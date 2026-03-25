The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Wires Cross in Fake, but Possibly Real US-Iran Peace Talks

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran continued its barrage against Israel by launching at least eight waves of missiles and drones overnight, targeting cities including Tel Aviv, Eilat, and Dimona, as well as U.S. bases in the region. These strikes featured advanced warheads and cluster munitions that penetrated Israeli defenses in some cases, causing damage and triggering widespread air raid sirens. This military escalation occurred alongside Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and energy infrastructure near Isfahan, highlighting a heavy exchange of fire now in its fourth week. Despite the violence, the U.S. is pushing for a one-month ceasefire to negotiate a broader end to the conflict, according to Israeli Channel 12 reporting. The proposal, delivered via Pakistani intermediaries, demands that Iran dismantle its nuclear capabilities (including decommissioning key sites like Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow), abandon its proxy militias, commit to never pursuing nuclear weapons, and keep the Strait of Hormuz open. In exchange, Tehran would receive full sanctions relief and assistance with a civilian nuclear program. President Trump has claimed active talks are underway, describing a significant Iranian “present” related to energy flows and asserting that Iran has been “destroyed militarily,” though Israel remains skeptical. Iran has rejected negotiations with key U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, branding them “backstabbers” over prior strikes that followed February talks, and has signaled a preference for Vice President JD Vance instead. In a related leadership reshuffle amid the war, Tehran appointed former IRGC commander Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr as its new national security chief, replacing the assassinated Ali Larijani. The conflict has also disrupted regional energy flows, with Iran halting natural gas exports to Turkey following Israeli strikes on the South Pars field. Markets reacted swiftly to the ceasefire rumors, with oil prices tumbling and U.S. stock futures surging as investors bet on de-escalation. The U.S. is reportedly preparing to deploy elements of the 82nd Airborne Division to the region as a precautionary measure.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This post from the State Department really says it all.

Then President Trump poured jet fuel on the fire when he revealed that Iran has agreed not to pursue a nuclear weapon.

Wait, that’s a good thing, right? Isn’t that what we wanted all along?

So what does Netanyahu have to say about it?

HAHAHAHAHAHAH

It will never be enough. They will never be satiated. Not until they have re-established their Neo-Babylonian Empire. But even then they will probably endeavor next to take over the world.

Steve Bannon said it best yesterday: “Israel was never our greatest ally.”

Thank you, President Trump, for pulling back the curtain and exposing the truth.

Election Accountability Heats Up!

In Arizona, former Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is under investigation for obstruction of justice. During a recent state House committee hearing, lawmakers disclosed that while serving as president of the Arizona Association of County Recorders in 2023, Richer allegedly advised fellow county recorders not to comply with a legislative public records request concerning the 2022 election. The committee described the directive as intentional and is examining it as part of a broader inquiry into voter registrations that has produced criminal referrals to federal agencies including the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security. In Colorado, Steve Schleiker, Clerk and Recorder of El Paso County—the state’s largest—has resigned as Vice President of the Colorado County Clerks Association (CCCA) and withdrawn his county from active membership in the organization. Schleiker said the move was “not a decision I made lightly,” citing concerns over transparency and internal governance after he was reportedly barred from key executive meetings with the Secretary of State’s office on the false premise of a “lack of trust.” He also criticized the CCCA’s push for a uniform “Gold Standard” narrative about Colorado’s elections and questioned whether the association consistently operates in a non-partisan manner focused on professionalism and the rule of law. Taken together, the two cases illustrate growing friction at the county level over election record-keeping, official independence, and the influence of clerks’ associations amid continued legislative and public scrutiny of election processes.

Ashe in America: On Tuesday, I joined Jon Herold on The Daily Herold to discuss the explosive election news of the day.

Before I jumped on, I didn’t realize that both of the major election stories – one of which I broke – dealt with the heads of professional associations.

Stephen Richer is being investigated for his actions in 2023, while clerk and also president of the Arizona Association of County Recorders (AACR), when he advised other county recorders to not comply with a records request from Arizona lawmakers concerning the 2022 election, according to AZ Free News.

I had to catch up on that story because I was focused on an explosive news that the clerk in Colorado’s largest county resigned from the Centennial State’s professional association, the Colorado County Clerks Association, where he was Vice President. He also withdrew his county from membership.

“At the core, my decision was driven by concerns about independence, transparency, and the role of external influence within what is intended to be an independent association,” El Paso County Clerk Steve Schleiker wrote. Then he recounted obstruction and speculated about political motivations.

Everyone directly involved in this story is a Republican.

Realizing that both of these stories involve the professional associations – the NGOs that serve as subject matter experts and escalation points and PR wings – is incredibly encouraging. These entities exist all over the nation, without meaningful oversight or lawful authority, effectively acting as handlers of the election officials.

If we are actually solving for real elections, this would be the kind of exposure and elimination I would expect to see.

And that’s especially true when you add these stories to the SAVE America Act, the Mail Ballot Act, the investigations into Fulton and Maricopa election administration, and the absolute panic of Marc Elias, David Becker, and Election Fraud, Inc.

Accelerate.

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US Threatening EU Energy Supply

The United States is pressuring the European Union to ratify a major trade deal signed last summer, warning that failure to do so could cost Brussels its “favorable” access to American energy supplies. US Ambassador to the EU Andrew Puzder told the Financial Times that while Washington would continue doing business with the bloc, the terms “may not be as favorable” if the agreement is not approved. The European Parliament is scheduled to vote on ratification this week. Under the deal, the EU accepted a baseline 15% tariff on all its goods entering the US market while eliminating its own tariffs on US industrial goods and certain agricultural products. Brussels also committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of American energy by 2028. Puzder emphasized that the EU “needs energy” to survive economically and that the US is positioned to supply it, but only on terms that encourage ratification. The warning comes as the bloc has become heavily dependent on US liquefied natural gas (LNG) after sharply reducing imports from Russia. Germany, for example, sourced 96% of its LNG imports from the US in 2025. The European Commission maintains its plan to fully phase out Russian fossil fuels by 2027, even as global energy prices have risen amid the Middle East conflict.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is the key section from the article:

“The bloc has been struggling to meet its energy needs following its decision to ditch cheaper Russian energy imports. Some major EU economies like Germany, which were previously largely reliant on Russian energy, have become heavily dependent on US imports. The German Environmental Aid Association (DUH) reported in January that 96% of the nation’s LNG imports in 2025 came from the US.”

Ninety-six percent? NINETY-SIX PERCENT??

HAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAH

Last week, I talked about this exact dynamic when the Strait of Hormuz was formally closed to traffic and President Trump was demanding that NATO send ships to the Persian Gulf.

Trump was forcing them into an impossible decision: piss off the Iranians and lose access to Persian Gulf energy, or piss off Trump and lose access to American energy.

Russian natural gas remains their cheapest option because it is delivered via land-based pipeline. But they decided in their infinite wisdom to completely decouple from Russian energy, which they expect to be fully complete by 2027.

Our NATO allies tried to appease the Iranians by staying out of the Gulf, but now will have to contend with Trump, who has no real reason to give them anything until all of their geopolitical demons are exorcised.

In this particular case, Trump is leveraging their access to American energy because the EU Parliament needs to follow through on their signed agreement last May and ratify their promise to lower their tariffs against the US and purchase $750 Billion of goods from the US by 2028–among other things.

Make no mistake, Germany is the EU economy. Without the German manufacturing base and other economic sectors, the EU is basically a tourism-based economy—not unlike the island nations of the Caribbean and South East Asia.

And Germany received NINETY-SIX PERCENT of its natural gas in 2025 from the United States.

What do you think the chances are that Trump will utilize this leverage again when it comes time to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia?

Dem Lawmakers Panic as Arabs Assist in Conservative Hollywood Takeover

A group of Democratic U.S. senators, led by Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and including Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and others, sent a letter to the FCC on March 23, 2026, demanding a full and independent investigation into the proposed $111 billion merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery. The senators raised national security and foreign-influence concerns over the deal’s financing, which includes roughly $24 billion from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds (Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Qatar Investment Authority, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) and $1 billion in equity from China’s Tencent. The investments are structured as non-voting equity—often routed through firms such as Apollo Global Management—apparently to sidestep mandatory review by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States (CFIUS). Senators warned that these stakes could give foreign governments leverage over editorial decisions, content licensing, and strategic priorities at major U.S. news outlets owned by the merged entity, including CBS News and CNN. The letter specifically flagged risks tied to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (linked to the 2018 Khashoggi murder) and Chinese national-security laws that compel tech companies like Tencent to cooperate with Beijing’s intelligence services. The senators urged the FCC to reject Paramount Skydance’s claim that the foreign-investment portion requires only minimal scrutiny, insisting instead on a rigorous review under the Communications Act. They called for coordination with the Justice Department, CFIUS, and intelligence agencies to determine whether the arrangement serves the public interest and complies with limits on foreign ownership of broadcast licenses. Paramount Skydance has downplayed the concerns, asserting that the financing structure poses no governance or control issues.

Burning Bright: One of the major tells that the chaos in the Middle East is temporary is being signaled by Democrat opposition to foreign investment in Hollywood.

You read that right.

As if to confirm that the establishment understands precisely what is at stake—far more than the surface players in this theater—the counter-signals are now spilling into the open from the very heart of the legacy machine.

What Hollywood and its aligned political voices are framing as little more than a billionaire pissing match—David Ellison’s Skydance-led maneuvers into Paramount and the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery combination—has rapidly devolved (or evolved) into something far more revealing.

To wit, this week, Democratic senators, including high-profile names have fired off letters to the FCC demanding full scrutiny of the foreign capital involved, specifically the roughly $24 billion from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds alongside Chinese gaming interests like Tencent.

They cite risks of influence over editorial decisions at CBS News and CNN, national security implications and the potential for “conflicting interests” to shape American storytelling across domains.

The panic is palpable. And it should be.

This is no routine regulatory concern. It is the establishment telegraphing exactly what it fears: that the same Middle Eastern partners now flowing into gaming and sports are also positioning within the final major theater of narrative control.

In seeking to stop this convergence, the Establishment reveals itself as a Protectorate.

They do not want normalization. They want permanent cultural and geopolitical fracture.

What they call a turf war between political billionaires is, in truth, the unveiling of the deeper game.

The architects of perpetual division recognize that Donald Trump and his allies in the realm of storytelling are not merely reshaping geopolitics—they are rewiring the cultural operating system itself, starting with the youngest generations in both East and West.

This is a renormalization and a mutual renaissance, with each culture helping the other tell new stories that recall the oldest through reclaimed entertainment, and as the screeching harpies in said Protectorate are revealing they understand, it represents an existential threat to the old order’s very reason for being.

The machine that once poisoned the West from within now trembles at the prospect of external capital and vision helping to restore what was deliberately broken, first in other lands, and then closer to home.

War of Stories, indeed.

Afroman Notches Massive Victory for Free Speech

Rapper Afroman (Joseph E. Foreman), best known for his 2000 hit “Because I Got High,” won a major free-speech victory in an Ohio civil trial on March 19, 2026. In 2022, seven Adams County Sheriff’s Office officers executed a no-knock raid on his home under a warrant seeking drugs, paraphernalia, and evidence of kidnapping. Nothing illegal was found, but security-camera footage captured the entire incident—including one deputy pausing to look at a fresh lemon pound cake on the kitchen counter. Afroman responded by posting the raid footage online and releasing satirical rap videos and songs such as “Will You Help Me Repair My Door?” and “Lemon Pound Cake,” which humorously mocked the officers and the fruitless search. In 2023, the seven officers sued him for defamation, misappropriation of likeness, false light, and emotional distress, claiming the videos had humiliated them, traumatized their families, and damaged their reputations. After a three-day trial in which Afroman testified wearing an American-flag suit and argued that the raid itself had provoked his artistic response, the jury ruled unanimously in his favor. Legal commentator Jonathan Turley called the verdict an important affirmation of the First Amendment right to parody and criticize public officials, noting that a contrary result would have chilled artistic and political speech nationwide. Afroman celebrated the decision on social media, declaring, “We did it America! Yeah! We did it—freedom of speech!” and “Power to the people!”

Ashe in America: “Since the founding of the Republic, parody and songs have been used to criticize government officials and policies.”

Jonathan Turley nails the point.

The government doesn’t get to punish speech critical of the government.

As a First Amendment maximalist – having already defended my right to speak the truth about elections in a federal court of law and won – I will die on this hill.

There has been a lot of noise on the “right” lately about censorship. All of a sudden, former truthers are demanding viewpoint discrimination because their so-called side now controls the government. This is unprincipled and, if we allow it, it is sure to get us all camped or killed.

“But but but, you don’t trust Trump?!?”

President Trump told us on January 20, 2017:

“Today's ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today, we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another. But we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

Why don’t YOU trust President Trump?

Certainly the President didn’t tell people to take their power back so they would destroy the First Amendment and make criticizing the government unlawful… If you think that, then you don’t even know him at all!

“We must speak our minds openly, debate our disagreements, but always pursue solidarity… You will never be ignored again. Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love, will forever guide us along the way.”

Afroman understood the assignment. And his victory belongs to all of us.

Bully the government when it deserves it, and stand on your rights, and reclaim your American birthright.

“We stand at the birth of a new millennium, ready to unlock the mysteries of space, to free the Earth from the miseries of disease and to harness the industries and technologies of tomorrow. A new national pride will stir our souls, lift our sights and heal our divisions. It’s time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget, that whether we are black, or brown, or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots. We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms, and we all salute the same, great American flag.”

As true today as the day he said it.

Be the change, America.

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All Virtual or In-Person tickets also get you access to exclusive livestreams leading up to the event. The third exclusive ticketholder livestream is this Thursday March 26 at 2PM ET. Link to the stream on rumble will be sent out on Thursday by 1PM ET.

Russia Discovers Plot to Maim Soldiers With Boobytrapped Boots

Russian authorities have uncovered and seized hundreds of booby-trapped heated boot insoles rigged with small explosives, intended for Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine. The Federal Security Service (FSB) announced the discovery, stating the devices were smuggled from Poland through Belarus under the guise of humanitarian aid. Each pair contained explosives equivalent to 1.5 grams of TNT and was designed to detonate when connected to a power source—such as when the built-in heating function was activated—potentially blowing off a soldier’s foot or lower leg. Officials estimate the consignment could have maimed as many as 504 troops. Russian officials have accused Ukrainian intelligence services of organizing the smuggling operation. A Tajik national born in 1994 was detained in Moscow as the alleged courier. No soldiers were reported injured by these specific devices, and the FSB described the plot as an attempt to use “unconventional tactics” in the ongoing conflict. The insoles were specifically engineered for cold-weather use, when troops would be most likely to activate the heating element. The case underscores the increasingly sophisticated sabotage methods reportedly being employed in the Russia-Ukraine war. Russian media and security services presented the find as evidence of continued efforts by Kyiv to target front-line forces through covert supply-chain infiltration.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: So the Jewish Neo-Nazis in Ukraine were going to blow off the legs of Russian soldiers in an elaborate scheme that likely involved the manufacturer of the boot insole— or at the very least, the distribution network that brings them from the manufacturer to the market place.

Now where have we heard this story before?

Didn’t some country do something like this to their adversary just a few short years ago?

Oh yeah, it was Israel.

I think we have covered—both in this News Brief and on podcasts— the relationship between Israel and Ukraine enough that we can all recognize that they are connected politically, culturally, religiously (Ukraine has one of the most holy sites in modern Talmudic Judaism that Israeli Jews visit every year), and yes, genetically.

We have also established that the war in Eastern Europe and the war in Middle East—specifically, Iran—are one in the same, or at the very least, two rhyming lines in a sad song about redemption.

I don’t think it is a stretch at all to question whether Israel was involved in this insole campaign, but it is also worth acknowledging that Israel and Russia have exchanged words and actions that appear hostile.

But the real question is what Vladimir Putin is prepared to do to protect the Middle East from the Greater Israel Project.

BONUS ITEM

Biden-era CIA Assessment Identified ‘Motherhood’ and ‘Homemaking’ as Potential Indicators of Extremism

A newly declassified Biden-era CIA intelligence assessment from October 2021 explicitly identified “motherhood” and “homemaking” as potential indicators of “white racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism” (REMVE). Titled “Women Advancing White Racially and Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremist Radicalization and Recruitment,” the document claimed that women who promoted traditional family roles, pro-life activism, or skepticism toward multiculturalism and globalism could serve as gateways to domestic terrorism—even if they did not advocate violence themselves. The Trump administration formally retracted the assessment earlier this year after America First Legal obtained and publicized the documents, describing them as evidence of top-to-bottom ideological bias inside the Biden CIA. The assessment included fictional “radicalization” scenarios featuring suburban women as threats. One character, “Ann,” was depicted as a middle-aged pro-life mother who became more devout after her own mother’s death and was flagged for simply asking about biblical views on “violence in defense of life.” The memo instructed her pastor to intervene, speak with her husband, and monitor her church group. Another figure, “Courtney,” a divorced mother in her mid-30s, was labeled a “budding conspiracy theorist” for believing the government was involved in child trafficking—claims the article notes were later corroborated by CBP and DHS data showing hundreds of thousands of missing unaccompanied minors during the Biden years. The documents also revealed broader Biden administration efforts to frame everyday conservative women as domestic-terror risks. President Trump’s decision to retract the assessment has been hailed by critics as a reversal of what they describe as a politicized weaponization of federal intelligence against conservative women and families.

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