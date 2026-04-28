The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Supreme Court Clears Texas GOP Map as Virginia Democrats Redistricting Makes Its Way Through the Courts

The Supreme Court reinstated Texas’ Republican-backed congressional map for the 2026 elections, overturning a lower-court block and allowing a redraw that could net the GOP up to five House seats. The order leaned on the Court’s prior reasoning in the Texas map litigation, with the three liberal justices dissenting. The same day, Virginia Democrats’ redistricting push came under scrutiny at the state Supreme Court after Republicans challenged whether the voter-approved amendment followed the state constitution’s procedural requirements. The dispute turns largely on whether lawmakers properly passed the amendment across two sessions with an intervening election, and whether “election” means Election Day or the broader early-voting period. Texas is now cleared to use its GOP-favorable map, while Virginia’s Democratic-favorable map remains legally vulnerable as it makes its way through the courts.

Ashe in America: Texas is expected to increase Republican seats in Congress by five this November and, despite a prior decision from a lower court that was already addressed by SCOTUS, today’s SCOTUS order in Texas ends the matter for the Lone Star State.

“This Court has repeatedly emphasized that lower federal courts should ordinarily not alter the election rules on the eve of an election.” Republican National Committee v. Democratic National Committee, 589 U. S. 423, 424 (2020) (per curiam). The District Court violated that rule here. The District Court improperly inserted itself into an active primary campaign, causing much confusion and upsetting the delicate federal-state balance in elections.”

Over in Virginia, the matter of redistricting is still in the state courts. In February, the Virginia Supreme Court allowed the referendum to proceed while it weighed the merits of the case, and it passed. Allegedly. President Trump sure had his doubts:

“A RIGGED ELECTION TOOK PLACE LAST NIGHT IN THE GREAT COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA! All day long Republicans were winning, the Spirit was unbelievable, until the very end when, of course, there was a massive “Mail In Ballot Drop!” Where have I heard that before — And the Democrats eked out another Crooked Victory! Six to five goes to ten to one, and yet the Presidential Election in November was very close to a 50-50 split. In addition to everything else, the language on the Referendum was purposefully unintelligible and deceptive. As everyone knows, I am an extraordinarily brilliant person, and even I had no idea what the hell they were talking about in the Referendum, and neither do they! Let’s see if the Courts will fix this travesty of “Justice.” President DONALD J. TRUMP “

It really was “purposefully unintelligible and deceptive.” I still can’t believe it got through whatever they call their Title Board in Virginia.

Define “fairness” …

The best part of the redistricting drama across the nation is that you everyone can now see how representation is rigged before anyone even registers to vote. Political parties fighting in court about how to rig the mix of representation tells you everything you need to know about the absolute state of the Republic.

Benjamin Franklin would be pissed. We couldn’t keep it.

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Ukraine Summons Israeli Envoy, Alleges Israel Received “Stolen” Grain from Russia

Ukraine summoned Israel’s ambassador after accusing Israel of allowing a ship carrying grain taken from Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory to dock and depart from Haifa. Kyiv argues the cargo constitutes “looted” agricultural goods from areas seized by Russia, and said Israel failed to act despite prior warnings. Israeli officials responded that by the time concerns were raised, the vessel had already left port, making seizure impractical under the circumstances. The incident highlights ongoing disputes over the trafficking of Ukrainian grain through international markets since the invasion, with Kyiv pressing partners to block shipments it says originate from occupied regions.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: What if...

...Ukraine and Israel turn on one another and neutralize each other through military engagement?

We have long documented in this newsletter that Ukraine and Israel are absolutely connected culturally, religiously, ethnically, and historically. There is certainly a kinship between the two countries, as Israel was literally a Ukrainian (Russian) colony. And while they seem to be working together far more than any media outlet will care to admit, there is also a lot of ego and hubris involved on both sides. That ego could potentially backfire, causing them to fight each other.

It seems like a longshot, but stranger things have happened.

P utin Signals Deeper Russia-Iran Alignment Amid War Diplomacy Push

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in St. Petersburg, pledging strong support for Iran while positioning Russia as a key broker in efforts to end the escalating Middle East conflict. During the meeting, Putin praised Iran’s “resilience” against US and Israeli pressure and reaffirmed Moscow’s willingness to help stabilize the region and mediate peace talks. The talks highlight a deepening strategic partnership between Moscow and Tehran, including long-term cooperation agreements and continued collaboration on energy and nuclear infrastructure. The meeting comes as US–Iran negotiations have stalled and regional tensions — particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon — remain high.

Burning Bright: The Russia-Iran convergence is coming for the cognitive dissonance walls the Truth Community swore it had already torn down.

To wit, it is one thing to accept—after years of narrative whiplash—that Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have been coordinating beneath the headlines to dismantle the true Invisible Enemy, the Globalist Collectorate that has spent generations programming the Western mind into perpetual scarcity and proxy carnage.

It is quite another to follow that premise all the way to its logical conclusions: that the Iranians, as Russia’s deepening partners in energy redirection, military signaling and multipolar pincer construction are not the rogue theocracy of the central narrative, but the very fulcrum through which the Sovereign Alliance is prying open the last chokepoints of the rules-based international order, which has been the underlying premise of my Iran War series.

Either the Sovereign Alliance is real, or it is not.

If it is real—and the evidence has been germinating in plain sight since the soccer ball moment in Helsinki, Trump’s Saudi Sword Dance and his meeting in the Hidden City that Anons USED to talk about all the time—then the public translation of that alliance was always going to arrive wearing the mask the Globalist media itself helped forge: the ‘New Axis of Evil’ framing.

In fact, I called it the ‘New Axis’ in July of 2025, two months before legacy media outlets started parroting variations of it a few months later, when they had no choice.

The trinity at the heart of this ‘axis’—Russia, China and Iran—has been operating in coordinated sovereign radiation against the Hegemon on every layer that matters, with kinetic off-ramps disguised as escalations, financial and energy flows rerouted away from the petrodollar death cult, logistical and trade corridors opened to the Global South while the Western vassals choke on their own net-zero dogma.

Enter Donald Trump, whose ongoing trade wars and his deliberate Pax Americana posture are not isolationism, but the American face of the same disentanglement operation in the west.

Putin’s redirection of energy lifelines—greased by the very sanctions relief Trump has been telegraphing and executing—is the Russian face of this process.

Xi’s elevation of the Global South and the quiet acceleration of non-dollar settlement rails is the Chinese face of it.

And the Iranian regime, whatever its internal optics has been the living proof that the Western and Asian hegemons alike are utterly dependent on the very actors they pretend to contain.

The Strait of Hormuz was never just a shipping lane; it was the final exposed nerve of an empire that only ever had power because Western intelligence and the US Military Industrial Complex it once controlled were willing to backstop it.

Remove that backstop, and the paper tiger’s claws retract on their own.

This is the crux of the Multipolar War.

This convergence between Russia and Iran was not a surprise.

It was the predictable closing of the pincers I have been mapping for years.

US Eases Venezuela Sanctions So Caracas Can Fund Maduro’s Legal Defense

The DOJ agreed in a court filing to modify Venezuela sanctions so the Venezuelan government can pay Nicolás Maduro’s defense lawyer in his US narcoterrorism case, after Maduro’s attorney argued the sanctions blocked his Sixth Amendment right to counsel. Prosecutors said the change makes Maduro’s motion to dismiss the case moot. The dispute traces back to the Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) initially allowing payment for Maduro’s counsel, then revoking that permission, prompting defense attorney Barry Pollack to argue the government was interfering with Maduro’s chosen legal representation. OFAC’s Venezuela sanctions framework allows certain activities only by license, including some legal-fee arrangements.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: “Mr. Maduro, as Venezuela’s head of state, has both a right and an expectation to have legal fees associated with these charges funded by the government of Venezuela,” the February court filing stated.

Let’s be honest about what is happening here: The US government is casually admitting that Nicolas Maduro is still President of Venezuela—which is exactly what Interim President Dulce Rodriguez has said since the day that Maduro was extracted and taken to the US.

By lifting all sanctions against Venezuela, President Trump has made their government incredibly rich, considering that the price of oil has recently spiked, so they are more than prepared to pay for the best legal defense that money can buy. Something tells me that we will see acclaimed lawyer David Boies, or an associate from his firm, defending Maduro.

Remember: It was David Boies who Maduro first hired to sue 42 of the most powerful oil executives in the world in 2018. That lawsuit was the catalyst that kicked off this whole geopolitical op against the banking and energy sectors.

Accelerate.

North Korea Opens “Kursk Liberation” Museum as Russia Deepens Military Alliance

North Korea unveiled a new museum honoring its soldiers who it claims helped “liberate” Russia’s Kursk region, with Kim Jong Un presiding over memorial events and senior Russian officials in attendance. The ceremony framed North Korean troops as having fought alongside Russian forces in the Ukraine war, marking one of the clearest public acknowledgments yet of Pyongyang’s direct military role. The event coincided with expanded defense cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including agreements described as long-term or “comprehensive” military partnerships. Reports indicate growing coordination across weapons transfers, training, and strategic alignment, as both countries deepen ties amid ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The museum and memorial messaging serve a dual purpose: domestically, reinforcing regime legitimacy and sacrifice narratives; internationally, signaling a hardened alliance structure opposing Western-backed Ukraine. The presence of Russian representatives underscores the symbolic and operational integration now emerging between Moscow and Pyongyang.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This has been a long-anticipated day.

Kim Jong Un’s character arc took a major leap forward as he was joined in Pyongyang by Russian leadership to commemorate the opening of a newly constructed museum built to honor the North Korean soldiers who died liberating the Russian province of Kursk from the Ukrainian military.

The Kim Family has long been the target of ridicule and rebuke by western media. The MSM has never shown Un any respect, aside from the former narrative that Un had nuclear weapons and intended to use them against the US. President Trump and Supreme Leader Kim were able to squash that narratives by meeting in Singapore in 2018 and then at the DMZ a year later, where they bro’d out and basically became best friends.

Then, when the Ukrainian’s opened up a northern front at Kursk, likely intending to penetrate deep enough into Russian territory to reach the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) and cause a reactor meltdown.

Because Russia was stretched so thin across all of eastern Ukraine and Crimea, the Ukrainian/NATO initial assault was highly successful. Despite the trenches, earthworks, and other defenses that the Russians had prepared to fortify the KNPP, the Ukrainian/NATO forces nearly succeeding in reaching and destroying it.

Then came the NorKs.

Every available account described the critical role that the NorKs played at one of the most critical points in the war. These anecdotes recant stories of highly capable and highly trained North Korean soldiers exceeding every expectation for their Special Forces program. The Russians have heaped excessive praise on Kim Jong Un and his military for coming in at a critical moment, holding the northern front, and preventing the Ukrainians from moving any deeper into Russia beyond the borderlands.

President Putin has already declared his intention to build monuments and statues dedicated to the North Koreans for their sacrifice in defending the Russian homeland from invaders.

As for the museum, Kim Jong Un has reportedly put on display a number of armored vehicles from various western countries that were deployed by the Ukrainian military and captured by the North Koreans. Among this trophy collection, the prized possession and central attraction of the museum is a M1A1 Abrams tank that was captured from the Ukrainains—likely one of the 31 Abrams tanks sent by the Biden administration to Kiev in 2023.

If the background of the image below, you can see the Abrams tank in the center of the feature. In the foreground, behind Kim and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov , you can see a Bradley Fighting Vehicle.

The other grand prize in Kim Jong Un’s trophy house is a German-made Leopard 2 tank—another spoil of war taken from the Ukrainians—though this one was a gift from Vladimir Putin, and captured by Russian forces.

This is pure alpha male energy. Just a couple of dudes, strutting among the spoils of victory in a war that will likely reshape human society and fundamentally transform civilization.

Just guys being dudes showing off the tanks they captured while fighting Jewish Neo-Nazis in Khazaria.

We have to note that Kim is wearing a western suit.

(Also, note the western-styled office, which appears to exclusively feature classical design elements from western architecture.)



Kim Jong Un’s character arc is coming full circle. Un doesn’t just come in for the handshake; he goes for the full hug.

Seems like a genuinely happy guy.

Back when he first came into power in 2013, I think Kim Jong Un just wanted some friends. The CIA had him completely ostracized from the rest of world. Nobody was allowed to be friends with him. Then Dennis Rodman came along. Now, Kim Jong Un is surrounded by friends, and becoming

I just realized now, writing this, how badly I need Un and the NorKs to show up in the Middle East and save the day from Greater Israel. In fact, if a peacekeeping force is needed to deploy to Israel and occupy Tel Aviv to maintain order, I demand that this peacekeeping force be exclusively North Korean.

Kamsamida.

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DOJ Demands End to Lawsuit Blocking Trump Ballroom Project After Security Fears Raised

The Justice Department is urging the National Trust for Historic Preservation (NTHP) to withdraw its lawsuit aimed at halting President Trump’s privately funded White House ballroom project, warning that if the case is not withdrawn by Monday morning, the DOJ will move to dissolve the existing injunction blocking construction and seek dismissal in court. In a sharply worded letter, Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said the lawsuit places “the lives of the president, his family, and his staff at grave risk,” and called on the group to immediately dismiss the “frivolous lawsuit,” citing heightened security concerns following the recent assassination attempt on President Trump. Shumate argued that recent security incidents reinforce the administration’s position that the ballroom is necessary to reduce risks associated with presidential travel to external venues. The dispute stems from the NTHP’s December lawsuit challenging the demolition of the White House East Wing to make way for a 90,000-square-foot ballroom, arguing the project required congressional approval. The White House has maintained the renovation falls within presidential authority and is privately funded, not requiring congressional funding or authorization.

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