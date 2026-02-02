The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

DOJ releases 3 million new documents from the Epstein files; Trump named hundreds of times, but DOJ says it’s all “fake”

The U.S. Department of Justice has made a substantial tranche of documents from its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein publicly available online as a searchable “Epstein Library,” a move that has drawn nationwide attention. The released materials include millions of pages of records, and President Donald Trump’s name is mentioned hundreds of times in the files, according to reporting on the release. Deputy officials at the Justice Department cautioned that the database may contain “untrue and sensationalist claims,” noting that the production includes submissions from public sources to the FBI and that not every item reflects verified information. In related coverage, a video circulated online shows a heated exchange between political adviser Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein, in which Bannon disparages comments by Epstein and uses profanity during the interaction. In that clip, the confrontation reportedly begins with a discussion about when human life begins, with Epstein answering “can’t be measured.”

Burning Bright: The latest mass unsealing—a deluge of millions of pages from the Epstein files—has swept through the Info War like a carefully-engineered tide, magnifying threads that have lain dormant for years while simultaneously clouding the deeper currents running beneath them.

And yet, it doesn’t have the feeling of the long-awaited mass exposure many expected.

It is something at once more subtle and chaotic, more ambiguous: a deployment layered in Actual and Narrative interplay that defies clean separation between the two.

Which may just be the point.

Typically, the bicameral lens lets us distinguish the verifiable from the constructed—the raw events on one side, the stories spun around them on the other.

Here, though, the entire operation leans heavily into Narrative territory.

Even the ‘Actual Narratives’—supposedly-verified communications, flight logs, message books, anonymously logged tips—function less as evidence than as accelerants for implications.

The names matter, of course.

Some are surfacing from anonymous tips entered into official record by the DOJ itself: pure Narrative insertions, whispers granted institutional weight without corroboration.

Others—the most resonant names in the current zeitgeist, both MAGA and Deep State-coded—did in fact communicate with Epstein.

Calls were made, meetings occurred, flights may have been taken.

Yet communication is not complicity.

To wit, in the context of a documented honeypot, the bipartisan unification point about the Epstein Narrative, proximity far more often signals targeting than participation.

The net was deliberately cast wide to capture through association, not necessarily through shared guilt.

Narrative > Actual.

In the midst of this chaos, which was either prompted by the Collectorate or baited by Trump, the Media Industrial Complex performs its anchoring role for those who still look to them for passive guidance: it seizes the names, binds them to the salacious frame it has maintained for years and broadcasts guilt by association in paradoxically vague detail.

And this is where my recently-introduced concept of ‘Burn Cards’ comes into play, as the Media Protectorate and those who fund them aren’t just willing, but seemingly eager to allow some of their longest-running names (and no doubt, those this community has ostensibly hunted for a decade) to go down with the Narrative ship, adding needed verisimilitude to the proceedings and lending the whole thing an air of ‘fair controversy’ and ‘legitimate’ scandal.

But association is a weapon that cuts across the perceived cultural divide the Epstein Narrative is demonstrating, coalescing and fracturing in the same motion.

As a result, plausible deniability collides with implied criminality, leaving the observer to discern smoke from fire in a room intentionally filled with both.

***

Ashe in America: Just a couple days after the FBI raid on Fulton County, the DOJ released a massive tranche of Epstein files—effectively shifting all public energy and focus away from the impending election prosecutions.

This is interesting because some of the files making the viral rounds are questionable. Jon pointed this out over the weekend:

The file in question in the image above appears to be an OCR error that changed “bank” to “baal”—but it didn’t take long for the internet to run around in circles about Epstein’s bank of baal.

As a thank you for pointing out the (obvious) issue with that particular claim, Jon was accused of protecting pedophiles and betraying his country. Read the comments on the post. The mob is full of morons — reacting rather than thinking, prioritizing clicks over clarity and confirmation.

Meanwhile, the moron mob has largely forgotten about Fulton County and the fact that we’re closer than we’ve ever been to justice for November 3, 2020. The Epstein operation never fails to distract from accountability for the provable treason. Is that intentional?

There are Grand Juries in Florida and inescapable proof of treason in Georgia. These should be the top stories in America but, instead, the salacious sex scandals have the “digital soldiers” seriously considering whether Jeffrey Epstein is Q, and that he and Trump were the baddies all along…

It’s going to be hard to convince me THAT is not intentional.

If people start getting indicted for what’s in these new Epstein files, let me know. I doubt it, though. If lawful authorities were going to use these files in court, why would they release them to the public now?

If these files are real — and, importantly, many of the information in them are public tips from AFTER the allegations were made in the drops — then justice for the victims of the perpetrators is probably not coming. But social media influencers will have a banger month from their clickbait, and that’s practically the same thing as justice, right?

Bottom line for me: The release of these files is tacit confirmation that there will be no justice for Epstein victims. That’s not definitive—there could still be someone’s trial about something that sounds something like justice. But it’s likely that social speculation and public shaming is the best we’re going to get—so if you’re participating in that ritual, make it count.

As for me, I’ll remain focused on Fulton’s impending implosion and the treasonous conspiracy that enslaved the world—areas where justice still seems possible.

***



Epstein Email: Khashoggi killing was a set up



GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: It seems that a specific email from this latest Epstein file drop has sparked speculation that perhaps Jamaal Khashoggi was not killed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in an act of vengeance for Khashoggi allegedly orchestrating the failed assassination attempt on MBS in what became the infamous Vegas Shooting in October 2017. (A theory popularized by John Cullen.)

In the email, dated October 12, 2018, between Jeffery Epstein and Anas Alrasheed, Epstein asserts that MBS was set up, speculating that it was [Emir of Abu Dhabi] Mohammed bin Zayed who betrayed him.

I think I may be the only person who has been publicly advocating for years that it was not MBS who killed Jamaal Khashoggi, arguing that he was set up by the CIA and Mossad in order to ostracize him from the international community. (John Cullen—bless his heart—has called me a dumbass on X for holding this position more times than I can count.)

Cullen and others reached their conclusions based on the existing stereotypes of Arabs and the ruthless nature of power struggles in the eastern hemisphere. While I don’t dismiss any of these realities—nor the possibility that I am wrong, and MBS did, in fact, order Khashoggi’s murder—my thesis rests on the notion that the young Crown Prince represents a new era in the Middle East. He has spent the past decade trying to rebrand the region, along with Arab culture, and therefore engaging in behaviors that fit historic patterns does not make any sense.

Simply put, I do not think that MBS would risk his reputation and the success of his ambitious agenda just to eliminate an individual who is not nearly as significant as the MSM would have you believe. Even if MBS was in Las Vegas on the night of the shooting, and even if Jamaal Khashoggi orchestrated the failed hit (a big if, in my opinion, as I don’t think Jamaal was even a fraction of the gangster that his Uncle Adnan was… hence, why he went into journalism), it seems that killing Khashoggi would only guarantee that the truth dies with him. Capturing him and bringing him to justice, and coercing him into telling the truth to the world would have been a much more dynamic move.

Now let’s address Jeffery Epstein’s speculation that it was MBZ and the Emirates who tried to kill MBS:

That also doesn’t make much sense, as it was MBZ who strongly advocated to the Saudi Royal Family for MBS to be named Crown Prince. It was MBZ and his Ambassador to the US, Youssef Al Otaiba, who in 2015 connected MBS to Lebanese-American businessman, Tom Barrack, who then connected MBS to Republican candidate Donald Trump.

It was Al Otaiba who wrote an article in Foreign Policy magazine in December 2015 entitled, “A Vision for a Moderate, Modern Muslim World,” where he envisioned a Middle East at peace, politically, living under a moderate form of Islam, where all of the countries in conflict have found common ground, economic prosperity has been achieved, high technology— and even a space program— has been cultivated, and even Orthodox Christian churches have been constructed and are holding mass alongside Muslim Mosques.

This is the exact reality that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has painstakingly delivered, bringing together Muslim nations who have harbored hostility toward one another for decades, and creating partnerships with Elon Musk and the Chinese that has led to the creation of the private space company Neo Space Group. Just yesterday, Saudi Arabia launched its own stock exchange that is fully open to foreign investors.

Furthermore, it was Youssef Al Otaiba and MBZ who went around Washington in 2017 hyping MBS as the proverbial prodigal son who would bring united the Middle East and liberate it from radical Islam— which is precisely what has transpired. And it Youssef Al Otaiba, MBZ, and the UAE who bore the brunt of ridicule when the CIA blamed MBS and the Saudi Kingdom for the murder of Khashoggi. Detractors accused the Emirates of overselling MBS and his ambitious vision to transform the region.

The Emirates had as much to lose [reputationally] as the Saudis if MBS were to fail, or tarnish his image with malevolent behavior or public scandal. So the assertion that the Emirates set him up makes little sense. With that said, I’m glad there is now “social permission” to indulge alternative theories. Strange that it took a private email from Jeffery Epstein to grant that permission.

Don Lemon arrested over Church Protest

Former CNN anchor and independent journalist Don Lemon was arrested by federal law enforcement on January 29, 2026, in Los Angeles in connection with a January 18 protest at Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota. The protest disrupted a worship service and targeted a pastor affiliated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Federal prosecutors say Lemon and three others were indicted by a Minnesota grand jury on civil rights violations, including conspiracy and interfering with the First Amendment rights of worshippers, charges that invoke federal statutes including the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Lemon, who was livestreaming and reporting on the episode, has maintained that he was acting as a journalist and that his presence and coverage were protected under the First Amendment. He was released without bond after a court appearance and stated he would continue his work. His arrest has drawn criticism from press freedom advocates and civil liberties groups, who argue that charging journalists for covering contentious protests could chill free press protections. Earlier legal efforts to secure a warrant against Lemon were initially rebuffed by a federal magistrate judge on grounds of insufficient evidence before a grand jury later returned the indictment.

Ashe in America: Don Lemon has been criminally charged for conspiracy against rights under the Civil Rights Act of 1871. That act is also known as the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, making this whole thing hilarious.

The KKK Act was a Reconstruction-era federal law passed to combat organized and often violent efforts to intimidate citizens and suppress their protected constitutional rights—especially voting and first amendment activity.

The act created both criminal penalties and civil remedies for conspiracies that interfere with federally protected rights. You may recall that I was accused civilly under this act (with no criminal claim for which to provide remedy)—and I won, after defending myself, in July 2024. I actually didn’t win anything other than the right to factually say I won… and I’d already received the punishment for the false allegations.

This is what we mean by “the process is the punishment.” Being accused of violating the KKK Act is a character assassination, and even if you win, the stain doesn’t go away. It remains in your background check and in people’s opinions of you regardless of the eventual verdict. The verdict is almost irrelevant because the punishment is carried out before a verdict is ever delivered. That’s called “manifest injustice.”

As we discussed on Friday’s OnlyLands, Lemon and friends intentionally intimidated Christians in their place of worship. They allegedly wrote down their meeting of the minds to engage in this conduct. If all that is true, then it seems open and shut that they are guilty of criminal KKK Act violations. Obviously they are innocent until proven guilty.

Still, I doubt that the KKK Act allegation will materially harm Lemon because he’s black. The accepted standard in America is that black on white racism doesn’t exist, or is justifiable, so the charge will be widely dismissed, even laughed off, as a stunt. For matters of race, unequal treatment under the law is the norm. Sad but true.

The one silver lining is that every person in that church may have a civil claim against Lemon, and they should bring them. Whether he pleads (likely) or is convicted at trial, those harmed should pile on civil suits.

Before you say “but that’s lawfare!”, remember that this event actually happened, and Lemon appeared to revel in terrifying Christian children. There was harm done, and there should be remedy for that harm.

The only way to right the judicial inequities present here is for Don Lemon to have his life destroyed—based on the precedent that was set for Biden-era Trump supporters.

I didn’t make the rules.

Persian Rugs and Hebrew Thugs

U.S. military officials are preparing for potential conflict with Iran but are currently able only to carry out limited strikes, according to assessments reported by The Wall Street Journal. The Pentagon is moving additional air defense systems to bases across the Middle East to protect American forces and regional allies in the event of Iranian retaliation. Iranian leaders have publicly warned that a U.S. strike would lead to a broader regional war and have stated that they do not seek to attack other countries, while expressing willingness to engage in negotiations. President Donald Trump told Fox News that Iran is “seriously talking to us,” which he presented as a possible way to avoid escalation. Reporting from RT citing The New York Times indicates that Western intelligence agencies see no current evidence Iran is enriching uranium to weapons-grade levels, although limited activity at nuclear sites has been detected. In comments to Fox News, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said the United States does not want a “Libya-style” collapse in Iran as it weighs potential military action and seeks to limit destabilization. Separately, a senior Israeli military delegation led by Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir made a previously undisclosed visit to the Pentagon to present intelligence and discuss military options concerning Iran amid the growing U.S. presence in the region.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The Zionists are MAD that President Trump has pulled the rug out from underneath them— yet again.

Here they were, thinking they were about to get the war with Iran they have long been promised. Now both President Trump and Iran are saying that they are talking and will likely work out a deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi calling out the [useless] NeoCons and Zionists for trying to start yet another useless forever war.

So let’s go check in on those useless NeoCons and Zionists…

Here’s Senator Lindsey Graham baring his teeth at President Trump, accusing him of acting like Barrack Obama because he hasn’t followed through and started a war.

Here’s US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee speaking to Israeli media, subverting President Trump by assuring the Israelis that Turkey will never receive the F-35 fighter jets that Trump has promised them because the Deep State will block approval of the sale in Congress.

I’m so grateful that President Trump put this fake Christian cuck in the limelight, so now we can learn, definitively, that he is a traitor to America. (Something tells me that this guy has some nasty skeletons in his closet.)

Here is US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria (and President Trump’s oldest friend) Tom Barrack, speaking at the Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit in Abu Dhabi, describing President Trump’s relationship with Turkish President Erdogan as a “bromance.”

Based.

Here is Mark Levin (who is part of the Trump admin as some kind of police man for antisemitism or something to that affect) likely responding to this viral video by calling Erdogan “evil.” It’s worth noting that Levin’s quote post is addressing President Trump’s nuclear deal that he signed with Erdogan when he promised him those F-35’s.

But Levin’s subversion doesn’t end there. He implies with this post that President Trump is being fooled, and that if we don’t go to war with Iran we are all going to die.

In his most recent post on X, citing an op-ed from The Jerusalem Post entitled, “The silence of the graveyard: Why the West abandons Iran to the ayatollahs” Levin calls Trump’s reluctance to start a war where American soldiers will die “a disgrace.”

I hope you can all now clearly see why President Trump appointed so many NeoCons and Zionists to his administration. It was important that everybody see exactly what they stand for, and how they will wield power if we allow them to become President Trump’s future successors.

President Trump is not going to give them what they want, and so I expect they will soon turn on him— as he establishes world peace with his foreign allies.

Accelerate.

BONUS ITEM

Thousands of mutilated kids will sue ‘Mengele’ gender surgeons – Musk

Elon Musk said U.S. doctors who perform gender transition procedures on minors could face “thousands” of lawsuits, equating the doctors to “modern day Mengeles.” His remarks on X came after a jury in the United States ruled in a malpractice lawsuit brought by Fox Varian, who had a double mastectomy at age 16 and later said she was compelled to undergo the surgery while still a minor. A jury found both a psychologist and a surgeon liable for malpractice, awarding Varian $1.6 million for pain and suffering and $400,000 for future medical costs. Musk also criticized schools, mental-health professionals and state officials for their roles in facilitating such procedures. The report cited noted that President Donald Trump’s administration has rolled back federal support for gender transition procedures for individuals under 19, and that several states have moved to restrict or ban such treatments for minors.

