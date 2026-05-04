The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Federal & State Election Cases, Investigations Across the Nation

The US Department of Justice is pursuing multiple criminal cases involving election fraud in New Jersey, DOJ announced Friday. In one case, a former mayoral candidate admitted to forging voter registration applications, acknowledging the submission of falsified documents during a local election process. In a separate federal matter, prosecutors allege that multiple non-citizens unlawfully participated in federal elections and made false statements regarding eligibility. In Ohio, the Department of Homeland Security has been investigating election fraud since January, according to recently released public records. In New Mexico, a clerk committed a misdemeanor violation of election law when she released election results early, but the state is declining to bring changes and, instead, treating the matter as a “a teachable moment for all county clerks.” The Pennsylvania Department of State issued a directive in April prohibiting counties from cooperating with federal election investigations, according to reporting from local public radio last week. In Washington, hundreds of ballots spanning multiple election cycles were reportedly found in a dumpster. Additional election-related investigations and court orders were reported in Georgia, Michigan, Wyoming, and California.

Ashe in America: “We have been very aggressively going after anybody in this country who is in any way voting illegally…It should be a priority of every American, but it’s certainly a priority of this Department of Justice,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in an interview with Fox News.

There is much to investigate. (And shout out to Jennifer Asper who faithfully tracks and reports local election and voter fraud stories.)

Some of these stories are encouraging for the cause of real elections, like Wyoming and New Jersey, while others are beyond frustrating — like Pennsylvania and New Mexico.

Still, most of these stories deal with voter fraud — individuals attempting to cheat in an election. That happens, and it should be prosecuted, but prosecuting voter fraud in fake elections won’t give us real elections, and volume should not be mistaken for progress on that front.

The system is designed to defraud the voters and fabricate their consent.

Inasmuch as these stories underscore the election fraud RICO, then we should celebrate them. But the election fraud RICO is the only election case that matters.

We cannot have real elections until we are honest about how fake they’ve been. And we cannot have a golden age without a justice phase and real accountability.

I’m cautiously optimistic for both.

#boomerang #asawwvn

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‘Suicide Dolphins’ Are a Real Threat in This Very Real War

CNN, Fox News, and the Wall Street Journal are all reporting that Iran considering employing “suicide dolphins” in a desperate attempt to prolong the war. Carnegie Fellow Karim Sadjadpour joined Kaitlan Collins on CNN and said, “To give you a sign of the desperate measures [Iran is] contemplating, the Wall Street Journal reported today that they’re contemplating suicide dolphins, you know, dolphins equipped with mines to try to go after U.S. ships.” He continued, “That’s not a that’s not a measure which projects real strength.” At no point in the discussion did the anchorwoman challenge the assertion.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This week in “the very real and serious war:”

Jihadi Dolphins.

Just when you thought the Iran [Memetic] War couldn’t get any more retarded and hilarious, the MSM raises the bar.

If you thought that only the liberals on CNN were retarded enough to fall for this psyop, here is Jesse Waters on Fox News pushing the exact same slop.

What does it say when the Uniparty Right and the Uniparty Left are in lockstep pushing narratives to foment war?

And because the Iranian government has been utterly hilarious throughout the course of this entire saga, of course they would respond to this cartoon of a storyline.

The idea of training dolphins to be suicide bombers may seem like the peak of Clown World, however, Mike Benz went down the rabbit hole and determined that it’s actually an American program started by the CIA. (Because of course it is.)

He also determined that the CIA has already trained dolphins and seals to plant bombs on underwater pipelines.

Would this explain how The Nord Stream pipeline was bombed?

My favorite is Benz’s concern that there are CIA Special Operations units running around killing dolphins out of suspicion that any dolphin could be a potential threat—that’s how effective this program appears to be.

I only pray that things get even more retarded and hilarious until we shatter verisimilitude.

Trump’s Iran War Ripples: Pressure Builds on Germany — and US Energy Markets

The escalation surrounding Donald Trump’s Iran conflict is creating second-order pressure both abroad and at home. In Europe, tensions with Friedrich Merz have intensified, with Trump criticizing Germany’s domestic and energy policies while reportedly weighing US troop repositioning in parts of Europe. The dispute highlights broader strain inside NATO as allies face diverging responses to the Iran crisis and its economic fallout. At the same time, the conflict is feeding into global energy volatility. Europe — and particularly Germany — faces renewed pressure over energy strategy as oil shocks ripple through markets, complicating climate and industrial policy decisions. In the US, the effects are being felt at the pump, with many in California seeing gasoline prices surge past $6 per gallon and expectations of broader regional increases. Together, these developments underscore how geopolitical conflict is translating into both alliance friction overseas and economic strain domestically.

Burning Bright: Abroad, Germany—the crown jewel of the Globalist Collectorate—is revealing the inherent weakness of the systemic model it has championed since the close of the last World War.

Energy shocks from the Hormuz constraints have already halved its 2026 growth forecast, while its leadership publicly admits its economic bleeding, a trend being amplified by the American-Russian pincer I’ve been writing about for years.

And so, the very system that preached interdependence now stands stripped bare, with no buffers and no true, enforceable sovereignty on kinetic or energy grounds for a nation that once stood as the mechanistic powerhouse (literally) of the old world, now reduced to painful dependence on corridors it cannot control.

Every tremor emanating from the Strait of Hormuz, then exposes the Collectorate’s frailty when the rules aren’t obeyed, and when nobody has the means to enforce them, and when the US (through Donald Trump) refuses to act as the System’s sword any longer.

And while this trend might be most apparent in Globalist strongholds like Germany, stateside, California is performing this same mass psychological autopsy, with its gas prices topping $6 per gallon while the national average sits far lower.

Years of unhinged green mandates and regulatory capture left zero resilience in the Golden State.

No buffers. No absorption capacity. Just ideological fragility meeting global supply reality.

California was never meant to be an outlier.

It was the Globalist proxy model perfected—until the shocks it could not survive arrived because the System it was modeled after was defanged by the Sovereign Alliance.

These exposures are not accidents.

They are diagnostics.

The Cartel’s dependents are being stress-tested as the old order is dismantled, and without artificial rules, artificial scarcity and the power projection to hold it all up, the house of cards comes crashing down.

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Mexican Officials Step Down After US Cartel Indictments; Fatal Crash of US Personnel Raises Tensions

A Mexican state governor stepped aside and a state attorney general resigned as fallout spread from US drug trafficking indictments and a fatal vehicle crash that killed US personnel in northern Mexico. The governor of the state of Sinaloa took temporary leave after US prosecutors charged him and other officials with alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel. He has denied the allegations and said he would defend himself against the charges. US authorities allege the officials facilitated trafficking of fentanyl and other drugs, accepted support from cartel figures, and shielded the cartel from justice. Separately, the attorney general of the northern state of Chihuahua resigned after a crash that killed two CIA officers, labeled “instructors,” as well as two Mexican officials following a counter-narcotics operation. There were inconsistencies in how information about the incident was initially communicated. From Aztec Reports: “In a press conference announcing his resignation on Monday, Jáuregui admitted that there had been “omissions” in relation to the presence of the American agents in the country. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum earlier ordered an investigation into why the U.S. agents – who were apparently working with local authorities – were in the country. The two spies were returning from a drug raid in the El Pinal area of Chihuahua alongside Mexican security forces when the fatal crash occurred. Following the crash, Sheinbaum said, ‘neither had formal accreditation to participate in operational activities’ and one had entered the country as a tourist. Attorney General Jáuregui had initially claimed that the U.S. operatives had been giving drone lessons in the mountains of Chihuahua, and had coincidentally got a ride with the police convoy.” The Governor of the state of Chihuahua, Maru Campos, is also under pressure following the incident. She skipped a congressional hearing last week to “ensure the proper development of the ongoing proceedings, avoiding at all times the compromising of information of a confidential or classified nature.”

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The Sinaloa Governor resigning just days after being indicted by the US government over alleged connections/corruption with the cartel is pretty suspicious. Especially because the response to the indictment(s) by the Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, was to publicly demand proof from the US.

I’m no detective, but it seems like Claudia Sheinbaum is working for/with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Then we have this story about two CIA agents dying alongside their Mexican counterparts as they all rode together in a car that crashed. All of these officials (American and Mexican) were purportedly assigned to the cartel operations case.

Now the [Mexican region/state] Chihuahua’s attorney general, César Jáuregui Moreno, has announced his resignation during a press conference where he first admitted to “omissions” concerning the presence of CIA agents in Mexico and their role in fighting the cartels.

That’s not at all suspicious.

This disclosure and resignation came on the heels of Sheinbaum demanding to know why the CIA agents were operating in Mexico—a clear indication (if true) that the Trump administration doesn’t trust Sheinbaum. (Smart, considering the optics that she is a cartel puppet.)

Even funnier than the admission by Sheinbaum that she’s not in the loop is the fact that it was the Washington Post that originally disclosed that these two Americans killed in the car crash were CIA. That makes perfect sense when you consider that the WaPo is the CIA’ favorite mouthpiece.

So what happens from here? Hard to say, but a conflict with the Mexican government over its collaboration with the cartels seems appropriate; As does an in-depth report on the western banking system and how it is used to launder money for and fund the most powerful cartels in the world. (Standby for Neil Barofsky’s forthcoming report to the Senate on the illegal activity of Credit Suisse.)

Blanche: Comey “8647” Indictment Goes Beyond Seashell Post

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche joined Kristen Welker on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday, and claimed that the Comey “8647” indictment is about more than just the Instagram post, but he declined to decline additional details. “Rest assured that it’s not just the Instagram post that leads somebody to get indicted.” “You prove intent with witnesses, you prove intent with documents, with materials.” “At the trial, a public trial, that will be open to the public, everybody in this country will know exactly what evidence the government has against Mr Comey.” Bloomberg is also citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter in reporting that a separate indictment for leaking classified documents, reporting, “Trump has long called Comey a leaker, referencing information he sent to Richman that wound up in a 2017 New York Times article.” Related: The DOH summarized their accomplishments from last week in a post on X: “Big week for The Justice Department. Here are some of the highlights -Announced Indictment of James Comey for threats against @POTUS -Indicted former Fauci advisor for hiding COVID-19 origin data from FOIA -Announced the unsealing of federal charges against three individuals for allegedly assaulting @TPUSA journalist -The Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias (Chaired by Acting AG @DAGToddBlanche) & the Weaponization Working Group published a report detailing the Biden Administration’s radical efforts to punish Christians & highlights President Trump’s efforts to restore religious liberty -Opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma was sentenced for fraud and kickback conspiracies -Announced with @ATFHQ regulatory reforms to reduce burdens on law-abiding gun owners and businesses”

Ashe in America: According to Blanche, the 8647 indictment is about more than just the Instagram post. That’s interesting. He also said that there will be a public trial on the matter.

This RICO is getting wild.

And then there is allegedly a separate indictment coming down on Comey, relating to his actions in 2017. Comey’s actions in 2017 were ostensibly the cover up of Obama’s actions in 2016…

Is that a separate public trial, or are we talking about distinct overt acts in a treasonous conspiracy spanning almost a decade?

Here for it.

BONUS ITEMS

Badlands Blitz Episode 15: Dissolution of the Global Cartel

Welcome to the FIFTEENTH episode of The Blitz, which is intended to serve as a weekly recap and dissection of the work we do Monday through Friday in the Badlands Brief. On this episode, Burning Bright and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry use the current debate between the Trump Administration and Congress regarding the Iran War to try to define when a war is and is not happening at the same time. But the real meat of the discussion comes in tying the Actual and Narrative threads together between the Middle East, South America and the Global Cartel we believe is being dismantled in plain sight on kinetic, financial and energy grounds. There is a plan, all right, and it seems to be coming together quite splendidly.

Federal Review Raises Concerns Over Organ Donation Practices

A federal review has raised concerns about US organ donation procedures after finding cases in which patients showed signs of life during the organ procurement process, prompting some procedures to be halted. Lawmakers, including Sen. Ron Wyden, are seeking answers about oversight and safeguards to ensure donors are properly declared dead before organ recovery. Health officials have ordered reforms, including stricter safety protocols and increased oversight of organ procurement organizations. Officials emphasized that organ donation remains a regulated, life-saving system but said the findings highlight the need for stronger safeguards.

Weather Channel Shares Cloud Rainbow Phenomenon in Indonesia

“Stunning video shows an ultra rare phenomenon of iridescent clouds, which appears when sunlight interacts with lingering raindrops in the air after it rains.”

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The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

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