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Tessa Dunn's avatar
Tessa Dunn
4h

I don't think I've ever seen more negative comments regarding trump as I've seen today on X ~ his head games may appease some, however the majority of trump supporters (as I'm watching) are so frustrated and confused by his schizophrenia rhetoric......I fear his games are going too far for his approval numbers. It's literally become a joke. People think he's actually losing his mind. His leadership persona is not encouraging his base. I've given up trying to defend his rhetoric or actions ~ idk WTH he's doing. At one point I actually thought I did. Maybe my mind doesn't work in that many dimensions or 5D chess. I pray he knows what he's doing even though few actually seem to...

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DebbieB's avatar
DebbieB
4hEdited

What I don’t understand is why aren’t we more interested in taking out Iranian backed terror groups like Hezbollah, no matter where they are. We aren’t taking them out but we’re supposed to be mad when Israel does? Also, why do we sell our technologically advanced military equipment to a country like Turkey? Especially if we don’t trust them not to sell it to our enemies? Maybe it’s because we have even more advanced military equipment than what we’re selling? 🤔

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