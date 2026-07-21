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Gary's avatar
Gary
15h

Sneaky devils - they invaded us syruptitiously!

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Brian Plunkett (GITMO Globe)'s avatar
Brian Plunkett (GITMO Globe)
14h

Great brief with a beautiful opening salvo on our complicated relationship with our northern step brother from an arranged marriage. The Cuba insight from Ghost was very well done as well. Keep up the great work.

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