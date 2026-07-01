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Danimal28's avatar
Danimal28
12h

If I can add, BB... Brent crude futures are set in London... City of London controls distribution through the SoH...

England does not produce a thing, it grifts as it has for a century since it stole Iranian oil in 1909(D-Arcy).

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HisGloriousVictory's avatar
HisGloriousVictory
11h

Two thoughts:

We have two sons-in-law who transport fuel here in middle TN. In their experience and analysis the lag between crude prices and common fuel prices is in line with normal lags - typically prices go up in about a 72 hour window and come back down in a two to three week timeframe. That it is typical however, does not make it "right".

I wish the Bible had something to say about the systems of government in these times: Oh wait - it does: "Come here, I will show you the judgment of the great harlot who sits on many waters, with whom the kings of the earth committed fornication, and those who dwell on the earth were made drunk with the wine of her immorality...and I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast, full of blasphemous names...The woman was clothed in purple and scarlet and gilded ornaments and precious stones and pearls, having in her hand a gold cup full of abominations and of the unclean things of her fornication, and on her forehead a name written, a mystery, "Babylon the Great, the Mother of Harlots and of the Abominations of the Earth." (Rev.17:1-5 excerpted)

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