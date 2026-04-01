The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Pressures US Allies Over the Strait of Hormuz, While Signaling Potential Off-Ramp

President Trump is ramping up pressure on European allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane that has been closed amid regional tensions, as part of his push for other nations to share responsibility for protecting global energy routes. In Truth Social posts, he singled out the U.K. for countries struggling with jet fuel shortages—urging them to either buy U.S. oil or assist in reopening the strait—and criticized France for blocking military supply flights to Israel over its airspace. U.S. gas prices have climbed to an average of $4 per gallon for the first time in three years, while European prices have surged more than 70 percent, prompting the EU to consider reviving energy crisis measures last used during the 2022 Russia-Ukraine conflict. European allies have largely resisted the demands. France has held firm on its no-overflight policy since the conflict began, Spain has explicitly denied U.S. access to its bases and airspace for Iran-related operations, and the U.K. has announced the deployment of nearly 1,000 troops and air defense equipment to the region, but stressed it will not be drawn into a wider war. Experts note that some allies lack the military capacity for high-risk operations in the strait and warn that continued pushback could strain broader U.S. alliances, including future support on issues like Ukraine.

Burning Bright: This isn’t Trump threatening Tehran.

It’s him drawing the line for the Western Hegemon itself, one he's daring them to cross over and get into the fray directly if they want to attempt to stop the emergent multipolar framework led by Russia, China, and yes, Trump himself, each of whom control core aspects of the Hegemon's lifeblood.

Tense as the geopolitical and macro economic shock has been for the world, make no mistake, the EU is absorbing the lion’s share of the pain while America sits on its own energy abundance.

The result of this dialectic?

The increasing pragmatism of the emergent Multipolar World laid bare against the naivety—at best—or outright Globalist engineering—at worst—of the unipolar order Trump, the Sovereign Alliance, and yes, elements within Russia, China and now a reformed Iran are actively destabilizing on the path to de facto dismantling.

Russia is riding a wave of economic buoyancy on the back of $100 oil triggered by the Strait’s effective closure while its European adversaries scramble in the opposite direction, pleading with Ukraine to scale back strikes on Russian energy infrastructure they once called for because the global energy crisis is hitting too close to home.

Meanwhile, China’s quiet gains are accelerating the flight from the petrodollar, with Iranian tankers now offering safe passage for Yuan payments, Russian oil imports spiking in rubles and non-dollar denominations and the Yuan positioning itself as the pragmatic alternative in a region the old Hegemon once dominated through scarcity and sanctions.

As I said before, I believe Trump and Scott Bessent are not just aware of this—they’re intentionally accelerating the petrodollar’s managed decline to smooth the transition into the multipolar framework.

Why fight the current when you can redirect it, while attaining Narrative Shielding as you wax poetic about strengthening the real US dollar while destroying the fake one the vast majority of the normie hivemind doesn't even know exists?

The Strait doesn’t need reopening on American terms if the real prize is forcing the rest of the so-called alliance to confront its own impotence.

What we’re watching is the EU and NATO’s centralization framework—already hollowed out by net-zero dogma and engineered deindustrialization—now fully destabilized.

Their power was never real; it was borrowed from American might they’ve now been deprived of.

The result translated to the global mindscape is a Collectivist Empire with no clothes, now exposed for the world to see.

Trump seems to be suggesting he’s willing to leave them center stage in a geopolitical, economic and even kinetic Kobayashi Maru—an impossible task from which there is no elegant escape absent total capitulation to the Sovereign Alliance.

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Supreme Court Sides With Christian Counselor in Conversion Therapy Controversy

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 8-1 in favor of a Christian mental health counselor, striking down Colorado’s 2019 law banning “conversion therapy” for minors as a violation of the First Amendment. In an opinion written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the majority held that the statute unconstitutionally discriminates on the basis of viewpoint by prohibiting licensed counselors from providing talk therapy aimed at helping clients reduce unwanted same-sex attractions, change sexual behaviors, or align their gender identity with their biological sex, while expressly permitting counselors to offer “acceptance, support, and understanding” for clients exploring gender transition or identity. The decision reverses the Tenth Circuit’s ruling and emphasizes that speech does not lose constitutional protection simply because the government labels it “treatment” or a “therapeutic modality.” The plaintiff, a licensed professional counselor named Chiles in Colorado Springs, provides exclusively talk therapy with no medications or coercive techniques and works with clients—including minors—who seek faith-integrated counseling aligned with her Christian beliefs. Some clients request affirmation of their current identity, while others ask for help pursuing goals such as reducing same-sex attractions or living in alignment with their biological sex. In her lone dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson warned that the ruling “opens a dangerous can of worms” and could impair states’ ability to regulate medical and mental health care, potentially allowing licensed professionals to provide what she described as “substandard medical care.”

Ashe in America: This decision is 8-1.

Eight out of nine justices agree that the government cannot engage in viewpoint discrimination — even against Christians — in therapy or otherwise.

The First Amendment wins from this Supreme Court — Trump's Supreme Court — are overwhelming.

Check this out:

2018: National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra (NIFLA): The Court invalidated California’s compelled speech requirements for crisis pregnancy centers as unconstitutional content-based regulation.

2018: Janus v. AFSCME: The Court held that requiring public employees to pay union agency fees violates the First Amendment by compelling speech and association.

2019: Iancu v. Brunetti: The Court struck down the Lanham Act’s ban on “immoral or scandalous” trademarks as viewpoint discrimination.

2020: Espinoza v. Montana Dept. of Revenue: The Court ruled that excluding religious schools from a public benefit program violates the Free Exercise Clause.

2021: Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta: The Court invalidated California’s donor disclosure requirement, holding it burdened associational rights under the First Amendment.

2021: Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L.: The Court held that a public school violated a student’s First Amendment rights by punishing off-campus social media speech.

2022: Shurtleff v. Boston: The Court ruled Boston violated the First Amendment by refusing to allow a religious flag in a public flag-raising program.

2022: Carson v. Makin: The Court held Maine could not exclude religious schools from a tuition assistance program, reinforcing Free Exercise protections.

2022: Kennedy v. Bremerton School District: The Court ruled that a high school football coach’s postgame prayer was protected private speech and religious exercise.

2023: 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis: The Court held that the government cannot compel a business owner to create speech that conflicts with their beliefs.

2024: National Rifle Association v. Vullo: The Court allowed the NRA’s First Amendment retaliation claim to proceed, finding government pressure on private entities may violate free speech rights.

2024: Moody v. NetChoice, LLC: The Court emphasized that social media platforms engage in protected editorial speech when moderating content.

2025: Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton: The Court upheld a Texas age-verification law for adult websites under intermediate scrutiny, finding only incidental burdens on protected speech.

Then there is yesterday's decision, Chiles v. Colorado, where the Court found 8-1 that Colorado’s restriction on therapists’ speech (“conversion therapy”) was unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment.

The only dissenting justice was Autopen Jackson. Poetic.

It's also crazy how many of these attempts to subvert the First Amendment happen in Colorado. Pray for us.

Still ... is America healing?

Charlie Kirk Bullet Analysis Finds No Conclusive Link

An ATF forensic analysis has found no conclusive link between a bullet fragment recovered from Charlie Kirk’s autopsy and the rifle discovered near the scene of his assassination, according to court filings made public on March 31, 2026. The rightwing activist and Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Twenty-two-year-old Tyler Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder; prosecutors are seeking the death penalty and cite a text message in which Robinson told a romantic partner he targeted Kirk because he “had enough of his hatred.” The FBI is conducting further testing on the ballistics evidence. DNA consistent with Robinson’s was found on the rifle’s trigger, a fired cartridge casing, and two unfired cartridges, though defense attorneys note that genetic material from multiple people was also present on some items. Robinson’s lawyers have asked to delay an upcoming preliminary hearing so they can review the inconclusive ATF report and other discovery materials, arguing it could bolster their case. A hearing on a defense motion to ban cameras from the courtroom is scheduled for April 17; Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is about to get super awkward for all of Charlie’s “friends” who have repeatedly demanded that the public accept that Tyler Robinson was the assailant, and not to look anywhere else.

Joe Kent’s recent testimony comes to mind—where he said that his counterterrorism unit was blocked from investigating a number of leads that Kent said demonstrated advance knowledge of the assassination by posting about it online before Charlie was killed.

Everything about this situation has felt off. It’s okay to say that. It feels like a cover up. It looks like a cover up.

My initial instinct immediately following the shooting—which I held off on sharing, out of respect for Charlie’s family but also because I didn’t want to politicize it—was that Charlie was killed to prevent irrevocable damage being done to an institution that has driven US foreign policy since WW2 and shaped the modern Middle East.

How much longer will these frauds cling to the grift? Will any of them summon the courage to publicly demand a real investigation into their friend’s brutal murder?

Or will they continue to coward behind one another as they shill for the entrenched establishment, perpetuating yet another lie that rests atop a festering heap of wicked deception?

The truth is not afraid of scrutiny or criticism.

And good, decent people in positions of authority should be sympathetic to the public’s desire—and mandate—to get the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth … so help us God.

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Aragchi Says Not Negotiating With Us, but ‘Messages Sent’ ... Backchannels?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi told Al Jazeera that messages have been exchanged with the United States amid the ongoing US-Israeli war on Iran, but he firmly insisted that Tehran is not engaged in any negotiations with Washington. Aragchi added that Iran has “zero” trust in the US and holds no expectation that such communications will lead to any meaningful results, stressing that Iran will not negotiate while under attack and has clear conditions for any potential talks. His remarks came as the Al Jazeera liveblog reported continued US-Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including civilian sites such as steel plants and ports, alongside regional fallout including a Kuwaiti oil tanker hit in Dubai port and the killing of three UN troops. The updates also featured President Trump claiming the US campaign against Iran could end in “two to three weeks,” while Aragchi’s comments underscored Tehran’s stance that it is prepared to defend itself and ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for non-hostile vessels.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The signal in the noise is coming from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said:

“We are in the middle of reshaping of the world order that will hopefully lead to the formation of a stable and fair multipolar world. Right now, this restructuring looks more like disruption. The fight for power across the world is fierce.”

I’m not sure they could be any more direct than they are being with this statement.

A fierce power struggle? A reshaping of the world order?

A “restructuring that looks more like disruption?”

Lavrov is describing the Sovereign Alliance, its fight against the Unipolar Hegemony, and the notion that storytelling shapes worldviews, and right now the story being told is one of global chaos, severe market disruption, and a plunge into the deep abyss of scientific materialism and forever war.

But amid all of that calamity, a story of a backchannel emerges.

When Lavrov says “we,” who do you think he is referencing? President Trump?

I think so; but he most certainly is referring to Iran, and the relationship it has cultivated in recent years with Russia, China, and the Sovereign Alliance.

Media Big Mad at Super Awesome Looking Trump Presidential Library Plans in Miami

Plans for a lavish 50-story Donald J. Trump Presidential Library in Miami were unveiled on March 31, 2026, drawing immediate widespread ridicule for its ostentatious design. Announced by Eric Trump, the proposed waterfront building — clad in gold and featuring a giant statue of his father, an Air Force One plane in the lobby, an amphitheater, and replicas of the Oval Office and a White House ballroom — will be built on prime land transferred to the Trump Library Foundation by Miami-Dade College. Eric Trump described it as “a masterpiece, the likes of which have never been seen in Florida or really anywhere,” calling it a “lasting testament” to the former president. The announcement coincided with Florida renaming Palm Beach International Airport after Trump. The plans have triggered mockery from critics, with California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office comparing the golden Trump statue to effigies of authoritarian leaders. Historian Marvin Dunn criticized the land transfer as a “land giveaway.” No construction timeline has been released.

Ashe in America: “This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known.”

Eric Trump sounds like his dad.

Thinking about the Presidential Library makes me sad, because it means the era of this President is coming to a close. We still have some time – but it’s just over the horizon…

The “whatever comes next.”

“MAGA in a Post Trump World" is one of our panel topics for GART 11.

It’s a needed conversation right now – the movement is in shambles and the “Gray Champion” is about to exit the scene.

Grab your virtual or in person tickets and come help us sort it out and solve it next week in Nashville.

The Golden Age isn’t something that is going to be built for us to inhabit. It needs to be built by us. We need to own it.

“What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by The People.”

The library signifies the end… But, for us, the fight is only just beginning.

Accelerate.

BONUS ITEM

Trump’s Tax Policies Are Popular, Spark Political Anti-Tax Arms Race

President Donald Trump’s tax deduction for overtime pay, enacted as part of the Republican 2025 tax cuts signed into law last July, has proven highly popular with taxpayers. According to internal Treasury Department data, nearly 20 million Americans have claimed the deduction so far, appearing on roughly 23 percent of returns filed this season and outpacing other new breaks such as those for tipped income, seniors, and car-loan interest. The provision allows eligible couples to deduct up to $25,000 on the extra “half” of time-and-a-half overtime pay earned for weeks worked beyond 40 hours, though it comes with complex eligibility rules and temporary reporting waivers that have raised questions about potential abuse once full requirements take effect next year. It is scheduled to expire at the end of 2028. Republicans are touting the deduction as a political win that helps reclaim blue-collar support ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Democrats, however, are divided on how to respond. Some, including Reps. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) and Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), have voiced support for extending or enhancing the break to ease burdens on wage workers, while others like Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) have proposed alternative relief, such as exempting those earning under $46,000 from income taxes entirely. Skeptics, including Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas), are calling for more data on claims and warning of possible abuse, noting the policy’s origins in a broader GOP tax package they opposed.

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