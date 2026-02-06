The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Power Struggles Progress as Circuits Test Authorities

Judge Aileen Cannon in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida sentenced Ryan Wesley Routh to life in prison plus seven years on February 4, 2026, following his conviction on charges including attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and firearms offenses. The attempted assassination occurred during the campaign, in September 2024 at the President’s Florida golf course. Fulton County filed a motion in the Northern District of Georgia, challenging an FBI search warrant and seeking the return or narrowing of materials seized from the county’s Election Hub, including 2020 election records such as ballots and voter rolls. “This morning, February 4, 2026, Fulton County has filed a motion in federal court, in the Northern District of Georgia, seeking the return of all files from the 2020 Election that were confiscated by the FBI,” a county spokesperson said, adding, “The motion also seeks the unsealing of the affidavit filed in support of the search warrant.” In a press conference Wednesday, Pitts claimed he was told to be prepared for arrest warrants against him and other state officials. “Our Constitution itself is at stake in this fight,” Pitts said. “The Constitution is the law of the land. The Constitution is not a suggestion.” Continuing North, in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit against the DOJ seeking records related to the FBI’s “Arctic Frost” investigation, the codename for a Washington Field Office Public Corruption Unit inquiry involving President Trump. The suit follows an unanswered FOIA request submitted on October 7, 2025, and seeks records on investigative approvals, techniques, and communications with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office. In the same circuit, Judge Richard Leon questioned Justice Department lawyers Tuesday about legal precedent in the Pentagon’s attempt to demote and reduce retirement benefits of Mark Kelly for his part in the Seditious Six scandal. Leon pressed the government to identify the Supreme Court or D.C. Circuit authority supporting punishment for off-duty speech. Staying in the same circuit, Judge Ana Reyes blocked the administration from terminating Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals, preventing the policy change from taking effect while litigation continues. The ruling extends protections previously set to expire after earlier extensions under the Biden administration. Up in Minnesota, US District Judge Eric Tostrud lifted a prior court order requiring federal authorities to preserve evidence in connection with the January 24, 2026, fatal shooting of Alex Pretti as he was interfering with federal agents in Minneapolis. The ruling found no ongoing need for court supervision over evidence handling, while the shooting remains under federal investigation. Over in Portland, Oregon, US district judge Michael Simon issued a temporary restraining order limiting Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s use of tear gas and projectile munitions against protesters at a Portland ICE facility. The judge’s order permits the tactics only in situations involving an imminent physical threat. The order followed recent protests at the facility.

Ashe in America: The Federal District Courts were busy this week, as they have been most weeks during Trump 2.0. We got injunctions, stays, and procedural rulings — and some were even in the President’s favor.

That bit is surprising. The lower federal courts are clearly biased against President Trump.

According to the Congressional Research Service, federal judges issued 86 nationwide injunctions against Trump 1.0 compared with 28 against Biden over his comparable period. That is, lower courts issued 207% more injunctions against Trump than Biden.

And not just injunctions.

Remember how hard it’s been for conservatives and their causes to get standing in district court?

In Trump 2.0, the lower courts have broadened standing theories so States, NGOs, and any old rando can hop right into court without those same barriers.

They’re aggressively using APA §706, a statutory hook in the Administrative Procedures Act that permits courts to “hold unlawful and set aside” an agency action found to be arbitrary, capricious, or contrary to law — at court discretion. The CRS analysis linked above found that challengers increasingly seek — and courts increasingly grant — this “rule vacatur” … just as the High Court closed the door on nationwide injunctions. Convenient.

During Trump 2.0, the Supreme Court has granted stays in more than half of the administration’s emergency applications (the “shadow docket”) where they moved to pause lower-court restrictions on executive action. More than half!

So SCOTUS is siding with Trump more than those battling him while lower courts are doing the opposite.

That’s notable. It implies an ideological divide on matters of justice. Horrifying.

Now consider that many of the court decisions during the Biden Administration — the lawfare against then citizen/candidate Trump as well as the decisions against the autopen administration — put many of these “new” guardrails in place.

Putting the federal government back in its constitutional boxes must apply to all branches regardless of who controls them. Constitutional boxes are nonpartisan by definition.

There’s a reading of this where the lower courts are the target of a sting — even if it’s intended, not for justice, but to force legislation restricting the district courts.

After all, they need to get put back in their constitutional box, too.

Oh wait. They don’t have one.

US-Iran Talks in Oman Today Though Anonymous Sources Say Breakthrough Doubtful

Plans for US-Iran nuclear talks are expected to occur today in Oman, as requested by Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his team are expected to meet with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived late Thursday, according to video footage posted by RT. Axios reported, citing anonymous US officials, that at least nine Middle Eastern countries contacted the White House, at senior levels, urging the administration to proceed with the talks following rumors of cancellation. Ahead of the meeting, US envoy Steve Witkoff met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli defense officials in Israel. US officials said they remain skeptical that the negotiations will produce a breakthrough. “They asked us to keep the meeting and listen to what the Iranians have to say. We have told the Arabs that we will do the meeting if they insist. But we are very skeptical,” an anonymous US official said.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: By the time you read this, we’ll know what direction this op is heading. And I personally think that the direction this op takes will be indicative of where we stand in this process of reclaiming our sovereignty.

Chances are that something will happen and an excuse given for why a US-Iran nuclear deal needs to be delayed, or why the negotiations failed. Fingers will be pointed at the Iran side, and the MSM will tell us some bedtime story for why Iran can’t be trusted.

But there is also the potential that we will learn of a deal between the US and Iran, where the US builds Iran a nuclear reactor. I could also see the possibility of Russia (who is already building them a reactor now) being involved in the deal as some sort of third-party that participates in the nuclear enrichment process to help ease concerns over Iran’s perceived zealotry.

If this latter scenario plays out, then hold on, because the gates of hell are about to open and unleash all manner of evil onto the Trump team.

If that scenario plays out, then we will know that we are past the point of no retreat, and the pivot against Trump by establishment RINOs and Zionists is imminent.

US, Russia to Restore Military-to-Military Communications as New START Treaty Expires

The United States and Russia will reestablish high-level military communications, following talks in Abu Dhabi this week. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff posted a readout of talks on X: “Over February 4 and 5, delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and the Russian Federation met for the second trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine. The discussions were constructive and focused on how to create the conditions for a durable peace. The delegations reached agreement whereby the Russian Federation and Ukraine will each release 157 Prisoners of War. This is the first exchange in the last five months. The United States and Russia also agreed to establish a military-to-military dialogue to be led by General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US European Command. This channel of communication was suspended prior to the onset of this conflict and is crucial to achieving and maintaining peace. Over the two days, the delegations had wide-ranging discussions on the remaining open issues including methods to implement a ceasefire and monitor the cessation of military activities. The delegations agreed to report back to their respective capitals and to continue trilateral discussions in the coming weeks. They expressed their appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for hosting the talks, and Ukraine and the Russian Federation thanked President Donald J. Trump for his leadership in advancing an end to the war.” The announcement coincides with the expiration of the New START nuclear arms control treaty on Feb. 5, removing the last binding caps and verification regime governing US and Russian strategic nuclear arsenals. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social about the treaty on Thursday: “The United States is the most powerful Country in the World. I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before. We are even adding Battleships, which are 100 times more powerful than the ones that roamed the Seas during World War II — The Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others. I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine. Rather than extend “NEW START” (A badly negotiated deal by the United States that, aside from everything else, is being grossly violated), we should have our Nuclear Experts work on a new, improved, and modernized Treaty that can last long into the future. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

Burning Bright: In September 2025, I wrote the following about the curious case of intermittent escalation (which is actually de-escalatory) between Donald Trump and the so-called ‘Axis of Upheaval,’ which I refer to as the Sovereign Alliance:

“Recent developments underscore this shielding dynamic, such as Iran’s atomic chief journeying to Moscow for talks culminating in agreements to construct new nuclear power plants, expanding Tehran’s civilian program amid ongoing sanctions and diplomatic maneuvers.

On the surface, you might think this heightens tensions Trump navigated with aplomb earlier this year, but in truth, the move mirrors Trump’s deployments, even those concerning Iran herself, diverting attention and priming global acceptance for nuclear as a pathway to energy independence in the place of the very story of weaponized peril we saw disarmed and dismantled in masterful fashion—and against the wishes of the Globalist Warmongers and American NeoCons—this spring.

DE-nuclearization to RE-nuclearization.

Simultaneously, China’s strides in fusion energy, from establishing a dedicated state-owned company to achieving—according to the narrative—ambitious energy gains in new reactors position it at the forefront of what we HAD been told by ‘the science’ was a ‘holy grail’ pursuit for exponential—and exponentially clean—energy output, ostensibly fueling the mandate for an arms race narrative that in reality preps the mass psychological terrain for a near-universal global rollout of such technologies under the guise of strategic competition.

North Korea’s qualitative advancements and Iran’s missile ties with China further weave this web, but it’s Putin’s recent overture to the US—proposing a one-year extension to the New Nuclear START treaty (get it?)—that unveils the off-ramp from the Armageddon scenario I’ve esotericized for over a year, positing that we might be in the midst of pivoting from Cold War relics toward a nuclear renaissance where narrative disarmaments bridge us to an emergent era of civil energy revival, shielding the acceleration by framing de-escalation as conditional while the Sovereign Alliance absorbs the narrative burdens, with Putin emphasizing Russia’s readiness to respond—if needed, of course, which it won’t be—amid deteriorating global stability largely attributed to Western Hegemonic actions.

On this front, the obvious, apparent and escalating, well … escalations of the Western Globalist Hegemon—excepting Donald Trump—from Starmer to Macron and on down the line have positioned those gilded in the false veneer of peace as the very opposite, and as that particular eggshell continues to crack, Trump will be there to shine a blinding and even disintegrating light on the rotten pieces before absorbing the gathered mandate on the back of their Hegelian attempts for the true culmination of the Arc of the Peacemakers.”

So, what does this have to do with Trump and Putin allowing START to END, much to the chagrin of the Media Protectorate who should be salivating at the thought that this actually heightens nuclear tensions?

It’s a contradiction.

Which means that Obama’s START treaty was never meant to ease tensions, but to keep them frozen in perpetuity, along with all advancements along nuclear lines, which may just power the future we’re headed toward, and the one they stole from us a century ago.

Trump and Putin aren’t gearing up for war, then. They’re gearing up for peace, and they’re doing so by first removing the systemic shackles from the very technologies that can and will power the Age of Abundance.

Oh, and if that wasn’t clear enough, the two leaders are now bringing their backchannel communications into the public.

The Sovereign Alliance is done hiding, and the Hegemon is in full retreat.

US-Backed Investment Group Seeks Major Stake in Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Critical Minerals

A US-backed investment group is seeking a major ownership stake in critical mineral assets in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to a statement released by Glencore earlier this week. “Glencore and the Orion Critical Mineral Consortium (“Orion CMC”) announce that they have entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding in relation to a potential acquisition by Orion CMC of a 40% stake in Glencore’s interests in its Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”) assets, Mutanda Mining (“Mumi”) and Kamoto Copper Company (“KCC”). The transaction is expected to imply a combined enterprise value for Mumi and KCC of around $9 billion. Orion CMC will have the right to appoint non-executive directors in respect of the assets and direct the sale of the relevant share of production from the assets to nominated buyers, in accordance with the U.S.-DRC Strategic Partnership Agreement, thereby securing critical minerals for the United States and its partners. Mumi and KCC would continue to be managed as part of the Glencore Group.” The group aims to acquire significant interests in cobalt, copper, and other strategic mineral projects, positioning the move as part of broader Western efforts to secure supply chains for energy transition technologies and reduce reliance on China-dominated processing and sourcing, according to a report from RT.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Glencore? Mutanda Mining? Kamoto Copper Company? The DR Congo?

Where have I heard these names before?

Oh that’s right; These are the three most commonly named companies in court cases and reporting surrender Dan Gertler.

When the financial crisis hit in 2007/2008, Gertler was facing financial insolvency, and so he accepted a $45 million investment from Glencore in exchange for an ownership stake in his companies.

Gertler later brokered deals that brought both Mutanda and Kamoto under Glencore’s control, with Gertler maintaining some ownership stake, as well.

When President Trump signed Executive Order 13818 on December 20, 2017, which lists Gertler as #3 on the sanctions list, Mutanda and Kamoto are thrust into the middle of this conflict unfolding at the highest levels of geopolitics.

These assets were frozen, and many court cases (mostly in foreign courts) unfolded, and the mineral rights were stripped away from these companies.

Now we have a US company seeking to acquire these Gertler companies?

Join me today at 2:00 PM EST on Geopolitics with Ghost where I will go deeper on this subject.

Alleged Antifa Agitators Arrested in Minneapolis Crack Down

Immigration protests in Minneapolis continued Thursday, as opposition to ICE enforcement drew agitators. Authorities reportedly arrested several alleged Antifa agitators for posting death threats against federal agents on the internet. One agitator calling himself Kyle Wagner was reportedly arrested for encouraging his followers to stalk and kill ICE agents. Another agitator, who is known to federal authorities, was also arrested after allegedly posting threats of violence against special agents in Minneapolis.

Ashe in America: Marching, chanting, even by some readings occupying — and even if the group or cause is deeply opposed by or labeled as “radical” by the government — is protected by the First Amendment.

Calling for the murder of ICE agents, while doxxing them with pictures, on forums full of crazed commie psychos is not “peaceful protest” or “civil disobedience.”

It’s not civil at all, actually.

It’s terrorism.

This isn’t a gray area, no matter how many terrorists scream about their right to spread terror and run over law enforcement officers.

Threats of violence against specific individuals or groups (such as, “kill these agents”) are not protected speech. Actual violence (such as, hitting an agent with your car, attacking or assaulting officers, damaging property, violently resisting officers with a concealed firearm) is also not protected speech.

You can yell at ICE officers. You cannot try to kill them or incite others to do it for you.

Words are protected. Violence is not.

This is basic.

BONUS ITEM

JD Vance to Lead Anti-Fraud Task Force Aimed at California

CBS News cites “multiple sources briefed on the plan” in reporting that Vice President JD Vance will lead a new federal anti-fraud taskforce, to be announced, possibly later this month, by President Trump as a new executive order. The sources claim the taskforce will initially be focused on fraud in California state programs. The White House declined to comment, and California officials disputed the story, according to the report.

