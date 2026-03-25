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Samuel E Roberson Jr's avatar
Samuel E Roberson Jr
1h

Are we really this childish in 2026?

World “leaders” are throwing full-blown temper tantrums like spoiled rotten Lil brats in a toy store, “We are not gonna play if the evil Trump is involved!” They’re demanding the entire planet choose sides, it's either them or the “evil mean Trump people” getting a seat at the peace table.

Grow the heck up. This isn’t kindergarten recess. It’s supposed to be global diplomacy. The only thing getting wrecked faster than the ceasefires is their dignity and credibility.

#BoardOfPeace #ClownWorld

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
29m

Deception, Slander, Oppression...sticks and stones AND names...

...same game a million times over!

If only someone would set us free!

(John 8:31-59 - note to whom He is speaking, from WHAT they are truly in need of freedom, and the proof of that freedom!)

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