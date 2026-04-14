The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

DNI Tulsi Gabbard Exposes Conspiracy Used By Congress to Impeach President Trump

ODNI Press Release: “Today, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard releases never-before-seen documents exposing a coordinated effort by elements within the Intelligence Community (IC), including a former Inspector General (IG), to manufacture a conspiracy that was used as the basis to impeach President Trump in 2019. During his preliminary investigation into President Trump’s July 2019 phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, former IC IG Michael Atkinson did not follow standard IG procedures and relied upon politicized, manufactured narratives – only conducting interviews with four individuals: the Whistleblower, the Whistleblower’s friend who was a co-author of the January 2017 Russia Hoax Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) and close colleague of disgraced former FBI Agent Peter Strzok, and two character references who had zero firsthand knowledge of the July 2019 phone call. Despite a lack of any firsthand evidence, IC IG Atkinson proceeded to take actions to weaponize the Whistleblower process and exceed his statutory jurisdiction by ignoring Department of Justice guidance and relying on only second-hand testimony to ensure the whistleblower complaint was released to Congress, referred to the FBI, and leaked to the propaganda media. Then-House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) Chairman Adam Schiff and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi used this false, second-hand narrative to create media intrigue and ultimately spark the basis to impeach President Trump in December of 2019. ‘Deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that was used by Congress to usurp the will of the American people and impeach the duly-elected President of the United States,’ said DNI Gabbard. ‘Inspector General Atkinson failed to uphold his responsibility to the American people, putting political motivations over the truth. And this, along with the politicization of the whistleblower process by a former CIA employee who was working hand in glove with Democrats in Congress, are egregious examples of the deep state playbook on how to weaponize the Intelligence Community. Exposing these tactics and showing how they undermine the fabric of our democratic republic furthers the critical cause of transparency and accountability and will help prevent future abuse of power.’ Review the documents released here” and read the full press release here.

Ashe in America: The first Trump impeachment was the event that completed my return to political awareness from my post Tea Party doom out. I watched every second – it was so strange to see the Congress go all the way on blowing up the institutions.

At the time I said to my husband Matt, “They have to know this is bullshit, and they have to know they’ll get caught…but they’re putting the country through it anyway.”

This has always been a big thing for me. These people allegedly work for us, and we voted for President Trump. This was back in 2019-2020, before I understood that elections are fake and the institutions are illegitimate. I couldn’t get past the part where “representatives” so openly subverted the will of the people.

I’m still not over it.

More than six years later, the documents are being declassified, and we are getting confirmation about what was obvious from the beginning: The hoaxes were, in fact, hoaxes, and they were intended to thwart the President’s agenda…our agenda…to the benefit, at least in part, of foreign nations and interests.

Sounds like treason.

When will the prosecutions begin?

Related: Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales resigned from Congress, and there are rumors that additional resignations are expected this week. Adam Schiff and Adam Kinzinger are also rumored to be under investigation.

Remember yesterday, when I said the Swalwell sort of felt like Cuomo? Catherine Herridge reported Monday that DNI Gabbard’s document dump uncovered allegations against Swalwell of leaking state secrets…

…the guy that was shagging the Chinese spy.

Accelerate.

Exciting news to share with you today… Scientists recently discovered a little-known nutrient that dramatically reduces joint pain, fights inflammation and improves your joint, heart and brain health... in as little as 7 days… The best part? Unlike Ibuprofen and painkillers, this food has no side effects. In fact, just the opposite: it ALSO protects your heart and helps prevent memory loss... Learn more here⇒ getkrill.com/badlands

Sponsored

US Announces Maritime Blockade After Iran Talks Conclude Without Agreement

The United States is moving ahead with a maritime blockade in key Middle Eastern waters following the collapse of negotiations with Iran. According to US Central Command, the blockade will be enforced in the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, targeting vessel traffic east of the Strait of Hormuz. Military guidance states that any unauthorized ship entering or leaving the restricted zone could face interception, diversion, or capture, while neutral transit through the strait and humanitarian shipments will still be permitted under inspection. Vice President JD Vance said talks this weekend in Islamabad between US and Iranian officials lasted more than 20 hours but failed to bridge critical gaps, particularly over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. President Trump confirmed the breakdown in talks, stating Iran’s refusal to abandon its nuclear program was the central obstacle to any agreement.

Burning Bright: The genie of decentralization is out, and it’s rewriting the rules faster than any legacy faux alliance can adapt.

What we’re witnessing in this microcosm is nothing less than the acceleration of a new Power Paradigm—one that governs geopolitics not through centralized coercion, but through the disciplined drawing inward of sovereign nations who are then better equipped to project outward.

Each player, acting in enlightened self-interest and that of its respective peoples draws strength from within: energy independence, financial realism and military recalibration.

This creates a far more stable world than the Collectorate’s web of engineered interdependencies ever could, where momentary flare-ups self-correct through the global free market of nations rather than through top-down edicts that benefit the few at the expense of the many.

In this emergent multipolar worldview that Donald Trump champions in secret, though not yet in public practice, peace and stability aren’t imposed, but rather emerge as the natural byproduct of powers no longer shackled to the Hegemon’s scarcity cult the American consumer and warfighter has been used to energize and defend for decades.

At its core, the Sovereign Alliance functions as a coalition that seeks to end coalitions—a decentralized collective deliberately upending the very concept of collectivism itself.

Donald Trump isn’t about to broadcast the full scope of this realignment in blunt terms, because most, unfortunately, see US disentanglement, energy and monetary realignment as threats to US dominance, when they represent anything but.

Put another way, Trump is strengthening the position of the American people precisely by weakening our position in the System of Systems, and yes, that requires temporary friction, controlled demolitions and eventual reconciliations across the board, all of which they are already projecting directly, and have been clandestinely all along, in between the breathless and dramatic escalations they also projected in advance.

Netanyahu Clashes With Europe as Israel Expands Lebanon Offensive

Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified a diplomatic clash with European leaders while continuing Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon, rejecting calls for a ceasefire and insisting operations against Hezbollah will proceed. European governments have condemned the strikes and urged de-escalation, warning of worsening humanitarian conditions as the conflict expands alongside broader regional tensions involving Iran. Israeli operations have caused extensive destruction in parts of southern Lebanon, with reports that entire villages have been leveled in areas Israel says contain Hezbollah infrastructure. Casualties and displacement have risen, fueling international criticism and concern over the humanitarian toll. Despite pressure from the United States and European allies to scale back operations and engage in negotiations, Netanyahu has maintained that the Lebanon front remains active, leaving the situation volatile with no immediate resolution in sight.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Net-and-Yoohoo lecturing Europe about the Holocaust? Talk about the pot calling the kettle black.

Now that the holocaust in Gaza is over, Netanyahu has moved on to Lebanon.

My guess is that the IDF strategy is to completely clear out the area between the Golan Heights and Tyre, then follow the Litani River where it turns north and take the area north of Khiyam. This would sever the physical connection between southern Lebanon and Syria, preventing Hezbollah from using Syria as an escape route or to bring in weapons/supplies from empathetic neighbors. They will level every village (and structure) between Taybeh and Tyre, completing their conquest of southern Israel.



There is a massive psyop online right now trying to convince Western Christians that Hezbollah wants to kill them for loving Jesus. But this is a terrible lie. Here is a picture of a Hezbollah soldier on patrol in Syria cleaning a dirty statue of the Virgin Mary.

And here is Iranian President Pezeshkian defending the Pope from President Trump’s “attacks.” He also makes it clear that Iran is willing to make a deal, under the correct conditions.

(Aside: I was told my entirely life that all Muslims hate me and want to kill me because I love Jesus. It turns out they love Jesus, too. I don’t think this is something that can be forgiven.)

So what are the correct conditions? I would imagine that a ban on uranium enrichment is going to be a non-starter. It would be foolish and irresponsible for the Iranian government to agree to shut down their enrichment programs—especially to a government (USA) that has already demonstrated a reckless disregard for human life in its unwavering support for Israel.

The war is very serious, though, so please do not make light of it. Don’t post any of the super spicy memes that Iran has been churning. Don’t post their videos of President Trump being presidential. (This one was posted by the Iranian embassy in Saudi Arabia—which was purportedly closed last month due to the fighting.)

And definitely don’t share this one that came from their consulate in India…

…or this one from their embassy in Thailand…

This is a totally normal thing for the Iranian government to post while it is fighting a very serious and very real war against the United States.

It would appear that Iran is now waging a memetic jihad through its [online] proxies—truly, the next evolution of fifth-generation warfare.

I was always told that these Muslims hate free speech and therefore have no sense of humor. Yet now they are now revealing themselves to be some of the most prolific edgelords on the internet today.

Does Israel plan on fighting the entire world? Or are they planning to stop after they have destroyed and/or occupied Gaza , Syria , West Bank , Lebanon , Turkey, Iran, and Europe?

Badlands Media hits the road four times a year for a three-day patriot-packed event with our hosts and the Badlands community. This past weekend we were in Nashville, TN and had a great time with some excellent discussions.

To get your Badlands fix, get your GART Virtual Pass today!

Orbán Concedes Defeat, Opposition Set for Landslide Win in Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán conceded defeat in Sunday’s parliamentary election, calling the result “clear” and “painful” as early counts showed opposition leader Péter Magyar on track for a decisive victory. With roughly 99% of votes counted, Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party is projected to secure a two-thirds supermajority in parliament, crossing the 133-seat threshold needed for constitutional changes with 138 seats, marking one of the most significant political shifts in Hungary in over a decade. Orbán, who has led Hungary for 16 years and is a close ally of President Trump, faced his strongest electoral test since 2010. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded to the results on X, writing: “Hungary has chosen Europe. Europe has always chosen Hungary. A country reclaims its European path. The Union grows stronger.”

Burning Bright: A Hungarian Shatterpoint has arrived, and where we go from here could decide the directional future of the Collectorate.

Viktor Orbán has reportedly conceded a “shock” election result, wherein a pro-EU global ‘centrist’ is set to take over on record turnout.

Predictably, the globalist echo chamber erupts in triumph, calling the latest fake election a decisive repudiation of Orban’s rule, and marking a supposed death knell for the nationalist undercurrent that has kept Hungary breathing sovereign air while the rest of the bloc suffocated under Brussels’ net-zero dogma and endless sanction rituals.

The timing, of course, is immaculate: fresh off the latest round of EU-NATO arm-twisting over Ukrainian aid packages, energy deals and Orban’s stubborn refusal to join the collective suicide pact against the very regimes the Hegemon now brands the “Axis of Upheaval,” which is largely made up of the regimes I personally frame as the Sovereign Alliance.

Globalist media organs are already framing Magyar’s victory as the first domino in a broader Western repudiation of the sovereign, nationalist, first-principles movement that Donald Trump has projected as the template for a post-unipolar age.

And yes, I’ll offer a partial mea culpa here:

In recent writings, I’ve mapped Hungary—through Orban’s stubborn anti-collectivist posture, his public defiance on sanctions, on Ukraine, on the very fault lines the Hegemon needs intact—as the potential pebble that could trigger the sovereign nationalist cascade across Eastern Europe, a fracturing of the blocs en route to a de facto, then actual unraveling of the EU-NATO stranglehold.

The theory held water in the context of the Multipolar War: one Eastern anchor breaking free, with the rest following as the economic gravity shifts eastward and the narrative spell breaks.

So, does this ‘shock’ loss squash that theory, or confirm it in the most brutal, clarifying and admittedly-caustic way possible?

Orban’s ouster does not necessarily invalidate my framing of him as a pebble that could and would precede an avalanche in Europe.

Trump’s recent public embrace of Orban might have been the trigger for this deployment ... or it might have baited it out.

The Hungarian people now face that choice offered in the stark relief of a backdrop of a crumbling rules-based international order and an emergent multipolar world—between the future Orban represented and the one Trump has set as the global standard, or the managed decline the Tisza surge promises under Brussels’ renewed embrace.

UBS Faces Legal Pressure Over Nazi-Linked Accounts as Regulators Tighten Oversight

UBS is facing mounting legal and regulatory pressure tied to allegations involving its acquired unit, Credit Suisse, and accounts linked to assets from the Nazi era. A US court recently allowed claims to proceed after rejecting UBS’s attempt to limit liability, keeping alive accusations that the bank failed to fully disclose or investigate accounts connected to assets stolen during the Holocaust. Separate reporting has also raised concerns that prior internal or external investigations into those accounts may have been incomplete or obstructed. The legal challenges come as UBS faces broader regulatory scrutiny in Europe following its emergency takeover of Credit Suisse. Swiss regulators are considering tougher capital requirements that could affect the bank’s future operations, while global financial authorities continue to strengthen oversight of large institutions. Recent moves by the Bank of England to introduce alternative bank resolution mechanisms reflect a wider push to manage systemic risk, placing UBS at the center of overlapping legal, historical, and regulatory pressures.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Everything— and I mean EVERYTHING— keeps coming up Credit Suisse.

It’s like every single rabbit hole that I go down somehow ends up landing in a Credit Suisse bank account; And that makes some sense, I suppose, as a “Swiss Bank Account” became an elitist status symbol in the latter 20th century.

As I shared on stage at GART, I have found research (by author Gordon Thomas) claiming that Robert Maxwell (father to Ghislaine) was dispatched by Mossad to sell the infamous PROMIS software to entities across the world, including Credit Suisse.

It was the PROMIS software (equipped with a secret backdoor) that allowed Mossad to monitor the activities of all governments, but also track the money laundering practices of organized crime syndicates through the banking system, as well as arms deals through weapons manufacturers.

It was through this surveillance that Mossad learns that the CIA had been using Credit Suisse to launder their revenue from various off-the-book endeavors. And it was through the careful study and observation of these transactions that Robert Maxwell became the world’s most prolific money laundering of the late 1980’s. (The trick, Maxwell learned, was moving money between banks in the West and banks in the Soviet Union. Nearly nobody—save for Robert Maxwell—had the clout and contacts in both hemispheres to be granted this privilege.)

Now we have UBS—which was forced by the Swedish government to acquire Credit Suisse (their main competitor) in 2023—immitating the exact behavior of Credit Suisse in the final months before its collapse, blocking investigator Neil Barofsky from acquiring internal documents that could reveal the depth of these money laundering schemes. (And, by extension, the international cabal that controls the US government.)

By happenstance, we are waiting on a report from Barofsky that will be delivered to Chuck Grassley in the Senate sometime this year.

Accelerate.

BONUS ITEM

Trump Escalates Clash With Pope

Donald Trump intensified a public clash with Pope Leo XIV after criticizing the Pope’s leadership and amplifying social media content that portrayed Trump in religious imagery that many on the internet considered to be representative of Jesus Christ. The posts circulated widely online and prompted backlash from religious commentators, Catholic voices, and political observers, many of whom described the imagery as provocative and inappropriate. The episode adds to a broader pattern of tension between Trump and Catholic leadership, particularly on issues such as immigration, nationalism, and the role of moral authority in global politics.

Please share the Brief far and wide! Want to join the conversation? Jump in the comments and let us know your thoughts. And if you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.