The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Jan. 6 Defendants Sue Federal Government, Alleging Excessive Force By Capitol and DC Police

Participants in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach are suing the federal government for tens of millions of dollars in damages, claiming that indiscriminate use of force by law enforcement caused physical and emotional injuries. The lawsuit, filed in Florida, targets the actions of both the US Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, DC, alleging the use of rubber bullets, chemical spray, flashbangs, and other crowd-control measures was reckless and improperly directed at individuals who were not engaged in violence. Among the lead plaintiffs are A.J. Fischer, a member of the Proud Boys previously convicted of assault who was later pardoned by President Trump, along with Patrick and Marie Sullivan, who say they were in the crowd and were struck by pepper balls and exposed to chemical spray. The proposed class action seeks to represent dozens of individuals present on the Capitol’s West Front. The plaintiffs argue law enforcement unleashed a “wanton barrage” of non-lethal munitions that caused widespread injury. The case has been assigned to US District Judge Paul Byron, an Obama appointee in Florida.

Ashe in America: Where do I sign up?

On January 6, 2021, I was peacefully protesting against the obviously stolen election when, without cause or warning, I was gassed by the Capitol Police. They were launching gas AWAY from the violence and at the peaceful protestors.

There was no riot declaration. The cops were milling about among the jovial crowd on the ground away from the capitol building. Then we were gassed.

Then we were gaslit about it for months until a single video was released by The Gateway Pundit. I wrote about that here – and I made diagrams.

We’re still being gaslit about it.

That’s exactly why this case must continue and put the truth on the record.

The government engaged in war crimes against peaceful protestors on January 6, but the narrative was so compelling that no one cared about the truth.

Accountability is a condition of the golden age.

All of the truths need to come out. No half measures. Accelerate.

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US Embassy In Venezuela Resumes Operations

The United States Embassy in Caracas formally resumed operations on Monday, marking a major step in the Trump administration’s effort to advance Venezuela’s economic recovery and eventual political transition. A State Department memo seen by Bloomberg News said the reopening will “strengthen our ability to engage directly with Venezuela’s interim government, civil society, and the private sector.” The embassy had been closed since 2019, with diplomatic functions previously handled through the Venezuela Affairs Unit based in Bogotá, Colombia. Laura Dogu, who previously served as US ambassador to Honduras and Nicaragua, has been leading efforts on the ground in Caracas as chargé d’affaires, overseeing restoration work at the chancery building ahead of a broader return of personnel and the eventual resumption of consular services. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the move represents a key milestone in implementing the administration’s three-phase plan for Venezuela, which outlines stabilization, economic recovery, and political reconciliation leading toward democratic elections. Officials also noted Dogu met with US investors last week, saying the private sector will play a central role in rebuilding the country’s economy.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: So, let’s recap what we can actually confirm has transpired.

Nicolas Maduro departed from Venezuela and is now ostensibly in jail in NYC and appearing in court.

The rest of Maduro’s government has remained in tact. (The Defense Minister was replaced just a few days ago.)

President Trump has dropped all economic sanctions against Venezuela and has partnered with them to extract Venezuelan oil.

Trump has restored all relations with Venezuela, including now re-opening the embassy in Caracas.

So, the Venezuelan government changed nothing, except losing Maduro (current President Delcy Rodriguez says Maduro is still the rightful leader), and now Trump has normalized all relations with them?

It’s almost like Trump was working with Maduro and Rodriguez the entire time, and has simply now chosen to clue the rest of us in on their relationship.

Trump Calls New Iranian Regime “Reasonable,” While Bessent Signals Disentanglement

US President Donald Trump said the United States is engaged in negotiations with what he described as a “new, more reasonable regime” in Iran, indicating progress toward a potential agreement to end ongoing hostilities. In public statements, Trump said talks were underway and suggested a deal could be reached soon: “The United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran. Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet “touched.” This will be in retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47 year “Reign of Terror.” Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP.” Trump’s remarks referenced ongoing discussions tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz and broader efforts to end the conflict, with US officials indicating both direct and indirect communication channels with Iranian representatives. At the same time, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly described a strategy that combines pressure and potential de-escalation, stating that US policy may involve “escalate to de-escalate” dynamics in the conflict. Bessent has also characterized US actions as weakening the Iranian regime and indicated that sustained economic and military pressure is intended to alter Iran’s behavior and negotiating position. The statements come amid continued military tension in the region, with the US increasing its presence and maintaining the option of further strikes while negotiations continue.

Burning Bright: The latest signals from President Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent are further proof (to me) that what we’re witnessing is the codification of the Sovereign Disentanglement process I first laid out back in January, right in the heat of Operation Absolute Resolve in Venezuela, and which is now unfolding in the Iranian theater of Operation Epic Fury.

Overall, just as I believe was the case in both Syria and Venezuela, Trump and his compatriots in the Sovereign Alliance (most of whom the Collective Mindscape views as our infernal enemies) are executing a deliberate inversion that turns the enemy’s own Hegelian trap against them.

And Trump has been telegraphing exactly that to kick off the week, signaling progress with a “more reasonable regime” even as the escalation plays remain, keeping the entire geopolitical (and mass psychological) terrain in a state of chaotic stasis, which isn’t actually as contradictory as it sounds.

Trump’s dialectic regarding the Iranian Regime is bicameral by design, with narrative pressure building the public’s demand for resolution, even as the actual path forward was baked in from the start.

Which is where the Sovereign Disentanglement template snaps into focus, with the ‘New Regime’ at the end of this likely bearing much more than a passing resemblance to the old one, as was the case in Venezuela and (in even more cartoonish fashion) in Syria.

The result, coming on the back of Epic Fury?

A New, Reformed Iran. One that deprives the Globalist Machine of the perpetual never-endstate they craved: fractured, warring, forever bleeding energy and stability into their unipolar black hole.

Instead, I believe we will get functional continuity under reformed stewardship, with destabilizing elements extracted and the broader Sovereign Alliance pincer tightening around the real architecture of control.

Layer in Scott Bessent’s contributions, my personal favorite cognitive cypher at work in the current iteration of the Trump Team, and the signal-to-noise ratio becomes almost blinding to those paying attention.

Over the course of the last week, his comments have carried the heaviest payload within the Info War static.

At first, he suggested that Trump would escalate to de-escalate, a masterclass in reprogramming the enemy’s own pressure valves into off-ramps they never anticipated.

Then, this week, the pivot Bessent hinted at begins to come into focus—America will retake the Strait of Hormuz over time, even as markets remain supplied amidst temporary deals and redirected flows that are breaking old, calcified routes and agreements in favor of pragmatic and mutual multipolarity.

Which is the point of the Multipolar War and the core animating engine of the Sovereign Alliance, in my estimation.

Bessent doesn’t speak in riddles to generate headlines on purpose.

He speaks in frameworks.

These aren’t throwaway market reassurances. They’re the clearest articulation yet of the Sovereign Disentanglement template and its actual target: not some abstract geopolitical trophy, but the Global Energy Cartel itself, and by extension, the petrodollar architecture that has underwritten decades of engineered scarcity and foreign entanglement.

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Iran Denies Kuwait Desalination Plant Attack, Says Israel Staged False Flags to Prolong War

Iran’s military on Monday denied responsibility for the strike that damaged a power and water desalination facility in Kuwait and killed an Indian worker, rejecting Kuwait’s account that the attack was Iranian. Kuwait’s electricity and water ministry said the facility was hit in what it described as an Iranian attack, while Reuters and other outlets reported the death and damage based on Kuwaiti official statements. According to Iranian-aligned outlet The Cradle, Tehran instead described the incident as a “false flag” by Israel and “Zionists” meant to keep the war going and destabilize the region. Iran’s broader claim is that recent attacks on civilian and strategic infrastructure are being staged or misattributed in order to justify continued escalation. That allegation, based on Iranian statements, has not been independently verified in the reporting surfaced here. Independent reporting available so far points to a confirmed strike on the Kuwaiti facility and at least one fatality, but not to conclusive public evidence supporting Iran’s false-flag claim. Reuters reported the Kuwaiti ministry said a service building at the plant was damaged and an Indian worker was killed. The Wall Street Journal and regional outlets similarly reported Kuwaiti authorities blaming Iran for the attack. The incident comes amid widening fears about attacks on desalination infrastructure. Associated Press reported Monday that Trump had threatened Iranian desalination infrastructure, and analysts warned that retaliation against Gulf desalination facilities could trigger a humanitarian crisis in countries heavily dependent on desalinated water.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: It is interesting that Iran is open and willing to take responsibility for countless attacks on every [attacked] country in the region, yet is denying a handful of attacks in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, blaming them on Israel.

It is possible that Iran is lying, but the behavior they accuse Israel of is consistent with a pattern of behavior we have seen from Israeli and US intelligence agencies. Iran does have plenty to gain by convincing western audiences that Israel is conducting false flag attacks on allies in the region, but there is a price to pay in terms of future credibility with these nations, should Iran attempt to deceive them (and fail).

It seems that it would be in Iran’s strategic interest to win the trust of the Arab nations, and it’s worth noting that both Russia and China are advising Iran. An alliance between Iran and the Arabs benefits Russia and China in a number of ways, not the least of which is undermining the US/West’s relationship with the Arabs. Despite the ostensible bombing campaigns against the Arabs by Iran, I can still see the two sides becoming allies after this—as long as there is a semblance of trust.

My opinion is that Israel is desperate enough to conduct false flag operations against the Gulf Arab States in order to bait them into a deeper conflict with Iran, which of course they don’t want. I suspect that we will also see more false flags conducted against the US, with similar goals in mind.

Federal Judge Upholds North Carolina Voter ID Law After Reversal

A federal judge has upheld North Carolina’s voter ID law, reversing her earlier position after previously blocking the measure ahead of the 2020 election, allowing the requirement to remain in place before the 2026 midterms. US District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled that voting rights groups failed to prove the law was intentionally discriminatory, as plaintiffs argued it could disproportionately affect Black and Latino voters. She said existing precedent required the court to defer to the legislature’s stated intent. The law was passed in 2018 to implement a voter-approved constitutional amendment requiring photo identification at the polls, which received support from a majority of North Carolina voters. The ruling follows the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit overturning her earlier injunction, as well as a separate decision by the North Carolina Supreme Court upholding the law.

Ashe in America: On last night’s Culture of Change, I was joined by Seth Keshel to discuss his new book, The American War on Election Corruption. Because all shows are Why We Vote now, we talked about all aspects of election rigging – fake voters, fake ballots, fake counts – but the area we talked most about was voter registration.

Fake voters.

The fake voters are the foundation of the entire corrupt election machine. All the parts work in concert with each other. But none of it works without the fake voters. The fake voters get the fake ballots which are fake counted for the fake election results.

It’s good to see a federal judge reversing course and upholding voter ID. It would be better if the Congress were legitimate and accountable – if they were, election fraud would be solved already. But here we are.

Jon Herold put out a poll yesterday, and the majority of respondents believe that accountability is what’s needed:

Note that I said critical thinking – I stand by it. If people turn their brains on then accountability will naturally follow. I think the poll is still going if you want to vote. This vote is obviously real.

Back to Seth, during our discussion he also talked a bit about his recent meetings in DC.

Watch the show here.

BONUS ITEM

Paris Trial Opens in Alleged Free Mason Criminal Network Case

A criminal trial involving 22 defendants opened in Paris Monday, centering on allegations of a criminal network operating in connection with a Masonic lodge in Puteaux, a suburb of the French capital. According to prosecutors, the group used the lodge, known as the Athanor lodge, as a meeting point to organize illegal activities. The defendants come from a range of professional backgrounds, including members of France’s external intelligence service (DGSE), police officers, a former domestic intelligence agent, and civilians. The charges in the case include murder, attempted murder, aggravated violence, armed robbery, and criminal conspiracy. One of the killings cited by prosecutors is that of race car driver Laurent Pasquali in 2018, which investigators allege was linked to a financial dispute. Authorities say the investigation uncovered multiple alleged plots. In one 2020 incident, suspects arrested before a planned killing told investigators they believed they were acting under official authority after being informed the intended target was a foreign intelligence agent, a claim investigators say was false. Prosecutors allege the group accepted paid assignments to carry out acts of violence, including assaults and killings, sometimes tied to personal or business disputes. Several individuals have been identified by prosecutors as alleged leaders of the network, including Jean-Luc Bagur, Frédéric Vaglio, and Daniel Beaulieu. Some of the defendants reportedly had no prior criminal records before the investigation. Thirteen of those on trial face potential life sentences if convicted. The proceedings are expected to continue for approximately three months.

President Trump Says Military Building Massive Complex Under White House Ballroom

President Trump said Sunday night that the US military is constructing a “massive complex” beneath the new White House ballroom, noting the details became public after a “stupid lawsuit” forced elements of the project into the open. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the underground facility is part of an ongoing buildout tied to the ballroom project and emphasized that construction is already underway. He said the military is “doing very well” with the work. Trump added that the structure includes enhanced security features such as bulletproof glass and drone-resistant roofing and ceilings, saying the upgrades reflect the realities of modern threats. The president said the national security component of the project was originally intended to remain classified. He added that the military “wanted it more than anybody,” saying it became public due to what he called “unpatriotic” disclosures.

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