Badlands Media

Badlands Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
4h

Thanks @Ashe for taking time to go deep on AI!

And: Yes - and always - "God Help Us!"

PS - What is it He said about mustard seeds?

Reply
Share
Jeff S's avatar
Jeff S
5h

Data Bill of Rights? Exactly. Will it be written by humans or AI? "Well, here's another nice mess you've gotten me into!" - Oliver Hardy, Sons of the Desert

Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Badlands Media LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture