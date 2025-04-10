The news cycle is impossible to fully track these days. That’s where we come in. The Badlands News Brief is a uniquely curated selection of the stories dominating the info war — with context and commentary from Badlands hosts.

Now, onto the news from Wednesday, April 9th...

President Donald Trump raised the tariff on Chinese imports to 125% on Wednesday, hours after China boosted the duty on American goods to 84% in an escalating battle that threatens to disrupt trade between the world’s two largest economies. Citing a lack of respect, Trump set China apart from other countries. He said in a social media post that he is pausing his so-called “reciprocal tariffs” on many other trading partners because they had responded by reaching out for talks rather than retaliating. The tit-for-tat hikes between the U.S. and China are the latest in an ongoing trade war that threatens to raise prices for consumers in America and derail China’s attempts to reinvigorate its sluggish economy. The response from the Chinese government signals its determination not to bend to Trump’s pressure, despite the risks. “If the U.S. insists on further escalating its economic and trade restrictions, China has the firm will and abundant means to take necessary countermeasures and fight to the end,” China’s Ministry of Commerce said before announcing its latest tariff hike. In Washington, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “When you punch at the United States of America, President Trump is going to punch back further.” – AP News

AND

Janet Yellen stepped to the podium a year ago this week in Beijing to deliver a reassuring message. The US doesn’t want to decouple from China, the then-Treasury secretary said. “Our two economies are deeply integrated, and a wholesale separation would be disastrous for both." Twelve months on, President Donald Trump’s more than 120% tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing’s determination to fight back in kind mean the seismic cleavage Yellen warned of is rapidly becoming a reality. About $19 trillion has been wiped off the world’s equity markets since the S&P 500 Index closed at a record high on Feb. 19, and this week’s selloff in Treasuries is the worst since the pandemic. Economists have rushed to price in a US recession as Washington and Beijing engage in a dangerous bout of economic brinkmanship. The White House says Trump “has a spine of steel and will not break.” On Wednesday he ratcheted up pressure on China, raising the import duty to 125%, even as he announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for dozens of other trade partners. Beijing, meantime, has vowed to “fight to the end.”

– Bloomberg

Our Take: There are a plethora of second order effects yet to emerge from Trump's Gambit, but one of the biggest concerns is an inversion of globalist propaganda.

With Trump easing up on western trade partners, any opposition to his trade agenda will now be seen as de facto defense of China.

[...]

"China will fight to the end." - [Chinese Minister of Commerce]

"I don’t blame China for what happened. I blame the people sitting right at this desk." - Donald Trump

"What gives me a lot of confidence is the relationship between President Trump and Chairman Xi." - Scott Bessent

Who is the invisible enemy? –

Longevity is the key to life, and when life comes into a healthy balance, we call that 1NESS (one•ness). We use water for virtually everything, so it’s important to make sure you are drinking plenty of clean water and utilizing Chlorine Dioxide to ensure your water is safe to drink! Click the banner below for an exclusive offer for Badlands readers! *Sponsored*

The Federal Government has a constitutional duty and a moral responsibility to respect and promote the free speech rights of Americans. Yet in recent years, elitist leaders in Government have unlawfully censored speech and weaponized their undeserved influence to silence perceived political opponents and advance their preferred, and often erroneous, narrative about significant matters of public debate. [...] Christopher Krebs, the former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), is a significant bad-faith actor who weaponized and abused his Government authority. [...] Krebs, through CISA, promoted the censorship of election information, including known risks associated with certain voting practices. Similarly, Krebs, through CISA, falsely and baselessly denied that the 2020 election was rigged and stolen, including by inappropriately and categorically dismissing widespread election malfeasance and serious vulnerabilities with voting machines. [...] I hereby direct the heads of executive department and agencies (agencies) to immediately take steps consistent with existing law to revoke any active security clearance held by Christopher Krebs. [...] suspend any active security clearances held by individuals at entities associated with Krebs, including SentinelOne [...] review Krebs’ activities as a Government employee, including his leadership of CISA. [...]. [make] recommendations for appropriate remedial or preventative actions to be taken… – President Donald J. Trump

Our Take:

The most secure memorandum in American history. –

***

Another Take: I think this investigation is already complete. I believe in good guys, and I believe there are good guys in our government. I know the evidence of that is practically non-existent – and it’s a hard position to maintain when we cover congressional hearings most days on Badlands Live – but I stand by it.

How did President Trump win in 2016?

What happened in Florida in 2020?

Many people are familiar with the five states that stopped counting on election night in 2020, but fewer know the reason those five states stopped counting: Florida was called, and Florida’s 29 electoral votes didn’t go the way the regime expected.

Florida… where President Trump lives in the Winter White House.

29 is a lot of electoral votes to make up, hence the stopping. They needed a combination of states to make up the loss. And the rest is history.

For more than four years, I have dreamed of justice and accountability for the traitors that steal the will of the people. For the violations of public trust. For the expansion of corruption and the cowardice that allowed it.

It’s a bit of an obsession.

Among my highest expectations in those dreams was CISA and, specifically, Christopher Krebs – the unqualified lawyer with his undergrad in environmental science that was inexplicably the nation’s top “cyber expert” in 2020 – would be exposed and held accountable for what they did.

Krebs is patient zero, the 2020 narrative peddler that Trump just called a fraud. He also called him a “bad guy,” but that didn’t make it into this clip:

All that to say, this move points towards returning the diamonds.

And prosecuting the thieves. Accelerate. –

Virtual Tickets for GART Plymouth are now on sale, and our first Ticketholder Livestream is today at 5pET! Get your tickets and come hang out with us! — Badlands Media

US President Donald Trump has said he has a specific deadline in mind for reaching a deal with Tehran over its nuclear program, and confirmed he would “absolutely” consider military action if negotiations fail. The two countries are set to engage in talks in Oman on Saturday, initiated by Trump, to address concerns over Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The US president claimed the discussions will be direct, while Tehran insisted they will remain indirect, saying Washington cannot be trusted. Asked whether he expects “something definitive” to emerge from the meeting, Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that he views the Oman talks as the beginning of a process, while confirming he has a specific deadline in mind. “It’s a start. We have a little time, but we don’t have much time. Because we’re not gonna let them have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “When you start talks, you know if they’re going along well or not. And I would say the conclusion would be when I think they’re not going along well. So that’s just a feeling.” – RT

Our Take: And there's the bait.

It's the shiny object that the NeoCons have been chasing ever since the Ayatollah was installed in Tehran in 1979:

War with Iran.

I have long been of the opinion that this conflict would be manufactured by the Deep State, and with the right villains in key positions in the Iranian government and military, it would be quite easy to escalate the conflict into a full scale war – which would suck in every major world power.

World War III.

The fact that it hasn't happened yet – that Tehran hasn't truly responded to any of Israel's provocations – is a tell that those key positions may no longer be occupied by the right villains. The fact that President Trump is engaging in such provocative rhetoric with Iran is another tell that he has the situation under control.

So, if the rhetoric isn't for Tehran, then logic would reason that it was for somebody else.

Netanyahu? Maybe.

The NeoCons? Most certainly.

President Trump has chummed the waters and is drawing out the sharks. Let the unhinged warmongers reveal themselves to the public, and demonstrate their desire for calamity. In doing so, they would be setting the stage for the two most powerful leaders in the world to set aside their differences, and join forces to stop the world from destroying itself.

We are roughly 30 to 40 days from Trump and Putin meeting in Riyadh.

–

Economists at Goldman Sachs walked back their recession forecast Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs that had threatened to destabilize the economy. Economists at the investment bank sent out a note Wednesday afternoon calling for a 45% chance of a recession within a year. They took back a call they had made just over an hour earlier, in which they had bumped the chances of a recession up to 65%. The forecasting team pulled back on their recession predictions after Trump paused some of the "reciprocal" tariffs against trading partners that had gone into effect hours before. The sudden about-face highlighted the difficulty of predicting the trajectory of the economy amid Trump's frequent changes to trade policy. Economists have highlighted uncertainty about trade policy as a major risk to the economy since businesses may delay investment and hiring decisions until they have a better idea of what rules will apply long term. – Investopedia

Our Take:

Goldman Calls "US Recession" at 12:57pm… 73 minutes later rescinds Recession call.

–

***

Another Take: They're not angry that Donald Trump is demonstrating that HE can control the persuasion of the global stock market via narrative deployments alone.

They're angry that he's exposing the entirety of the global stock market AS a narrative alone.

He who wins the story wins the war. –

President Donald Trump praised Gretchen Whitmer in a White House meeting on Wednesday, echoing a bipartisan message the Michigan governor delivered during an earlier speech in Washington, D.C. The meeting was Whitmer’s second sit-down with the president since he took office. She raised the ongoing ice storm in northern Michigan, investments in the Selfridge Air National Guard Base outside of Detroit, invasive fish in the Great Lakes and the hottest topic of the day — tariffs — according to a spokesperson for the governor. Trump spoke positively of Whitmer’s leadership, and even brought her with him to the Oval Office while he signed a number of unrelated executive orders. “We’re honored to have Gretchen Whitmer from Michigan, the great State of Michigan, and she’s been, she’s really done an excellent job, a very good person,” Trump said. Whitmer’s spokesperson said she was “surprised she was brought into the Oval Office” for Trump’s press conference “without any notice.” – Politico

Our Take: Wait, so GRETCHEN WHITMER, who oversaw – or rather looked the other way – at the fraud in Michigan, was [unexpectedly] IN the Oval Office while President Trump was signing off on the investigation into Chris Krebs?!?

This is absolutely epic! [more] –

***

Another Take: Gretchen Whitmer's face as she's in the Oval Office while Trump announces an investigation into Chris Krebs over the 2020 election is stellar.

2020 election fraud exposure is ramping up.

DOGE will play a part, too. –

Israel and Turkey have recently discussed creating a coordination mechanism in Syria in efforts to prevent friction, a source familiar with details told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday. According to the source, the two countries are looking to “establish a mechanism similar to the one that had existed with Russia” during the rule of Bashar al-Assad in Syria. The source noted that the mechanism “successfully prevented unnecessary friction” between Moscow and Jerusalem in the past. The talks between the two nations are at a preliminary stage, the source added. The source’s comments to the ‘Post’ cone [sic] after Turkish Foreign Minister veer Hakan Fidan publicly said on Wednesday that Israel and Turkey had held talks aimed at reducing tensions. "We have no intention of confronting any country within Syria, including Israel," the foreign minister said in comments to CNN’s Turkish affiliate CNN Türk. – The Jerusalem Post

Our Take: This — and not Iran — is the real conflict happening in the Middle East at the moment.

In his desperation to remain in power, in order to stave off criminal prosecution that has been pending since 2019, Bibi Netanyahu has turned to a group of men (the Kahanists) who represent the most radical and wicked iterations of Zionism in Israeli society. Those men want to establish Greater Israel, and they cut a deal with Netanyahu to support his tenure as Prime Minister in exchange for this campaign, which is ultimately one of conquest.

In Syria, that means achieving two objectives: annexing the capital city of Damascus — the famed historic jewel of the Levant — and establishing what is known as "David's Corridor."

The desire to claim Damascus was openly stated by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich last fall, during a recorded interview for a documentary about him and his ambitions to establish Greater Israel.

"David's Corridor" is a strategy to balkanize Syria by exploiting the historic conflict between competing ethnic groups, such as the Druze, the Alawites, and the Kurds, in order to prevent them from unifying and forming a coalition like that of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The Kurds are the longtime allies of the United States and Israel, but the problem is that they are located east of the Euphrates Rivers and hundreds of miles from Damascus and the Israeli border. In order to establish a land bridge between the Kurds and the IDF, Netanyahu must capitalize on lands that have been somewhat controlled by western forces throughout the Syrian Civil War along Syria's southern border with Jordan and Iraq.

This corridor — David's Corridor — would theoretically grant the IDF unfettered access to the Euphrates, the Kurds, and the many US military bases located in the Kurdish-controlled territory. Most importantly, the access to the Kurdish land would provide a staging ground for a future on of Iran, meaning stopping Netanyahu in Syria is in the best interest of Putin, Trump and Xi.

This would explain why Bashar Al-Assad made a strategic retreat back in December, surrendering Syria to Jolani and the western-backed ISIS militants. It would also explain why President Trump has fully endorsed President Erdogan and credited Turkey with overthrowing Assad.

Netanyahu is being baited into biting off more than he can chew, and Turkey may become a key player in pinching the IDF should they establish this corridor and try to use it to get to Iran. But I also wonder how soon we will see the Lion of Damascus (Assad) make his triumphant return to Syria and rally the tribes west of the Euphrates against the Israeli invaders. –

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s tariff pause has benefited over 75 countries who have opted to negotiate with the United States — rather than retaliating. […] “It took great courage for [President Trump] to stay the course until this moment,” Bessent asserted. The treasury secretary reminded reporters at the press conference that the Trump administration’s previous message to countries across the globe had been to “not retaliate and you will be rewarded.” Nevertheless, Bessent reiterated the message once more on Wednesday. ”Every country in the world that wants to come and negotiate: we are willing to hear you,” Bessent assured. He then went on to specifically single out China, which Trump is reportedly hitting with a new 125% tariff, “due to their insistence on escalation” and retaliation. Soon after, Bessent began to discuss the possibility of striking special agreements with particular trading partners in the aftermath of Trump’s tariff shift. – One America News Network

Our Take: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is a calming influence on me. He exudes competence and, like Howard Lutnick but in a different way, appears little more than humored by the drama of it all.

On Wednesday, we covered his remarks outside the White House with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, where he rejected the term “trade war” in defining shifting global trade agreements.

One reporter attempted to suggest that 125% tariffs on China were a de facto trade embargo, and Bessent’s face was a mix of disbelief, mockery and disappointment and the silliness of the questions from reporters. He obviously rejected the term “embargo” as well.

It’s very easy to see who is invested in maintaining the corrupt and oppressive status quo. The administration is delivering on their campaign promises.

This is what I voted for.

America First. –

Washington recognizes Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supports the North African country’s “serious, credible, and realistic” autonomy plan as the only basis for a solution to a longstanding dispute over the territory, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declared. [He] made the remarks during a meeting on Tuesday with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, according to a State Department press release. Morocco de facto controls around 80% of Western Sahara, which it annexed shortly after Spain gave up control over the desert territory in 1975. The claim has been a source of regional tension and a decades-long conflict between Rabat and the Algerian-backed Polisario Front. The separatist group has expressed support for a self-determination referendum, which was initially proposed by the UN in 1991 as part of a ceasefire agreement but has since stalled. […] The US has previously affirmed Moroccan sovereignty over the non-self-governing territory, and its ally, Israel, did the same in 2023. Last year, France reversed its stance and endorsed the plan after years of strained relations with Rabat, which were caused by the French government’s previous neutrality on the issue. French President Emmanuel Macron said the proposal is the only viable route to resolving the territorial dispute over the North African region. – RT

Our Take: Well here we have what appears to be yet another proxy war between the globalist hegemony and a citizenry earnestly seeking self-determination.

But which is which? That could be a complicated question – and not as simple as looking to see which side the Trump administration initially supports – given the deceptive nature of this information war in which we find ourselves.

It would appear that this country, Western Sahara, was likely carved out by the imperial globalists generations ago, and whether it is the Moroccan-backed side, or the Polisario Front that represents imperial interests, I look to local leaders like Ibrahim Traore in the neighboring nation of Burkina Faso to see which side he will support.

Given Traore's recent rejection of offers by the West to assist – including turning down President Trump's invitation to attend his inauguration – we should not assume that Traore and Trump will immediately find themselves on the same side of this conflict. However, I think the fact that Trump placed zero tariffs on Burkina Faso is a major signal that he believes in Traore, and what he is trying to accomplish, as he fights off ISIS and the last vestiges of the globalist empire, which are allegedly being funded by the same money that the US is sending to Ukraine.

I think it will be important that, narratively, the heroes of Africa rise and resolve many fires burning across the continent, with as little help from the outside world as possible. However, it may become necessary for the Master Negotiator to get involved at some point to help finalize the liberation of Africa from these globalist proxy forces, once and for all. –

BONUS ITEMS

The Trump administration removed FBI Director Kash Patel as the interim head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, replacing him with Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, according to two sources familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a personnel matter. Driscoll will simultaneously hold both the top roles at ATF and the Army. It’s an unusual set-up that Patel also had, serving as both FBI director and acting ATF director. The people familiar with the adjustments said they were not informed about why the Trump administration made the change. A spokesman for the Justice Department — which oversees the ATF — did not immediately respond to a request for comment. – The Washington Post

Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halted lower court decisions that voided President Trump's firing of a member of the National Labor Relations Board and a member of the Merit Systems Protection Board, allowing their removals to go back into effect for now. Roberts issued an administrative stay that gives the Supreme Court more time to consider a Justice Department request to allow Mr. Trump's removal of Cathy Harris from the Merit Systems Protection Board and Gwynne Wilcox from the National Labor Relations Board. He gave lawyers for Harris and Wilcox until 5 p.m. on April 15 to file a response with the court. The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court earlier Wednesday to block a pair of district court decisions that restored Harris and Wilcox to their roles at the two independent boards. In a request for emergency relief from the high court, Solicitor General D. John Sauer said the orders harm the president and the separation of powers. [...] "The president should not be forced to delegate his executive power to agency heads who are demonstrably at odds with the administration's policy objectives for a single day — much less for the months that it would likely take for the courts to resolve this litigation," he wrote. – CBS News

Thank you for reading today’s Badlands News Brief. As always, please share the brief far and wide, and drop your comments below to discuss with your fellow Badlanders. The opinions expressed in the Badlands News Brief are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the attitudes or positions of Badlands Media.

The Badlands News Brief is free, but you can support us by becoming a paid subscriber to this newsletter. Help our collective of citizen journalists take back the narrative. We are the news now.