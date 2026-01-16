The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Fighting Stops in Iran Following Backchannel Diplomacy; US Moves Forces in Gulf

Governments including Israel, Iran, and Russia have used indirect and secret messaging channels in recent weeks to communicate positions and reduce the risk of escalation, according to reporting by The Washington Post, citing unnamed sources. The messages were conveyed through intermediaries and did not involve public negotiations or formal agreements. Separately, the United States withdrew some military personnel from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, citing security concerns related to Iran. US officials said the move was a precautionary measure and did not announce a broader drawdown or change in US military posture in the region. President Trump stated recently that he was told the killing has stopped. No government involved publicly disclosed the full contents of the backchannel communications or announced a formal diplomatic breakthrough during the period covered by the reporting based on anonymous sources. Inside Iran, nationwide protests appeared to subside following a security crackdown, according to Israeli media. Iranian authorities accused the United States and Israel of encouraging unrest, according to Russian media. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned publicly that foreign interference would be met with a response, while also calling for internal calm, according to the reports, which also claim that President Trump conveyed through the backchannels that the US was not preparing to strike Iran, according to unnamed officials familiar with the communication. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) publicly urged stronger action against Iran, claiming the regime is still “killing protesters at an alarming rate,” despite the recent developments.

Burning Bright: In this accelerated phase of the awakening cycle, something both subtle and profound has shifted: the backchannels themselves are being publicly disclosed, even as the warmongers—perennial peddlers of perpetual strife—beat their drums loudest for escalation, many having been baited by Donald Trump into doing so to their own reputational detriment in full view of the Collective Mind.

Throughout history, great powers have relied on shadowed communications to avert catastrophe while their public rhetoric served the domestic game board.

Backchannels.

From the American side of the story ledger, Kennedy and Khrushchev are perhaps most infamous for this, having traded secret assurances amid the Cuban Missile Crisis en route to dismantling Jupiter missiles in Turkey through backchannels the public would only learn of decades later.

The need for such ‘translation layers,’ as I explored in ‘Temporal Trump Card’ in 2023 stemmed from the same toxic soil we till today: a geopolitical landscape wherein warmongers drape themselves in the skin suit of faux patriotism, stumping for mass murder and endless profit while the true sovereigns maneuver for peace on the edges of the board.

The key difference between then and now?

The Sovereign Alliance—anchored by the United States under Trump, Russia under Putin, China under Xi and a growing mesh of unlikely allies, some even this community is loath to consider—is no longer content to let these backchannels remain fully shadowed.

In surfacing them, deliberately and at the precise moment when NeoCons, warmongers and yes, elements in Tel Aviv and Brussels clamor loudest for kinetic intervention, they are holding up a dark mirror to the Invisible Enemy, now rendered corporeal to an awakening (and global) body politic.

And so, while we can’t know the truth inherent in these narrative deployments, the net effect remains as the peacemaking pincer closes: Trump on one flank, Putin on the other, squeezing the warmongers in the middle while the Collective Mind watches their escalation narratives deflate in real time, and perhaps (hopefully) their own engineered bloodlust.

This is the same pincer I mapped in ‘The Villains We Need’—wherein I discussed how Kremlin figures repeatedly reference backchannels with Trump, with Yuri Ushakov noting that public statements are weighed alongside “communication we receive through secure channels.”

They’re telling you the real story and the fake one at the same time.

It’s on you to discern the difference.

***

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: My firm opinion on this Iran situation is that the evil elements of our government and the Israeli government attempted to launch a regime-change revolution, likely encouraged by the ongoing rhetoric of President Trump, and the recent raid that “kidnapped” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

We should note that once the protest activity took off, President Trump stepped up his rhetoric and really hammed it up for the cameras. He then took it a step further and declared that if anybody was killed, then the US military would likely intervene, all but assuring that we would soon hear about protesters being killed.

Mind you, none of these stories need to be real in order for Trump to follow through on his hypothetical promise. It merely has to look real to the audience, so that a public consensus can form supporting regime change via military intervention.

But the fact that President Trump was going full Hulk Hogan in his rhetoric should have been the indicator that he had no real intention of following through. Ten years ago he would regularly say that he would never telegraph such plans before an actual attack, mocking Obama for doing so.

We are now getting reports of horrific violence being conducted not by regime forces, but instead by the protesters. Decapitated police officers, hundreds of mosques and ambulances burned to ash, and molotov cocktails thrown at government buildings, are just a few examples of reported violence coming out of Iran. Honestly, it sounds like the work of ISIS.

“But wait a minute, Ghost. I thought ISIS worked for Iran?”

Wrong.

ISIS was created by the CIA, MI6, and Mossad to overthrow President Assad and the Syrian government. It is not an Iranian proxy—it doesn’t even champion the same religion. (ISIS is Sunni Islam; Iran is Shia Islam.)

What I think has happened is that these Mossad/CIA/ISIS operatives were baited into launching their color revolution playbook, and then the necessary support systems that were expected to deploy never actually did, leaving the radical provocateurs completely exposed.

The Iranian leadership is already beginning to disclose that Israeli and western intelligence have been involved, while Steve Witkoff advocates for diplomacy over military intervention and President Trump tells Iran that the US doesn’t actually intend to do anything.

When the MSM asserted that Iran was going to start hanging [presumably innocent] protesters, both President Trump and Iranian President Pezeshkian came forward and rebuked those claims. Now we have Lady Lindsey Graham scurrying over to Tel Aviv to grovel at the feet of his masters, as he defies President Trump and flagrantly contradicts Trump’s claims about the hangings not happening.

Just listen to this dejected man and look at his pathetic demeanor.

He’s like a heroin addict who has fallen into a deep hole after a long weekend of riding the train.

We have foreign allies like Serbian President Vucic and Colonel Douglas Macgregor saying that the CIA and Mossad are behind the failing revolution.

So now that the CIA/Mossad/MI6 has deployed their op and it is failing, the chances of the Iranian government recovering hard evidence that those parties were involved seems very high.

What will happen when that evidence is presented to the world and to the American People?

Venezuelans Attack ICE With Shovels in Minneapolis, Get Shot

Following the death of Renee Nicole Good on January 7, when the 37 year old agitator was fatally shot while attempting to ram an ICE agent with her car, there was another ICE shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday. An ICE agent reportedly shot and wounded a Venezuelan national during a traffic stop in north Minneapolis, according to federal officials. Authorities claim the Venezuelan attacked the agent with a shovel and the shooting was in self defense. The Venezuelan was hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition. Protests continued in Minneapolis on Thursday, and federal vehicles were looted during the unrest. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he was considering invoking the Insurrection Act in response to the situation in Minnesota.

Ashe in America: Sure seems to be an insurrection when federal officers are being attacked and federal property is being destroyed and the state is enabling it.

We confirmed the rules of the game on January 7th with Good — you cannot ram law enforcement with your car. This week, we learned that you also can’t attack them with shovels.

Thank you Minneapolis migrants, and your white Karen handlers, for proving that no one is above the law. The people that keep getting shot didn’t learn anything over the past two weeks. They leared. And it shows.

While elections are fake, the stories of elections drive actuals locally, and Immigration is expected to be a central issue in 2026. Some pundits are concerned about the impact of deportations on housing demand.

Logically, if deportations reduce housing demand in significant volumes, it could put downward pressure on rents or home prices. That would potentially make housing more affordable, but think of the stories!

“Sorry, you couldn’t afford a house, young American couple, because the government was subsidizing migrants’ American dreams with your labor. Diversity is our strength!”

If deportations make housing more affordable for Americans in a material way, the people fighting deportations need to be investigated.

Why are foreigners’ American dreams a greater priority for public officials than Americans’ American dreams?

Finally, if you think purging migrants is going to impact housing costs, wait until you see what it does for voter rolls. I bet that 81M number is going to look even more ridiculous when the dust settles. Accelerate.

President Trump Meets With Machado, Accepts Her Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump said Thursday on Truth Social that he met with María Corina Machado. “It was my Great Honor to meet María Corina Machado, of Venezuela, today. She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much. María presented me with her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done. Such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect. Thank you María!” Trump previously declined to endorse Machado to lead Venezuela. Israeli media previously cited unnamed sources reporting Trump’s dismissal of Machado because she accepted a Nobel Peace Prize nomination that he had sought for himself. No verification of those claims has been provided. No official US government statement was issued detailing outcomes or next steps from the meeting, including US sanctions, recognition policy, or diplomatic status toward Venezuela.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: All week I have been joking about President Trump’s interview with Sean Hannity—where Hannity brazenly facilitated Maria Hakuna Matata gifting Trump her Nobel Peace prize in a thinly veiled attempt to save face.

But the really funny part was when Hannity asked Trump about meeting with Hakuna Matata at the White House, and Trump seemed less than enthused about the idea, stating, “Yeah, I heard she wants to say ‘hello.’ I look forward to doing that.”

I even joked that Trump’s reaction was basically, “Yeah, we’ll probably leave the side door open for her, or something...”

And then the Mad Man actually did it. He forced Maria Corina Machado to enter the White House grounds through the guard gate like all the other tourists.

Nobody came outside to meet her.

Even Netanyahu was received by Trump [sans Color Guard] when he came to grovel and beg for more wars with Muslim countries.

The MSM was likely planning on hyping this meeting as some sort of major geopolitical event, but President Trump took all of the wind out of their sails.

Even when Maria Hakuna Matata was departing, nobody could be bothered to see her out to her vehicle. They just ushered her out of the door and slammed it behind her.

I hope they at least gave her some cool souvenirs from the White House gift shop.

I would almost feel sorry for her, except she made the critical mistake of going on Don Jr’s podcast and insulting the Saudis, telling Americans to “forget about Saudi Arabia” because Venezuela will give us all the oil we want, after we storm the beaches of South America and install the spicy gordita onto the throne.

What an idiot. Does she realize that the Saudis are investing over a trillion dollars into our economy? Does she realize that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is infinitely more endearing than she is?

We like the Saudis, Maria. We don’t really care for you.

Trump even took the opportunity to talk to the press about how much he likes Kokomo (Delcy) Rodriguez.

And the cherry on top was when the Washington Post recycled their news story from last week where they claim that two White House aides told them that the reason Trump soured on Machado was because she accepted the Nobel Prize when he actually wanted it.

So funny. The way that the White House treated Hakuna Matata sent a clear and strong message that groveling will not be rewarded nor tolerated, and I love that attitude.

Polis Doubles Down on Commuting Tina Peters’ Sentence

Colorado Governor Jared Polis reiterated in an interview with ABC local news Thursday that he is seriously considering commuting the sentence of Tina Peters. “We look at every case individually, and this is somebody who’s a first-time offender, nonviolent offense. Very unusual in our state that they would get that kind of punishment. So, it’s something that we look at, along with many other hundreds of people who’ve applied for clemency.” The reporter circled back to the question at the end of the interview, asking asked the Governor to confirm that he was considering commutation. Polis confirmed. “Well, yeah, we look at every application that comes in. I mean, there’s hundreds of people who have applied for clemency. I look at things like sentences that are too long. We look at things like how well people have behaved behind bars. Every year I’ve done some and I’ve told folks in my final year, of course, like many governors, I do intend to really lean into that value of mercy and see what I can do to help give people a second chance.” Polis was speaking to the legislature prior to this interview, and his co-equal branch of government passed a resolution Wednesday to stop referring to the Governor as “His Excellency.” Oral arguments in Tina Peters appeal were held Wednesday in Denver, whether the three judge panel seemed outraged at times by the conduct of the state in this case.

Ashe in America: As promised, here is your detailed update on my takeaways of Tina Peters’ oral arguments on Wednesday in Denver.

I don’t have much to say about Polis except that I called this posture on CannCon’s livestream yesterday. Polis is pretending to be libertarian right now — not just on this, he also talks about “my body my choice” in the context of vaccine mandates in the same interview — and fake libertarian Polis only comes out when he is running for office. Promise me that you will fight “President Polis” in your state… all of you.

Anyway…

Division Five of the Colorado Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in Tina Peters’ August 2024 criminal conviction on Wednesday, and the matter went unexpectedly well for Peters – to the surprise of both parties and all watching.

Having covered this case since Tina Peters office was raided in August 2021, I personally was shocked.

The three judge panel, led by Craig R. Welling and flanked by Ted C. Tow III and Lino S. Lipinsky de Orlov, diffused the political storytelling of Tina Peters in dramatic fashion.

There are several different threads and implications of yesterday’s proceedings, so here are my top takeaways.

The question of jurisdiction dominated much of the discussion despite Peters’ counsel choosing not to argue it.

The Judges appeared hostile to both parties, and came to the hearing with their own issues on the handling of Peters’ case by the trial court.

The State is committed to their narrative about Tina Peters to a fault, and that implies Tina Peters is going to get some form of relief.

In my longform published yesterday, I expand on each of those points with quotes and video clips (courtesy of and shout out to CannCon). Go back and read it here if you missed it. Also, from here forward I am entirely speculating as a non-attorney layman for entertainment purposes only.

Based on the specific exchanges and the posture of the judges during oral argument, I would expect that the Conspiracy felony is thrown out, the Official Misconduct misdemeanor is thrown out, and the rest is resentenced before a different judicial officer–potentially getting her out with time served.

That is, in my opinion, the minimum that needs to occur to remedy the overt injustice that occurred in Mesa County in August and October of 2024. It’s obviously not enough; but it’s way more than I expected on Wednesday morning before the oral arguments began. It’s way more than I imagined possible in this case.

Beyond the minimum, it is also my opinion that the State’s refusal to acknowledge their own errors strongly supports the allegation (and current DOJ investigation) that the State weaponized the government against Tina Peters.

If that is determined, then Peters’ conviction should be overturned in its entirety, she should be immediately released, and the State (and County) should be tried for prosecutorial misconduct.

That’s the spectrum as I see it:

From the court granting Peters minimal relief to remedy unjust defects in the record and resentencing her…

…to setting up criminal and civil actions against the Colorado government that will ensure years of litigation as they finally face accountability for being unconstitutional, despicable despots (and worse).

I expect something resembling the former, but here’s hoping for the latter.

Hey, this court already surprised me once.

P.S. We’re talking about Denver. In Colorado. This was opening day of session yesterday:

And here is that resolution to stop calling Polis “Excellency.”

Free Tina. And reopen the mental institutions for all the government officials. MAGA.

MAHA! President Trump Announces Great Healthcare Plan

President Donald Trump announced a policy proposal titled the “Great Healthcare Plan” on Thursday, claiming the proposal will lower healthcare costs, increase price transparency, and deliver direct financial benefits to individuals, including through mechanisms that would return savings to patients rather than insurers or intermediaries. “Instead of putting the needs of big corporations and special interests first, our plan finally puts you first and puts more money in your pocket, the government is going to pay the money directly to you. It goes to you, and then you take the money and buy your own healthcare. Nobody’s ever heard of that before, and that’s the way it is.” “Now, when you hear about that, for 40 years they’ve been trying to do it, but they never were able to do it. No other president was able to do it. I got every other country to approve it.” “By the use of tariffs and other things, they all approved it. Nobody else got it. No other president got it.” “...prescription drugs will come way, way down…the lowest price in the world is what you’re gonna pay. Before you were paying the highest price in the world by far, and the politicians did nothing about it.” “Obamacare was designed to make insurance companies rich.” “I call it the Unaffordable Care Act, with billions of dollars in taxpayer subsidies that helped their stock prices skyrocket over 1,700% as you paid more money for healthcare every single year. More and more, the premiums went higher and higher.” “You’ll make a great deal. You’ll get better healthcare for less money.” The White House article did not include legislative text, regulatory filings, or a timeline for congressional consideration.

Kaiser Agrees to $556M Settlement in Diagnostic Code Fraud Scam

Affiliates of Kaiser Permanente agreed to pay $556 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations, according to a statement released by the US Department of Justice. The DOJ said the settlement resolves allegations that certain Kaiser Permanente–affiliated entities submitted unsupported diagnosis codes to Medicare Advantage, resulting in higher payments from the federal government. The allegations involved the use of diagnoses that were not adequately documented in patients’ medical records. The settlement resolves civil claims only and does not include an admission of liability by Kaiser Permanente or its affiliates. The DOJ said the case was initiated in part through whistleblower lawsuits filed under the False Claims Act’s qui tam provisions, with whistleblowers eligible to receive a portion of the recovery. The federal government’s share of the settlement will be distributed among the Department of Health and Human Services and other affected federal programs.

