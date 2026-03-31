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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
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I am thrilled by the constant acceleration we are seeing every day.

Ashe I am right there with you on the J6 exposure. I was there ( https://substack.com/@joek89/p-155917963 ) and it was an amazing Patriotic crowd (spiked with FEDS) that could not have been more Salt of the Earth types. As a result of the DS Rat Bastard's MSM lies I lost all contact with my sons. We demand Justice... Coming soon, I pray!

BB I love your Iran Narrative coverage.

GBPH... Trump-A-Mania baby:-)

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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