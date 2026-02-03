Badlands Media

Most certainly Jesus practiced the Law (though not all of the traditions) - perfectly - in fact He told John the Immerser that He needed to be obedient to the whole Law (and He was - how else could He be sinless?). And then He fulfilled it - meeting all of its earthly obligations, fulfilling all of its types, symbols and foreshadowings - enabling Him to inaugurate a New Covenant made between God and all of Mankind with Himself, the Son of God and Son of Man, acting as the Perfect Mediator and Sacrifice!

https://hisgloriousvictory.substack.com/p/hebrews-part-nine-chapter-69-20-81?r=q0fod

—-‘…unnamed and former officials…’. So frequently used and I, for one, pay zero attention to anything that uses either. Period. 👏👏Ashe. ‘Beneath the hysterical headlines, the hunt is heating up.

Let ‘em cook.’ My second most despised source, ‘Multiple western media outlets…’

—-Ghost. ‘This is something very different, in many ways. And Russia and Ukraine are at the heart of that story.’ Read Will Zoll’s PrussiaGate series and many of the answers become evident. It IS markedly different from the religion Jesus and His disciples practiced.

—-BB. Your take on the apparent conflicts in the headlines is excellent. It truly is a matter of perspective. It helps to have read The Art of War. This sums it up perfectly! ‘…the bridge states are the conduits that make the translation and formation of this eventuality possible.’ Creating sovereignty in these countries along the way.

—-I happen to listen to Mark Levin some as I’m often driving during his show. I have a couple of his books. I’ve listened over the past several years and tried to image his responses to the truth being revealed. Is he part of their (Zionist) goal or is he duped? Apparently ‘smear campaigns’ are still a weapon of choice as the panic increases. Ghost, you are a blessing!

—-The only good point about the so-called celebrity worship awards was your point about a man courageously speaking Jesus’ gospel to the evil centered there. In a movie, the room would be filled with hissing!!🤣

—-98% (+-) of Congress is either directly or indirectly complicit in the treasonous acts against the constitutional republic. This is different…how?

—-Thank you ALL! You are most appreciated!

