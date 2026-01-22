Badlands Media

User's avatar
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
8hEdited

Badlands has been indispensable for truth, even accelerating their game in 2026. This Brief is full of all kinds of viewpoints that, despite being cogent, logical and believable, will not be found elsewhere. Contributors are not “Beta Testers,” there is no kowtowing. There is just bold confrontation and consideration. This is what we NEED. How bold are WE? I, myself, plan to do a dreaded “Beta test” this week in Normieville by dropping the line “It seems like Trump is practically begging us not to pay our taxes…” I will report back if I get any meaningful data 😆

Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
7h

Love all the Takes today!!

Ashe ~ “President Trump broke news yesterday, declaring that people will soon be prosecuted for 2020 election fraud.”…

And numerous crimes created in its wake!!

Ghost ~ “It was The Art of The Deal all along, and rather obvious if you have learned to decipher Trump’s rhetoric and negotiating style.”

Which readers of Badlands have certainly leaned to do! 🙏❤️

BB ~ “Sovereign Disentanglement in Venezuela that intercepted the Globalist color revolution playbook and turned it into a rug-pull for the ages.”

Well stated, BB

I listened to Trump’s speech yesterday and one of my top favorites of his quotes:

“I don’t have to use force. I don’t want to use force. I won’t use force. They have a choice: You can say yes and we will be very appreciative, or you can say no, and we will remember.” ❤️🇺🇸🕊🌎

