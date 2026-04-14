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Samuel E Roberson Jr's avatar
Samuel E Roberson Jr
15h

This morning I woke up to the usual flood of propagandized “news” screaming about war, endless online bickering, and the most revealing part of all is the UN and NATO are now piling on the U.S. military… in defense of Iran.

Not in defense of America.

In defense of Iran.

Let that sink in.

While Pres. Trump shows the World what real courage looks like by finally shutting down the dangerous trade deals with Iran, the so-called “global community” is rushing in to protect their profit margins and their partnerships with the DS regime.

The mask is off. The UN, NATO, and the deep state they serve have just exposed exactly where their true loyalties lie, and it’s not with the United States or its people.

This is the point I’ve been hammering in all my posts, the globalist machine doesn’t care about American security, American lives, or American interests. It only cares about keeping the cash flowing and the power structure intact.

Trump’s move just ripped the curtain back.

Now we see who’s really running the show, and who’s willing to sell out America to keep the old game going.

Stand with courage.

Stand with truth.

The exposure happening right now is exactly what we’ve been waiting for, for a very long time now.

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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
15h

When Ben Franklin, after the Constitutional Convention, said that we have a Republic, if we can keep it, he meant that a Republic requires vigilance of attention.

Thus began the silent invasion, capturing attention (distraction) through academia, Hollywood, the music industry, censored history, mainstream news, medical institutions, race relations, an economy based on taxes instead of tariffs supporting an out-of-control bureaucracy we call government.

When leaders came along to threaten that Silent Invasion, the global cabal resorted to assassinations (Lincoln, McKinley, JFK…numerous attempts on Trump). It directly led to the 2019 coup attempt of Impeachment WITHOUT ANY FIRST HAND EVIDENCE.

While I started paying attention after 9/11 (and thanks to the internet) and nearly tuned out after Obama…along came Trump! [They] couldn’t control our attention anymore. We’ve waited nearly a decade for Justice for the crimes of treason.

We are paying attention now! ❤️🇺🇸🌟

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