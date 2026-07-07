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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
8h

"Despite the temptation to swallow a black pill on “government efficiency”, modern workplace tracking software is something that employees fear and employers covet. As the employers of the government, we should want our employees to know they’re being tracked and fear being caught defrauding or subverting our agenda…shouldn’t we?"

If one is honest in their work, one should not fear tracking software. I long for a significantly smaller government. Mostly starting within the offices of the "selected". Their hubris at their supposed importance is at an all time high. I would expect most could do with a staff of 10 people.

As I read about Meloni, I see her as exercising some sovereignty - which is what we want.......right???

The theater of PDJT is always entertaining.

And in the words of some here -- God Wins!!!

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Gary's avatar
Gary
7hEdited

The only spectator sports that interest me are auto racing, tractor pulls, and anything my grandkids are playing in at the moment, but except for President Trump's request for a review of the Balogun Red Card (which FIFA could have refused to do, or decided either way) Belgium's win would always have borne an asterisk for defeating a partial team, and I appreciate Trump's action.

(Full disclosure - our son and his family hosted a Belgian exchange student last year. The people of Belgium, regardless of where their government stands, love the USA. I'll be sending our "bonus granddaughter" a note of congratulations on their team's win. And by the way, hosting an exchange student is tremendously rewarding. Our kids have been doing it for six years now and it's been nothing but positive for their family and ours. Check out cetusa.org.)

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