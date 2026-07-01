The Badlands Brief is your daily drop of Badlands’ takes on the narratives dominating the info war. Read on, and join the conversation in the comments section.

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump Birthright Citizenship EO

Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment and struck down a 2025 executive order by President Donald Trump that sought to end automatic citizenship for children born in the United States to parents who were in the country unlawfully or temporarily. The majority reaffirmed the long-standing interpretation of the amendment’s text—“All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States”—holding that it guarantees citizenship to nearly all children born on U.S. soil regardless of their parents’ immigration status. The decision blocks the Trump administration from restricting birthright citizenship through executive action and preserves the policy that has applied for generations. Justice Clarence Thomas dissented, arguing that the majority had twisted the amendment beyond its original Reconstruction-era meaning by recognizing a constitutional right to citizenship for the children of “foreign birth tourists and illegal aliens.” He warned that the ruling devalues American citizenship and “may not stand the test of time.”

Ashe in America: SCOTUS upheld the magic soil doctrine on Tuesday, in a 5-4 decision that was expected to go the way it went. Kavanaugh concurred in part and dissented in part, and Barrett remains the target of “right-leaning” Americans’ ire after the final wave of decisions in this Oct 2025 SCOTUS session.

The Court relied heavily on English common law in their decision as well as invoking the historical purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment in overturning Dred Scott.

As a reminder, the 14A and Dred Scott dispute was about the children of slaves, not birthing tourists. It’s sad this still has to be said, but here we are.

The court left in tact the controlling precedent of US v Wong Kim Ark; that is, if you’re born on the magic soil, your citizenship has no conditions (save narrow exceptions, like the children of diplomats).

The public response to the decision was abject doomerism, but John Solomon reports that the decision left open a door — Burning Bright has more on that in his take on today’s brief.

Rand Paul revived his constitutional amendment to preserve citizenship, and this time around it may have a shot.

The bottom line is that nothing changes on how we define and enact citizenship at this time, but popular support to make a change is growing. In Tuesday’s sea of copium and hopium, the people becoming more aligned to make principled change is a silver lining.

Trump Touts Other Supreme Court Victories While Hinting at Contingencies for Birthright Citizenship

According to Just the News, President Trump’s efforts to limit birthright citizenship can succeed either through a favorable Supreme Court ruling in the pending case Trump v. Barbara, or through congressional legislation even if the Court rules against his 2025 executive order. The piece argues that statutory changes could practically achieve the same restrictions on automatic citizenship for children of illegal immigrants and temporary visa holders that the executive order sought, framing such measures as necessary to protect the value of American citizenship from exploitation. The reporting presents these dual tracks—upholding the Trump executive order via the Supreme Court or advancing legislation—as viable paths forward.

Burning Bright: The same day the Supreme Court upheld one of the most controversial interpretations of the Constitution in modern times (that being birthright citizenship,) directly against the directive of Donald Trump's 2025 Executive Order, the President praised a pair of other decisions from the Court while suggesting he may have other avenues to explore the tentpole issue.

Among the other moves Trump praised was the removing of restrictions on political spending and, of course, further restrictions on dudes playing in women's sports, which is a topic Trump loves to add into basically any subject of conversation.

We're told the vision for the United States rests on the balance of powers and the coequal branches of government, so on the one hand, seeing Congress and the Supreme Court alternate granting wins and losses to Trump's public agenda implies the System is working as intended.

On the other hand (and the one I suspect most of this audience would hold up,) Trump is the Tribune of the People and the most clear-cut example of American Mandate we've had in more than a century, and I say that without a hint of hyperbole.

If he wants something done, or if he wants something ended, that's because the majority of the country, and most importantly, those most anchored to its foundational value set want that thing done, or that thing ended.

At some point, we're left to ask what exactly Trump's relationship with the other two legs of the governmental tripod are ... and perhaps more importantly, what he wants the American people to think of the amplified tension between all three in the current era.

So, when Trump touts the wins and shrugs off the losses, while suggesting he has alternative pathways to explore ... do we have a man who's trying to work WITH the US Government, or to go around it?

And even more importantly ... which approach would we prefer?

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House Votes to Disclose Which Members Settled Sexual Misconduct Allegations With Taxpayer Funds

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed a resolution offered by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) by a near-unanimous vote of 420-0, with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) voting “present.” The measure directs the House Ethics Committee and the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights to release within 60 days all records identifying which current or former House members used taxpayer funds to settle sexual misconduct allegations against them, including the amounts involved. The push follows high-profile resignations earlier in 2026 by Reps. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) amid serious sexual misconduct allegations, which renewed scrutiny over how Congress has handled such claims. A prior House Oversight Committee subpoena had already revealed that the federal government paid more than $300,000 to settle claims against House lawmakers or their offices. Congress ended the practice of using taxpayer dollars for these settlements in 2018, and the Ethics Committee has stated it does not handle sexual harassment lawsuits or related settlements. Massie argued that disclosure is needed “to convince the people and assure the people that we are conducting the people’s business with the utmost integrity.” Ethics Committee Chair Michael Guest (R-Miss.) supported making the information “readily available,” while Mace described the timing as “political theater,” noting her earlier efforts had already compelled related materials through subpoena.

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: For my "closing thoughts" on the "Taxation is Theft" panel at GART this past weekend, I brought up this subject, having no idea that this development was in the works.

Serendipity.

There are few examples that better represent the US Congress than this story: Congressmen rape underlings as they please, then pay them off using taxpayer money, then those files are sealed from the public eye.

Nobody is arrested. Nobody is exposed and publicly shamed. The system mobilizes to protect the rapists because they are part of the ruling elite oligarchy.

The American Revolution was fought so that we could be free from ruling elites.

As Americans, our very nature is to utterly destroy elites—especially elites who seek to rape and pillage as they please—which is why the impetus is on us to direct our ire and our justice at the appropriate targets. Not just the rapists, but the system that protected them.

That system must be destroyed. It cannot be rehabilitated. It cannot be redeemed. It is an ugly relic of an Old World that must be annihilated before the Golden Age can begin.

There are those who will whine and weep and wail, screaming that we mustn't destroy their precious system. They will accuse us of seeking to destroy the US Constitution. They will accuse us of being seditious traitors.

It is absolutely critical that when that moment comes, the American People lock arms and march forward to crush these sociopaths under our proverbial boot. We cannot afford to wince or hesitate, or give into our natural tolerance and forgiving nature.

We must remember that these lunatics rape and kill [and start wars] for pleasure, and the system that they have built—the one that we must destroy—is a manifestation of that wicked ethos.

I don't know if the American People will have the courage or the strength to do what must be done.

I pray that we will, with God's help.

GOP Civil War Continues as Trump’s Discombobulating Save Act Has Rino’s and Republicans Pretending to Be One Another

House Republican leaders canceled scheduled votes on major legislation and sent members home early for the July 4 recess on Tuesday after a rebellion by a small group of GOP hard-liners derailed the chamber’s procedural rule and froze most floor business. The rule failed 224-198, with 14 Republicans joining Democrats in opposition, extending a week-long impasse that began over frustrations with the stalled SAVE America Act, President Trump’s top legislative priority on elections. The revolt was driven by conservatives including Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas), Andy Harris (R-Md., House Freedom Caucus chair), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), Mike Turner (R-Ohio), and Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.). Roy cited Speaker Mike Johnson’s broken promise to hold a vote on the House-passed immigration bill (HR 2) before recess as the main reason for opposing the rule; others demanded action on amendments related to defense policy, pensions for Delphi auto parts retirees, and the SAVE America Act itself. Johnson and Majority Leader Steve Scalise had planned to resolve disputes over the next day-and-a-half, but instead opted to start recess early, canceling work on the annual Pentagon policy bill, State Department appropriations, and other measures. Trump had directed members not to blockade the floor, though some rebels proceeded anyway.

Ashe in America: Before you get too excited about a handful of Republicans in the legitimacy-challenged Congress holding the line on election reform, know that these “holdouts” are being led by Anna Paulina Luna.

So, asterisk your excitement.

Still, I like it.

“If Speaker Mike Johnson can’t placate the holdouts, he will be unable to move the annual Pentagon bill or the fiscal 2027 spending bill for the State Department and other agencies as planned before a scheduled weeklong July 4 recess begins.” — Politico

Oh no! Their money laundering will have to wait until after their taxpayer-funded vacation! *eyeroll*

Even if they do pass the Pentagon bill, President Trump should return to his position to veto legislation until elections are secure:

As we’ve discussed many times, the SAVE America Act is not a magic bullet to secure elections, but it moves the needle on the fake voters and, in part, the fake ballots fronts.

If we don’t have real elections, we aren’t actually consenting. We’re being coerced via deception and fear-based propaganda.

If we don’t secure real elections now, we condemn our children and their children and their children. That’s enough for me to die on the hill.

We can’t have real elections until there is honesty and accountability for how fake they’ve been. The future of public trust demands it.

That’s true with or without the SAVE America Act. But we’re closer to real elections with the legislation, and the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, right?

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Trump Threatens US Oil Companies for Not Cutting Prices at the Pump Sooner

Burning Bright: Badlanders know this is a safe space for me to talk about energy prices and trade dynamics to an unhealthy degree of detail.

That said, amidst all the Supreme Court noise, on-again, off-again wars and the beautiful mayhem of America's 250th, I think Trump's direct warnings to the US Energy Cartel over the last two weeks should be filed away for safe keeping, even if my personal read on the situation stretches the bounds of belief.

For starters, it's worth truly focusing on the fact that the US Energy Industry is just as much a cartel as OPEC, and I don't believe Trump has successfully destabilized one cartel only to prop up another.

Second, while so-called energy experts littered throughout the financial media keep waxing poetic about the mechanistic lag time that should be expected between chokepoint easing and pricing at the pump, and while they're technically correct, that isn't the side of the equation Trump is focusing on.

You see, as we all know, pump prices surged ON THE NEWS of Trump's campaign in Iran.

They continued to surge to the upside following every hint of bad news, while only temporarily halting their climb on hints of the opposite.

Sure, markets can and should respond to risk with appropriate concern, but I believe the key point in Trump's energy dialectic is meant to show the American people that their own energy and manufacturing companies price in their pain based on futures markets whose actuals have yet to materialize, while failing to do the opposite on the relief side of the equation when the same futures markets turn dovish.

And none of this touches on the fact that Trump essentially kicked the US oil cartel out of Venezuela and is nationalizing that foreign market by proxy, and for the good of the very people our corporations have been robbing blind for decades.

Trump's disentanglement of the international oil market may be translated through Islamic Regimes and Narco Dictators, but those insidious plans were drafted up in Big Oil boardrooms long before they were presented to the dark tentacles of the US intel apparatus.

The price at the pump isn't a financial metric.

It's a mass psychological one.

And Trump knows why the last remaining cartel is cranking it accordingly ahead of the Midterm elections.

Colombian Election Loser Threatens ‘Civil Disobedience’ Over Opponent’s US Ties

Colombian Senator Iván Cepeda, who narrowly lost the June 21 presidential runoff, announced on Tuesday that he will not recognize Abelardo de la Espriella as the incoming president unless de la Espriella renounces his U.S. citizenship and meets other conditions. Cepeda demanded that de la Espriella clarify whether he is acting as a U.S. “agent,” citing his past legal representation of a former paramilitary leader who was a DEA informant, and called on him to halt any efforts to extradite outgoing President Gustavo Petro, who faces U.S. federal charges in Brooklyn related to alleged drug trafficker ties. If the demands are unmet, Cepeda said he would lead “peaceful civil disobedience” by refusing to recognize de la Espriella’s authority as a defender of Colombian sovereignty. De la Espriella, a 47-year-old conservative lawyer, won the election with 49.6% of the vote to Cepeda’s 48.7% and is scheduled to be inaugurated on August 7. He gained U.S. citizenship as an adult while running a Florida law firm and received an endorsement from President Donald Trump during the campaign. Cepeda, a 47-year-old progressive senator and leader of the Historical Pact party, had initially delayed conceding until electoral authorities certified the results on June 24. Cepeda stated that without the conditions being met, “as the leader of the opposition, I will embark on the path of peaceful civil disobedience that implies not recognizing the authority of someone who will not defend our national sovereignty.”

GhostofBasedPatrickHenry: This Colombia situation is a tough nut to crack.

On the one hand, Abelardo de la Espriella served as the lawyer for Alex Saab (who we have discussed many times) beginning in 2014, making De la Espriella an ally of Nicolas Maduro. (It is speculated that it was De la Espriella who facilitated Saab's deal with the DEA/FBI.)

On the other hand, Ivan Cepeda is the chosen successor of Gustavo Petro, who is responsible for restoring relations between Colombia and Venezuela after coming into power in 2022.

De la Espriella claims that he will aggressively combat the cartels and round up the street gangs. But Petro has already waged a war against the cartels, collaborating with the US military in these efforts since at least 2023.

Petro has also successfully destroyed tens of thousands of acres of coca (cocaine) fields, which he facilitated by incentivizing the farmers to tear up the plants by the roots and replace them with cocoa and coffee crops.

Now Petro and Cepeda are raising questions about the integrity of the election, while accusing De la Espriella of being a CIA stooge.

Cepeda is calling for mass civil disobedience if De la Espriella refuses to renounce his American citizenship and publicly disclose his ties to the intelligence community.

Things are definitely heating up in Colombia.

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