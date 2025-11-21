The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Thursday, November 20th …

President Donald Trump on Thursday accused half a dozen Democratic lawmakers, including Colorado’s Rep. Jason Crow, of sedition “punishable by DEATH” after the lawmakers — all veterans of the armed services and intelligence community — called on U.S. military members to uphold the Constitution and defy “illegal orders.” The 90-second video was first posted early Tuesday from Sen. Elissa Slotkin’s X account. In it, the six lawmakers — Slotkin, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander and Chrissy Houlahan — speak directly to U.S. service members, whom Slotkin acknowledges are “under enormous stress and pressure right now.” “The American people need you to stand up for our laws and our Constitution,” Slotkin wrote in the X post. Trump on Thursday reposted messages from others about the video, amplifying it with his own words. It marked another flashpoint in the political rhetoric that at times has been thematic in his administrations, as well as among some in his MAGA base. Some Democrats accused him of acting like a king and trying to distract from soon-to-be-released files about disgraced financier and sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement late Thursday morning, the lawmakers, including Crow — a former Army Ranger from Aurora — blasted Trump’s comments: “Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence. This is a time for moral clarity.” – The Denver Post

Our Take: Those retarded democrats didn’t actually call for a military coup, they just implied it.

King Trump didn’t actually call for them to be hung, he just implied it.

Everybody can stop overreacting now. –

***

Another Take: Colorado normies celebrated Thursday because Rep Jason Crow “got owned” by Martha McCallum of Fox News.

Sure, he got owned. He was arrogant and condescending and wholly without substance.

But the fact that he can’t point to a specific order and doubles down on vague — confusing and demoralizing service members and impacting readiness — further shows that this is a seditious conspiracy.

They should all be court marshaled. [Clip Link]–

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio guaranteed him that Israel’s “qualitative military edge” will remain intact in a phone call following US President Donald Trump’s announcement this week that he would sell F-35 warplanes to Saudi Arabia. Israel is the only Middle East country operating the F-35, regarded as the most advanced warplane in the world. US law guarantees Israel a “qualitative military edge” in the region. “Regarding the F-35, I had a long conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who reiterated his commitment that the United States will continue to preserve Israel’s qualitative military edge in everything related to supplying weapons and military systems to countries in the Middle East,” Netanyahu said in a lengthy Hebrew-language interview with “Abu Ali Express,” a popular account on the Telegram messaging app. Netanyahu said that Rubio assured him the US is “committed to maintaining Israel’s qualitative edge in all areas, including Israel’s advantage regarding the supply of F-35 aircraft,” noting that the advantage is legally guaranteed. “Beyond that, I prefer not to elaborate,” he added. – The Times of Israel

AND

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that there will not be a Palestinian state, even at the cost of normalization with Saudi Arabia, during an interview aired on Thursday evening. “There will not be a Palestinian state. It’s very simple: it will not be established,” the premier said in the wide-ranging interview with Abu Ali Express, a popular local Telegram channel. Asked by the interviewer if his opposition holds even if it jeopardizes normalization with Riyadh — which insists on a credible pathway to Palestinian statehood in exchange for such ties – Netanyahu said: “The answer is: a Palestinian state will not be established. It is an existential threat to Israel.” Asked about what has prevented normalization with the Saudis, Netanyahu said the war in Gaza strained progress, but that “the conditions could develop” now that the war is winding down. – The Times of Israel

Our Take:

So while I didn’t quite stick the landing with the call on the Qualitative Military Edge (QME), I did anticipate that it was going to become a headline. I remain skeptical that this story is even true— that we are effectively sabotaging the F-35 planes going to Saudi so that Israel maintains a strategic advantage over them in a potential conflict. I will be very disappointed if this story is true.

But the fact that this is now a story and something that the Republicans have to explain— as they are in the midst of defending against claims that they are all puppets of Israel— is absolutely fantastic. Watching these scumbags squirm as they justify these ridiculous moves makes all the song and dance worthwhile.

As for the Saudi normalization, we addressed that, too, on Tuesday’s Badlands Daily.

Netanyahu and his cohorts have done everything they can to leverage the things that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants (F-35’s, a nuclear deal, a defense agreement) to force him to capitulate and normalize relations with Israel without the condition of Palestinian Statehood. And for years, every analyst in the world assumed that at some point, the Saudis would relent and sell out the Palestinians.

But this is a new age, and a new Saudi Arabia. The men running this country practice and observe First Principles, and were therefore steadfast enough in their negotiations that they were able to achieve all of their goals without compromising on their main condition. Netanyahu must now understand this, which is why he is putting out this bravado rhetoric.

Objective observers must see that the Arabs are not the problem in the Middle East. They are not the ones actively seeking conflict or the ones trying to subvert the peace process. In fact, it is the Arabs who have become the arbiters of peace for conflicts around the world.

Which leaves us with Israel. What are we going to do about this problem? This major liability? How can we enter the Golden Age when we have a country like Israel demanding more war and more conflict?

[Clip Link 1, Clip Link 2] –

Iran has asked Saudi Arabia to persuade the US to revive stalled nuclear talks, underlining Tehran’s anxiety over a possible repeat of Israeli airstrikes and its deepening economic woes, two regional sources with knowledge of the matter said. A day before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the White House earlier this week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sent a letter to the de facto Saudi leader, Iranian and Saudi media reported on Monday. In the letter, Pezeshkian said Iran “does not seek confrontation,” wants deeper regional cooperation, and remains “open to resolving the nuclear dispute through diplomacy, provided its rights are guaranteed,” the sources told Reuters. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday that Pezeshkian’s message to the Saudi crown prince was “purely bilateral.”

– Algemeiner

Our Take: It’s been a chaotic week in the Info War ... and I feel fine.

From Saudi Shenanigans to Fake, but also Real Peace Talks, this period represents the very acceleration that’s driving the enemy insane.

How about you? [Read More] –

President Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine includes a security guarantee modeled on NATO’s Article 5, which would commit the U.S. and European allies to treat an attack on Ukraine as an attack on the entire “transatlantic community,” according to a draft obtained by Axios. Why it matters: Trump’s plan demands painful concessions from Ukraine, but it also includes an unprecedented promise. President Volodymyr Zelensky’s top objective in peace talks is to obtain a robust U.S. and European security guarantee, and this is the first time Trump has been willing to put one on the table. The intrigue: The 28-point plan U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll presented to Zelensky on Thursday, which was also obtained by Axios, says simply that “Ukraine will receive reliable security guarantees.” But alongside it, the U.S. presented the Ukrainians with another draft agreement. Zoom in: It states that any future “significant, deliberate, and sustained armed attack” by Russia on Ukraine “shall be regarded as an attack threatening the peace and security of the transatlantic community,” and the U.S. and its allies will respond accordingly, including through military force. – Axios

Our Take: The NATO Article 5 agreement means very little if Russia and the United States become great friends and allies. The real story here is that the 28-point peace plan that has come together was done so without any input or feedback from the European Union or Ukraine. It was, ostensibly, a negotiation between the US and Russia.

Among the many details, NATO will not be allowed to deploy any troops into Ukraine, and the Ukrainian military will be reduced from its current size of over 800,000 down to 600,000. The Donbas region, in its entirety, will fall under the control of Russia and the current battle lines will be frozen and Russia will maintain control over the portions of Ukraine that fall on its side.

This comes as Ukraine is being consumed in a mass corruption scandal, which may lead to the collapse of their government – at least a collapse of personnel, as more and more officials are resigning in disgrace as they are exposed for being involved in money laundering and embezzlement schemes.

The Trump-Putin peace moment is coming, and it’s looking like we will get it before Christmas. –

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has been a leading critic of the Trump administration, announced on Thursday that he will run for governor of California in the 2026 election. He made the announcement on his official campaign website, which went live Thursday night ahead of a scheduled appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Swalwell represents the state’s 14th Congressional District, which encompasses a large swath of the East Bay. He has held office in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2013, and before that, he was a prosecutor for Alameda County. His political career includes a run for president in the 2020 election, during which he made gun control one of his main focuses and called for a complete ban on assault rifles. While he runs for governor, Swalwell may also have to contend with a potential federal investigation. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte recently referred Swalwell to the Justice Department over alleged tax and mortgage fraud, sources told CBS News. Swalwell has denied any wrongdoing. – CBS News

Our Take: If you believe that our elections are real, please tell me which part of the election process you are certain is legitimate, lawful, and effective.

I eagerly await answers.

Ask this question of the so-called “truthers” who are still exploiting election fakery for attention and money, the people talking about midterms, the people talking about who’s going to run in the fake primaries of 2028. They will not have an answer. They know the elections are illegitimate, they’re just Statists and normies who think they’re awake and right-wing. –

Russia has welcomed a new peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) government and rebels to end a long-running armed conflict in the Central African country’s east that has killed thousands. The move marks another step toward “unblocking the conflict” and is in line with commitments previously made by the warring parties, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Monday. She said Moscow remains “convinced that the only viable way to ensure security and lasting peace” in DR Congo’s troubled eastern region is to “continue dialogue with the participation of international and regional mediators, with the prospect of achieving long-term national reconciliation.” Kinshasa and the Congo River Alliance (AFC), a coalition of armed groups including the M23 rebel movement, signed a framework peace agreement on November 15 in Doha after months of mediation by Qatar, the US, and the African Union. The document lays out eight protocols to be negotiated, including an immediate cessation of hostilities, disengagement of forces, “unimpeded, safe, and sustained humanitarian access,” and conditions for the return of displaced civilians. It also calls for the “full restoration of state authority over the entire national territory,” including areas currently held by the rebels. – RT

Our Take: The Sovereign Alliance is desperately trying to diffuse the armed conflict for control of the vast mineral belt in the eastern Congo, with a total estimated value at over $24 Trillion.

That kind of money is going to invite conflict whenever the mineral rights are changing hands. This is exactly what has been taking place (in phases) ever since President Trump signed Executive Order 13818 on December 20, 2017. The EO targeted Israeli oligarch Dan Gertler, who up until that point effectively had a monopoly over the Congo’s minerals, thanks to a special relationship he enjoyed with the country’s former president, Joseph Kabila, to the tune of over $360 Million in reported bribes.

Gertler is the grandson of Moshe Schnitzer, the founder of the world’s largest diamond exchange and the scion of the Israeli diamond cartel. The former head of Mossad, Yossi Cohen, was banned for life from the DR Congo after he was caught sneaking around the country with Gertler in 2019, allegedly trying to launch a coup against the new government that had ousted Kabila in an election. These revelations led to the forced resignation of Cohen from his leadership of Mossad in 2022 when it was reported by journalists.

Then you had the failed coup of May 2024, when Congolese-American mercenary Christian Malanga attempted to lead a group of nearly 40 operators (including his 22 year old son) into Kinshasa to overthrow the government. Malanga was killed in action, while his son and the others were arrested and given life sentences in prison. The younger Malanga and the three other Americans among the group were extradited by President Trump to serve out their sentences in America.

Earlier this week, a plane carrying a delegation from the Congolese ministry of mining exploded into flames on the runway. The group was on its way to investigate the recent collapse of a mining bridge that had killed dozens. All members of the group survived, though it’s hard to not suspect foul play.

The UN also reported last week that the DR Congo has a starvation crisis, with 25 million people facing acute hunger. The problem is concentrated in the North and South Kivu provinces, around the cities of Bukavu and Goma – the areas that have been violently taken over by the M23 terrorist group. M23 operates out of Rwanda – whose president, Paul Kagame, is an ardent Zionist and Israel ally – and was likely dispatched by the Israeli diamond cartel to reclaim their lost mines.

The Sovereign Alliance has its hands full, as the world’s highest concentration of rare earth minerals – from which more than half of the materials used in high-tech manufacturing are sourced – are being fought over by regime proxies operating against the Congolese military.

Stabilizing Africa may prove to be even more difficult than stabilizing the Middle East. –

Nvidia posted strong revenue and profits that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations Wednesday. The closely watched result could prompt a sigh of relief across the stock market following growing concerns about an artificial intelligence bubble. Nvidia’s sales grew 62% year-over-year to $57 billion in the October quarter, ahead of the $54.9 billion Wall Street had projected, signaling that demand for AI chips remains strong even as more questions emerge about whether returns from the technology will keep up with the pace of infrastructure investments. It posted profits of $31.9 billion, up 65% from the year-ago quarter and also slightly above expectations. “Blackwell sales are off the charts, and cloud GPUs are sold out,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in a statement, a message that echoes his earlier arguments that fears of an AI bubble are overblown. The company also posted stronger-than-expected sales guidance of around $65 billion for the fourth quarter, another indicator that the AI spending spree isn’t slowing anytime soon. – CNN

Our Take: It may be data porn for the finance media crowd, but NVIDIA beating earnings estimates this week is major signal for Trump’s Golden Age agenda.

These chips literally form the foundation of 90% of the new proposed infrastructure.

18-24 month lag ... then an economic sonic boom. –

Danielle Gansky was 7 years old when an administrator at her upscale private girls’ school in suburban Philadelphia flagged problems with her academic performance. She was a bubbly and creative kid, but she was easily distracted in class and her schoolwork was sloppy. The school told Gansky’s mother that the girl should see a psychiatrist, who diagnosed her with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, and prescribed a stimulant. Concerned that Danielle might get kicked out if her focus didn’t improve, her mother broke into tears and agreed. But the pills made Gansky agitated, moody and angry. So another doctor put her on Prozac. More pills followed. Over the years, Gansky was always on two and sometimes three or more psychiatric drugs at once. By her late 20s, she had taken 14 different kinds of psychiatric pills. Concerta for inattention; Prozac for moodiness; Lorazepam for anxiety. None of it ever felt right. The pills dulled her mind and made her irritable or sleepy. But when Gansky complained about the drugs, her doctors would up her dose or try another medication. “I was living in a body hijacked by the medication,” said Gansky, 29, who is still struggling to wean herself off an antidepressant. “I didn’t have the words or authority to challenge what I was being told.” – The Wall Street Journal

Our Take: Children’s brains don’t fully form until the age of 25. We tell kids not to take drugs and alcohol because the substances can impact their brain chemistry during that formation. Yet, “the science” is putting seven year-olds on powerful psychotropic drugs to make them sit still in the Prussian indoctrination factory,

Why did Americans allow Big Pharma and the “Health” Industries to make “patients for life” some sort of virtue?

This is mad science, and history will judge our tolerance of this lunacy most harshly. Psychopaths. –

Ambassador Mike Huckabee, President Trump’s envoy to Israel, met at the United States Embassy in Jerusalem in July with Jonathan J. Pollard, an American who spent 30 years in prison for spying for Israel, Mr. Pollard said. The highly unusual meeting caught some U.S. officials by surprise, and appeared to be a sharp break with years of precedent for American diplomats. The New York Times learned of the meeting from three U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information. When The Times asked Mr. Pollard about the meeting, he confirmed it. Mr. Pollard said it was the first time that a U.S. official had hosted him at an American government office since his release a decade ago. “It was a friendly meeting,” Mr. Pollard said in a phone interview on Wednesday.

– The New York Times

Our Take: This is an interesting development. There has been a lot of consternation over the fact that President Trump commuted the sentence of convicted traitor Jonathan Pollard at the end of his first term in 2020, allowing Pollard to board Sheldon Adelson’s private jet and fly to Israel.

Pollard worked in Naval Intelligence, and in 1985 was arrested after he was caught passing stolen classified material to the government of Israel, including the ten-volume manual detailing how the NSA gathers signal intelligence. He pled guilty to the charges and confessed to his treason. Israel also formally acknowledged the role it played in the scheme and apologized to the United States.

Pollard then spent nearly 30 years in prison, until he was commuted by President Trump. When Pollard returned to Israel, he endorsed Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is now Netanyahu’s National Security Minister, and has advocated that the entire population of Gaza be forcibly relocated to Ireland.

This story about Mike Huckabee meeting with him is rich, because in 2011 Mike Huckabee went to Israel to quarterback the lobbying effort to get Pollard released from prison.

Why did Mike Huckabee advocate so strongly to have a confessed traitor released from prison? Why is he now meeting with that traitor? Could it be that Mike Huckabee, himself, is a traitor that is completely bought and paid for by the Israel lobby? [Clip Link] –

BONUS ITEMS

A fire at a pavilion inside the venue of the UN’s climate talks in Brazil forced an evacuation Thursday as panicked delegates ran for the exits. UN and security crews rushed with extinguishers to try to put out the blaze at the COP30 site in Belem, with smoke engulfing the corridor and people shouting “fire!” Firefighters arrived at the scene as smoke billowed inside and out of the conference building. Brazil’s tourism minister told reporters at the venue that the fire was under control and no one was hurt. The fire took place as ministers from around the world were deep in negotiations aimed at breaking a deadlock over fossil fuels, climate finance and trade measures, with one day left in the two-week conference. – Al Arabiya

A planned $20 billion bailout to Argentina from JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Citigroup has been shelved as bankers pivot instead to a smaller, short-term loan package to support the financially distressed government, people familiar with the matter said. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the Trump administration had been seeking to bolster Argentine President Javier Milei’s pro-reform party when they announced a pair of financial lifelines this fall. The package included a $20 billion currency swap with the U.S. Treasury Department and plans for a separate $20 billion bank-led debt facility. The bailouts were announced when Milei’s government seemed under pressure, but congressional elections in October were seen as a resounding victory for his party. That result sent the country’s bonds and currency rallying. The private-sector loan didn’t get off the ground as banks awaited guidance from the Treasury Department… – The Wall Street Journal

