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Gary's avatar
Gary
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The proffered Trump Library may be just another tweak to the liberals - certainly not the first, and such accoutrements as AF-1 in the lobby and an Argonath-scale Trump statue sound a bit over the top for anything less than a big "April Fools" joke (though if Trump does them they'll be done the right way). One of the most striking characteristics of the Trump 2.0 Administration is the sense of such overwhelming competence that they've got time to have fun. America needs that. So does the rest of the world.

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HisGloriousVictory
5d

First: @Ashe: "Is America healing?"

Often healing begins with an increase in pain, stiffness, swelling, and discomfort (I know, somewhat coincidental, therefore redundant effects). This causes the patient to seek "panic" based remediation rather than to recognize that time and the body's designed healing mechanics, though "slow", are actually most often, most effective when left to do their job.

Second: @Ghost: "The Truth is not afraid of scrutiny or criticism!" (emphasis added). So, "Help us God!" 🙏🏼 Also (if I may): Be careful what you ask for...you may not recognize the answer given for what it Truly is...God Knows; God Alone Knows All Things!

Third: @BB - When God created "light" He introduced quantum mechanics into His "kosmos". The battle for energy is less about its abundance and more about its True source!

PS - As I understand the testimony of the four accounts of Jesus' life and Hebrew feasts, it is most likely that the 14th of Abib, in the year we know as 30 AD, was on what we would think of as a Wednesday - and what the Jews would have thought of as the 4th day of the week - or the middle of the week...(remembering that their days began at sunset). Also the waving of the sheaf of first fruits, which started the 50 day counting that ended in Pentecost, was on the day of Jesus' resurrection!

This is the day the Lord has made - rejoice and be glad!

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