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Gary's avatar
Gary
7h

Seeing smug Jack Smith brought to justice would be a treat in its own right, but it's got to be done in a way that makes any future Federal Prosecutor contemplating the same trail to shiver and turn back to legitimate service.

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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
7h

Warmongering, racism, antisemitism…. Which Jews do I hate, again? Why again did we spend 8-14 years in Vietnam? How horrible are those darn Iranians? What am I most afraid of TODAY? These are all questions that, if they cannot be answered, should make us doubt the policies of our “betters.” 😉

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