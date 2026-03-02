The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

The Ayatollah and Others Reportedly Killed as War with Iran Begins…

Three U.S. service members were killed and five others seriously wounded Sunday during U.S. military attacks on Iran, marking the first American fatalities in an escalating conflict that President Donald Trump described as “major combat operations” and warned could continue for weeks. The U.S. Central Command confirmed the casualties and said additional losses were possible before the campaign ends. The United States and Israel have conducted coordinated strikes against Iranian military infrastructure, and Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks on U.S. and allied bases throughout the Middle East, widening regional hostilities. U.S. forces have targeted more than 1,000 Iranian sites in recent days, according to military reporting. In a March 1 interview, Trump said Iranian leaders had expressed interest in resuming negotiations, and he agreed to engage in talks, though he criticized Tehran for delaying and provided few specifics on terms or timelines.

Burning Bright: Donald Trump’s Kobayashi Maru is on again.

And the NeoCons, Globalist Warmongers and vast majority of the Collective Mind are going to fail it.

Again.

So, what’s really going on in Iran?

I have no idea.

What’s Narratively going on with Iran?

I’ve got some ideas on that front.

To wit, as the Collective Mind processes the opening phase of what media narratives are presenting as a major push toward Iranian regime change, let’s first recall the backdrop from 2025: the direct exposure of Peacemakers versus Peacefakers, where Donald Trump and the emerging Sovereign Alliance laid out the lessons of real leverage and put their cards on the table for everyone to see.

This is the Power Paradigm I’ve been writing about since 2022.

Power is power—not its appearance, not its threat. The thing is the thing.

Those lessons were not abstract. They were applied step by step through the year, and they are now being executed in real time through the Iranian Regime Change Narrative Deployment known as Operation Epic Fury, which, from where I’m sitting appears to be the third Operation of its kind deployed over the course of the last 9 months.

This weekend, Trump delivered an eight-minute address announcing the start of major combat operations. He spoke directly to the Iranian people, urging them to take over their government and seize this generational chance for freedom, while offering immunity to military and IRGC members who stand down now.

The surface narrative shows precision strikes underway, retaliatory missiles fired at regional bases, but not at US soil and, of course, the expected spike in global tension.

This is not Trump walking into a Kobayashi Maru. This is Trump moving through the no-win scenario while putting the actual enemy inside one with no clean exit.

And literally none of it outside of face-saving strikes that Trump has told us are forewarned ahead of time needs to cross over into the Realm of the Real to be effective.

If you need any evidence of that, look at the reaction of your fellow Truthers out there, to say nothing of the Normie Hivemind.

For those of us in the Truth Community, the central point to lock onto is exactly who that enemy is.

It is not the Iranian people or the nation as a whole, and it’s not even ‘The Regime’ as we have traditionally understood it.

It is the Invisible Enemy—the network of neoconservative warmongers, globalist forever-war planners and their institutional backers who have driven decades of managed conflict in the Middle East and beyond to maintain their grip on power and erode sovereignty everywhere.

The pattern here matches the two earlier operations we have already tracked.

In the 2025 Nuclear Disarmament Operation known as Operation Midnight Hammer, early headlines framed US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites as the start of open-ended war.

In the early going, Trump appeared to give the hawks and their allies exactly what they had demanded for years.

And yet, within days, the reality inverted: coordinated Narrative Deployments between Trump and Iranian elements led to the verified removal of the nuclear threat itself, stripping away the NeoCons’ primary justification for perpetual intervention.

In other words, the spectacle they wanted became the tool that disarmed them.

The same template appeared in Venezuela earlier this year during Operation Absolute Resolve, which Media narratives sold as Trump finally executing the globalist regime-change plan against Maduro.

The NGOs and color-revolution networks cheered what looked like their victory.

Instead, the operation removed the figurehead, installed a stabilizing second-in-command who preserved national sovereignty, while quickly moving to assist Trump and US elements in purging the cartel (funded by the Actual Globalist Regime) and external networks, and left said globalist machine with nothing but an empty narrative.

Herein, surface-level narrative fulfillment became actual Sovereign Disentanglement.

Watch the same cycle play out here.

***

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Needless to say, I am disappointed to see Mark Levin, Laura Loomer, and Lindsey Graham get their way when it comes to one of the major foreign policy issues of the Trump Era. With that said, it is still very early, and we need more information before we can conclusively make sense of what we are witnessing. (I maintain: the chances that Trump is running an op on all of those Israel shills remains high.)

I did appear on both AlphaWarrior’s show and Burning Bright’s show yesterday to discuss this development, and I would encourage you to go listen to those in depth conversations. However, I felt that Eric Prince’s appearance on Steve Bannon’s show yesterday perfectly captured my initial sentiments and knee jerk reaction to the news that we were at war with Iran. So I will leave you with that, here.

CNN Admits that Dems are Tanking on Immigration Narrative

Recent polling discussed by CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten indicates that public trust on immigration and border security has shifted in favor of Republicans. Enten said Americans currently trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle immigration issues, with a roughly five-point Republican advantage — a reversal from 2018 when Democrats led in trust on the issue. He also noted that the polling suggests Democrats are in a weaker position on immigration now than they were during former President Donald Trump’s first term. A Reuters/Ipsos nationwide survey of U.S. adults found broad support for the goal of deporting unauthorized immigrants, with 61% of respondents agreeing with that aim. Support was particularly strong among Republicans (92%) and lower among Democrats (35%). The poll also found that a majority of respondents (60%) believe Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have overstepped in their enforcement actions, with high levels of disapproval among Black and Hispanic respondents. In the same survey, 63% of Democrats said ICE should be abolished, up from 44% in 2018, while 30% opposed abolishing the agency.

Ashe in America: While Dems are tanking on the immigration narrative nationwide, Colorado Dems are doubling down. I know I’ve been lamenting Minnesota stealing our thunder on the criminal invasion front, but we may be gearing up for the Rocky Mountain Show Down that the non-crazy people of Colorado want.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston signed Executive Order 152 on Thursday, addressing alleged concerns over federal immigration enforcement actions, including mass deportations and ICE operations. The action bans ICE and other federal immigration agents from using city-owned or city-controlled property for immigration enforcement operations without a judicial warrant, subpoena, or court order. It also bars city agencies from sharing databases or technology with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or its immigration partners without legal compulsion (e.g., warrant or court order).

In my daily history updates, there have been a lot of Civil War anniversaries in recent days, and I believe the Union would have referred to Denver’s actions as an “insurrection.” Add AG Weiser’s 50+ lawsuits against the Republic and her voters’ agenda, and that case becomes stronger.

Johnston’s order directs the Denver Police and other local law enforcement to use de-escalation protocols to protect peaceful protesters during any civil immigration enforcement operations; identify ICE agents with body cameras when tactically safe; provide life-saving aid to anyone harmed; and intervene in cases of excessive force — including potentially detaining federal agents.

The Mayor confirmed that the city will “continue” to cooperate with ICE on violent criminals when there is a warrant — but aside from that… Vive la résistance!

“My first job is to run the city,” Johnston said. “But in today’s America, that means answering questions from our residents about what happens if ICE troops descend on our city.” Violent crime increased 15.6%1 under Johnston. It’s declining now, arguably because the Feds are forcing his hand.

DHS responded Friday, calling the order “legally illiterate” in a statement. (It is.)

I’ve been predicting a Rocky Mountain Showdown between Johnston and Homan since 2024, and while Homan’s order is largely symbolic in practice, it’s an appropriate triggering event. Local governments cannot legally prevent federal agents from enforcing immigration law in public spaces or on non-city property. Federal supremacy generally prevails in immigration enforcement.

Everyone knows that. Certainly everyone in judicial and law enforcement capacities.

Since everyone knows and they’re doing it anyway, aren’t we talking about insurrection?

Accelerate.

President Trump suggests ‘Friendly Takeover of Cuba’

President Donald Trump suggested Feb. 27 that the United States “could very well” have a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, a phrase he used while speaking to reporters outside the White House but did not define further. Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio was involved in high-level discussions with Cuban officials and described the island nation as experiencing severe economic difficulties and seeking American assistance. The remarks came amid continuing tensions in U.S.–Cuba relations following recent U.S. actions in neighboring Venezuela and pressure on Cuba’s oil supply, though Trump did not outline any formal plan or mechanism for such a takeover. The Cuban government has denied engaging in high-level talks with Washington.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: Man, it really sounds like we are going to get a Venezuela 2.0 situation with the Castro regime, minus the “arrest”/extraction.

This is going to be a major rugpull for a lot of people who have bee yearning for some more excitement in their lives, hoping to fill that void with some hardcore regime-change operations. Fortunately, for them, they got their fix this weekend with Iran, but soon enough that itch will come back even stronger and they will need another fix to prevent going into NeoCon withdrawal.

But we have to talk about the favorite grandson of Raul Castro—also named Raul, or “Raulito,” according to reports—who goes by the nickname El Cangrejo (“The Crab”). That is such an epic TrumpaMania stage-name, and I’ve even seen it reported that it has something to do with a deformity related to one of his hands.

But alas, I’ve found some alleged pictures of the guy, and his hands look pretty normal.

I’m disappointed, to say the least. But holding out hope that maybe this is an old picture and this guy has a legit meat pincer. Regardless, he looks pretty normal so I say, “let’s negotiate, hombre!”

Badlands Media hits the road four times a year for a three-day patriot-packed event with our hosts and the Badlands community. Meet like-minded Americans, hear powerful content, and be part of something real on April 9-12 in Nashville, TN.

Pentagon Picks OpenAI to Replace Anthropic

OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman has pushed to negotiate an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to allow OpenAI’s artificial-intelligence models to be deployed in classified military environments under strict safety constraints, according to multiple reports.

Altman has sought to uphold principles shared with rival AI company Anthropic, including bans on domestic mass surveillance and autonomous weapons without a human in the loop, and has outlined these priorities in internal memos and discussions with Pentagon officials. The effort comes amid a widening dispute between Anthropic and the Pentagon after Anthropic refused to relax restrictions in its AI technology to allow its broad use by the U.S. military. Federal officials, including President Donald Trump, have since ordered all U.S. government agencies to halt use of Anthropic’s AI systems, with the company potentially being designated a “supply-chain risk.” Anthropic’s leadership says it declined the Pentagon’s terms on ethical grounds, arguing that existing laws do not adequately address the risks of powerful AI in sensitive applications. OpenAI’s emerging agreement with the Pentagon reportedly retains key safety guardrails and could position the company as a primary AI provider for classified defense work.

Ashe in America: The Department of War is using OpenAI. Of course, they’re using AI, and we know that their industry-specific tools (Palantir, Anduril, internal ML systems, etc.) are using significantly more advanced AI tools than ChatGPT so that’s not really the “news” of this story.

The framing is.

The heart of the DoW’s award calculus is, according to the reporting and public statements, is the Pentagon’s position on AI law.

OpenAI is down to collaborate on war if the military follows existing law — including bans on domestic mass surveillance and requiring humans to make decisions about the use of force. That’s enough for Altman and friends. If the government follows existing law, then AI can be deployed responsibly, in defense applications, under those rules.

Anthropic is not so down. They argue that AI dramatically increases the scale and power of data analysis. Their concern, which is apparently not shared by the Pentagon, is that even if the government only collects data that is technically legal to gather — such as public social media posts or other publicly available information — AI can combine and analyze that data in ways that effectively create large-scale surveillance. Anthropic’s position is that the law was written for human investigators, not for systems that can instantly process billions of data points.

In other words, the law is insufficient. Considering that the law is also insufficient to prevent mass surveillance in human systems, Anthropic’s point rings true.

Now consider that the administration is also blocking state regulation of AI – so that insufficient federal law is really all we have.

When loopholes in the law are identified and brought to the attention of authorities – and then left in place, unaddressed – it’s usually means those authorities want them to remain loopholes.

Isn’t that strange for a tech domain that those authorities also describe as the main modern arms race?

Or is that exactly what we should expect?

The latest episode of the Badlands Blitz is live! Covering the stories from last week, Ashe in America and GhostofBasedPatrickHenry recap last week’s major news stories and narrative developments.

