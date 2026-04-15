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🇫🇷 TRUMPist de La Fayette 🇺🇸's avatar
🇫🇷 TRUMPist de La Fayette 🇺🇸
3h

@Ashe in America:

I love the way you present the whole summary of Swalwell's situation!

As I wrote it yesterday, I'm deeply convinced he had been flipped (in the right way !) many years ago (after the Fang Fang episode?) and was kept on a leash with a little slack to make it look natural until now.

I don't mind if he was blackmailed or pressured by the IC or the Dems, or any foreign actor as long as he will have to answer for many things since he's become a useless liability nobody care about any longer !

The more the case will be filled, the more he'd become willing to share and explain more of all the details he DOES know !

Regarding Gallego, I wonder if his fraudulent election won in Arizona against Karie Lake couldn't have been "allowed" to make him in a much more exposed national position (in DC) than in Arizona, where he could have been protected by the local musty and toxic political actors throughout the state ??

I wonder what Karie Lake would have to say about this development...

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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
4h

"Judges that blatantly abuse their power harm public trust in the process immeasurably.

Abusing judicial power to give aid and comfort to foreign enemies is just beyond. Boasberg should be removed; too bad Congress is paralyzed and incompetent."

I will be thankful for the day when the politicization of the judiciary is significantly reduced, if not gone entirely. And yes, it will take a Congress that is not paralyzed and incompetent.

And Ashe -- Happy (Swalwell) Hump Day ---- hahahahaha!

Still watching and waiting to see the next episode of As the Middle East Turns.

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