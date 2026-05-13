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Featherjourney's avatar
Featherjourney
5h

BB: “A new status quo is emerging. Rather, is being revealed.” 👍

When Q appeared, with Military Intelligence communicating directly with the people, it gave us our first “narrative glimpse” of The Plan to save the world. In 2017, we saw remarkable meetings between Trump, Xi, and Putin - many of us understood that Putin and Xi were being read in on The Plan. All of the actuals since then have been the narrative coverage of exposure.

Looking back, The Plan emerges as multifaceted and brilliant.

The MSM has been exposed as the enemy of the people. Venezuela has exposed the inner workings of election fraud machines. Epic Fury has really been Economic Fury.

Putin and Xi were fairly quiet during the Venezuelan phase. And both have basically remained on the sidelines with Iran.

BB has been accurate all along, that the actuals happening are the cover for the narratives of exposure.

What an education the last 10 years have been!! ❤️🇺🇸🕊🌎🌟

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Gary's avatar
Gary
4h

The covert biolabs are the tip of the iceberg - how many other hidden operations took place with no congressional pushback to give Fauci et al the confidence to create this massive international network of deadly research facilities - and who were to be the ultimate victims of those weapons? Ghost, your suggestions - dismiss and investigate congress, call off the midterms, put both the DNC and RNC under a forensic microscope - sound extreme at first but, as Barry Goldwater famously stated, "Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in pursuit of justice is no virtue."

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