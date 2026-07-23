The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Establishment Media Backs Up DSA Calls to Abolish the US Senate

A column published by The Atlantic examines the Democratic Socialists of America’s renewed call to abolish the US Senate, arguing the chamber is structurally undemocratic because every state receives equal representation regardless of population. The piece contends the Senate has become a major obstacle to advancing legislation favored by national popular majorities. The article revisits longstanding criticisms of the Senate, including its role in slowing or blocking federal legislation, confirming judicial nominees, and giving disproportionate influence to smaller states. It presents arguments that constitutional reform should be considered, while acknowledging that abolishing the Senate would require an amendment approved through the Constitution’s demanding amendment process.

Ashe in America: I took a scan through the recent writings of Jonathan Chait, the columnist that wrote the piece calling to abolish the Senate because it’s a barrier to DSA progressivism. He’s either a card carrying member of the DSA or a closeted one.

Jonathan Chait via Facebook

At the very least he is a DSA apologist and socialist healthcare advocate with a scorching case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. I bet he pretends that he’s a moderate at dinner parties.

It sounds like he wants a second House of Representatives, and I have to wonder if he’s read the Constitution. His position is revealing though: The US Senate is still — despite all its transformation and ineffectiveness — a barrier to the progressive agenda. They want to move faster and they can’t. Good.

I suggest we make it even harder for these commies. Repeal the 17th Amendment and return the Senate to a body of representation for the states. Because of the 17th Amendment, the parties have usurped the power of the states under the pretense of “the People.”

We can end that.

Only the commies will care. And it will be easier to spot the closeted ones from the reactions.

We might be running out of time. The President seems like he’s about to shift phases with the illegitimate legislature:

House Passes Defense Bill That Includes US Mil Tech Swap With Israel

The House has passed the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes provisions to expand cooperation between the US and Israel on defense technology and industrial production. The measure directs the Defense Department to explore greater integration of certain defense supply chains, joint research and development, and expanded collaboration on military technologies. The bill also includes funding for existing US-Israel missile defense programs and other security initiatives. The legislation now moves to the Senate, where lawmakers will consider their own version before any final bill can be sent to the president.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

There's been a lot of talk and a lot of speculation about this situation. Some people say this is not that big of a deal, and nothing to worry about. Others say that this is tantamount to treason and the end of our Republic.

Honestly, I do think this is subversive treason. There's no reason why the US military should ever merge with a foreign power. To say otherwise is to support a foreign power over the United States. I don't know why so many Americans blindly support a foreign government, when I don't even think it's healthy blindly support your own government, but I understand that some generations have been exposed to prolonged and powerful propaganda that have shaped their worldview.

Everybody who voted for this bill should be investigated for their foreign ties. Frankly, everybody in Congress should be investigated for their foreign ties.

Who knows, maybe the passage of this bill will be the necessary predicate to shutdown Congress and place it under investigation—though I've been around long enough to understand that this kind of thinking is hopium and counter-productive.

I just wish our Congress cared half as much about the American People as they do about Israel. But I'm old enough to understand that most of them are traitors and puppets. Something I think that has really derailed our movement is the childish notion that because Donald Trump is President all of the Republicans are suddenly earnest patriots—because if they weren't, President Trump would have already arrested them for treason. (As if that's how this all works.)

We need to get serious. We are allowing a foreign power take over our military and government, and watching as our "elected" officials celebrate it as it happens. America First doesn't mean Israel First.

Fugitive AI! OpenAI Says Models Went Rogue, “Escaped” During Testing

OpenAI says two of its most advanced AI models autonomously escaped a controlled testing environment during an internal cybersecurity evaluation and hacked AI platform Hugging Face in an attempt to obtain answers to the benchmark they were being tested on. According to the company, the models exploited an unknown software vulnerability to gain internet access, moved laterally through OpenAI’s research infrastructure, and then targeted Hugging Face, an AI startup, without being instructed to do so. OpenAI called the event an “unprecedented cyber incident.” The incident occurred while OpenAI was testing the offensive cyber capabilities of models with certain safety restrictions intentionally reduced for evaluation purposes. Hugging Face detected and contained the intrusion, after which the two companies jointly investigated the breach. OpenAI said no customer ChatGPT systems were involved and that it has since disclosed the vulnerability to the affected vendor, strengthened its testing environment, and introduced additional safeguards for future frontier-model evaluations. The disclosure has renewed debate over AI safety and autonomous systems. Researchers have long warned that increasingly capable AI models may pursue assigned objectives in unexpected ways if guardrails fail or objectives are poorly specified. OpenAI said it expects incidents involving advanced cyber-capable AI systems to become more common as model capabilities improve and argued that more robust evaluation and containment measures will be necessary going forward.

Burning Bright: Now THIS is an information war within an information war, and while many are admittedly and understandably more interested in the wars that are not wars Donald Trump is waging on the world stage, the war that IS a war back home may be more important.

And that war is over the future not just of artificial intelligence, but of the very energy that can and will power it as we’re caught as a species between a step change into a new frontier, or a controlled, canned hunt wherein we’re effectively transported into the very Great Reset agenda the globalist hegemon had planned for us.

I’ve been writing about my personal belief in the need for the Data Center Boom Donald Trump directly endorsed last week, but I also acknowledged that not all in the data and AI world is good.

For every Trump and Elon Musk (a still-enigmatic figure to most in the MAGA core,) there exists a Sam Altman and Dario Amodei (leaders of OpenAI and Anthropic, respectively) that I believe are play acting at being accelerators of the Golden Age we’ve been promised, while they’re actually trying to stop it cold in its tracks.

And the indicators of this sabotage theory aren’t always obvious at first glance.

To wit, MOST headlines about OpenAI and Anthropic are taken by most operating on the normie layers of the Mindscape as proof positive that these men and these companies are moving in lockstep with Trump’s data and energy-fueled futurist vision.

And yet, I want this audience to play a game over the coming weeks:

Observe how many times OpenAI, Anthropic, Altman and Amodei appear in headlines that seem GOOD for the future of artificial intelligence ... compared to how many times they feature in headlines wherein they themselves are seeking MORE government intervention into the nascent and world-altering industry they’re supposedly pioneering.

In other words, when you see OpenAI deploying a narrative the media machine then runs with about how their own models “broke containment,” does that make it more or less likely for the American people to get onboard with the vision of the future they’re supposedly selling?

When these two men and companies return from a world tour in which they seem to be begging globalist governments to place restrictive handcuffs on them, does it seem like they’re trying to open source this technology ... or restrict it, and put the means of future development in the hands of the people, or the very governments we seek to be free of?

I personally believe the Golden Age is going to be powered by a Nuclear Energy Renaissance, and I believe the mandate for that renaissance is going to be charged with a decade of AI and Data Center acceleration.

I do not believe OpenAI wants a limitless future wherein they must compete on an open playing field.

I believe they are building the very walled garden most in this community fear, and that they are seeking the government’s help in policing it.

I also believe they will fail, and that the two major forces arrayed against them from an open market perspective are Elon Musk ... and the People’s Republic of China.

But then, that’s a story for another day.

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Establishment Suggests Trump “Accidentally” Giving China Sensitive Information Through Gulf Partnerships

Some current and former US officials are raising concerns that the Trump administration’s expanding artificial intelligence and semiconductor partnerships with Gulf nations—particularly the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia—could create pathways for advanced American technology or sensitive know-how to reach China. Critics argue that the Gulf states maintain significant commercial relationships with Chinese firms, making diversion or indirect technology transfer a long-term national security risk. The concerns stem from the administration’s broader strategy of deepening economic and technology ties with Gulf partners through investments in AI infrastructure, data centers, and access to advanced US chips. Supporters of the policy argue that bringing Gulf AI development into the US technology ecosystem strengthens American influence, attracts major foreign investment, and reduces incentives for those countries to rely on Chinese technology providers. The administration has also said export controls, licensing requirements, and security agreements are intended to mitigate technology-transfer risks.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: There are a few things to consider with the UAE.

It is a federal semi-constitutional monarchy comprised of seven emirates (kingdoms), with each one maintaining its own sovereignty that works in parallel with the UAE federal government.

There is a natural rivalry between these kingdoms, and there has been rumor and speculation over the past year that these emirates are engaged in some sort of power struggle with one another.

Chris Paul sent me an article from the Financial Times the other day that reinforced this narrative. It would seem that Dubai is in a struggle of sorts with Abu Dhabi, and many of the other kingdoms siding with Abu Dhabi.

The article that Chris sent me focuses on the development plans of DP World, a Dubai-based shipping company, pitted against AD Ports, an Abu Dhabi-based rival. These are massive companies that are operating at the highest levels of global logistics. DP World has been involved in the operations in Africa to shift control of resources from the global regime to the Sovereign Alliance.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World's longtime chairman and CEO, was involved in President Trump's original Dubai real estate venture. He was also the executive chairman of Nakheel when the company announced its partnership with the Trump Organization on the forthcoming Trump Tower in Dubai.

There is also this Executive Order that President Trump signed in May 2025 when he visited the UAE. In one section, it explicitly cites a $1.4 Trillion investment framework by the UAE into US infrastructure, energy and technology.

It would seem that this development—which flies in the face of the State Department and Deep State—is honoring that Executive Order, and the fact that China is also potentially involved signals the Sovereign Alliance theory that we have long championed.

One thing from the article that further supports the idea that there is an internal struggle inside the UAE is the concern expressed by this former Ted Cruz aide.

If he worked for Ted Cruz, then he is definitely a Zionist. The UAE is ostensibly a strong ally of Israel. So why is this Zionist so untrusting of Israel's greatest Middle Eastern ally?

What this signals is that there are likely factions within the UAE leadership that are operating under differing agenda. What those factions are and what agenda they are pursuing are important questions that we should seek to understand. That would likely illuminate much of the haze over these concerns.

Illegals' Votes: Jersey Blames Software, Software Co Blames Jersey, DOJ Demands Records

The Trump administration and New Jersey are locked in a legal and political dispute after the state disclosed that approximately 6,600 noncitizens were mistakenly registered to vote between June 2023 and June 2024 because of an alleged software error in the state’s Motor Vehicle Commission system. The software vendor disputes the claim, claiming that the state knowingly approved the noncitizen registrations. Gov. Mikie Sherrill said fewer than 400 of those individuals ultimately cast ballots, and that the affected registrations are being removed from the voter rolls. In response, the Department of Justice launched an investigation and demanded that New Jersey provide detailed records—including names, nationalities, addresses, registration information, and voting records for those who cast ballots—within five business days. Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said the information is necessary to determine whether federal voting laws were violated and to support the department’s broader election integrity efforts. New Jersey officials have rejected the DOJ’s demands, arguing the federal government lacks legal authority to compel production of the requested voter data and characterizing the investigation as politically motivated. The dispute comes amid a broader push by the Trump administration to obtain voter registration information from multiple states while increasing federal scrutiny of noncitizen voting and voter roll maintenance.

Ashe in America: From Data Jeff in response to my post yesterday referencing a “data coding mismatch” on the New Jersey scandal (edited for length):

“Here’s an example of a data coding mismatch:

def data_coding_mismatch(voter_data: dict) -> str:

“”” Classic ‘oops, the system just did that’ function.

Definitely not intentional. Trust us. “”“

citizenship = voter_data.get(”is_us_citizen”, True)

party = voter_data.get(”party”, “Unaffiliated”)

# The infamous coding mismatch

if not citizenship:

# Somehow this line keeps evaluating to True... mysteriously

return “Democrat ballot mailed. Welcome to the process!””

This is what the verification of voter eligibility failing looks like. Not the jokes, obviously, but the democracy as code. Failures of eligibility happen in the code and affect tens of thousands (at the very least) of records.

The states don’t discover the failures when the system “fails.” They only “catch” them when illegals vote — or when they accidentally send 29,997 illegals invitations to vote, like they did here in Colorado.

Former (then Current) Colorado Deputy Secretary of State Chris Beall responding to my questions about ERIC States under oath in federal court.

Also, it’s more likely that the system didn’t fail, but worked exactly as intended.

In other words, they only “catch it” when people catch them. And when that happens, we learn the power of plausible deniability.

"Putin Droned Jesus Christ" — Laura Loomer Uses Lord’s Name in Vanity-Fueled, Anti-Russian Propos

Conservative activist Laura Loomer has reversed her previous position on the Russia-Ukraine war following a recent visit to Ukraine. She publicly apologized for earlier comments downplaying the conflict, saying she underestimated the impact of Russia’s attacks on civilians. In recent posts, Loomer has strongly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, including writing, “Putin droned Jesus Christ,” after reports that a Russian strike damaged Kyiv’s historic Saint Sophia Cathedral. Her shift has drawn attention amid ongoing debate within conservative circles over US policy toward Ukraine.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

Let's set aside the fact that Laura has taken the Lord's name in vain, and is weaponizing Christ—despite the fact that she admittedly doesn't believe in Him.

It doesn't seem like Laura even has an understanding of what God is and represents—which is ironic, considering she shills 24/7 for a foreign theocracy.

I often use the term "Mossad Media," and it's not just tongue-in-cheek. What I am referring to is the Hasbara program within Israel's national budget.

There are likely other ways in which the Israeli Diaspora can compensate people like Laura Loomer, who clearly operates on behalf of the Israeli government. Now that she has traveled to Ukraine to do a full press tour and publicly disavow Russia and shill for the Ukraine War, it seems like we are finally seeing the Ukraine and Irsaeli Wars being formally merge.

How long until Ukraine attacks Iran? Or Turkey? What about Cyprus and Greece? Will they attack Turkey on behalf of Israel?

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