The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Iran War Has Not Meaningfully Impacted Trump’s Approval Ratings

Trump’s overall approval rating has not shown a dramatic shift during the Iran conflict period based on available polling averages. Public opinion is divided on Trump personally, but more consistently negative on the Iran policy itself. Polling shows mixed but relatively stable overall approval numbers for Donald Trump during the Iran conflict period. An aggregate tracker cited by Newsweek shows Trump’s approval improving modestly from about -15 to -11.8 net, with roughly 43% approval overall. Separate polling shows overall favorability around 38% favorable vs. 58% unfavorable in early March 2026. A Trafalgar Group poll found Trump with a +13 net approval on his handling of the Iran war specifically. Other polls show majorities disapproving of Trump’s handling of Iran, including 54% disapprove / 36% approve (PBS/NPR/Marist poll), but around 50% disapprove vs. 35% approve in another survey. Broader public opinion data shows majority opposition to US military involvement in Iran, including low support for strikes or escalation.

Ashe in America: Polls are faker than election results, and that’s pretty fake. That’s not to say that The President isn’t popular — I’d wager he’s more popular than ever.

In my other take in today’s Brief, we talk about the intelligence hearing and, during that hearing, one of the Senators talked about how angry the People are. They have to say the People are angry because their mandate comes from the People — which should mean they’re representing us, but actually means they do a bunch of shady stuff in the name of the People and tell us we want it.

The fact that all of the polls are telling us that President Trump hasn’t really taken a hit in the polls means that he’s likely up.

It also means the narratives are going to get weirder and more intense.

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FBI Opens Leak Probe Into Former Intelligence Official Joe Kent

The FBI has opened an investigation into former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent over allegations he improperly disclosed classified information, according to sources cited by Semafor. The probe had reportedly been underway for months before his resignation Tuesday. Joe Kent joined Tucker Carlson to tell his side in a podcast episode that aired on Wednesday.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: There are a few screencaps circulating of Joe Kent’s X account, where, in January 2020—a few days after General Soleimani was assassinated by a missile—Kent expressed a pro-war posture against Iran.

Here is a more recent video—from January 2024—where Kent is responding to questions about a war with Iran from Tucker.

Now here is a clip of Kent from yesterday’s interview with Tucker:

(Please excuse the music; it came from Tucker’s own post.)

That doesn’t sound like subversion, to me. That sounds like messaging that was intentionally deployed by the administration.

The commentary Kent gave on Charlie Kirk’s murder is certainly interesting.

I’ve yet to hear any disparaging remarks about POTUS. In fact, it would seem that Joe Kent has been complimentary of Trump, despite the optics and storyline.

The direction that this Charlie Kirk narrative is heading in is very spicy.

It does feel like Kent was dispatched by Trump’s team to front-run some narratives.

After Kent’s interview with Tucker, President Trump posted on Truth Social about Israel’s subversive behavior, demanding that Iran refrain from retaliating against Qatar—which Trumps reiterates was faster and more powerful than before.

I can’t help but notice that Trump fails to acknowledge Israel in that capacity? Almost as if he is encouraging Iran to attack them, instead of Qatar.

General Flynn:

Joe Kent on the death of Ali Larijani:

We can’t draw hard conclusions from a single piece of data, but it does appear that perhaps Joe Kent was deployed by President Trump and Tulsi Gabbard to get out White House messaging and shift the Overton Window.

I go back to the video I posted yesterday, where Joe Kent said that his wife was killed by “subversive elements in the first Trump admin,” who sought to keep the US military in Syria (and succeeded) even after Trump had given the formal order to leave.

And now he resigns and publishes this letter the day before a major Senate Intelligence hearing. Almost like free advertising.

Like others in Trump’s direct proximity, Joe Kent appears to have a chip on his shoulder for the death of his wife, which he blames on the CIA for keeping her in Syria longer than President Trump intended. We love guys with an axe to grind, because it gives them motive; very strong motive.

Polymarket Launches ‘Situation Room’ Bar For Patrons to Drink While Monitoring and Gambling on Fake News

Polymarket is opening a Washington, D.C., bar called “The Situation Room,” marketed as a place where patrons can follow live news, social feeds, market odds, and geopolitics while drinking. Coverage says the venue is built around “situation monitoring,” with live X feeds, flight tracking, Bloomberg terminals, and Polymarket-style event watching. The launch comes amid renewed scrutiny in prediction markets, and Democratic lawmakers are reportedly working on legislation to rein them in, following public outrage over bets tied to war and major geopolitical events. Critics claim the practice creates incentives to profit from conflict or insider information. Polymarket removed a market on the likelihood of a nuclear explosion after backlash earlier this month. That scrutiny intensified this week after an Israeli journalist said Polymarket users threatened him over a routine report about a missile strike near Jerusalem because the reporting could affect the outcome of a wager with more than $23 million at stake. Polymarket condemned the threats, and said attempts to pressure journalists undermine reporting integrity as well as markets. “Polymarket condemns the harassment and threats directed at Emanuel Fabian, or anyone else for that matter. This behavior violates our terms of service and has no place on our platform or anywhere else. Prediction markets depend on the integrity of independent reporting. Attempts to pressure journalists to alter their reporting undermine that integrity and undermine the markets themselves.”

Burning Bright: Polymarket is opening a Situation Room bar in Washington D.C., where patrons can drink while cycling through wall-to-wall screens of live X feeds, flight trackers, market terminals and real-time betting odds on whatever fresh escalation the media matrix has decided to set ablaze this week.

And I’m going to spin it into a positive ...

On the first front, the optics are pure Idiocracy.

A betting market launching a bar whose entire purpose is to let Americans gamble real money while doom-scrolling through fake news and live war footage?

That implies the Collective Mind has been conditioned so thoroughly in the gamification of existence that even existential dread now comes complete with cocktails and a live trading interface.

It’s also Bicameral:

On the one hand, it represents the final grotesque triumph of gamification. Every last fragment of human attention—politics, culture, war, markets—has been colonized by the dopamine slot machine.

On the other hand, this development demonstrates something far more profound about the current state of the Collective Mind: a growing subset of Americans is no longer consuming ‘news’ in order to be informed. They are consuming it in order to bet on the downstream effects those stories will have on their portfolios.

This could be apathy, but it also represents the second-order consequence of the Age of Trump and the War of Stories finally landing its heaviest blow to the Matrix itself.

Whether consciously or not, a critical mass has internalized that knowing the truth in real time is now virtually impossible, which means the central narrative has been exposed as nothing more than a constantly-evolving series of conflicting, weaponized fictions spun through a digital hall of mirrors, with the advent of the Age of AI only accelerating the revelation.

And so the only sane response left for the pragmatic, sovereign mind is to treat the entire construct as precisely what it is: a casino of verisimilitude masquerading as objective reality.

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Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Senate Intelligence Hearing

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday. The ODNI was joined by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, FBI Director Kash Patel, and others intel chiefs for the annual hearing focused on national security and foreign policy, which was dominated by Tuesday’s departure of National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent. The hearing included discussion of US policy toward Iran and ongoing regional tensions. Senators questioned Gabbard on intelligence assessments and US military posture around the Middle East, specifically on the intelligence related to Iran, as well as potential escalation risks and US involvement in other foreign conflicts. The hearing was part of a broader set of Senate proceedings addressing national security issues and executive branch policy, and the panel and Senators went into a classified session following the end of the public hearing.

Ashe in America: I am always impressed with how calm and cool ODNI Gabbard is under pressure.

The illegitimate swill merchants asking questions — for, as I said yesterday, outrage cycles and campaign sound bites at our expense — threw all manner of slanderous nonsense at the panelists.

The panelists seemed unimpressed but never disrespectful. Calm, patient… like a natural born kindergarten teacher redirecting the ADHD kid with every colloquy.

My favorite part was when one of my Senators, Michael Bennet (D-CO), got into a slap fight with CIA Director Ratcliffe and asked the chairman to make the Director stop talking.

That whiney beta is running to be governor of my state. He wants to be the next Polis. LOL.

Sure, we should totally allow these people to continue making laws we have to follow. *eyeroll emoji*

What would Sam Adams do?

BONUS ITEM

Senate Debates Trump-Backed SAVE America Act as Passage Faces Uncertainty

The US Senate began debating on the SAVE America Act, a Republican-backed bill requiring proof of US citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. The bill would require documentary proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, for voter registration in federal elections. Democrats are opposed to the bill and it faces procedural hurdles in the Senate. The bill is currently considered unlikely to pass based on recent reports. The President posted on Truth Social Wednesday, “For all of the Fake News out there, it’s called THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, not the SAVE ACT. Nobody knows what the Save Act means!!!”

FBI, IRS Launch Initiative Targeting Nonprofits Over Domestic Terror Links

FBI and IRS agents are creating a joint task force to investigate nonprofits suspected of funding domestic terrorism or political violence, sources told CBS News. The operation, described as a “mission control command center,” will be based at the FBI, with IRS Criminal Investigations agents on temporary one-year assignments. The Justice Department is also assembling a task force to probe antifa-linked funding, and U.S. attorney offices have been directed to assign domestic terrorism coordinators. The initiative follows a December memo from Attorney General Pam Bondi instructing federal agencies to prioritize investigations of antifa and other extremist groups. Bondi highlighted potential violence, anti-American and anti-religious ideologies, and tax fraud as key concerns, and ordered law enforcement to compile intelligence on such groups for the FBI. The memo builds on a September executive order from President Trump on domestic terrorism, issued after high-profile incidents including the 2025 assassination of Charlie Kirk.

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The opinions expressed in the Badlands Brief are those of the tagged authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

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