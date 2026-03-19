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Gary's avatar
Gary
2h

CNN's not a reliable source, but had no reason to lie about this:

𝗖𝗡𝗡’𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗚𝘂𝗿𝘂 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽’𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝟭𝟬𝟬% 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗔

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/cnn-data-guru-touts-trump-171210862.html

And for the naysayers - as the segment explains, MAGA is 𝙜𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙞𝙣𝙜.

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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
1hEdited

Thanks GBPH for summarizing the backstory on Kent, Very interesting,,, but as Christopher Walken might say: I need more Trump-A-Mania.:-)

BB you do such a great job of finding truth in the inversion of the show: "And so the only sane response left for the pragmatic, sovereign mind is to treat the entire construct as precisely what it is: a casino of verisimilitude masquerading as objective reality." and I totally agree

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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