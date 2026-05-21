The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Soros-Linked Network Backs Texas Data Center Opposition

A report says activist groups connected to the broader funding network associated with George Soros are supporting campaigns opposing major AI and data-center expansion projects in Texas. Indivisible chapters and allied organizations are involved in local resistance efforts centered on energy use, water consumption, land acquisition and grid strain. Critics argue the campaigns could slow Texas’ push to become a national AI infrastructure hub, while organizers say the efforts are focused on community and environmental concerns.

Ashe in America: In our Badlands back channel chat, Burning Bright described US-based data centers as “golden age infrastructure.”

I think he’s correct, and I have mixed feelings about it. I’m an early adopter of technology, but also a bit of a Luddite, and I cannot ignore the ethical implications of a centrally planned transformation. That’s how atrocities happen, and — because history repeatedly proves that — I literally don’t have it in me to ignore ethics for the promise of progress.

But these emerging tech tools are a miracle in themselves. They have the power to break humanity’s chains. They have an opportunity to build the golden age, and to enable Americans to define and seize new destinies.

Therefore, like everything else, it comes down to us. What kind of future are we building? What are the lines? What are the decision rights? What actually is the golden age?

Also, Indivisible being opposed makes me want to support. But that could be the whole point of the op, so withholding belief, as Chris Paul suggests, is critical when we’re told if and how we can or cannot make change.

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.”

US Indicts Former Cuban President Raul Castro

The United States on Wednesday unsealed a federal indictment charging former Cuban President Raúl Castro with murder and conspiracy in connection with the 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft that killed four people. The charges, filed in Miami, accuse Castro and other Cuban officials of authorizing the attack on planes operated by the exile group Brothers to the Rescue. Prosecutors allege Castro authorized Cuban military forces to use “decisive and deadly action” against the planes, which international investigators later concluded were flying outside Cuban airspace when they were shot down. Cuba continues to deny wrongdoing and insists the aircraft violated its airspace. The move dramatically intensifies the Trump administration’s pressure campaign against Havana and reopens one of the most controversial incidents in modern US-Cuba relations.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Just like with the Zionists, President Trump appears to now be courting the other exceptionally large and influential bloc in the GOP: The Hispanic NeoCons.

This contingent is comprised of many immigrants and children of immigrants, who purportedly fled from places like Cuba and view the Castro family as the embodiment of evil. They have long sought conflict with Cuba, hoping to see the Castros brought down.

As the article explains, Cuba does not extradite its citizens, and it’s highly doubtful that US Special Forces will risk another extraction operation to capture a 94 year old man. So the likelihood that Raul Castro actually sees in the inside of a courtroom is near zero percent chance. But the act of indicting him has curried favor with the NeoCons. Surely, Trump has bought himself time.

The grandson, Raulito, is in constant contact with the Trump administration, and all indications point toward Raulito being installed as Trump’s preferred leader in Cuba. Should it happen, this move will be the rugpull against the NeoCons, who will become apoplectic when they see another Castro taking power in Cuba.

Because Trump has already demonstrated aggression with the Maduro operation, as well as Iran, the NeoCons will entrust him to deal with Cuba. But it seems likely that they will not be happy with the ultimate outcome, based on what has already transpired and what appears to be coming down the line.

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The Sovereign Alliance Takes Aim at Legacy Globalist Institutions as the Machine Panics

The Trump administration is preparing to reduce the pool of US military forces committed to NATO’s crisis-response framework, signaling a continued shift toward forcing European allies to assume greater responsibility for continental defense. Under the NATO Force Model, member states designate troops and capabilities available during major conflicts or emergencies, but Reuters reports the Pentagon plans to significantly scale back the American contribution. The move comes amid mounting friction between Washington and European capitals over defense spending, Ukraine, Iran and broader strategic priorities. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said any US force reductions would be “gradual and structured,” while European allies pressed Washington for clearer communication after reports of delayed deployments to Poland and reductions in Germany.

Burning Bright: Those who spent years pretending only two of the three pillars of the Sovereign Alliance were truly coordinating with one another are now staring at the evidence of all three moving in concert — and the system shock is palpable.

What truly terrifies the machine is not what these leaders have already done. It is what they plan to do next.

Thus, we are watching the closing of systemic ranks around the very targets the Sovereign Alliance has in its sights: the ideological and governmental poison of globalism itself.

And two institutions emblematic of that toxic ideology that informs the global superstructure now sit squarely in the Alliance’s crosshairs — the NATO bloc and the illegitimate International Criminal Court.

On the ICC, the protectorate’s fear is especially acute.

Putin has long been its favored target, and Xi has already moved to shield him from that collectivist overreach.

Now, however, the protectorate senses Trump is prepared to lend decisive weight to dismantling whatever remains of the court’s tattered legitimacy.

The old order’s enforcers are scrambling because they understand the precedent this would set: once the court’s selective ‘justice’ is exposed as the political weapon it always was, the entire architecture of globalist lawfare begins to crumble, further reducing whatever faux mandate they have left to enforce a rule set that was always based on projection rather than reality.

Yet, the more immediate and obvious threat to the system lies in the rendering of NATO obsolete.

The Trump administration has made clear it will shrink the pool of U.S. military capabilities available to the alliance during crises — a formal shift coming on the back of a decade of Trumpian posturing that will force Europe to shoulder the burden of its own security (and Hegemony) it has dodged for decades.

When the American military backbone is no longer guaranteed, the so-called alliance’s pretensions collapse, because it was never a true defensive pact among equals, but rather a mechanism of dependency.

That dependency is being severed, and the machine knows it.

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Netanyahu’s “Hair Was on Fire” When Briefed By Trump on Peace Proposal

Barak Ravid reports Trump and Netanyahu had a tense call over a new Iran peace proposal. A US source briefed on the call said Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire” afterward. The proposal was reportedly drafted by Qatar and Pakistan, with input from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt. It would require Iran to make clearer nuclear commitments, while the US would gradually unfreeze Iranian funds. Netanyahu is strongly opposed and may seek a Washington meeting with Trump to press his case. Trump has not ruled out renewed strikes but is still weighing diplomacy.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: It’s happening.

Trump is making peace with Iran, bringing to a close a nearly fifty year conflict that the GOP has used to foment fear, raise money, and stump on the campaign trail. No longer will they be able to grift off of the Iran threat.

This has been nothing short of a gambit for President Trump. He has endured tremendous backlash and suffered extensive harm to his reputation in order to sell the ruse that he is somehow controlled—or at least heavily influenced—by the Zionist regime.

The only way to convince the Israelis of this dynamic was to convince the world. No half measures. He had to become the part, like Heath Ledger playing The Joker.

The point of all of this, in my opinion, is to lead the Israelis along, allowing them to believe that Trump is just one convincing conversation away from warring with Iran. That promise—that hope—kept the Israelis engaged, walking the fine line Trump laid before them, trying to remain in Trump’s good graces while constantly pushing the envelope and testing the boundaries of Trump’s patience.

As long as the Israelis believed that President Trump was on their side, and willing to wage their war, they would be willing to exercise restraint and patience as they endeavored to expand the borders of Israel and build their empire.

Through this ruse, President Trump has been able to control the timetables, slowing the Israelis’ conquest to a relative crawl while hyper-accelerating the narratives surrounding the military operations.

Truth be told, despite spending nearly three years at war with their neighbors, and all the rhetoric regarding ambitions to establish Greater Israel, the Israelis don’t have nearly as much to show for their efforts as they should. They could easily be much further along in their conquests of Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank, had they focused on one at a time. But while fighting in Gaza, the opportunity to embark on the Syria campaign presented itself. When it finally looked like the Israelis were making progress in Syria, Trump launched the war with Iran, which also prompted the Israelis to re-open the front in Lebanon, knowing that Hezbollah would not idly stand by while Israel attacked Iran.

The IDF has been spread thin, assuring that no single campaign would possess the necessary resources or personnel to achieve extraordinary success. Just enough to keep the conflict active and the boots on the ground.

Trump has successfully slowed the conflicts down with constant narrative disruption. First it was the promise of a Gaza Riviera. Then it was a promise of a war with Iran. When the Israelis took the initiative and started that war, Trump stepped in and ostensibly blew up Iran’s nuclear program. That pause allowed Iran to prepare for the next phase of the conflict when they activated a constitutional Continuity of Government plan in August 2025.

A month later, Trump announced the Gaza Peace Deal with all the pomp and circumstance. Then in December, he crashed the Iranian currency (the Rial) and appeared to be launching a color revolution in Tehran, only to redirect attention to Venezuela with the capture of Maduro. By the time the attention was reset on Iran, the color revolution had been thwarted. When Trump launched the war against Iran in late February, he forced the IDF to mobilize all of their available reserves to Lebanon, as well as two covert base in Iraq. We’ve also learned that they went to the UAE to protect their interests in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Now the IDF is facing imminent collapse due to manpower shortages. Years of war have exhausted Israel’s resources and morale, and this issue of bucking tradition and conscripting Ultra-Orthodox young men into service has the potential to tear the country apart.

But President Trump’s true masterstroke came yesterday when he told the press that Bibi Netanyahu would do whatever he said.

Being an election year, the knives are out for Bibi. All of his political opponents have been criticizing him for failing in his military campaigns to achieve tangible results, and questioning whether Netanyahu was subordinate to DC. Why did he need to wait for President Trump’s permission to continue waging war against Iran?

The short answer, of course, is that Netanyahu wants American blood and treasure waging the wars in the Middle East. Trump has long postured that this possibility may exist, but he has made Netanyahu dance for his dinner, making countless trips to DC to visit, yet now having very little to show for it.

Bibi will now be forced to prove to his peers that he is not controlled by President Trump and can wage the necessary wars to achieve Greater Israel. The IDF has become increasingly more aggressive in the past few months in Lebanon and Syria, as Trump has decelerated his ostensible war with Iran.

As Trump is slowing down, Bibi is ramping up. And he cannot afford to stop. He must press forward if he has any hope of maintain the public mandate to remain Prime Minister. The moment he loses that mandate, he loses his office. Once he has lost the office, he will be forced back into court to finally face the criminal indictments against him.

Netanyahu’s only option is to restart the war with Iran, regardless of what President Trump does next.

META Axes 8,000 Jobs as AI-Induced White Collar Purge Accelerates

Meta began cutting ~8,000 jobs Wednesday as Mark Zuckerberg accelerates the company’s shift toward artificial intelligence. The layoffs, equal to roughly 10% of Meta’s workforce, come alongside the reassignment of about 7,000 employees into AI-focused roles and the closure of thousands of open positions. Reuters reported the changes affect about 20% of Meta’s workforce when layoffs and reassignments are combined. Zuckerberg told staff he does not expect more company-wide layoffs this year, but the move signals that Big Tech’s AI spending boom is increasingly being paid for through white-collar workforce reductions.

Ashe in America: In 2015, the globalists were talking about the coming “Megatrends.” I wrote about this before, though I was focused on the “pandemic preparedness” lane — a coming pandemic that disrupts global business was one of their Megatrends.

Some of the other Megatrends focused on disruption to the talent markets, and white collar globalists wrote tomes about the impact of AI and machine learning on the various talent markets, and how AI was going to displace significant portions of the workplace across industry sectors.

They were right. But apparently they had a blind spot for the impacts to themselves…

Accelerate.

BONUS ITEM

Former DOJ Prosecutor Charged With Emailing Jack Smith Report to Personal Accounts

A former Justice Department prosecutor has been charged with sending herself copies of an unreleased volume of special counsel Jack Smith’s report tied to the classified documents investigation involving President Trump. Carmen Lineberger pleaded not guilty Wednesday in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, to charges including obstruction of justice, concealing government records, and theft of government property. Prosecutors allege Lineberger, who previously served as managing assistant US attorney in Fort Pierce, forwarded the restricted report and other internal DOJ communications from a government email account to personal Hotmail and Gmail accounts. The unreleased report volume concerns Smith’s investigation into classified documents kept at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. US District Judge Aileen Cannon previously blocked the report’s public release. According to the indictment, Lineberger allegedly attempted to hide the files by renaming documents “Chocolate_Cake_Recipe.pdf” and “Bundt_Cake_Recipe.pdf” before transferring them. Prosecutors have not disclosed what additional DOJ materials may have been included in the emails. If convicted on all counts, Lineberger faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison. The case is being prosecuted by the Northern District of Florida due to potential conflicts involving the Southern District of Florida office where Lineberger previously worked.

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