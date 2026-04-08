The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Declares a Golden Age for the Middle East

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: And ... Right on cue, President Trump declares a Golden Age for the Middle East.

Notice how he wasted no time in advancing the collective mind forward, toward a normalization with Iran.

I think he is trying to accomplish [at least] two things:

1) Break the public free of its conditioning of viewing Iran as a malignant adversary; (Just like with Venezuela …)

and,

2) diffuse any attempt by Israel to subvert this peace process by accelerating the zeitgeist to a Golden Age discussion.

If we see Trump and the Iranians earnestly discussing big picture visions of prosperous trade and development deals, and Israel and their media/political proxies keep frothing at the mouth for war, then their status as warmonger and regional agitant/provocateur will be cemented.

There will be no way for the Zionists to maintain their eternal victimhood status.

…

Burning Bright: The 'deal' we're seeing now isn't so much a deal as the preview for one that, yes, is already done.

And only this small corner of a small corner of the Truth Community has accepted that from the jump.

As I wrote last week ...

"This disentanglement operation doubles as a pincer move, with the Narrative Operation running alongside the Actual one.

On the one track, the Actual path is steering us toward the codification of a ‘reformed’ Iran—stripped of its destabilizing cartel elements and quietly integrated into the multipolar fold with a new sovereign framework that translates easily to the Collective Mind, much like the masterclass Trump executed in Venezuela, where the ‘regime change’ narrative shielded the real continuity of government that was rapidly translated into sovereign-coded stewardship.

As a result, Iran gets its off-ramp, its continuity preserved and its energy leverage redirected away from the old Hegemon’s choke points and toward cooperative competition within the multipolar framework advanced most strongly and publicly by Russia and China.

Which is why I have always said the deals, such as they are were done long ago, and that we’re watching the translations and codifications of them on a necessary delay, much like disarming a complex Actual-Narrative Geopolitical Bomb.

So, while the Geopolitical Pincer is economic, financial and kinetic, it’s also mass psychological.

It redeems the supposed villains in the Western psyche—casting the Iranian regime as the reasonable counterpart Trump is now “making great progress” with, per his own words this week—while simultaneously casting long shadows of doubt over the allies we’ve been conditioned to trust, who are doing anything but assisting in the disentanglement."

The 'deal' isn't the important thing. That's simply the final translation layer and the ending of the chaos chapter.

What's important is what the world learns in the interim.

And the world has been learning quite a lot about itself over the last few weeks, and while the Globalist Hegemon is reeling, the Sovereign Alliance likes what it sees.

(Time Warp!) … Trump and Iran Trade War Threats and Peace Promises; Everyone Freaks Out

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: I pre-recorded today's edition of Badlands Daily last night with Brian Lupo (right before writing this), where we pretty much only discussed this topic, so I do feel like I have had the chance to express and explore it, thoroughly.

On Monday, President Trump simultaneously threatened to nuke Iran and make peace with Iran, which absolutely discombobulated everybody regardless of their position on the Iran War and President Trump.

Now we can expect Iran to become one of our greatest allies, and the narrative surrounding their malevolence disarmed and dismantled.

The Venezuela Model.

DOJ Announces National Fraud Enforcement Division

The U.S. Department of Justice launched a National Fraud Enforcement Division, as announced by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on April 7, 2026. The new division will add 93 dedicated prosecutors deployed across every federal judicial district nationwide, with their work focused exclusively on fraud cases. Blanche noted that the DOJ is already managing more than 8,000 ongoing fraud matters, which he described as only part of a much broader problem of abuse. The initiative coordinates closely with the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud led by Vice President JD Vance and is framed as a “supercharging” of enforcement efforts against those exploiting federal programs and taxpayer funds. In the announcement, Blanche issued a clear warning: “fraudsters, scammers, tax cheats, or anyone who lies to get rich off the generosity of the American people should be on notice.”

Ashe in America: “…the DOJ is already handling more than 8,000 ongoing fraud matters, describing them as only a portion of the broader scope of abuse…”

Almost 100 new federal prosecutors are being added to the DOJ to investigate fraud. And 8,000 cases is “only a portion” of the work for which they’re needed.

That’s a lot of fraud.

It’s also encouraging. The disclosures of the DOGE efforts require justice not just air time.

Hiring full time prosecutors implies that justice is part of the plan.

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Wisconsin Data Center Battle a Microcosm of Tech Utopia vs Dystopia Push

Politico reports that a small Wisconsin city is set to vote on what could be the first municipal ballot referendum in the U.S. aimed at restricting data center development. Port Washington, a lakeside town of roughly 12,000 people north of Milwaukee, will decide on a measure requiring voter approval before city leaders can award lucrative tax incentives to major projects. The referendum targets a proposed $15 billion, 1.3-gigawatt AI data center campus known as part of the “Stargate” megaproject, backed by OpenAI, Oracle, and President Donald Trump. The ballot measure was placed by a grassroots group of about a dozen residents who formed the nonprofit Great Lakes Neighbors United last October. They gathered the roughly 1,000 signatures needed in just 10 days after connecting on Facebook and protesting at city council meetings. Organizers — including former nurse practitioner Carri Prom and co-founder Christine Le Jeune — say they are not anti-development or anti-tech, but want “responsible” growth amid concerns over noise pollution, freshwater consumption, energy costs, and lack of transparency. Companies involved tout the project’s benefits: 4,000 construction jobs, about 1,000 long-term positions, $175 million in local infrastructure upgrades (water, sewer, power), and a closed-loop cooling system using zero-emissions energy sources so it won’t raise residents’ utility bills. Port Washington’s mayor warns the referendum could derail economic revitalization in a former Rust Belt city that has lost industry. The vote is part of a broader national backlash, with at least three other communities preparing similar data center-related ballot measures in 2026.

Ashe in America: The opposition to the data center in Wisconsin is a social media effort, and we have to get halfway through Politico’s article before we get a glimpse of their concerns:

“…fears of higher electricity bills, rolling blackouts and increased taxpayer costs are voters’ top concerns about data center construction.”

Oracle says it’s all hype.

“We’re paying our own way on energy so ratepayers’ bills and electric grid reliability are not impacted by our data center. We plan to invest $175 million in local infrastructure upgrades to improve water mains, sewer lines, a new water tower, and power,” Oracle’s Michael Egbert said. “We take similar approaches at all of our AI data center locations to deliver long-term value to the community.”

One of the lobbyists suggests that people are just lashing out against inevitable transformation.

“This referendum is just a natural reaction to that,” said Amy Barrileaux, comms director for Clean Wisconsin. “It is people trying to get some kind of control over what is going on.”

Barrileaux’s NGO opposes the data center project. She also claims people are naturally trying to reclaim control… but the people don’t seem to be organically organizing. People seem to be following the lead of influencers and NGOs.

“The group’s largely social media-organized protest campaign has gone viral thanks in part to impassioned coverage from internet-famous comedian and staunch AI critic Charlie Berens.”

Sigh. Many such cases.

I am all for the people deciding what they will allow in their communities. I also note that images of the towns in Politico’s piece look abandoned and desperately in need of industry.

I wonder if the internet-famous comedian knows or cares?

BONUS ITEM

Viktor Orban Election Framed as Global MAGA Referendum … With a Sovereign Alliance Hint

Vice President JD Vance is traveling to Budapest to rally support for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán ahead of the country’s April 12 parliamentary election, which is being portrayed as an existential test for the MAGA movement’s global nationalist model. Orbán, in power since 2010, has reshaped Hungary’s institutions to entrench his Fidesz party and is facing his most serious challenge yet from former ally Péter Magyar, who is tapping into public anger over corruption and economic woes. The vote has become a geopolitical flashpoint, with the Trump administration and Russia both working to keep Orbán in office while the EU and Ukraine push for his defeat. The campaign’s final stretch has been dominated by scandals, including leaked audio of Hungary’s foreign minister coordinating with Russia’s top diplomat to lift EU sanctions, espionage charges against a journalist who exposed Russian operatives, and the discovery of explosives near a Serbia-Hungary gas pipeline (which Orbán blamed on Ukraine, though Magyar suggested a possible false flag). Orbán has long blocked Ukraine aid and EU sanctions while serving as Moscow’s closest ally inside NATO and the bloc; his government is accused of leaking information to Russia. A Magyar victory could unlock frozen EU funds and remove a major obstacle to European unity on Ukraine. Vance’s visit is explicitly aimed at reinforcing Orbán as a key U.S. partner on migration, energy, technology, and defense, aligning with the Trump administration’s National Security Strategy that seeks to empower nationalist leaders across Europe.

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