR), “We have had widely reported problems in election administration. But they are all attributable to incompetence and corruption, not foreign interference.” In Venezuelan news, an Argentine federal judge has requested the extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from the United States to face prosecution for alleged crimes against humanity, according to Argentine court filings as reported by the AP. The outlet did not publish the filings. “The urgent translation of the international request and the documentation attached thereto is hereby ordered,” the warrant, reportedly signed by Argentine federal judge Sebastián Ramos and seen by the AP, said. According to the outlet, the warrant alleges torture, unlawful detention, and forced disappearances. Maduro is currently detained in the US, facing federal narcotics and narco-terrorism charges.

Ashe in America: Today’s brief is full of anonymous sources close to the matter, but we’re leading it off with this story about an ODNI statement that is summarized, and slightly quoted, by the “news wire.”

As I write this, ODNI has not publicly released the full statement, so we are relying on their assertions–ODNI has also not released the statement.

Here at Badlands, we also have sources close to the matter who tell us that the Reuters story is a hit job to fud the election investigations. However, the voting machine analysis in the territory did occur. According to our sources, it isn’t about Venezuela.

It’s likely about the Americans.

Let’s see if the “nothing is happening” crowd has an answer for this analysis that (1) happened almost a year ago, and (2) wasn’t leaked before now.

In response to the news that this election-related investigatory activity happened last spring, Kanekoa reminded everyone on X about what Tulsi was talking about last spring:

Vulnerable for a long time. And, considering what is going on in Georgia, not just vulnerable. Elections are fake. We aren’t letting it go.

In other news that the CIA is desperately trying to make related — but probably isn’t — Argentina wants Maduro.

Is Argentina still run by the IMF? If yes, then no.

Erdogan’s Tour of Champions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is advancing a broad regional push across the Middle East, North Africa, and Eurasia, combining economic diplomacy, military expansion, and mediation efforts. During a visit to Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the Kingdom agreed to cooperate on $2 billion in solar energy projects. “We view these investments as one of the most important examples of direct foreign investment in our energy sector, and they will be financed entirely through external financing. Credit will also be provided by international financial institutions,” Turkey’s Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said. Turkey and Egypt also deepened ties, issuing a joint declaration following their second Strategic Cooperation Council meeting, committing to expanded cooperation on trade, energy, defense, and regional security. “Both Countries agreed to intensify joint coordination efforts along with other concerned regional states to support de-escalation in the Middle East and create a conducive atmosphere for the resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran based on good faith and mutual respect in order to reach a mutually beneficial and satisfactory agreement, which reinforces peace, stability and prosperity in the Middle East3… Both Sides agree to continue to cooperate closely within international and regional organizations… The Parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in 2028 in Ankara.” Ankara is positioning itself as a diplomatic intermediary, with Turkey reportedly hosting talks between the US and Iran in Istanbul on Friday, according to Bloomberg citing unnamed officials. Separately, US and Iranian officials are also reportedly seeking de-escalation talks in Oman, according to Israeli media, also citing unnamed officials. The US has not confirmed the reports as of press time, though Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed the talks Wednesday on X. “Nuclear talks with the United States are scheduled to be held in Muscat on about 10 am Friday. I’m grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements,” Araghchi said. On the military front, Turkey is deploying additional F-16 fighter jets overseas, expanding its defense footprint from Azerbaijan to Somalia, according to unnamed Somali officials and satellite images reportedly analyzed by Middle East Eye.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: We are witnessing the rise of a new Middle East.

First, we had Erdogan visit The Kingdom, where he received the Trump Treatment.

This meeting was a significant moment, and one that was a callback to the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation organized by Saudi King Salman and the Crown Prince in November 2023, to address the invasion of Gaza by Israel following the October 7 attack.

At that meeting, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for a new chapter in Islamic history, where the Ummah would set aside internal disputes and find common cause in the face of a common enemy. However, the call was not for jihad or the creation of a caliphate. It was not to embark on a kinetic campaign of destruction.

The call was to build.

And so, in the face of intense Israeli provocation, the Ummah set out on a path to do the one thing nobody expected: nothing. Or at least, the appearance of nothing.

There is no doubt in my mind that the grotesque public relations campaign that the IDF embarked on post-October 7, where Israeli soldiers were encouraged to document themselves committing war crimes and post the videos and images to social media, was intended to incite the Muslims into a state of irrational anger where all strategic thought would be abandoned and rage would drive them into the arms of indiscriminate warfare.

Such conditions would have set the stage for Israel to claim victimhood status, while justifying a military campaign that would allow Netanyahu to conquer all the necessary lands needed to build Greater Israel. Europe and the United States (among others) would have surely joined in to support this righteous crusade. And if, given the relationships between Iran, Russia, and China, WW3 were to break out, then all the better.

But none of this happened, because the Muslims did nothing. Instead, they shifted their focus to bilateral diplomacy, cultivating relationships with all the major and minor powers of the world. While Israel bombed Gaza into dust, the Arabs, Turks, and Persians began a series of chess moves that prioritized economic trade deals and cultural exchange. The Arabs courted Europe, the Persians courted Russia and China, and the Turks moved away from NATO and the EU and toward BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. All the while, the group convened regularly to lay plans for how to handle Syria, which they knew would become a trap set to spring on them when Donald Trump returned to the presidency.

They must have known that a lightning insurgency was planned for December 2024—the month in between President Trump winning the election and being sworn into office—and made plans to thwart the would-be major war by having Assad surrender and retreat to Moscow.

Now Erdogan and MBS are together demanding that the IDF leave Syria entirely, in a joint public statement.

The Saudis hosted a Saudi-Turk investment forum, where a number of deals were announced, most notably a $2 billion project to develop solar panel technology in Turkey.

Many commented on this video of Erdogan leaving the palace in Riyadh, where MBS refused to let go of his hand. (The Sovereign Bros love to get handsy.)

Erdogan then traveled to Egypt, which led to a huge moment representing the completion of his redemption arc.

Erdogan publicly supported the Arab Spring, which led to the overthrow of the Egyptian government in 2011, and the takeover by the Muslim Brotherhood via the election of Mohamed Morsi in 2012.

In 2013, a counterinsurgency was organized by the US and loyalists in the Egyptian military, led by General al-Sisi. As a result, Turkey and Egypt did not have any relationship or communication until the end of 2023, when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman facilitated communication (and later, visits) between Sisi and Erdogan.

The reconciliation of Egypt and Turkey (among other events) represents the end of Five Eye’s control over the Middle East. Israel is no longer the center of influence and power in the region.

The signing of the defense pact between Turkey and Egypt, when coupled when the defense pact between Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, is indicative of this tectonic shift in Middle East power dynamics. The Middle East is a geographic crossroads, and the three gateways to the adjacent continents (Turkey—Europe; Pakistan—Asia; Egypt—Africa) are now covered in a strategic agreement that will see the Middle East mobilize against any external threat that attacks any of these gateways. Turkey is now sending F-16 fighter jets to Azerbaijan and Somalia, each representing the northern and southern access points to the region, but also the two critical trade routes that connect Asia to Europe.

This is absolute power projection, but conducted in a benevolent act of brotherhood—not a sinister scheme to start a conflict.

The only friction point that remains now is Israel, which has been completely bypassed in these maneuvers. Israel must now choose whether it will live as a citizen in this new Middle East, or whether it will succumb to the supremacist elements of its cultural doctrine and continue to engage in war.

One thing is clear: the Muslims have completely transformed how they are perceived around the world, and have organized to build a true alliance of sovereign states.

All that remains now is to confront Netanyahu.

P.S. As is tradition with the Sovereign Alliance, we got a car ride between the bros.

Sovereign Alliance Comms Flow As Trump Praises Putin, Signals Long-Term Future With Xi

President Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “kept his word” regarding recent ceasefire-related developments in Ukraine, in a back and forth with reporters in the Oval Office Wednesday. Reporter: “On Ukraine, Mr. President — yesterday you were talking about how Vladimir Putin had agreed to a pause during the cold weather overnight. Those attacks have started up again.” President Donald Trump: “I know — it was Sunday. It was Sunday to Sunday. Then it opened up and he hit them hard last night. No — he agreed. He kept his word on that. It’s a lot. You know, one week — we’ll take anything, because it’s really, really cold over there. But it was Sunday, and he went from Sunday to Sunday.” Reporter: “Are you disappointed he didn’t go further?” President Donald Trump: “Yeah. I would like him to end the war. I spoke to him. I want him to end the war.” Also, Wednesday, in a separate post on Truth Social, Trump said he spoke by phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating that the call addressed trade and economic issues. “I have just completed an excellent telephone conversation with President Xi, of China. It was a long and thorough call, where many important subjects were discussed, including Trade, Military, the April trip that I will be making to China (which I very much look forward to!), Taiwan, the War between Russia/Ukraine, the current situation with Iran, the purchase of Oil and Gas by China from the United States, the consideration by China of the purchase of additional Agricultural products including lifting the Soybean count to 20 Million Tons for the current season (They have committed to 25 Million Tons for next season!), Airplane engine deliveries, and numerous other subjects, all very positive! The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one, and we both realize how important it is to keep it that way. I believe that there will be many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency having to do with President Xi, and the People’s Republic of China! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP” No additional agreements or timelines were announced.

Burning Bright: In the last 24 hours, Donald Trump has once more cut through the noise of the Info War in order to clearly elucidate Sovereign Signal.

He has praised both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, the former for “keeping his word,” (i.e., being a man of honor), and the latter for presenting the opportunity for “many positive results achieved over the next three years of my Presidency.”

Obviously, these statements directly contradict the Russophobia and Sinophobia ubiquitous not just to the Western Psyche, but perhaps especially the NeoCon class who’ve dominated the Faux MAGA zeitgeist when it comes to mainstream talking points for years.

Which is why Trump has been forced to couch his language regarding these leaders and these nations for so long, a trend that shows increasing signs of abating.

And yeah, like most things in the Info War, it was possible to see coming, if you’re engaging from the core premise that the Sovereign Alliance is real.

The enemy certainly is.

From ‘System Purge,’ which I wrote last week:

“Putin may have set the template, but Xi has arguably provided the most direct precedent for the battle Donald Trump has waged in the American theater over these past eight years—a shadow purge executed not through public spectacle, but via continuity of government, narrative shielding operations and counter-insurgency protocols.

In other words—and as I argued in my too-long form on the subject several years ago, Xi’s Tigers and Flies campaign endures, and seems to be approaching a cascade of crescendos—as red family princelings, legacy military networks and CCP patronage dynasties fall from the ledger in deliberate sequence, one by one or in sudden, sweeping waves.

Through Sovereign Alliance framing, this is not Xi’s grip slipping into paranoia, but tightening into unapologetic permanence.

And contrary to the prevailing myopia that afflicts even the most vigilant corners of this community—the assumption that the sovereign wave must originate on American shores, radiating outward—the truth cuts cleaner, even if many fail to recognize it on its own time:

The reclamation is not starting here.

It is converging here.

And if you’re on the lookout for the ultimate signal, the one that slices through every layer of manufactured noise and narrative chaff, it remains as resonant as ever.

Over the course of the last decade, George Soros—the waning architect of the color revolution playbook itself, high priest of the borderless system of subversion masquerading as organic ‘open society’ enlightenment—has identified three men as THE paramount threats to his vision of global(ist) democracy.

Three figures whose nationalist resolve stand in direct opposition to his stateless apparatus.

Three Sovereigns.

Donald Trump.

Vladimir Putin.

Xi Jinping.

These men are, according to the Sorosian Dialectic, threats to Global Democracy.

And at least on this account, the Sultan System Slug himself is right.

And that’s a good thing.”

Grand Jury Testimony From Senator David Perdue Suggests Gov. Brian Kemp Halted Investigation Into 2020 Election

On August 24th, 2023, Donald Trump surrendered himself to authorities at the Fulton County Jail. What followed was the most infamous mugshot of all time. He had just been indicted on racketeering and other charges related to the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. The case of State of Georgia v. Trump, et al. - which was manufactured by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her lover Nathan Wade - was ultimately dismissed on November 25th, 2025. Even after its dismissal, the case is providing us with more context of what actually happened (and what didn’t happen) surrounding the 2020 election. Last month, Judge Scott McAfee lifted a protective order on the special grand jury transcripts from the case of State of Georgia v. Trump, et al. One particular transcript contains a concerning claim made by former U.S. Senator David Perdue. On September 6, 2022, Sen. Perdue sat for a transcribed interview in front of the Grand Jury. He was examined by Nathan Wade, among others. After initial pleasantries, Wade asked Sen. Perdue whether he agreed that investigations by the Secretary of State’s Office, the GBI, and “numerous investigations” - showed nothing illegal happened at the State Farm Arena on election night in 2020. Perdue responded, “I agree that an investigation happened, yes.” Read CannCon ’s full exclusive on Badlands Substack!

Ashe in America: If you haven’t read Brian’s full story, you’re behind.

From the reporting, it appears that at least three officials tasked with investigating election fraud killed the case and were rewarded with judgeships down in the Peach State. It’s not proven in court yet, but the smoke in the court of public opinion is accompanied by flames in Georgia…

The devil went down to Georgia and was elected governor, apparently.

Senator Purdue claimed, under oath, that Governor Brian Kemp told Georgia GBI Chief Vic Reynolds to tell Senator Purdue that they were not going to investigate the election and mentioned being a “team player.”

Being a team player in election fraud—either the crime or the cover up—is treason.

Importantly, it was Nathan Wade who took Purdue’s grand jury testimony. Wade would go on to lead a scandal-ridden RICO prosecution against the President and many others—despite knowing that Kemp had buried the investigation.

Also important: Every official that told the American people that the GBI investigated was lying.

Kemp needs to resign so he can be properly prosecuted. Of course, and sort of in his defense, Sidney Powell posted what we were all thinking on that:

“Remember what happened on a highway in GA to a wonderful young man who was connected to Kemp, Loeffler and Perdue after all three called for a signature audit?? Run the timeline on Kemp’s change of heart—and add in the bogus dismissal of our 4 federal fraud cases.”

RIP, Harrison Deal.

We may still get justice for you, yet.

P.S. Shame on everyone that stole and its screen grabs without crediting Brian or Badlands. SHAME!

BONUS ITEM

White House Asks Judge to Block Injunctions as a Matter of National Security

On Feb. 2, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal judge to stay any injunction against the White House East Wing Modernization and State Ballroom Project if one is issued. “Given the exigencies involved in suspending a major ongoing construction project with national security implications, Defendants are filing this motion in advance of any ruling, to avoid an emergency situation or at least to facilitate expedited proceedings on appeal.”

“Halting construction would imperil the President and others who live and work in the White House.”

“The current open construction site is, in and of itself, a hazard and complicates Secret Service operations.”

“There are additional reasons, described in detail in a supplemental classified declaration, that halting construction will endanger national security and therefore impair the public interest.”

“Put simply, completion of the Project in a timely fashion is imperative for reasons of national security.” The lawsuit was filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which seeks to block the project.

Democrats Issue List of Demands for DHS Funding

Bicameral minority leaders Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries sent a formal list of 10 demands to Republican leaders as part of congressional funding negotiations on Wednesday: Judicial Warrants Required: DHS officers may not enter private property without a judicial warrant. End indiscriminate arrests, strengthen warrant standards, and require verification that a person is not a U.S. citizen before immigration detention. Ban on Masks: Prohibit ICE and other immigration enforcement agents from wearing face coverings during enforcement activities. Identification Requirements: Require DHS officers conducting immigration enforcement to visibly display their agency, unique ID number, and last name, and to verbally identify themselves upon request. Protection of Sensitive Locations: Prohibit use of funds for immigration enforcement actions near sensitive locations, including medical facilities, schools, childcare facilities, churches, polling places, and courthouses. Prohibition on Racial Profiling: Ban stops, questioning, or searches based on race, ethnicity, language, accent, occupation, or presence at certain locations. Use-of-Force Standards: Codify a reasonable use-of-force policy, expand training and certification requirements, and require officers involved in use-of-force incidents to be removed from field duty pending investigation. State and Local Oversight: Preserve state and local authority to investigate and prosecute potential crimes or excessive force by DHS officers; require evidence preservation and sharing; require state or local consent for large-scale operations outside targeted enforcement. Detention Safeguards: Require detention facilities to meet minimum standards, including immediate access to counsel; allow states to sue DHS for violations; prohibit restrictions on congressional visits to ICE facilities regardless of funding source. Body-Worn Cameras: Require body-worn cameras for DHS officers interacting with the public, establish rules for footage storage and access, and prohibit tracking individuals or compiling databases related to First Amendment activity. Uniform and Equipment Standards: Standardize DHS officer uniforms and equipment to reflect civilian law-enforcement norms rather than paramilitary appearance. The also called on Secretary Krisi Noem to be removed from her position. [Read the Full Letter Here]

