Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
7h

Maybe it’s just a case of “The Sisterhood of the Army Women,” but LTC Gabbard had always been my favorite character in the cabinet. I sincerely hope she is really as involved and competent as she seems to be. My oft spoken refrain bears repeating; Tulsi has been “America First” since before Trump came down the escalator.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
6h

Trump 2.0 has really flooded the zone. I have been waiting for the first domino to fall that will topple the entire diseased temple and this current flood is getting us oh so close😊

The 2020 GA election fraud is exploding onto the Normiville stage and the DS Rat Bastard’s heads are exploding. Every time a Dimorat gets in front of a camera they are forced into another Humiliation Ritual. And the “demands” Chucky and Jr Obummer put out are pitiful.

Anyway, love CannCon’s GA article and cannot wait for his next article today.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture