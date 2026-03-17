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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
9h

This says it all Ashe: "This is the fight. This is the place to fix your stance and demand the reckoning."

We are living in Biblical Times. There is no turning back. We fight to win and win we must.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
9h

Thanks for the Gandalf meme, Ashe!

I agree, election Integrity IS the fight and now is THE time to deal with it.

And Ghost: “What truly matters is not which party controls our government but whether our government is controlled by the people.”

Apparently Republicans would like to move on…maybe because many of them didn’t actually fight against the stolen election in 2020!

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