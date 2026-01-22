The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

President Trump Breaks News at Davos: “People Will Soon Be Prosecuted For What They Did”

President Donald Trump spoke to a packed World Economic Forum audience in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday. The President boasted about his first year accomplishments and American exceptionalism, and he renewed calls for the US to acquire Greenland. He threatened tariffs on Europe, before announcing that he and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte had agreed on a “framework of a future deal,” leading the President to drop the threatened tariffs. The framework would allow Washington to build bases on Greenland that would be considered US territory in the Arctic region, according to reports. “Mark, are you here? Yes, he’s here. Hello, Mark. We never ask for anything. And we never got anything. We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won’t do that. OK, now everyone’s saying, oh good. That’s probably the biggest statement I made because people thought I would use force. I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force. All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland, where we already had it as a trustee, but respectfully returned it back to Denmark not long ago after we defeated the Germans, the Japanese, the Italians, and others in World War II. We gave it back to them. We were a powerful force then, but we are a much more powerful force now. [...] So we want a piece of ice for world protection. And they won’t give it. We’ve never asked for anything else, and we could have kept. That piece of land and we didn’t so They have a choice. You can say yes, and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember.” In a viral moment during his remarks about the Russia-Ukraine war, President Trump said: “It’s a war that should have never started, and it wouldn’t have started if the 2020 US presidential election weren’t rigged. It was a rigged election. Everybody now knows that. They found out. People will soon be prosecuted for what they did. It’s probably breaking news, but it should be. It was a rigged election. Can’t have rigged elections. You need strong borders, strong elections and ideally, a good press.” You can watch the President’s full remarks on Badlands, or read the transcript here.

Ashe in America: President Trump broke news yesterday, declaring that people will soon be prosecuted for 2020 election fraud.

I wonder which people he was thinking about at that moment. Like, who was in his head… There are so many from which to choose (they should all be prosecuted).

CannCon and I talked about some of the options on Badlands Daily yesterday, which went live directly following the speech. While a lot of time was socially dedicated to Venezuelans on this topic recently, in my mind, the prosecution priority is American. If the Americans were acting in the interest of foreigners, note it in their charges (e.g., treason). And go after the foreigners, too—but prioritize the Americans.

If we’re discussing prioritization within the Americans, obviously I want the Colorado Election Fraud Test Kitchen and all its collaborators rolled up. There should be enough in the record, across the years and cases since 2020, to take down the entire, corrupt ecosystem in the Centennial State.

We just need the spine and will.

***

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: From the start of this Greenland escalation, I’ve been saying that the ideal outcome would be that the United States be granted sovereign territory for military bases and infrastructure, while being allowed to mine rare earth minerals without other entities claiming ownership over the minerals being involved.

I’ve posited that Trump’s belligerent rhetoric is meant to appear earnest and deadly serious, set against the backdrop of the Nicolas Maduro extraction/arrest. The idea being to seed in the minds of the Europeans that they better be prepared to cut a deal to avoid losing the entire island of Greenland.

In the end, we definitely don’t want the baggage of 60,000 Greenlander citizens, who all likely embrace some form of European socialism. We also don’t want the mess of having to debate creating yet another state, or have that out there as a temptation for future politicians to pursue.

It looks like President Trump is now threading that needle.

In an article written by Trump’s favorite Israeli journalist, Barak Ravid, “The plan includes updating the 1951 “Greenland Defense Agreement” between the U.S. and Denmark, which allowed the U.S. to build military bases in the island and establish “defense areas” if NATO believed it necessary.”

From RT: “...the proposal includes language on expanding the US Golden Dome missile defense system into Greenland. The deal will also reportedly allow the US to mine rare-earth minerals in parts of Greenland without having to seek permits. ‘It’s a deal that people jumped at, really fantastic for the USA, gets everything we wanted, including especially real national security and international security,’ Trump told reporters on Wednesday.”

So we are getting everything we wanted without having to deal with all of the headaches that would come with adopting tens of thousands of new citizens who do not necessarily embrace American values, and would likely demand representation in our government.

It was The Art of The Deal all along, and rather obvious if you have learned to decipher Trump’s rhetoric and negotiating style.

***

Burning Bright: Trump returns to Davos not to ask permission, but to remind them of the new rules—the Donroe Doctrine in full bloom on the back of the mass sifting that marked the year 2025, and the mass accelerant that has already come to define 2026.

Tariff deployments that bent supply chains to American will.

A Sovereign Disentanglement in Venezuela that intercepted the Globalist color revolution playbook and turned it into a rug-pull for the ages.

The unapologetic posturing over Greenland, framed as a non-negotiable national security imperative under Trump’s 2025 National Security Strategy.

And no doubt a cascading series of deployments to come ...

The message across every vector: Power is Power.

And the Collective West?

Their demeanor has shifted from smug dismissal to a brittle cocktail of denial and capitulation.

Because Trump arrived on his terms, as always, delivering a speech that started with American affordability and ended with a calm, deliberate ultimatum that might have been aimed at the Greenland narrative, but that could stand as a declaration for any of the deployments still to come:

“I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force. They have a choice: You can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember.”

In response, the EU Parliament’s trade committee froze approval of a US trade deal indefinitely, citing “coercion” and “territorial integrity.”

Ursula von der Leyen muttered about the EU bloc being “prepared to act.”

Macron floated the Anti-Coercion Instrument for the first time against the United States.

European leaders spoke of a “united front,” and of standing firm against the “havoc” Trump is wreaking.

Markets, which had been in a full-blown panic for much of the week shrugged in response to the response.

And yet, the signal that all of this noise was drowned out on the back of Trump’s didn’t come from Trump himself, but from Slovak Prime Minister Fico, as he declared openly what the rest only whisper: the EU is “not taken completely seriously” by world leaders anymore, sunk as it has been by suicidal migration policies and nonsense climate goals.

Some bluster. Most posture. All are tense.

Because all know, deep down, that the cards have been laid on the table.

And that they don’t have them.

Make Self-Care Great Again this Valentine’s Day with All Good by Jessica Storm! Get a Free Sample of Tallow Sunscreen with any bundle purchase. Offer valid thru 2/14 with promocode BADLANDS

Sponsored

Operation Metro Surge: Locals Organize as State & Local Officials Take the Feds Back to Court

In December, the federal government launched Operation Metro Surge, an expanded immigration enforcement deployment in Minnesota involving thousands of federal agents, including US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Reports indicate the number of deployed agents ranged around 2,000–3,000+ conducting arrests, raids, and enforcement actions across the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metro area and statewide. On Monday, DHS reported more than 10,000 arrests as part of the operation. “We have arrested over 10,000 criminal illegal aliens who were killing Americans, hurting children and reigning terror in Minneapolis because Tim Walz and Jacob Frey refuse to protect their own people and instead protect criminals,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “In the last 6 weeks, our brave DHS law enforcement have arrested 3,000 criminal illegal aliens including vicious murderers, rapists, child pedophiles, and incredibly dangerous individuals. A huge victory for public safety.” The surge is impacting business activity in Minneapolis, particularly in immigrant neighborhoods, where some immigrant businesses, ostensibly day care and health transport establishments, report revenue drops of up to 100%. Locals are raising concerns about the operation creating fear in the community and economic instability. A coalition of faith leaders, community groups, and unions announced the “ICE Out of Minnesota: Day of Truth and Freedom” for Friday, January 23, calling for a statewide economic blackout and general strike — no work (except emergency services), no school, no shopping – and the organizers have a set of demands: ICE withdrawal from Minnesota, officer punishment for Renée Good, no additional ICE funding, and policies further severing ties with ICE. Local and regional AFL-CIO, SEIU, AFT and other labor unions have publicly endorsed the effort. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and the cities of Minneapolis and Saint Paul filed a federal lawsuit (Case No. 0:26-cv-00190) against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and federal officials on January 12. Defendants include DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as well as ICE and CBP officials. Ellison, et al, allege that Operation Metro Surge and its deployment of armed agents violated constitutional rights. They seek declaratory relief, a temporary restraining order, and an injunction against certain enforcement tactics.

Ashe in America: I accidentally went looking for the official updates on “operation metro surge” on the Justice Department website instead of the Homeland Security one, and got sucked into DOJ releases. These are the updates from just yesterday:

For the nothing is happening crowd, announcements of organized crime arrests are happening daily. Murder and Fentanyl Trafficking and Money Laundering. False Medicare claims and hospital kickback schemes. Bank insiders working for drug cartels.

Corruption. Waste. Fraud. Abuse.

That last bullet with the gang member was a rivalry between “The Highs” and “The Lows” in Minneapolis, a couple gangs that I only learned existed today. There are no reports of the American gangs warring with the migrant gangs. (Disappointing.)

Overwhelmingly, these releases from Justice are migrant-crime related. Side note: It sure seems like the migrant-related crime scandals extend beyond Somalis and Venezuelans… like a lot of the “poor refugees who are just searching for a better life” are scammers, actually.

Just like President Trump said.

Minneapolis continues to dominate on the DHS front, and the surge results – if verified – are a step in the right direction. We want it to accelerate, and Ellison’s lawsuit comes on the heels of grand jury indictments about the Minnesota government’s enablement of foreign criminal networks.

Are they trying to sue their way out of being indicted? Is that how that works?

If I could just make one suggestion to the federal government… Please spend more time on the public officials enabling the corruption and crime and less time prosecuting speech and tax evasion.

Davos: AI Power Demand Drives Renewed Nuclear Push

The 2026 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos featured extensive discussion of AI’s economic impact alongside infrastructure constraints, including electricity supply and grid capacity needed for large-scale compute. (Axios) In his Davos opening remarks, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink warned that rapid AI growth could harm the prospects of working and professional classes and framed AI as a major stress test for capitalism. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the United States is “going heavy into nuclear,” linking nuclear expansion to rising power demand tied to AI and broader industrial growth. After Trump’s Davos nuclear comments, nuclear-linked equities rose in premarket trading. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said the EU is “not taken completely seriously” by world leaders, attributing that assessment in part to EU policy choices. The US-Slovakia civil nuclear cooperation agreement was signed Wednesday, covering a wide range of civil nuclear work (including reactor technology, supply chains, and safety/security best practices), according to a press release from The Department of Energy. In public remarks about the deal, Fico described a shared strategic view of energy focused on “safety, sustainability, and technological maturity.”

Burning Bright: An understated narrative coming out of Davos is Trump’s direct confirmation of a long-running Nuclear theory I’ve developed for the last few years.

Trump confirms an American Nuclear Pivot

Robert Fico confirms the need for said pivot

Germany admits Wind & Solar were mistakes

Larry Fink/BlackRock pivots from Climate Alarmism to AI Doom Mongering

The AI Transition will be powered via Nuclear Energy

All of which circles back around to the point:

The Nuclear Nightmare was an engineered Hegelian Narrative meant to get the United States OFF of the very future both Eisenhower and Kennedy envisioned.

The reason Trump refers to it as ‘The N Word’ is because he knows the original Manhattan Project was a Narrative Deployment, NOT an Actual one ... hence the need for what he keeps describing as a “New Manhattan Project.”

Nuclear has the power (literally) to accelerate the transition to the Golden Age, which is why the powers that be are pivoting from demonizing IT to demonizing the very technology it will power.

In other words, if you’ve fallen for the ‘AI is going to destroy us all,’ narrative ... you’ve been played by the exact same deployment as your grandparents.

All of which I said in 2024.

If this rabbit hole interests you, check out ‘Amerigeddon,’ my personal favorite article I’ve ever written as part of the Weapons of the Future series.

***

Ashe in America: Remember in 2023 when Christopher Nolan released Oppenheimer? At the time, CannCon and I were reading Scary Smart by Mo Gadawt, and the parallels between the two fear deployments–AI and Nuclear–were undeniable.

The regime isn’t terribly creative; but they have a few good plays and they’re experts at fear porn. The 2026 WEF’s shift in fear target was predictable. I wrote in July of that year:

“The primary AI metaphor used by the regime to drive hysteria and push for global governance is the nuclear arms race. Remember, we just might have saved Hiroshima and Nagasaki and prevented the nuclear arms race, as well as the subsequent Cold War, if only the American authorities had listened to the (global corporate) communists, shared information instead of keeping national secrets, and paused future development efforts to allow the ethics to be thoroughly debated. This is exactly what AI researchers are pushing for now… It’s exactly the same objective, themes, and talking points–and it’s not a coincidence. The nuclear narrative is the same narrative they are using with AI: ‘Fear us and submit, for we have the power to destroy you.’”

Nuclear and AI both have powerful, transformational potential on their own, but they’re also inextricably linked. It’s easy to see that the regime is pushing for fear, but Burning Bright absolutely nails why in his take (prediction) above:

“Nuclear has the power (literally) to accelerate the transition to the Golden Age, which is why the powers that be are pivoting from demonizing IT to demonizing the very technology it will power.”

They peddle the fear to keep you locked in the now — trapped in a high fear dynamic, paralyzed to make change. That’s a goal, not a side effect.

If you missed General Kwast’s show with Jon Herold last night, it was all about meeting this moment and seizing the incredible potential before us.

Let’s be intentional about it, but fear not…

And, actually, get excited…

We get to build a new world.

Badlands Media hits the road four times a year for a three-day patriot-packed event with our hosts and the Badlands community. Meet like-minded Americans, hear powerful content, and be part of something real on April 9-12 in Nashville, TN.

Eight More Countries Join US-Led Board of Peace to Support Gaza Plan

The Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates announced their countries’ decision to join the Board of Peace, following an invitation from President Trump. In a statement released on the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s X account, the ministers reaffirmed support for President Trump’s peace efforts and pledged to help implement the Board’s mission as a transitional administration under the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict. Endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, the plan seeks to secure a permanent ceasefire, aid Gaza’s reconstruction, and promote a lasting peace grounded in Palestinian self-determination and statehood, while advancing regional security and stability.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: President Trump’s Board of Peace is turning into a tangible qualifier to help us formally determine the roster of the Sovereign Alliance. So far, the countries of Europe have either flat out rejected the invitation—France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Slovenia—while others have been noncommittal (Italy, UK, Germany), signaling that they will likely not join.

Meanwhile, all of the familiar Arab countries have been quick to announce their acceptance of the invitation, along with other familiar Sovereign Alliance countries, like Hungary.

Here is the comprehensive list, so far, along with the cited outlet that has reported their acceptance of Trump’s invitation:

Here is a graphic showing the members of the Executive Board of the Board of Peace.

And here is another graphic showing the members of the Gaza Executive Board, which is a committee within the Board of Peace. The idea is that additional committees will be formed, one for each of the conflicts that President Trump has tried to resolve.

These committees will be the vehicles that ultimately challenge the legitimacy of the UN and the rules based international order.

I don’t, however, consider these lists to be comprehensive, nor do I think the inclusion/exclusion of a specific country definitively places it in the Sovereign Alliance. For example, Israel was invited to join the Board, for obvious reasons, however I do not consider it to be a part of the Sovereign Alliance. (In fact, I think it is one of its greatest adversaries.) The proof of this assertion can be seen in the fact that no Israeli political figure has been appointed to either of the Executive Boards—though a real estate developer has been included. (I also don’t consider Canada to be part of the team, given the overt conflict between President Trump and Mark Carney.)

Conversely, I would consider Italy to be a member of the Sovereign Alliance, yet they are currently signaling trepidation about joining the Board of Peace. I suspect that we will see #OurGirl Meloni come around and eventually join.

Putin, of course, is signaling his willingness to join, stating that Russia is prepared to pay the $1 billion price tag for a permanent seat. However, Putin says that this money would come out of the assets that the US and Europe have frozen through sanctions.

I expect Putin and Trump will milk this dynamic a little more before their bromance takes center stage. And I think that an escalation driven by the Israelis may be the catalyst that brings Trump and Putin together.

BONUS ITEMS

Judicial Watch Sues DOJ for Full Durham Investigation Records

Judicial Watch announced Wednesday it filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Justice Department seeking fully unredacted records from former Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Crossfire Hurricane/Russiagate investigation. The suit targets previously withheld or missing materials, including CIA Director John Brennan’s 2016 White House briefing notes, the DOJ Inspector General report critiquing the FBI’s handling of Crossfire Hurricane, the 14 missing pages of the Durham Report appendix, and all unredacted transcripts or notes from Durham’s interviews with key figures, including Hillary Clinton, John Brennan, Jake Sullivan, John Podesta, and others. The request also seeks unredacted records of Durham’s referrals to other federal agencies, emails between Fusion GPS and major media outlets, the Clinton campaign, or the DNC, and communications involving British Intelligence head Sir Richard Dearlove, U.S. intelligence officials, Stefan Halper, and Christopher Steele.

Biden-Era FBI Paid ‘Sedition Hunters’ Over $150,000 to Aid Jan. 6 and Arctic Frost Probes

The FBI under the Biden administration paid more than $150,000 to members of the “Sedition Hunters,” a group of tech sleuths with anti-Trump leanings and known foreign ties, to help identify suspects in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the Arctic Frost investigation, memos reviewed by Just the News show. Some informants used facial recognition and spyware to locate American citizens for potential arrest. Payments included $20,000 in summer 2023, approved by a deputy to then-Special Counsel Jack Smith, for video analysis linking Trump supporters at the Ellipse speech to the Capitol riot. FBI officials said all supervisors involved have been dismissed and are conducting an audit to ensure no others were missed. The arrangement raises concerns that bureau policies on informant bias, foreign influence, and secrecy may have been violated. Sedition Hunters openly acknowledged assisting the FBI online, despite confidential human sources typically required to remain secret. Their tools included facial recognition apps, Capitol riot maps, and databases of suspects. FBI Director Kash Patel told Just the News he plans to work with Congress to create safeguards against similar entanglements in the future.

Please share the Brief far and wide! Want to join the conversation? Jump in the comments and let us know your thoughts. And if you like the Substack, you should check out our shows — streaming now on Badlands Media!

The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative.