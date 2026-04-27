The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Evacuated from White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Shots Fired

Shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 25, prompting Secret Service agents to evacuate President Donald Trump. Trump was unharmed, The Associated Press reported. The suspect was identified by AP as Cole Thomas Allen. Reuters reported that Allen was armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives, fired at a Secret Service agent, and was subdued and arrested. CBS News reported, citing two law enforcement sources, that a Secret Service agent was struck by a round while wearing a bulletproof vest and was expected to be OK. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect appeared to be targeting Trump administration officials, potentially including Trump, Reuters reported. CBS News reported that officials said the suspect left writings stating he planned to target administration officials “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.” CBS News reported Trump wrote on Truth Social that Secret Service and law enforcement did a “fantastic job” and that the dinner would be rescheduled within 30 days.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: What a bizarre evening and turn of events.

There are many quirks and oddities to examine from the night and weekend, and we will do so in due time. But for now, let’s bask in the humor of our President, who wasted no time in posting to social media and then humiliating the MSM on 60 Minutes last night.

First, Trump gave a strange answer for why he wasn’t immediately wisked off stage by Secret Service.

He then turned around and humiliated Norah O’Donnell and the clowns that she works for.

But nothing was quite as goofy as the assassins strategy to infiltrate the event.

He just went full blown Leeroy Jenkins.

Somehow, the assassin ended up shirtless, as shown in a picture posted by President Trump.

And now we learn that ABC ran a story about Cole Thomas Allen back in 2017, when he was a student.

And now, on mass psychological and geopolitical grounds, the inversion lands with even greater force.

There is a very strange pattern that has emerged among all of President Trump’s would-be assassins. The media and intelligence community seem to know about these guys well before they decided to become vigilantes. The implications are dark and disturbing.

Macron Confirms the Sovereign Alliance; Tells Europeans to “Wake Up”

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Europe to strengthen its unity and defend its own interests, saying the current geopolitical moment required Europeans to “wake up” as the leaders of the United States, Russia and China were acting against European interests, according to reporting by POLITICO Europe. Macron made the remarks during a visit to Greece, where he met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The two leaders said recent European Union moves to expand defense spending were meant to reinforce the alliance with NATO rather than replace it. Macron also defended the European Union’s mutual defense clause, saying it carried real weight and pointing to recent coordinated assistance provided to Cyprus after a regional security incident. The comments are consistent with Macron’s long-running calls for greater European strategic autonomy, including stronger continental defense capabilities and reduced dependence on outside powers.

Burning Bright:“This is a unique moment where a US president, a Russian president, and a Chinese president are dead against the Europeans.

Wake up.”

I have been saying for years that reverse indicators will always avail you better than active indicators for what’s really going on.

In other words, the enemy always tells you what they fear the most.

Emmanuel Macron just told you what I have spent the better part of a half decade writing about every single week: the Sovereign Alliance is real, the European Continent knows it is real, and that Alliance is winning.

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have been effecting a series of pincer moves against the Globalist Western Hegemon on kinetic, political and most importantly, financial and energy grounds, and the Iranian Knot represents the closing of all of those pincers at once.

If you have been unable to suss out why the whole western world seems to be in chaos, and yet, Donald Trump seems completely at ease, that’s because you have not been operating from the core premise that our ‘So-Called Allies,’ which Trump has been referring to them as since 1987 have been anything but for generations.

And that the ‘New Axis of Upheaval’ framing applied to Russia, China and Iran that I signaled in advance in July of 2025 is anything but a true axis, then you’re simply not going to understand the global re-ordering that is currently taking place, and that is going to usher us into a new age of Multipolarity in the place of coerced Collectivism masquerading as the same.

I have been writing about this Actual Pincer move for years, and I have focused the bulk of my attention on the Narrative translation layers such a pincer is being forced to navigate due to the overwhelming calcification of the Western Mind, which is to say the Western Story ...

“Donald Trump and the Sovereign Alliance continue to emerge not as the heroes of a simplistic fairy tale, but, somewhat paradoxically as the villains the Collective Mind has been programmed to fear.

Which is to say ... the very heroes we need right now.

For in this inverted battlespace, where the lines between ally and adversary blur into a paradoxical haze, the true antagonists are the faceless architects of globalist hegemony—the warmongers who peddle perpetual conflict as the engine of their empire, whether we call them the Hegemon, the Deep State or the New World Order that’s been getting a bit long in the tooth for our liking.

In this battlespace, Trump, Putin, Xi, Modi and even enigmatic figures like Mohammed bin Salman and Kim Jong Un stand as disruptors, the nationalists who dare to prioritize sovereignty over subservience.

Yet, beneath the surface posturing, their escalations are not harbingers of doom, but catalysts for a multipolar renaissance—a world where cooperative competition supplants coerced collectivism, paving the rails for technological acceleration, economic vitality, and, ultimately, enduring peace.”

Got it?

Good.

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Justice Department Announces Resumption of Firing Squad as Execution Method

The U.S. Justice Department said Friday it is expanding federal execution procedures to include firing squads as part of a broader effort to strengthen and accelerate use of the federal death penalty. The department said it acted to restore its duty to carry out lawful capital sentences once condemned inmates have exhausted appeals. The department said it directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to broaden execution protocols to allow additional methods, including the firing squad, and to readopt the lethal injection protocol used during President Donald Trump’s first administration. It also said internal processes would be streamlined to expedite capital cases. Reuters reported the administration also intends to add electrocution and gas asphyxiation as alternative federal execution methods. According to the Associated Press, the move marks the first explicit authorization of firing squads by the federal government. AP also reported that three inmates remain on federal death row after former President Joe Biden commuted 37 death sentences.

Ashe in America: This story didn’t get nearly enough attention this weekend. From Fox News:

“Today, the Department of Justice acted to restore its solemn duty to seek, obtain, and implement lawful capital sentences — clearing the way for the Department to carry out executions once death-sentenced inmates have exhausted their appeals…Among the actions taken are readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump Administration, expanding the protocol to include additional manners of execution such as the firing squad, and streamlining internal processes to expedite death penalty cases…the DOJ is also directing BOP to look into expanding the federal death row and constructing additional execution facilities.”

I’m stuck on the supply and demand of it all. Is the demand for execution facilities and greater speed of “due process” outpacing supply?

Consider the reactions to this story of some of the federal “lawmakers”:

This moment in speech is a bit jarring. Four years ago, the government tried to remove my co-defendant Col. Shawn Smith (USAF, Ret.) from his rights for sharing his opinion that people involved in election fraud “deserve to hang.” When that didn’t work, it became part of the civil suit against us.

Now the government is expanding execution methods and access, and lawmakers are openly advocating for hangings.

I know many — including my offspring lol; see: Saturday episode of Flow — believe that justice is never coming.

Maybe.

But the narrative of justice is changing. That’s something, even if the kookiest surrogates are front running the deployment.

As for the specific, alleged news about the executions — we cannot have a golden age without a justice phase. And we’re talking about post-due process traitors.

It sure seems like there are a lot of pre-due process traitors. As I’ve said before, I believe globalism can be treason depending on the facts and conduct.

If the apparent number of traitors is the actual number in post, then the demand for execution upgrades makes logical sense.

The key there is due process. That’s the (necessary, and hopefully imminent, justice phase.

Let’s see what happens.

“Because the sentence against an evil deed is not executed speedily, the heart of the children of man is fully set to do evil.” Ecclesiastes 8:11

Iran Offers U.S. Deal to Reopen Strait but Postpone Nuclear Talks

Iran gave the U.S. a new proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end the war, with nuclear negotiations postponed for a later stage, according to a U.S. official and two sources with knowledge. President Trump is expected to convene a Monday Situation Room meeting with senior advisers on Iran. President Trump said that Iran could phone him if they want to talk, as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrives in Saint Petersburg, where he is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The proposal, which was delivered to the White House via Pakistani intermediaries, reportedly focuses on extending the ceasefire or even ending the war, as well as lifting the US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint accounting for 20% of the world’s seaborne oil trade. Nuclear talks would not start until the blockade is lifted, according to the reported plan. In Israel, The Times of Israel reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s close alignment with Trump has brought political and strategic benefits but has also tied Israeli decision-making to shifting U.S. presidential preferences. The report cited Netanyahu’s 2021 statement that an Israeli leader must be prepared to oppose a U.S. president on existential security matters.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: As Israeli leadership calls for the formal borders of Israel to be officially redrawn to include southern Lebanon, southern Syria, and the West Bank, Iran is now offering President Trump a potential off-ramp from the war, which will allow him to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while continuing negotiations regarding their nuclear program.

My expectation is that Iran will ultimately be allowed to maintain a nuclear civil energy program, and the necessary uranium enrichment program to support it. Because Israel has created this new artificial red line of “zero enrichment,” that nuclear negotiation narrative will have to be unwound incrementally.

As Araghchi and the Iranian diplomatic team arrives in Moscow to speak with Putin, I think we will see some significant developments toward peace between the US and Iran, while Israel pursues escalation.

Two Former Israeli PM’s Unite to Challenge Netanyahu in Upcoming Election

Former Israeli prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid announced Sunday that they will run together in Israel’s upcoming national election, joining forces in a bid to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Bennett said the pair were creating a new party, Beyahad, meaning “Together,” under his leadership. Lapid said Bennett is “a right-wing politician, but an honest one,” and said the two had built trust. Earlier Sunday, Lapid said the alliance would unify what he called the “Repair Bloc.” Bennett said that if elected he would establish a national commission of inquiry into the failures preceding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, an inquiry the current government has rejected. Bennett and Lapid previously led a coalition government formed in June 2021. That government ended in 2022, after which Netanyahu returned to power. Opinion polls cited in the report suggest Bennett is the opposition figure best positioned to defeat Netanyahu in the election, which must be held no later than the end of October.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

This is exactly what I anticipated happening.

It was Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett who together ousted Netanyahu from the Prime Minister’s office in 2021, when they created a coalition government around the idea that they would serve as co-PM’s. Bennett served the first 12 months as PM, and during Lapid’s stint in 2022, Netanyahu orchestrated the collapse of their support in the Knesset, while negotiating an alliance with the most radical zealots in Israeli politics. Those zealots now serve in Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet.

What’s different this time is that Bennet and Lapid have actually merged their political parties, effectively running on the same ticket. They will likely implement some kind of a co-PM situation, should they win the election in October; But this pressure will push Bibi deeper into war, as his only prayer to maintain the public mandate to remain in power will come from either expanding Israel’s borders, or a strategic defeat of Iran.

And all of this comes as President Trump is preparing to negotiate peace with Iran and exit from the conflict.

Leftist Outrage Over SPLC Indictment

The U.S. Justice Department on April 21 announced an 11-count federal indictment against the Southern Poverty Law Center, accusing the Alabama-based nonprofit of wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The case was announced by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche alongside FBI Director Kash Patel. Federal prosecutors allege the organization secretly routed more than $3 million between 2014 and 2023 to paid informants inside extremist groups including the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazi organizations, while misleading donors about how contributions were used. SPLC interim president and CEO Bryan Fair denied wrongdoing, calling the allegations false and politically motivated. Fair said informants were used to gather intelligence on violent threats and to help protect staff, and said the practice had ended. The indictment has drawn scrutiny from legal observers. In an analysis published by Just Security, a former DOJ Fraud Section chief questioned whether the allegations satisfy customary federal fraud standards.

Ashe in America: The WHCD shooting made people momentarily forget that the SPLC was just offered up as foundational support for Trump’s assertion that “weaponized agencies…for seven years have been running illegal psychological warfare campaigns against the American people, much as if they were trying too destabilize a foreign country.”

SPLC narratives were relied upon to change laws, direct agencies, and engage in baseless lawfare that destroyed American lives in pursuit of a political narrative.

Did they do that on their own? Uniparty leftists are standing on the argument that, inasmuch as the allegations are true, they’re an isolated incident of a rogue NGO.

So was the SPLC acting alone, or are they just the exposed bit of the iceberg?

I think it’s the latter, and I spent part of the weekend consulting with my codefendants about if/how the revelations in the indictment impact our ongoing litigation — and they do — and what we can and should do about it.

I’m sure many others that were personally impacted by the SPLC’s antics did the same. The conspiracy in my case touches at least seven other NGOs at the local and national level — all in lockstep to abuse the judicial process to their own benefit — narratives and money.

We don’t plan to let them get away with it. Seems others aren’t either.

The justice phase has the potential to be both fun, purposeful, and hilarious!

BONUS ITEMS

The Badlands Blitz returns with a banger of an episode full of rapid-fire white pills. While the fake, but also real Iran War dominates the Mindscape, has the Age of American Accountability already begun? From the SPLC to Elections, signs point to yes.

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The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

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