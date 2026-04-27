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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
30m

@Ashe: Thank you for your quote from Solomon (Ecc.8:11)!

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PS: I recently did a series on the Ten Words (Commandments) and noted that the 6th, 7th, and 8th Words are centered on the idea of justice...and the implications to the nation of Israel of failing to execute said justice on the guilty. And that the 9th and 10th describe how we should treat one another.

The responsibility of justice was shifted to Mankind - for the crimes of both Mankind and beasts - after Noah and his family departed from the ark.

In Deut. 19:15-21 Moses reminds them of the fate of the false witness: "...and if the witness is a false witness and he has accused his brother falsely, then you shall do to him just as he had intended to do to his brother. Thus you shall purge the evil from among you. The rest will hear and be afraid, and will never again do such an evil thing among you."

We have been taught to think of punishment as "bad", "wrong" and even "evil"...of course we have.

But JUSTICE cannot be experienced without consequences! AND without JUSTICE (and the punishment it requires) EVIL cannot be purged!

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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
1h

Welcome back from another wild weekend. It used to be the DS rat Bastards would hide things on Friday night with releases and then go dark, Trump 2.0 keep the show going nonstop... Glorious.

I love the death penalty story... it set the stage perfectly for the justice that is about to be served.

P.S. Trumps takedown of 60 Minutes was priceless!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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