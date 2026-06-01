Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary's avatar
Gary
2hEdited

Our Developer in Chief never cleared out a blighted property without plans already in place for the rebuilding. He didn't ask for ballroom plans after knocking down the decrepit old East Wing, the Reflecting Pool plans and materials were in place before the stagnant water was drained, and Iran's reconstruction is substantially ready to roll with a firm budget nailed down. $300B for Iran Reconstruction isn't a guess.

Reply
Share
4 replies
Granny62's avatar
Granny62
1h

As for the NDAA Section 224. Many are claiming “Nothing new here” yet that’s a ruse, according to Grok when asked that specific question:

Yes — the main new development in the FY2027 NDAA Chairman’s Mark regarding US-Israel military cooperation/integration is Sec. 224.

What’s New: Sec. 224 — United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative

This is a brand-new standalone provision (not an extension or modification of prior law). It requires the Secretary of Defense to:

• Designate a senior executive agent to synchronize and accelerate bilateral defense technology cooperation.

• Focus on integration of Israeli-origin or jointly developed technologies into US systems and programs of record.

• Promote joint R&D, testing, evaluation, industrial cooperation, joint ventures, licensing agreements, and US-based co-production.

• Cover a very broad set of domains, including:

• Counter-unmanned systems (all domains)

• Anti-tunneling/subterranean threats

• Missile/air defense

• AI, quantum, machine learning, autonomous systems

• Directed energy, advanced sensing

• Cyber/electronic warfare

• Biotechnology and medical defense

• Network integration and data fusion

• Defense industrial base cooperation and co-production

• Other emerging technologies

It also calls for joint training exercises, information-sharing, and coordination across DoD components (including DARPA, MDA, DIU, etc.) and other US agencies.

The section requires:

• An interim progress briefing within 180 days.

• Annual reports through 2030 that must include recommendations for “long-term integration of joint capabilities” between the US and Israel.

• Public (unclassified) updates on a DoD website.

This goes significantly further than previous NDAAs by creating a formal, centralized coordination mechanism with an explicit emphasis on deep technology and industrial integration.

I disagree with Jon Herold, I think Section 224 should be tossed.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture