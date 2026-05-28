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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
4h

I made a comment in yesterday’s brief about Trump’s ringer endorsements. The probability of going 100% is getting more improbable by the day. Also, he endorses people who are “shit” candidates. Hopefully one day soon, (perhaps before the midterms) it will become painfully obvious as he presents the proof of regime installations on any given election night. That would explain the perfect score far better than “Trump Endorsement.”

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
3h

@Ghost: “Men can only take so much humiliation, and witness so much atrocity before they are compelled into action by the divine spark imbued in them by their Creator.”

Just as the denial of our Creator has led to the moral atrocities of the last few centuries (murder, mayhem, economic enslavement, etc. - in a word “Babylon”.); so too has the denial of their Messiah moved them from the right side of God’s eternal plan to the exact wrong side.

It is a fearful things to fall into the hands of the Living God! For their God is a consuming fire to those who reject Him.

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