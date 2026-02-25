The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

SOTU Smash: Gallery Glory, a New War on Fraud, & Impossibly Petty Protests

On Tuesday evening, President Trump delivered his first State of the Union, calling it a “transformation,” and a “turnaround for the ages.” If you missed Badlands Media Special Coverage, including instant reactions from Jon Herold, Chris Paul, Zak Paine, GhostofBasedPatrickHenry, and Ashe in America to the speech, watch here. Shortly after midnight, Eastern Time, the administration posted,. “Democrats Showed Whose Side They’re On — And it’s Not the American People,” on the White House website: “Tonight, President Donald J. Trump delivered a historic State of the Union address before a joint session of Congress — proudly declaring the dawn of a new Golden Age after just one year of transformative leadership in his second term. In a powerful speech, President Trump highlighted unprecedented accomplishments: a fully secure border, plummeting inflation, falling gas prices and crime rates, surging stock markets and 401(k)s, massive tax relief for working Americans, and bold actions to restore peace through strength abroad. This was a speech of renewal and resolve — yet congressional Democrats, consumed by delusional hatred and obstruction, refused to join in celebrating these victories for the American people. Tonight, Democrats refused to applaud: Reaffirming “the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens.”

The grieving families of innocent American women and children murdered by criminal illegal aliens — including the mother of Iryna Zarutska, a North Carolina woman savagely killed on public transit by an illegal alien monster.

Securing our homeland and finally ending the invasion of savage criminal illegal aliens — killers, rapists, gang members, and traffickers — with the strongest, most secure border in American history.

Prioritizing American citizens over illegal aliens.

Unifying against political violence.

Inflation finally subsiding after years of Democrat-driven price shocks that crushed working families.

Keeping violent criminals locked up.

Lower prescription drug prices for millions of Americans.

The decisive military action that brought indicted narcoterrorist Nicolás Maduro to justice, crippling drug cartels and liberating our hemisphere from vicious narcotrafficking terrorists.

Protecting minor children from the horrors of irreversible sex changes.

Gas prices dropping to multi-year lows, putting money back in Americans’ pockets.

Law enforcement officers being respected once again after years of vilification.

The financial futures of millions of American newborns through Trump Accounts.

Protecting the integrity of our elections by preventing illegal aliens from undermining our democracy.

Banning large corporations from scooping up single-family homes, ensuring they remain available for working Americans.

Ending widespread fraud schemes — like the $19 billion Somali fraud scandal that burdened Minnesota taxpayers.

Warrior Dividends for our great military heroes.

Reducing the flow of deadly fentanyl across our border by a record 56% in one year.

The single largest drop in the murder rate in 125 years, making our streets safer.

Explosive growth in retirement accounts and 401(k)s for millions of hardworking Americans.

Landmark tax relief through the Working Families Tax Cuts Act: No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, No Tax on Social Security, and more historic savings.

A World War II hero who helped liberate the largest internment camp in the Philippines.

Ending eight wars and delivering peace through unmatched American strength.

America’s military might restoring respect and fear among our adversaries.

Massive economic growth.

Total victory over terrorists abroad. President Trump has proven what is possible when America puts its own citizens first.”

Ashe in America: It may seem excessive to include that entire White House statement in the write up above, but it’s a handy list of the President’s stated achievements in his first year of his second/third term.

As we barrel towards The MidtermsTM, this list will come in handy. Statements like, “Total victory over terrorists abroad,” should mean that we no longer need to fund the fighting of terrorists abroad right?

There are also a few things on this list we could quibble about.

“Unifying against political violence.” That seems easy enough, as long as we aren’t defining political violence as saying mean things on the internet about so-called protected groups…again. I’m old enough to remember when words were violence. We all are. It was just a little over a year ago.

The SOTU was a good time. Obviously, my favorite part was Team USA getting that group of scheming, thieving criminals to chant USA! USA! despite them actually hating America.

Tune into Badlands Daily this morning at 9aET — CannCon and I are breaking it down!

Norway Turmoil: Ex‑PM Jagland Charged in Epstein Corruption Case as King Harald V Hospitalized with Infection

Former Norwegian prime minister Thorbjørn Jagland is hospitalized following reports of an alleged suicide attempt. The reported hospitalization comes amid a corruption investigation tied to documents related to Jeffrey Epstein. Norwegian authorities charged Jagland with gross corruption, reporedly related to information identified in the latest “Epstein Files” released by the DOJ. Details of the alleged conduct have not been fully disclosed publicly. The investigation remains ongoing. Jagland’s attorney has disputed some of the initial media characterizations surrounding the hospitalization. Norwegian officials have not publicly confirmed specifics regarding his medical condition. Related: King Harald V of Norway, 89, was admitted to a hospital on Spain’s Canary Island of Tenerife during a private winter vacation with Queen Sonja, the royal palace said Tuesday, confirming he is being treated for an unspecified infection and dehydration while in good condition. The king’s personal physician is traveling there for further evaluation, with an update expected Wednesday; Harald has reigned since 1991.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: The Epstein fallout in Europe is interesting. It highlights the conflict unfolding right now between President Trump and the European Union. Remember that last night, during the State of the Union address, President Trump said that only the EU was trying to renegotiate the tariff agreement after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tariff program as unconstitutional.

Then last night, during the SOTU, multiple European cities lit up their monuments in solidarity with Ukraine, including Brandenburg (Prussia) and Paris.

This was reminiscent of when the Rothschild family lit up one of their mansions in Ukraine colors.

It’s worth noting that yellow and blue are the official colors of the Rothschild family crest.

And yes, I do think there is a connection between the Ukraine flag and the Rothschild family crest, but that is pure speculation without any supporting evidence.

There weren’t any American politicians named in the Epstein Files that we have received, and I’m wondering if that was by design. What if Trump is implementing a Target Priority? Meaning rather than fighting a “seven-front war” like Bibi Netanyahu is doing, fighting one enemy at a time and getting other enemies to join you in common cause. (Then turning your attention on those other enemies.)

Peter Mendelson was just arrested in Britain related to the Epstein Files. The Slovakian national security adviser resigned due to his implication in the files. Now we hear about the former Norwegian PM attempting suicide presumably over his own public humiliation from the files? (The hospitalization of the Norwegian king is a notable coincidence, but probably just that: a coincidence.)

There’s obviously something to this connection to Epstein, even if these specific files that were released don’t contain the smoking gun.

What is clear is that Trump is at war with the EU elites. More and more I am thinking that this Epstein disclosure was his design.

P.S. H/t to Chris Paul for the images/videos of the European buildings.

Nick Reiner Pleads Not Guilty in Parents’ Fatal Stabbings

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents. Prosecutors have also filed special-circumstance allegations, including multiple murders and use of a knife. If convicted, Reiner faces life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. The case is death-penalty eligible due to the special-circumstance allegations. Prosecutors allege the victims were killed in fatal stabbings and that Reiner used a knife, though detailed forensic evidence — including the existence and/or analysis of any DNA results, fingerprint analysis, autopsy specifics beyond stabbing, and chain-of-custody details — has not been publicly released. At his February 23, 2026 arraignment, Reiner entered a not guilty plea to both first-degree murder counts. He is currently being held without bail. TMZ reports that Reiner’s siblings are not paying and have no plans to pay for a private attorney, and he is proceeding with public defender representation. As of the arraignment, Reiner is represented by Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene. Reiner was reportedly seen on gas station surveillance footage prior to his arrest, placing him outside the home after the reported time of the deaths. No publicly reported surveillance footage captures the killings, and no in-home camera evidence has been publicly confirmed. A family member reportedly discovered the victims and contacted authorities. There are no publicly identified eyewitnesses to the killings. The probable cause affidavit and/or evidentiary record have also not been fully disclosed publicly. The case is proceeding through pretrial stages.

Ashe in America: This story is my moment for personal privilege, because this story is consuming the normies in my life at the moment. I wonder if I’m alone in that. After repeatedly being told what we “know” about the alleged patricide of Rob Reiner, I decided to see—from what has been reported—what we “know.”

Reiner was reportedly seen on gas station surveillance footage prior to his arrest, placing him outside the home after the reported time of the deaths.

No publicly reported surveillance footage captures the killings.

No in-home camera evidence has been publicly confirmed.

The probable cause affidavit has not been fully disclosed publicly.

A family member discovered the victims and contacted authorities.

There are no publicly identified eyewitnesses to the killings.

That’s the current factual landscape. Reiner may have done it. He may be crazy. He may be justified. He may have been set up. There is definitely a lot we don’t know about this story.

But in the court of public opinion, Nick Reiner is already guilty and without excuse, deserving of whatever punishment the news says he’s getting.

That is unacceptable to me.

“Some things are black and white.”

Sure. But the double homicide of Hollywood royalty that threatens to open a cavern of family—and, potentially, industry—secrets is probably not one of those black and white things.

The kid deserves a trial. He deserves a shot at an impartial jury of “his peers.” And that’s just about the only thing about this case that I “know.”

Russia Alleges Western Nuclear Support for Ukraine, Pipeline Sabotage Plot

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, claimed at the UN Security Council that the United Kingdom and France are considering transferring nuclear weapons capabilities to Ukraine. Nebenzya alleged that Western governments are exploring ways to “circumvent” nonproliferation restrictions to arm Kyiv. He did not present publicly verifiable evidence during the session. Neither the UK nor France has announced any plan to provide nuclear weapons to Ukraine. Both countries are recognized nuclear-armed states under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), while Ukraine relinquished its inherited Soviet nuclear arsenal in the 1990s under the Budapest Memorandum. Related: Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russian security services had uncovered a Ukrainian-linked plot to sabotage gas pipeline infrastructure in the Black Sea. According to Putin, suspects were detained and accused of planning to damage energy facilities connected to Russian export routes. Russian authorities have not publicly released independent evidence supporting the claim. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed involvement. The allegation comes amid ongoing tensions over energy infrastructure following previous incidents involving pipelines in the Baltic and Black Sea regions since 2022. Amid regional tensions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the European Union to provide Ukraine with a concrete accession timeline. Zelensky has repeatedly urged accelerated membership negotiations as Ukraine continues its war with Russia. The European Union granted Ukraine candidate status in 2022. Full membership requires approval from all EU member states and completion of reform benchmarks.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry:

So while President Trump is engaged in a Narrative War against the EU elites, President Putin is engaged in a kinetic one. And because Putin is winning that war, the EU elites are getting desperate. That is why they are now resorting to acts of terrorism and possibly even a mass causality event a la nuclear attack.

Q did foretell of a “nuclear scare event,” and while this narrative is a little jarring, it is also encouraging in the sense that it is a sign that we are close to the end of this journey.

A nuclear attack would be a last resort for the EU elites, who would lose the moral high ground in their preening sanctimony. But just like with the Iran conflict—where radicalized religious extremists are accusing Iran’s leadership of being radicalized religious extremists—we are witnessing an exercise in projection. They say that Putin is a ruthless tyrant that will destroy Europe to rule over its ashes because that is exactly what they are and what they are willing to do.

We are patiently waiting for President Trump and President Putin to join forces in the narrative.

That is when things will get very exciting.

BONUS ITEM

Justice Department Sues New Jersey Over Sanctuary Order Limiting ICE Arrests

The Justice Department filed suit Monday against New Jersey and Gov. Mikie Sherrill, challenging a new executive order that restricts federal immigration enforcement inside certain state-controlled facilities. The complaint targets Executive Order No. 12, which bars U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from conducting secure arrests of criminal illegal aliens in nonpublic areas of state property, including correctional facilities. Federal officials argue the policy obstructs immigration enforcement and interferes with efforts to detain and remove individuals in custody. The lawsuit contends the order results in the release of individuals otherwise eligible for removal, including illegal aliens convicted of aggravated assault, burglary, and drug and human trafficking offenses.

State Department Partners With Education to Enforce Foreign Funding Disclosure at US Universities

The State Department announced Monday a new interagency agreement with the Department of Education to strengthen enforcement of foreign funding disclosure requirements at American colleges and universities, citing President Trump’s Executive Order 14282 on transparency regarding foreign influence in higher education. Under the agreement, the State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs will support administration of Section 117 of the Higher Education Act of 1965, which requires U.S. institutions to report foreign gifts and contracts totaling $250,000 or more in a calendar year. Officials said the partnership is designed to improve the accuracy and transparency of reporting while allowing national security experts to more effectively assess potential foreign influence or threats. The agreement expands the State Department’s role in managing and reviewing data from the Section 117 reporting portal. Leveraging its expertise in national security and foreign-national academic admissions, State will help review compliance, share information with federal stakeholders, and ensure the data can be used proactively to safeguard U.S. research and students. Read the State Department Press Release.

