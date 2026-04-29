Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
1h

@Ashe: "Partial truth is no truth at all."

Deep Breath...Yes! And the closer we get to that understanding the more resistance we should expect! So: 🙏🏼 like Daniel!!

We have accounts of multiple occasions throughout history when the adversary uses parts of the spoken Words of God Almighty to deceive; and multiple accounts (but not ALL of them) when the tactic worked and the results manifested a "global coup" that resulted in "the total transformation of life".

Fear is always the enemy's primary tool - the dagger of terror that he declared to be the first order of his plot to destroy (see Rev.6:3).

Partial truth is NO Truth at all!

And this is Why Justice MUST BE grounded in Truth!!

Reply
Share
Rose's avatar
Rose
1h

Ghost’s comments about the true intent of the IDF soldiers who post provocative images on social media make sense. They are trying to bait their enemies into an emotional reaction, most likely with the support of the current leadership in Israel. I think Trump has taken a page from the DS playbook and is doing the same thing. I have long searched for a reason for his rhetoric and I now think he is trying to force the rats on the ship to reveal themselves.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture