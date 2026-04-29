The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

DOJ Hands Out Key Indictments of Known Figures … For Very Different Reasons

On Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced two high-profile indictments targeting figures linked to prior Trump-era controversies. In the first, 78-year-old David Morens—a senior adviser to Dr. Anthony Fauci from 2006 to 2022—was charged with conspiracy against the United States, destruction and falsification of federal records, concealment of documents, and aiding and abetting. Prosecutors allege Morens deliberately withheld, altered, and concealed information during federal probes into COVID-19 origins to suppress alternative theories about the pandemic’s beginnings, actions described by Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche as a “profound abuse of trust” at the height of the global health crisis. In the second case, former FBI Director James Comey was indicted for a second time—this time in the Eastern District of North Carolina—on charges of making a threat against President Donald Trump and transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. The charges center on a May Instagram post showing seashells on a beach arranged to spell “86 47” (what some feel was an implied code to “get rid of” the 47th president), which Comey deleted the same day. He has denied any violent intent, stating he opposes violence and did not initially recognize the post’s coded meaning; the case follows a prior September 2025 indictment against him for allegedly lying to Congress about leaks to the press, which was later dismissed. Both actions fall under the current DOJ leadership of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and reflect intensified efforts to pursue accountability tied to the COVID-19 origins investigation and alleged threats against the president. Comey, who became a prominent Trump critic after his 2017 firing amid the Russia investigation, and Morens, a key Fauci associate during the pandemic response, now face federal prosecution in cases that underscore the administration’s focus on these long-running disputes.

Ashe in America: The ‘lab leak’ theory of the origins of COVID was a topic that would get you canceled just a few short weeks ago.

Setting aside that the lab leak theory is a secondary narrative deployment that still obscures the truth — that whatever ‘COVID-19’ was, it was an intentional deployment by global communists to bring about global control — this indictment could be the start of justice for what was done during the pandemic.

I do believe in justice. I think it’s possible… But justice must be grounded in truth.

And that’s why this story feels off to me.

It could be justice… but it could also be an attempt to mitigate the impact of the (years-old) disclosures about the global coup — now that those disclosures are gaining traction in the public mind.

It could be the attempt to give people a story of justice — at the expense of justice itself.

I don't want to be this cynical, but it's not my first rodeo. Expecting the government to hold the government accountable is almost always a rug.

When the story of justice includes Event 201 and global coordination across the pharma companies and the WHO and the bureaucratic agencies... when it includes the media's 24x7 fear mongering and the total transformation of public life...then I may start to get my hopes up that we will see justice for ‘covid.’

The origins of COVID are not in question for me. It was a bioweapon developed by the globalists and deployed as part of treasonous conspiracy to steal an election.

But justice for the people involved in covid still very much is in question for me.

We need to demand it.

Partial truth is no truth at all.

Burning Bright: Far be it from me to correct one Ashe in America, but in my personal framing of ‘Covid,’ I think it was actually a Narrative deployment masquerading as an Actual the entire time.

Meaning, I absolutely believe the Deep State—and no doubt, many of the names parading their way through the indictment carousel right now—PLANNED a global pandemic with an engineered bioweapon, but I do not actually believe that weapon was released, at least not in its final form, or else there would have been a real pandemic.

And there was decidedly not.

Alas, when it comes to BOTH indictments out of the DOJ yesterday, I feel good about them, while understanding neither guarantees us accountability.

When you’re focused on narrative construction and reality creation by any and all sides, you tend to follow the characters that animate the centers of said narratives.

And these are certainly names.

I actually think the unraveling of the central narrative framing of Covid has the potential to be the most seismic unraveling to a bipartisan and even international mindshare, and even if this is an attempt for the watchmen to watch the watchmen, retreat is defeat in the mind war, and key sacrifices in the central narrative should be celebrated, within reason.

As for Comey … this is not his first indictment, nor do I believe it will be his last.

I’d like to think we’re in the early innings of a reverse humiliation ritual on these people.

And I’m going to do my best to enjoy it.

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Trump Says Iran in ‘State of Collapse,’ UAE Leaves OPEC as Energy Realignment Reveals True Aims of Epic Fury

A cluster of major energy and geopolitical developments emerged Tuesday around the ongoing U.S.-Iran crisis, including a two-week U.S. blockade of Iranian oil exports and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that Iran had informed the U.S. it is in a “State of Collapse” and urgently requested the Strait be reopened “as soon as possible” while it addresses its leadership situation, which Trump said he believes Iran can resolve. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated the Strait of Hormuz—closed since late February after Iranian mining—could reopen quickly by clearing just a ship pathway rather than all mines (a process that might otherwise take months), while warning that prolonged Iranian production shut-ins could be “devastating” for its aging, low-pressure oil fields. In a separate, but related move the same day, the UAE announced its withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+, a unilateral policy decision following a review of its energy strategies and production policies. UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed al-Mazrouei cited frustrations over insufficient Gulf Cooperation Council support against Iranian attacks and threats during the conflict, calling the exit a blow to OPEC unity amid the historic energy shock from Hormuz disruptions. These events underscore mounting pressure on Iran’s oil sector, shifting alliances in global energy markets, and U.S. efforts to restore flow through a critical chokepoint handling ~20% of world oil and gas transit, with potential implications for prices and supply stability.

Burning Bright: Even as the headlines fixate on Donald Trump’s latest assertion of American Power Projection—complete with talk of an Iranian “State of Collapse” and the Strait of Hormuz reopening on Washington’s terms—the deeper architecture of Trump's Sovereign Disentanglement operation is being revealed.

As I have been arguing for two months, both Trump and the so-called Iranian Regime that nobody on either side can confirm the existence of in the traditional sense are applying coordinated pressure on the very Globalist Hegemon that once installed and maintained that regime as its favored proxy: a permanent destabilizer in the Middle East, a gatekeeper over critical energy flows and a blunt instrument to block the joint economic corridors Russia and China have been advancing through Central Asia for years.

This is the Iranian Pincer in full effect. And it is squeezing the old order from both sides.

Those with real leverage—military power projection, energy dominance and financial sovereignty—are the ones who set the rules.

The “State of Collapse” Iran reportedly conveyed to the United States this week applies far beyond Tehran’s old US-installed theocracy.

It applies to the Hegemon itself—and to the Invisible Enemy that propped the entire edifice up.

The UAE’s announcement of their pending exit from the OPEC energy cartel effective May 1 is not coincidence, but the first domino to fall against a cartel that spent decades keeping global energy prices artificially inflated—scarcity by design, greasing the rails for the Green Globalist Agenda Trump is now dismantling in real time in order to forward national interests over collectivist cohesion and sovereign production over enforced limitation.

This is the Nationalist Realignment. It is the exact formation of the Multipolar World that stands as the Sovereign Alliance’s mission statement.

Intel Agencies Assessing Potential Iranian Response if Trump Declares Victory and Walks Away From War

As the two-month U.S.-Israel war with Iran enters a fragile ceasefire phase, U.S. intelligence agencies are assessing how Tehran might react if President Trump unilaterally declares victory and begins drawing down forces, while Trump has rejected Iran’s latest peace proposal for failing to address nuclear issues upfront. Iran’s offer, delivered via Pakistan, called for staged talks—first ending hostilities and guaranteeing no U.S. resumption, then lifting the U.S. blockade and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and only later tackling Tehran’s nuclear program with recognition of its enrichment rights. U.S. spy agencies are modeling scenarios in which Iran might interpret a Trump victory declaration as either a genuine de-escalation win or merely a negotiating tactic, amid concerns that an emboldened Tehran could rebuild its missile and nuclear capabilities during any drawdown.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The two main takeaways from yesterday's news cycle is that the narrative is now being seeded that Trump is going to exit the war, and also the acknowledgement (finally) by mainstream reporting that Iran's leadership structure has significantly changed.

Neither of these developments represent new ideas to this audience.

We have been speculating since the beginning of the war that we would see President Trump abruptly end the US conflict with Iran, at some point.

We also reported months ago that, back in August—according to news reports and public statements by relevant regime figures—Iran implemented a Continuity of Government protocol that fundamentally transformed the command hierarchy of the Iranian government and military.

Mainstream media is finally picking up on the fact that the Ayatollah, ostensibly, no longer wields much power. The traditional intelligence and IRGC hierarchies have been significantly restructured, with a new entity called the Defense Council being formed to organize this new command structure.

Mainstream outlets are now reporting of the creation of the Defense Council, which would suggest that those outlets are aware that a Continuity of Government protocol has been implemented. The Defense Council is the specific apparatus cited that in the country's constitution as the mechanism to reorganize the command infrastructure in the event of a Continuity of Government (COG) protocol.

It is also possible that the retards in the MSM are too lazy and stupid to even begin to understand the concept of the Defense Council, and why its existence effectively confirms that COG is now underway.

As for President Trump's signal that he may declare victory and exit the war, this is the exact guidance that Joe Kent has been repeating ever since leaving the DNI and going public with his experiences. I think he has been waiting for Netanyahu's political opponents to formally unite and merge their political parties, which happened on Sunday. Now Netanyahu has no choice but to go full-tilt against Israel's neighbors, lest he stop fighting, lose his political power, and be prosecuted for multiple felonies of alleged corruption—unrelated to any military operations in Gaza, though those potential war crimes could one day come back to roost.

The stage is now set for the US to take the off-ramp away from war, while Israel will pursue establishing its pagan empire by military conquest. The net effect will further erosion of the existing financial system, energy sector, and geopolitical landscape.

Simply put, the status quo is coming unraveled, and the Sovereign Alliance is poised to seize the moment and establish the Multipolar World Order.

Quality Learning Center and Other Somali-Linked Businesses Raided by FBI & DHS

On Tuesday, FBI and Homeland Security Investigations agents executed search warrants at more than 20 locations across the Minneapolis area, primarily targeting Somali-linked businesses as part of a sweeping federal fraud probe. The raids focused on alleged “rampant fraud of U.S. taxpayers dollars” in government-funded social-services programs, especially childcare centers billing for nonexistent or “ghost” services. A key target was the Quality Learning Center on Nicollet Avenue—previously operated as Salama Child Care Center—which had received $1.9 million in state funds in fiscal year 2025 and was previously exposed in a viral video for operating as a shell operation. The action fits into a much larger pattern of federal investigations in Minnesota, including the massive Feeding Our Future scandal that siphoned over $250 million in federal child nutrition funds, along with similar schemes involving autism services, housing assistance, Medicaid, and SNAP benefits. Since January, authorities have issued more than 1,750 subpoenas and 130 warrants in these cases, many involving defendants from the Somali-American community. No arrests were announced from the latest raids, though officials described them as “the tip of a very large iceberg.”

Ashe in America: Here's hoping this is the beginning.

From DOGE to USAID to Nick Shirley, the fraud revealed during the fiery 15 months of Trump 2.0 is staggering.

In response, the usual doom-out we hear is, ‘Nothing's gonna happen! No one has been arrested!’

At the risk of sounding like a broken record, our justice system prioritizes the rights of the accused. That means the government needs to do everything by the book — they cannot skip steps in the investigative or prosecutorial process.

If they do — skip steps and make arrests that they cannot properly prosecute — then you'll get the dopamine hit of arrests and the biggest let down ever when the criminal fraudsters get off.

When you consider that it's only been 15 months, and we've ostensibly had the data dump and assess phases and are now moving into to the design and execution (of justice) phases, you will have to reconcile with the fact that this transformational change effort is moving rapidly.

There is already much to celebrate.

And our nation's birthday party is still a couple months away.

IDF Chief Decries Rampant Looting and Other Criminality by Idf Soldiers in Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir publicly condemned a series of unethical incidents by Israeli soldiers, warning that discipline has eroded during the multi-front wars since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack. Speaking to senior officers at Ramat David Airbase, Zamir described cases of looting in southern Lebanon, the destruction of a statue of Jesus in a Christian village in Lebanon (which prompted international outrage), and soldiers wearing unauthorized Velcro patches with inciteful, political, religious, or messianic messages—including one reading, “Stop the hatred. It is time for violence”—as a “rebellion against IDF values.” He stressed that such conduct “could stain the entire IDF” and declared, “We must not compromise on our values. The erosion of norms could be no less dangerous than operational threats.” Zamir highlighted specific accountability measures already taken, including the dismissal from combat service and jailing of two soldiers involved in smashing the Jesus statue on April 19, with the IDF later replacing the statue. He also addressed alleged looting of homes in depopulated southern Lebanese areas, social media misuse by troops for self-promotion or controversial messaging, and other disciplinary lapses, vowing full investigations and enforcement against both regular and reserve soldiers. The remarks come amid ongoing operations in Gaza and Lebanon, with Zamir noting the military must remain prepared for continued intense fighting in 2026 while upholding ethical standards.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: You may recall that this same IDF Chief—Lt General Eyal Zamir—last month made public statements warning about the imminent collapse of the IDF, citing manpower shortages.

Now he is calling out the brazen criminality on display in the IDF's ranks, as reports and videos of mass looting of homes and businesses in southern Lebanon become widespread.

Zamir ordered investigations into these incidents several days ago, stating, "I am not willing for us to become an army of looters."

Zamir also called out the inappropriate use of social media to document and broadcast these crimes, stating that soldiers “must not use social media as a tool to spread controversial messages or for self-promotion.”

It definitely seems strange that IDF soldiers are allowed to post images and videos of themselves on patrol in Gaza (and other places) where they are seen rifling through personal possessions in the homes of Palestinians. There have been countless incidents of IDF soldiers filming themselves wearing women's lingerie over their uniforms, or desecrating a classroom in a school house with vandalism.

I found it strange that these types of images and videos were widely circulating on social media, seemingly without consequence from IDF leadership or the Israeli government. But then I began to realize that these images serve the useful purposes of ginning up hatred among Israel's neighbors, which not only swells the ranks of militias like Hamas and Hezbollah, but also increases the likelihood that a state military may decide to intervene and strike the IDF.

Such an attack would serve as a justification for the IDF to invade that respective neighbor and expand their territorial seizures.

It seems that General Zamir is an earnest actor trying to rein in a belligerent and increasingly immoral military that for the first time in its history is fighting a prolonged campaign. The personnel demands of a protracted war has brought in hundreds of thousands of Israeli reservists who were otherwise living a civilian life, and are now facing the psychological consequences of prolonged deployments.

According to Israeli media, suicide and depression rates among these reservists have skyrocketed, with the prevailing reason being the adverse effects of "combat trauma."

The Ultra-Orthodox community is now engaging in violence against Israeli leadership, recently breaking into the home of the chief of the Military Police while his family was inside. The reason being that the Military Police has been arresting and jailing Ultra-Orthodox students who refuse to comply with conscription orders in the wake of the Supreme Court ending the long-practiced exemption for Ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students.

General Zamir issued public statements of condemnation against all involved.

Israeli society appears to be descending into a pit of immorality and unbridled hubris, as the government and military move to establish and expand the Greater Israel Empire.

Can men like Zamir stop it from within?

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