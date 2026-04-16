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Gary's avatar
Gary
35mEdited

There is a GREAT deal of mystery surrounding the RNC-DNC pipelaying incident that goes well past what charging or even convicting one person would explain. Lone Gunman explanations are so 60's.

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
26m

@Burning Bright: "The Curious Case..."

I have, during my work life as a leader, coach and manager, defined "discernment" as "The relevant knowledge and incumbent wisdom and understanding needed to enable one to grasp AND comprehend that which is obscure, uncommon or opaque."

AI applies a similar definition to the combination of pattern recognition and rigorous logic - a combination that it considers rare. Rare and yet crucial for discovery and complex problem-solving.

Agreed!

Interestingly, AI also notes that AI, though excelling in recognizing patterns "in massive datasets" lacks the "context awareness" (the logical comprehension) that humans use to validate patterns. In other words, AI cannot determine the difference between noise (patterns without purpose) and solutions (or "signal" - patterns that can lead to morally acceptable improvements).

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 for discernment in times or turmoil 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

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