Trump Says Iran War “Very Complete” In Strangely-Contradictory Interview

President Trump stated in a phone interview with CBS News from his golf club in Doral, Florida, that the U.S. war with Iran is “very complete” and pretty much over, progressing very far ahead of his original one-month schedule. He reported that American forces struck more than 3,000 Iranian targets in the first week, leaving the country with no navy, no air force, no communications, scattered missiles and its drones and manufacturing facilities largely destroyed. Iran announced that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the previous supreme leader, is its new leader. Trump said he has no message for him and has someone else in mind to lead the country. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20 percent of global oil, has effectively ground to a halt. Trump said he is thinking about taking over the strait, and warned that any further aggression by Iran would mean the end of the country. The Pentagon posted on X that it has “Only Just Begun to Fight” with “no mercy,” contrasting with Trump’s tone that the decision to end the war is entirely his own.

Burning Bright: President Trump recently stated that the war with Iran is “very complete,” and that the operation is “very far ahead of schedule.”

On the surface, these statements clash with the central narrative he's otherwise helping to perpetuate.

So, how do we reconcile?

The answer lies in understanding that Trump is operating on two levels simultaneously — a bicameral approach to narrative control.

First, when he declares the war “very complete,” he is applying direct pressure on the Iranian Regime in the Central Narrative.

By publicly framing their military capabilities as shattered, he is giving the mullahs every incentive to stand down.

But the more important target is not Tehran. It is the Globalist Regime and the entire architecture that feeds on Forever War.

Which you might call the Invisible Enemy.

By insisting the conflict is already winding down — even as certain factions desperately try to manufacture continued escalation — Trump is cutting off the oxygen the warmongers, neocons, Zionists and Media Industrial Complex need to sustain their preferred narrative.

They wanted the endless headlines and the perpetual justification for their policies, not to mention the endless stories written about them.

Trump is denying them that story, and all the stories that would spin out from it.

He is claiming victory and completion on the narrative level to prevent the war machine from locking in another generation of control.

This brings us to the second claim: that the operation is “very far ahead of schedule.”

In conventional terms, this might seem optimistic. But we are not fighting a conventional war.

In fifth-generation warfare, the decisive ground has always been the Collective Mindscape — the shared psychological and informational territory where public will is formed and futures are decided.

And on that battlefield, the timeline is accelerating, not lagging.

To wit, the backlash against even the appearance of another major American commitment in the Middle East has been swift, severe and strikingly bipartisan.

Across political lines, the public has recoiled against the prospect of boots on the ground and open-ended entanglement.

This reaction was not slow in forming. It arrived with a clarity and force that caught many off guard.

And that's a good thing.

Trump, as the prime signal setter is reading this shift accurately ... because he likely provoked it in the first place.

By declaring the operation ahead of schedule, he is signaling that the necessary public mandate for an off-ramp has already been cultivated and solidified from a mass psychological standpoint, and I believe he is taunting the Invisible Enemy with that fact.

Which means the psychological groundwork for de-escalation and sovereign disentanglement has progressed faster than expected, and that the collective mind has been provoked and primed to reject the old Forever War programming at a speed that disrupts the enemy’s entire timeline.

Iran Offers Europe Safe Passage if They Expel Israeli and US Diplomats

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on March 9, 2026, that it would grant safe and unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz—starting the following Tuesday—to any Arab or European country that expels the ambassadors of both the United States and Israel from its territory. The offer was presented as a direct response to the ongoing regional conflict. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi stated that Tehran’s sole condition for halting hostilities is “no further aggression” by Israel and the United States. He noted that Russia, China, and France have contacted Iran in recent days seeking to ease tensions and encourage de-escalation. Separately, Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned that security and stability in the Strait of Hormuz are unlikely to be achieved while the war ignited by the US and Israel continues. Larijani made the comment in reply to French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks about possibly sending warships to the waterway.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This is quite the chess move by Iran.

I doubt they will have much success in persuading any countries to expel American diplomats, but Israel?

There are already a number of countries that have either expelled Israel's diplomats, withdrawn their own diplomats from Israel, or otherwise downgraded their relationship with Israel, all due to the conflict in Gaza following the October 7th attack.

Collectively, these countries represent 5% of global GDP.

It's also worth noting that while the UAE was not included in this list, last year they did expel Israel's ambassador from their country and request a replacement following an incident at a bar where the ambassador was accused of acting in an "undignified" manner. The UAE would represent an additional 0.5% of the world GDP, and is a major hub for banking and real estate investment, with trillions of dollars of assets under the control of Emirati firms.

The point being that Israel is already facing a diminished reputation around the world, and so, Iran may find some success in convincing certain countries to downgrade their diplomatic relations with Israel in exchange for access to the Strait of Hormuz.

The economic opportunity of having this privileged access is enormous, considering that the rest of the world will continue to be embargoed.

Regardless of how successful this exercise becomes, the psychological impact is undeniable. Iran is demonstrating that the Unipolar Hegemony that the US and Israel have long enjoyed has effectively ended.

Like it or not, the Multipolar World has emerged.

All of this began when the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani, posted to X in multiple languages—originally in Russian—the following message:

Larijani is a notable figure because he is responsible for implementing Iranian "Devolution" back in August of 2025, following the 12 Day War. What this move represented was the decentralization of power in the Iranian system, not just politically, but also militarily.

As Larijani explained to the Iranian public last August, the entire IRGC was restructured due to concerns that it had been infiltrated and compromised. Both the military and intelligence infrastructures were completely reorganized, and the Ayatollah was removed from the chain of command out of concern that a "decapitation" move would be attempted, similar to what was done to Hezbollah.

As I understand it, there is currently no central authority controlling the Iranian military, so it begs the question of how easily they could even end the conflict, if missile commanders were determined enough to keep going.

As for Larijani, he has been putting out some interesting messaging on social media.

Four days ago, he claimed that the US was lying about the number of casualties of US soldiers being "only 5 or 6." He said that this reported number would soon dramatically increase, and even claimed that US soldiers had been captured.

Yesterday, during a White House press briefing, Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the actual casualty toll for US soldiers was around 150.

So it would appear that Larijani has accurate insight into the situation.

The pattern of President Trump and Iranian leadership agreeing on narrative seems to continue, whatever that may mean.

DNC Sues to See if Trump Will Deploy Feds to Election Sites

The Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit on March 10, 2026, in federal court in Washington, D.C., against the Trump administration’s Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Defense. The suit aims to compel responses to 11 Freedom of Information Act requests submitted in October 2025 regarding any plans to deploy armed federal officers, troops, or National Guard personnel to polling places, ballot drop boxes, or election offices during this year’s midterm elections. The agencies have allegedly failed to provide substantive responses or documents, violating FOIA requirements. The legal action stems from Democratic concerns that the administration could disregard federal law (18 U.S.C. § 592), which prohibits armed federal agents or military personnel from being present at election sites. Those worries have been fueled by President Trump’s past public statements expressing a desire to “nationalize” elections and his regret over not using the military to seize voting machines after the 2020 contest. A January FBI raid on a local election warehouse in Fulton County, Georgia, has further heightened alarms among the D.N.C. and voting rights groups. The D.N.C. argues that timely public disclosure is needed so voters and the party can understand and address any potential threats to election integrity and protect voting rights. The lawsuit notes that no such records may exist, and emphasizes that there are currently no reported plans for such deployments. The case focuses on the agencies’ non-response to the FOIA requests rather than confirming any specific actions.

Ashe in America: On Monday, here in Colorado, some legislators tried to pass a resolution defining a woman — because international women’s day or whatever — as XX.

It predictably failed and triggered outrage cycles. The whole endeavor was a waste.

This story is like that.

‘OMG, armed agents! Trump is going full Black Panther to steal elections.’

Silly — Fake elections can’t be stolen. They aren’t real.

We can’t have real elections until we are honest about have fake they’ve been.

We should demand that honesty — no matter how many lawsuits or narratives they file in the courts of law and public opinion.

Iran War Forces Us Military to Cannibalize Missile Defense Systems in East Asia

South Korea has objected to the redeployment of US air defense systems from its territory to the Middle East, but cannot block the move. US Forces Korea is transferring Patriot interceptors and other air defense assets from Osan Air Base to bases in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with heavy US military transport aircraft activity reported at the base over the past week. The redeployment is intended to replenish depleted interceptor stocks in the Gulf region amid the ongoing US-Israeli military operations against Iran, now in its 12th day. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stated that Seoul had expressed opposition to USFK transferring the weapons “according to its own military needs,” but acknowledged “it is also the reality that we cannot fully enforce our position.” He added that the transfer would not cause a “serious setback” to South Korea’s deterrence capability against North Korea. South Korea hosts roughly 28,000 US troops and advanced air defense systems under a decades-long alliance aimed at countering nuclear-armed North Korea.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: It seems that the Iran War is now forcing the Military Industrial Complex to cannibalize itself, removing resources from the Pacific theater, where they might be needed in a potential showdown with China over Taiwan.

This could be a Sovereign Alliance signal, but the more pressing indicator is what it means for Israel— which is clearly in trouble and in need of missile interceptors to defend itself.

Yesterday, rumors circulated online that the Iranian military had sent out a mass text to all cell phones in Israel—a callback to when Mossad sent out mass texts to Iranian protesters in January—in which Iran warned Israeli citizens that they had taken out all the radar towers in the region, meaning Israel could no longer detect incoming missiles and warn its citizens.

The message reads:

“The last US radar systems in the region have been destroyed. Your government leaders are lying to you. Leave the country. Missiles are on their way. No shelter can provide safety.” — Islamic Revolutionary Guard

We also saw multiple media outlets corroborate that missiles were hitting Tel Aviv without any alarm system sounding, meaning people were out in the open and not necessarily in the safety of shelters.

From the BBC:

Here is Israeli Knesset Member Yair Lapid whining over the situation, accusing the Iranians of targeting civilians.

Perhaps we should remind Mr Lapid that it was Israel that decided to attack Iran first, unprovoked, and one of those initial attacks resulted in 175 girls under the age of 10 being killed when a missile struck a school house. (The White House and Pentagon have confirmed this occurred, and are investigating.)

One of the reasons that I (and others) have been so vocal in discouraging a war with Iran is because innocent people die in wars, and the fighting is never contained to a distant battlefield. Modern warfare now unfolds in cities and ports, and tragedy is just about the only thing you can guarantee, as far as outcomes—especially when the conflict is described as "existential," and the declared objective is the total annihilation of the enemy.

When these are the terms set at the outset of a war of choice, the party on the receiving end cannot be expected to behave in any reasonable manner—for you have already told him that he is facing extermination.

History tells us that in these situations—wars where one country imposes itself on another in an act of conquest—the only way to defeat the aggressor and end his campaign is for the civilian population to tire of the conflict and demand peace from their leaders. This was the case in the American Revolution with the British citizenry, as well as the War on Terror with the American citizenry.

If I were Iran, I would be doing everything I could to make life during wartime for the Israeli citizenry as unpleasant as possible without inciting animus or desire for retribution. I would target energy infrastructure so they would be without the comforts of electricity, while making sure that every effort to prevent civilian casualties was taken. But frankly, I don't blame the Iranians for targeting population centers, because the constant fear of attack could be enough to persuade the citizenry to demand peace from their leaders, especially if they felt that defense systems had been eliminated.

I think what we are witnessing is Israel learning a hard lesson in hubris and humility, and why diplomacy and tranquility are so vital in foreign affairs.

None of this is surprising to me. This seems to be the natural evolution of a conflict between Israel and Iran. Iran is simply a stronger military that will impose itself on Israel, unless the United States decides to annihilate it— which I do not think will end up happening.

I think we will see President Trump broker a peace, but only after the Israeli leadership is forced to succumb to humility and abandon its ambition for Greater Israel.

89 Arrested in Florida Human Trafficking Probe

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Florida (which covers the Tampa metropolitan area) announced the arrest of 89 people during a multi-week undercover operation conducted between January 1 and February 6, 2026. The effort, led by the agency’s Human Trafficking Section and Internet Predator Unit, targeted individuals seeking to sexually exploit children and purchase sex. The operation yielded more than 1,200 felony charges (1,217 total) related to human and sex trafficking. Authorities also rescued a missing 17-year-old girl who had been exploited and safely recovered a 2-year-old child after receiving a tip about ongoing exploitation. Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister stated, “If you are using a hotel room, a chat app, or a fake profile to pursue a child, we are there. Our detectives will follow the digital trail all the way to your door.”

Ashe in America: Since President Trump’s second Inauguration, there have reportedly been more than 5,000 trafficking-related arrests and rescues — including kids: Operations Restore Justice, Enduring Justice, and Relentless Justice resulted in 732 arrests and the identification and/or rescue of more than 450 child victims.

That’s apparently just the start.

An analysis of government accounts on X, including the DOJ, by “grok,” found that, in addition to the 5k arrests, the government claims:

1,000+ trafficking investigations

200+ federal indictments

100+ federal convictions (with sentences frequently ranging 15-30 years or longer)

800+ trafficking victims identified and/or assisted

“The enforcement surge is disproportionately focused on sex trafficking and child exploitation, which historically account for roughly 90–95% of federal trafficking prosecutions.”

Don’t look away.

If you harm a child, you forfeit your right to breathe air. Consequences make the matter clear.

It should be made clear. This should not be controversial.

We become what we tolerate.

Prosecute all predators to the fullest extent allowable by law.

BONUS ITEM

Trump and the GOP Diverge on Midterm Priorities

As the AP Reports, House Republicans gathered for their annual Members Issues Conference on March 9, 2026, at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida, where President Donald Trump urged the party to prioritize passage of the rebranded “SAVE America Act.” The legislation would establish strict national voter ID requirements, ban mail-in ballots, and include new restrictions on transgender rights. Trump told attendees the bill would “guarantee the midterms” for Republicans and warned of “big trouble” if it failed to pass; he also threatened to withhold his signature from other legislation until the House acts on it. In contrast, House GOP leaders—including Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Conference Chair Lisa McClain (R-Mich.)—emphasized pocketbook issues as the path to retaining their narrow majority. They highlighted plans for tax cuts for families, energy independence, “Trump accounts” for newborns, and broader efforts to lower living costs for working families. Johnson insisted the party was “in lockstep” with Trump and the White House, but the messaging split was evident throughout the closed-door sessions. Republicans enter the 2026 midterms just a few seats away from losing control of the House. An AP-NORC poll from December showed that roughly one-third of Americans rank inflation and personal finances as top government priorities, while almost none cited voting laws or election security. The ongoing U.S. military conflict with Iran has further complicated the GOP’s economic message, driving up gas prices that leaders described as a temporary disruption.

