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Samuel E Roberson Jr's avatar
Samuel E Roberson Jr
25m

There is a lot of fearmongering going on about the new data centers being built, with claims that they will drive up electricity costs and drain groundwater supplies for cooling. What is often left out of the discussion is that many of these projects are being planned alongside new power generation plants, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), the same type of compact nuclear reactor technology already used to power our U.S. Navy Submarines and Aircraft Carriers.

Supporters of SMRs argue that these reactors are designed with passive safety systems, meaning that if a serious problem occurs, the reactor can automatically shut itself down using gravity and cooling circulation rather than relying entirely on human intervention. The United States also already has a highly trained workforce of retired Navy nuclear personnel who could help operate these facilities and train future generations.

Another point often overlooked is that data centers will not consume all of the electricity generated for them. The excess power from dedicated generation sources will be fed back into the public grid, potentially helping stabilize supply and reduce overall electricity costs instead of increasing them.

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Doug Frisbie's avatar
Doug Frisbie
8m

Great work everyone, especially Ashe, day in, day out. Very much appreciated.

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