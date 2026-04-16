The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Trump Softens Tone With Xi as State Department Escalates With Russia

President Donald Trump is signaling a tactical de-escalation with China, claiming that Xi Jinping agreed not to provide weapons to Iran following direct communication between the two leaders. “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also - And the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran. President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting??? BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to - far better than anyone else!!! President DJT” The move comes as the United States continues aggressive military and economic actions in the Middle East, including a naval blockade of Iranian ports and operations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint. Trump has framed these actions as beneficial not only to the United States but also to China, which relies heavily on the strait for energy imports. The softer rhetoric toward Beijing marks a shift from earlier tensions, with both sides appearing to pursue limited cooperation amid the broader Iran conflict. At the same time, the geopolitical environment remains fractured. China has publicly criticized US military actions as destabilizing, while Russia continues to support Iran through intelligence sharing and diplomatic coordination. Separately, US officials have escalated rhetoric and scrutiny toward actors linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine—including new claims involving foreign support networks—signaling that while Washington may be easing pressure on Beijing in this theater, it is maintaining or increasing pressure on Moscow and its partners.

Burning Bright: The curious case of intermittent escalation between Donald Trump and the core pillars of the Sovereign Alliance is transforming into plain as day disclosure that most still can’t see.

And yet, for those willing to zoom out and read the geopolitical game board through the macro lens of the War of Stories, the pattern has never been clearer.

So, as we barrel toward what feels like a cascade of mass psychological inflection points, with narratives tightening and the Collective Mind bracing for convergence, this rhythm shows no signs of abating.

If anything, it’s accelerating, growing more obvious, more synchronized as the old unipolar illusions crack under the weight of a multipolar dawn that was always coming, and that the latest crisis narratives masquerading as wars are translating into a multipolar renaissance.

With Vladimir Putin, Trump’s kinetic posturing around Ukraine was never the blunt instrument the legacy media painted it as, but rather deliberately shielded and redirected through withering critiques of the Biden Regime’s folly instead of being aimed squarely at Moscow itself.

The same holds for Xi Jinping: ongoing Trade Wars, tariffs and supply chain reckonings that once looked like pure confrontation have in truth served as cover—brilliant, layered cover—for the Multipolar Margin Call both leaders have been quietly engineering against the very architecture of the Globalist System, from trade routes to the brittle foundations of fiat reserve currencies that have kept the US weakened through the off-shoring of its manufacturing base and the Chinese dependent through the off-shoring of their sovereign currency.

In essence, Trump and Putin have formed one arm of a pincer on the kinetic and power-projection pillars of the old Hegemon—NATO, the EU and the hollowed-out husks of perpetual conflict—while Trump and Xi have tightened the other on the financial and logistical arteries of the very same Hegelian beast: the petrodollar’s slow (and now quite rapid) bleeding, the chokepoints of global commerce now being realigned toward sovereign strength rather than subservience.

This isn’t realpolitik chaos. It’s choreography.

And the great tell, the one that continues to validate the Sovereign Alliance theory not just in hindsight, but in real time lies in the exquisite timing of it all: Trump escalates with one pillar while de-escalating with the other, and when the rhythm shifts, the counterpart follows in lockstep, almost as if the moves were pre-seeded years ago.

In other words, when Trump escalates with one member of the Sovereign Alliance (or when they escalate with him,) such escalation typically runs in parallel with simultaneous de-escalation with the other.

Which is exactly what we’re seeing now.

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ODNI Sends Criminal Referrals Linked to 2019 Trump Impeachment

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence has referred both the whistleblower behind the complaint tied to President Trump’s 2019 impeachment and former Inspector General Michael Atkinson to the Justice Department for potential criminal violations, according to materials reviewed Wednesday. The referrals cite possible federal law violations tied to 2019 briefings before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and follow document releases by DNI Tulsi Gabbard describing a coordinated effort within the intelligence community to manufacture a conspiracy used to support the impeachment. Newly disclosed transcripts of Atkinson’s testimony show he found indications of political bias from the whistleblower but still advanced the complaint as an “urgent concern.” ODNI says he failed to conduct basic due diligence and exceeded his authority.

Ashe in America: The RICO is rapidly progressing. It seems slow at times, but for a RICO, this is wild. We’re now talking about Eric Ciaramella – and the disclosure is being immediately followed by criminal referrals.

Do you recall, back in Trump 1.0, when Adam Schiff was super somber and serious about the “whistleblower,” insisting that no one could say his name because it was all very real and dangerous?

So, that was a lie.

It was a purposeful lie, though. It helped maintain the Ukrainian money and secrets apparatus while undermining the agenda of the President of the United States. The agenda that the People allegedly elected him to pursue. (That’s treason.)

Now, both the whistleblower and the inspector general that made the whole thing possible are referred for criminal prosecution.

Maybe RICO Grande is another rug.

But, also, we appear to be closer than ever to something resembling accountability.

Either way, it’s damn entertaining.

Iraq Seeks Partnership With Saudi Arabia For Pipeline

Iraq is seeking to revive a long-idled oil export pipeline through Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea, providing an alternative route for crude shipments outside the Persian Gulf. The pipeline – historically known as the Iraq–Saudi Pipeline (IPSA) – has been inactive for decades, largely due to political tensions following the Gulf War and strained Iraq–Saudi relations. The proposed route would allow Iraqi oil to bypass the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical and vulnerable energy chokepoints. Iraqi officials are exploring the project as part of a broader effort to diversify export infrastructure and reduce dependence on Gulf shipping lanes, particularly amid rising regional instability. The move aligns with wider regional energy strategy trends, where Middle Eastern producers are seeking redundant export routes to mitigate disruption risks tied to conflict with Iran.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is one of those stories that is not just a positive sign of forthcoming Golden Age, it is the full-circle moment of a redemption arc for the Saudis and the Middle East.

The Saudis (the evil twin, at least) were involved in the funding and proliferation of Al Qaeda and later ISIS, which was born out of Salafi madras in [mainly] Saudi and other parts of the Middle East.

Obama used to call ISIS (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) ISIL (Islamic State in the Levant) because he thought it made him second smart.

ISIS was created to topple the Iraqi and Syrian governments. Now we are seeing a triumvirate form, where Iraq runs oil from the Persian Gulf (Basra, Iraq) to the Mediterranean via Syrian and Saudi Arabia.

All of this distracts from Israel’s attempt to become the region’s hegemony by suggesting that all oil be run to Israel instead of pipelines?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon has been widely accused of funding the rise of Syrian President Al Jolani, who is widely accused of being a terrorist due to these connections to Jolani and others.

It is also important to remember that this new Iraqi government (which was elected via popular vote in February) is aligned with both Shia Islam and Iran. We were told that this meant that the Middle East was about to plunged into this new sandbox. And yet, this government in Iraq is being used to execute these deals that are ultimately going to result in a public reconciliation between the Arabs and the Persians.

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Justice Department Seeks Dismissal of Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Convictions

The Justice Department on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to vacate seditious conspiracy convictions against leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers tied to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, seeking to dismiss the cases entirely. Court filings request the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit erase the convictions and allow prosecutors to permanently drop the indictments, including against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was not pardoned earlier this year. The filing, signed by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, states the move follows standard practice when the government determines dismissal is in the interest of justice and notes similar motions are routinely granted by the Supreme Court. The request also covers Oath Keepers members Kelly Meggs, Kenneth Harrelson, Jessica Watkins and Proud Boys members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola.

Ashe in America: It’s the end of an era. At a minimum, it feels like the conclusion of an operation. Back in 2020 and 2021, I marched with Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in the wake of the stolen election, twice in Washington, DC, and once in Denver, CO.

In 2020 and 2021, protesting for a Trump supporter meant expecting a face-to-face with Antifa and their meth demons. At the time, those guys’ presence made me feel safe. In hindsight, Antifa only showed up when they did.

In Colorado, we marched every weekend from election day to inauguration day, and the Proud Boys only showed up in their colors one time that I recall. Antifa also showed up in force that time – but not the other dozen times we were there marching. That march (November 2020) was the only march that became violent and resulted in arrests.

Just like they drew it up?

The Black Lives Matter activists, on the other hand, showed up each week. They debated our ideas, and we found a lot of common ground. They claimed they were not Marxists, were pro-gun, believed the election was stolen, and that their core cause was community policing – with arguments about sovereignty that you’d find today on Badlands.

They also claimed they never got a penny from all that BLM money – and I believe them. Both sides of “the people” are being psyopped. Remember who the real enemy is…

This request to vacate these sentences “in the interest of justice” is interesting. Does it signal an end to the op? Or are we entering a new phase?

Lavrov Warns US on Israel Alignment as Unverified Claims Swirl Around Dershowitz and Netanyahu

Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has sharply criticized US alignment with Israel amid the escalating Iran conflict, warning that Israeli military actions risk triggering a broader regional war and pulling Washington further into the crisis. His remarks reflect Moscow’s continued opposition to US and Israeli strategy in the region. According to Russian media, during a visit to China on Wednesday, Lavrov described the situation as “a crisis knot that will be extremely difficult to untangle,” explaining that “some parties are trying to cut it now – I don’t believe that would produce a [favorable] result.” He claims the current crisis stems directly from the US-Israeli attack on Iran in late February. Separately, commentary circulating online claims that legal scholar Alan Dershowitz urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to distance himself from former President Donald Trump. However, those claims have not been independently confirmed by primary or widely reported sources, and Dershowitz’s documented public positions show a more nuanced pattern of both support for Israel and criticism of specific Israeli government policies.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Lavrov is widely considered the most important diplomat in the world, and that may be because Lavrov has been in his position of Foreign Minister for longer than Putin has been president of Russia—which began in the year 2000.

So when Sergei Lavrov says something significant, it is worth paying attention.

With his comments, Lavrov is paving the way for the US to get out of the Iran conflict, and abandon Israel militarily.

Meanwhile, Alan Dershowitz (Epstein’s lawyer) is demanding that Netanyahu start ignoring President Trump and move forward with the necessary campaign against Iran.

I think this is the beginning of the public divorce of President Trump and PM Bibi Netanyahu. I think Trump will soon have the public mandate to significantly reduce (or perhaps, abolish) State Department activities abroad. Americans have the right to know, and our government has the responsibility to tell us, even after all of the lies that have been told.

BONUS ITEMS

Man Accused in DNC and RNC Pipe Bomb Case Hit With New Terrorism Charges

The man accused of planting pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters on the eve of Jan. 6, 2021 is now facing two additional felony charges, according to a superseding indictment unsealed Wednesday. Brian Cole Jr. was already charged in December with transporting and placing the two improvised explosive devices, and the new indictment adds counts of attempting to use weapons of mass destruction and committing an act of terrorism while armed. In court filings, prosecutors said Cole told investigators he believed the 2020 election had been tampered with and that “someone needs to speak up.” During a 90-minute interview, officials said he walked agents through in detail how he constructed, transported, and planted the pipe bombs, and alleged he purchased bomb-making materials between 2018 and 2020. Cole has pleaded not guilty to the original charges and has not yet been arraigned on the new indictment.

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