Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
6h

James Comey, on his Substack, has deposited a weekly 5 minute video every Sunday since last May. He has relatively few subscribers and does not allow comments. Most people have a strong opinion on the character of this man, but no matter what you think, these videos are absolutely oozing with signal. On this Sunday past, his entry was entitled “The Rule of Law,” during which he spoke about how he is very encouraged by what he is seeing with regard to the direction of the judiciary. The jury is still out on Comey (oh, wait! strike that), but somehow I suspect that a sting operation IS quite probable, and known to him.

Reply
Share
1 reply
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
5h

Thank you BNB team!

PS - a reminder to myself:

Pray for honesty and integrity, even if it is accidental (seems a contradiction, but that is how I feel I should pray)

Pray for righteousness (I would use “justice” but since the meaning of that word has been coopted I will stick with the alternate Greek word which is “righteousness”)

Pray for discernment – all is not what it is presented to be – never has been – for our enemy was a liar from the beginning (though not from its creation)

Pray for limited collateral damage

Pray for PEACE – real peace founded on honor and respect – not the kind that is force/shamed

Reply
Share
3 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture