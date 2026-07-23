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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
5h

"I just wish our Congress cared half as much about the American People as they do about Israel."

Indeed. Trump actually campaigned on behalf of American taxpayers(majority white) rather than racial groups and won convincingly many times.

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Sal_Peenx's avatar
Sal_Peenx
4h

'I suggest we make it even harder for these commies. Repeal the 17th Amendment and return the Senate to a body of representation for the states. Because of the 17th Amendment, the parties have usurped the power of the states under the pretense of “the People.”'

Yes! YES, Ashe, I am reading no further, until I highlight these words!!! I have been pondering this very change to the original Constitution lately. My premise is that the original plan makes those chosen for the Senate MORE accountable to the people and the vice versa. Am I correct? I need a way to research Who was "pushing for" the 17th amendment? Why? I asked Grok, but the answer was not helpful. (Pokey State Legislatures left seats open too long, was one "reason.") I know you and CannCon(?) mentioned the need for more representatives in the House to better match the population parameters in the original Article of the Constitution.

WE NEED TO KNOW THE PEOPLE WE, THE CONSENTING TO BE GOVERNED, PUT IN PLACE TO REPRESENT US. They need to be more accessible and accountable to their constituents. My sense is the 17th amendment (intentionally???) removes that more accessibility and accountability. At 70, I am just not as savvy digging up all this history in the online archives. I am from the days of the "Reader's Guide to Periodical Literature" and the Essay and Literature Index, and such. Maybe Mr. Chait's thought to have more House of R's is on the right track (I am being generous, here 😆😅), but NO NO NEVER TO ABOLISHING THE SENATE AND ITS STRUCTURE! Every state getting only 2 is brilliant! The voting power that the each of two individuals sent to the Senate is HUGE! 1 out of 100. Go back to the original plan. State Legislatures choosing them. If all politics is local, this feels more local to me. Do I have this all wrong?? I am trying to learn and save my nation, as a nobody, a grammie in her golden years, praying for the promised "Golden Age".

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