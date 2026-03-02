Badlands Media

Danimal28
Private sector and military warfighters solve problems, not the establishment:

"Why didn’t we do this before? Part of that is because the foreign policy establishment, like the domestic policy establishment, doesn’t exist to solve problems. It exists to manage those problems in ways that keep its members cushily employed. To, in Myres McDougal’s words, “maintain tensions at a level short of unacceptable violence.” - Glenn Reynolds.

I have been to war and when you study how the British Empire has used its proxies like the American government to keep tension around the world for at least a century, well, he is changing the paradigm and leaving China without two more oil suppliers.

Our governments have been fucking around with every other governments since War 2 and I am not sure of the best way to unfuck us, at least he is trying a different way.

Samuel E Roberson Jr
Remember, not that long ago, many of the MSM outlets, along with several of Pres. Trump's own cabinet members, openly agreed that a "False Flag" event was being planned for the future.

With all the information now flooding social media exposing the deep state's corruption, I believe one of these current major breaking news events are directly connected.

The key challenge right now is figuring out which event is being set up as that false flag.

That's why it's more important than ever to resist the urge to rage post. The left is going to use every dirty trick in the book to control the narrative around breaking news stories. They'll propagandize events by cherry-picking facts, twisting them, and turning them against Pres. Trump.

Instead, the best thing we can do is.

Keep correcting the propagandized versions of news events with all the confirmed facts they always seem to forget to include in their propagandized version.

Practice critical thinking and stay calm, do not get emotionally overwhelmed and react impulsively. That's going to be the hardest part for most of us.

This is vitally important now more than ever, seeing how close we are to full disclosure. Rage posting is exactly what they want. As long as we're angry and reacting emotionally instead of calmly correcting their misleading posts with facts and logic, it keeps us divided and stops us from working together as one unified group.

We have come too far to allow ourselves to become distracted now.

