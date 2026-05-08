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Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
10h

Ashe two stories and I think this is the key take away: "With that in mind, this RICO is moving along at quite the clip, and I’m more optimistic about all-the-way-justice than I’ve ever been." When you say you are optimistic that carried a lot of weight!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

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Bleighv05 (believe05)'s avatar
Bleighv05 (believe05)
10h

"To prosecute and convict on a treasonous grand conspiracy, everything must be done by the book. We don’t want Level One Justice.

We want justice all the way."

Yes! Justice all the way.

I also like BB's take on Trump's comments that he has all the time. Do they? And who are They?

That is the question I have been asking lately. Who are THEY? The "enemy" has been nebulous - the true enemy. We talk about deep state, etc - yet - who are they? I would love names, indictments, verdicts, etc. And that will come.....if not here on earth, then in heaven. We do have all the time. Because Trump's course is steady. His eye is fixed on the end game. He knows the goal. And everything he does is accelerating towards that goal.

Jewish bad actors again -- more revelation and exposure. It should make it harder for people to cheerlead. However -- brainwashing is brainwashing.

Thanks again for the insightful takes.

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