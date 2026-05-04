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🇫🇷 TRUMPist de La Fayette 🇺🇸's avatar
🇫🇷 TRUMPist de La Fayette 🇺🇸
16h

@Ashe

Re:"We cannot have real elections until we are honest about how fake they’ve been. And we cannot have a golden age without a justice phase and real accountability.

I’m cautiously optimistic for both"

I concur 💯 with your conclusion and cautious optimism!

🇫🇷🙏🏻💕🕊️🇺🇲

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🇫🇷 TRUMPist de La Fayette 🇺🇸's avatar
🇫🇷 TRUMPist de La Fayette 🇺🇸
16h

🇺🇲🐝 🚨 LMFAO! 🐝🇺🇲

President Trump just brutally MOGGED the anti-ICE May Day protestors in DC by 🐝BUZZING 🐝 THEM in Marine One !

The pass was so low that it totally drowned out their microphones.

Which resulted in them SCREAMING and flipping off the sky 🤣

What a LEGEND ! 🇺🇸

Source: Nick Sortor

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/2050259039397753192

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