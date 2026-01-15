Badlands Media

Joe Kronner
3h

WOW another "nothing is happening" day here in Trump-A-Mania land :-) Thanks for sharing.

My wife and I are off to Portland, OR for the weekend to visit our 1 yr old granddaughter today. Praying our travel goes smoothly and Portland behaves.

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

HisGloriousVictory
2h

Thank you Ashe and team!

PS - for the Bible/Last Things geeks out there - including @Ghost and @Ashe -

A very interesting fact that I recently recognized (and am still confirming in my research): the term "satan" - which as a Greek transliteration of the Hebrew word for adversary - is not typically capitalized in the original N.T. manuscripts - so not treated as a proper noun even though it shows that way in most concordances. For example in Matt.4:3 when Jesus, after having faced the personified adversary and its (for they are neither male nor female) most vehement tests, says "Go, satan!" the word is spelled with the small form sigma not the capitalized form! The same can be found of all of the references in the accounts of Jesus' earthly ministry - including when He talks to Peter in Matt.16:23 and Luke 22:31 and when we are told of Judas' betrayal in Luke 22:3 and John 13:27. (see also Rev.2:9,13,24; 3:9)

It seems that only after John eats the little book that was open and begins to prophecy (see Rev.10) of the last things (specifically the last 1260 days) that we find the proper noun with the sigma (our letter "S") capitalized (see Rev.12:9; 20:2,7). So the final three occurrences of the beast being named; all of which happen after the adversary is cast down to the earth.

