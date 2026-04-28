Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJL's avatar
DJL
3h

Most of the state of Virginia is red, except for a few pockets of liberal retards. And I promise you they’re not the majority in the state. The latest vote is not the only thing that has been rigged in the past here in Virginia. Fortunately, a judge recognized the unconstitutionality of the gerrymandering vote. And the mail-in ballot drop. Seriously? Their playbook is getting so worn out it must be in tatters by now.

Reply
Share
5 replies
GregoryPravda's avatar
GregoryPravda
3h

It's unreal how they literally have tried to interfere with every single thing the man has tried to do (Ballroom). But he just smiles through it all. Makes me wonder just how often during his real estate career he had to maneuver around obstacles. It must have been a regular occurrence for him.

Reply
Share
10 replies
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture