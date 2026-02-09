Badlands Media

User's avatar
Joe Kronner's avatar
Joe Kronner
7h

WElcome back from a weekend that ended with the Superless Bowl, which I did not watch. Thank you Colin Kaepernick :-)

Could this be the "starting" point???

Anyway, Amen Ashe: “I don’t care how powerful or rich or well bred or connected you are — if you harm a child and steal their innocence, you forfeit your right to breathe air. Your due process will be accompanied by the sound of thunderous applause.” I don’t care how powerful or rich or well bred or connected you are — if you harm a child and steal their innocence, you forfeit your right to breathe air. Your due process will be accompanied by the sound of thunderous applause.”

QUICK TRIALS!!!

God Wins!

God Bless!!!

1 reply
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
4h

—-This is an interesting development, ‘Opinion writers note a stark contrast between accountability efforts in Europe and the United States…’👀.

—-Burning Bright’s take yesterday reminded me that it’s the connections in the Epstein saga that matter. What’s at the other end of many of those connections is where we might see the beginning of accountability. I do agree, Ashe, that 98% of the politicians are either directly or indirectly complicit in many evils, treason and crimes against humanity, among them. Praying that Colorado might be the beginning of their end.🙏. Not one of ‘we normal sinners’ can abide with the type of evil that’s been at the core of power, this evil transcends ideology.

—-Ghost is very likely correct on this take, ‘Nothing about any of this feels organic.’ It’s truly all about the connections and what is at the other end. Organized crime bosses are best known for operating their puppets from the shadows.

—-Ghost’s mastery of the Middle East situation shines here. It’s true, ‘The American public is already largely conditioned to view the Iranian government with distrust and contempt.’ Programming works and we should apply our discerning eye on ALL we’ve been conditioned to see as enemies. Then turn that eye to who is doing the programming. Apply the same logic to ALL we’ve been taught are allies. 👀. Yes, Ghost, it applies to everything, ‘Because sometimes you can't tell the public the truth.’

—-I’m with Ashe. Zubayar Al-Bakoush. What does he know and why now? Possibly because we’re getting closer to the top of the criminal organization that has ruled the country under their masters’ orders? Timing is often a beautiful thing. And, we MUST have justice for this and every other treasonous act, OR none of this battle matters. ‘Without accountability, it will happen again.’

—-Ghost. ‘Syria is Rubix cube that President Trump, MBS, and Erdogan are solving together.’ Plus, the key to the success of the new sovereign world is prosperity for the citizens of these nations.

—-Thank you to our truth seekers. Without you, we would be at the mercy of the cabal’s warmongers and each of you has been gifted by God accordingly for this time, place and battle.

2 replies
