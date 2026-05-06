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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
6m

"What terrifies them now is not Donald Trump's deployments, but what those deployments are revealing to the one audience they could never afford to lose: their own peoples."

Trump is a master of simplicity: he pulls you on the stage and let's you state your case publicly. And then we watch and judge accordingly. Just says it.

I believe Israel stole some 200 lbs of nuclear material from us in the early 60s. And I also believe they have more spies in our government than any other country. From sources throughout the years.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
33m

Why isn't Fauci in jail?

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