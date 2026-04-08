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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
1h

I love the way you have lead this charge BB: "the world has been learning quite a lot about itself over the last few weeks, and while the Globalist Hegemon is reeling, the Sovereign Alliance likes what it sees."

Still not tired of winning!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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Gary's avatar
Gary
1h

Ashe, thank you for your take on the data center kerfuffle. We've heard ill-informed arguments from both sides, but the widespread assertion that these centers get their power for free is one of the strangest. I'm glad the public is finally sitting up and taking notice - far too many "green" schemes were permitted to sail right past them (and were even a point of pride for many) but arguments have to be fact-based, and most of these are not.

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